20 Games Like What Remains of Edith Finch 2025 – Deep Narrative Experiences

The best games like What Remains of Edith Finch are experiences that linger with you long after you put down the controller. These aren’t just your average games – they’re rich, emotional, and inventive.

If you’re reading this, you probably like to savour and enjoy games rather than speed run entire titles. You might be interested in intimate family mysteries, poetic environmental storytelling, or other themes that prioritize narrative, character, and atmosphere over combat or mechanics.

Each game in this list was chosen for its emotional resonance and narrative creativity. Read on to find an experