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If you’ve been searching for how to get Ready or Not free, you already know Ready or Not carries a price tag: $49.99 on Steam. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete mobile game offers to earn coins, then redeem those coins for a Steam gift card that covers the full cost. No credit card is required, no grey-market key sites, just a straightforward way to own the game permanently.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those carry real risks: malware that can damage your system and permanent Steam account bans. Snakzy earns you real store credit through legitimate advertiser-funded offers, resulting in an official Steam purchase with a permanent licence. This guide covers the full game overview, pricing, platform availability, system requirements, mechanics, top features, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 79/100 (PC, Generally Favourable) Genre Tactical First-Person Shooter, Realistic Shooter, Co-op Developers VOID Interactive Publishers VOID Interactive Time to earn — Main story ~16 hours Time to earn — Main + Extra content ~28 hours Time to earn — 100% Completionist ~59 hours

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How To Get Ready or Not Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Ready or Not since its early access days, and the reception has been consistently strong. VOID Interactive‘s tactical shooter holds a 79/100 on Metacritic from 20 critic reviews and an OpenCritic score of 80/100. On Steam, the game has accumulated over 248,000 reviews at a 78% Mostly Positive rating. That overall rating carries context: user scores were affected by review bombing linked to content changes made for the console release. Critic consensus remained positive throughout, and the game topped Steam sales charts in its launch week.

Ready or Not casts you as a SWAT unit commander in Los Sueños, a fictional American city gripped by a violent crime wave. Each mission puts you inside a real-world style scenario: hostage situations, active shooter responses, drug raids, bomb threats. The game models actual police procedures and enforces a rules-of-engagement scoring system throughout. Shooting a suspect when an arrest was achievable costs you points. Less-lethal options are available in every mission, and the tactical tension stays genuine from the first room you breach to the last suspect you restrain.

VOID Interactive, an Irish studio, developed the game on Unreal Engine 4. An alpha build appeared in August 2019, Steam Early Access launched in December 2021, and the full 1.0 release arrived at The Game Awards in December 2023. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions followed in July 2025. Four DLCs have launched post-release: Home Invasion, Dark Waters, Los Sueños Stories, and Boiling Point, each priced at $9.99. The studio continues to update the game, and the Steam Workshop community adds custom maps, weapons, and scenarios on top of the official content.

The base game includes 18 missions within a Commander Mode campaign that progresses sequentially, unlocking new operations and equipment as you advance. Up to 8-player online co-op is supported, and co-op players can access all four DLC missions without owning them individually if the session host does.

How Much Does Ready or Not Cost?

Ready or Not is priced at $49.99 on Steam. It is currently 50% off at $24.99, one of the steepest discounts the game has seen since launch. At full price, the historical Steam low sits at approximately $15.99, reached during major seasonal sale events. VOID Interactive has an established track record of discounting the game during Steam‘s Summer Sale and Winter Sale windows, so patient buyers can expect similar opportunities to return.

Eneba offers Ready or Not keys from approximately $19.70, representing around a 61% saving against the full $49.99 price. If you want the game at zero cost entirely, the Snakzy method covered in this guide sidesteps the current price completely. You earn a Steam gift card by completing mobile game offers, then use it to make an official Steam purchase.

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Ready or Not Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 79/100 (critic) / 5.3/10 (user, affected by review bombing) PS5 TBD Xbox TBD Switch N/A

Ready or Not is available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PC version launched in full in December 2023 following two years of Early Access development. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arrived in July 2025 and became the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store ahead of that release window. All three versions support the same core gameplay, though the PC version benefits from full Steam Workshop modding support, giving it the largest content library of the three. DLC missions are accessible to all co-op players when the session host owns the content, regardless of platform. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: you redeem your earned coins for a Steam gift card and use it to purchase the game directly through Steam.

Ready or Not System Requirements

Ready or Not runs on Unreal Engine 4 with DirectX 11. Minimum specs call for a GTX 960 and 8 GB of RAM, which most PCs built in the past six or seven years will meet without issue. The recommended configuration steps up to a GTX 1060 6GB for smoother performance in co-op and across the more demanding mission environments. 90 GB of storage is required, and an SSD is strongly recommended to keep load times short, particularly in online co-op where mission starts depend on the host’s system.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage 90 GB 90 GB SSD

Most gaming PC setups from the last five to six years will meet the recommended specs with room to spare. Broadband internet is required for online co-op multiplayer.

Ready or Not Mechanics

The core loop of Ready or Not begins before you enter a building. You review mission briefs and floor plans, then assemble your tactical loadout from over 60 unique gadgets: ballistic shields, door rams, breaching charges, flashbangs, mirror cameras, pepper spray, tasers, and tactical ladders. Weapon customisation covers optics, muzzle attachments, magazine types, and foregrips. Once you deploy, real-time SWAT operations begin and the rules-of-engagement scoring applies immediately to every action you take.

Ballistics are fully simulated throughout. Rounds penetrate walls and materials, ricochets occur, and kevlar interaction follows realistic physics. Suspects and civilians respond dynamically to sound, light, and verbal commands. The game consistently rewards precision and patience over aggression. Less-lethal force is available across all scenarios and sometimes required for a clean mission score, which turns every confrontation into a tactical calculation rather than a straightforward firefight.

Commander Mode structures the campaign sequentially, with missions unlocking progressively as you complete objectives. AI squad members perform autonomous actions, including restraining suspects, taking cover, and responding to threats. Each officer carries personality traits and morale states that shift based on mission outcomes and team performance over time. There are no formal difficulty settings, but the strictness of the scoring system varies considerably between mission types.

The 8-player co-op mode brings all of these systems into a full multiplayer context. Teams must coordinate breaching timing, communicate suspect locations, and manage rules-of-engagement pressure together. Active modding via Steam Workshop and Nexus Mods adds community-created maps, weapons, and scenarios on top of the 18 base game missions and 6 DLC missions in the official release, keeping the mission pool well beyond what the studio itself has published.

Ready or Not Top Features

✅ Hyper-Realistic Tactical Gameplay: Fully simulated ballistic penetration, ricochets, and kevlar dynamics developed in consultation with real-world law enforcement, enforcing authentic rules-of-engagement scoring across every mission.

✅ Deep Weapon and Equipment Customisation: More than 60 unique gadgets alongside extensive weapon options covering optics, muzzle attachments, magazine types, and foregrips for fully tailored tactical loadouts.

✅ Co-op and Solo Campaigns: The full campaign is playable solo with an AI squad or with up to 8 friends online, with all four DLC missions accessible to any co-op player when the session host owns the content.

✅ Commander Mode Campaign: A sequential mission progression system that unlocks new operations and equipment as you advance, while officer morale and personality traits add a management layer that affects squad performance across the campaign.

✅ Active Modding Community: Extensive Steam Workshop and Nexus Mods support provides custom maps, weapons, scenarios, and gameplay overhauls, expanding the mission library well beyond the official content.

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How To Get Ready or Not Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where users complete mobile game offers to earn coins, then redeem those coins for real gift card credit. No credit card is required and no money changes hands at any point. This is a time-investment model: you trade time completing advertiser-funded offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get Ready or Not free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers — offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more Buy Ready or Not on Steam — apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Since Ready or Not costs $49.99, reaching the full target requires additional milestones beyond the first payout. The $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives you a head start toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, and offers and availability vary by region.

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Get Ready or Not Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys and offers an immediate alternative. The official Steam price for Ready or Not is $49.99; Eneba lists it from approximately $19.70, a saving of roughly 61% (around $30.29 off the full price). The key is a legitimate, permanent Steam licence redeemed directly on your Steam account, identical to a standard purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Ready or Not PUBLISHER $49.99 YOUR PRICE $19.70 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -61% Get Ready or Not Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Ready or Not‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card PUBLISHER $50.00 YOUR PRICE $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -0% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select the product, complete payment, and receive your key or gift card code. Snakzy (free, requires time investment), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), and an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds) are all legitimate paths to owning Ready or Not.

Is It Legal to Get Ready or Not Free With Snakzy?

Snakzy‘s model is fully legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy to promote their mobile apps; Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins. You convert those coins into real gift card credit, then use that credit to make an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent Ready or Not licence tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard paid purchase. VOID Interactive receives full payment from Steam for every copy sold through this process.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal and carry real risks: malware that can damage your system, stolen personal data, and permanent Steam account bans. A pirated copy carries no legitimate licence and directly harms VOID Interactive, the small Irish studio that spent years building this game from an alpha prototype to a full release.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Ready or Not for free while keeping every part of the purchase chain clean. You support the developers and keep your account safe.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Ready or Not Free

Ready or Not is one of the strongest tactical shooters available right now: 79/100 Metacritic, over 248,000 Steam reviews, spiritual successor to SWAT 4, and a genuinely deep co-op experience backed by an active modding community and four DLCs of additional content. Budget-conscious gamers, fans of realistic squad-based shooters, and anyone who has run through the SWAT series will get real, lasting value here.

Snakzy offers a legitimate path to get there without spending your own money. Download the app, pick a high-value offer, build your balance past $49.99, and apply the gift card at checkout for a permanent Ready or Not key. The process is straightforward and fully legal.

Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Ready or Not free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs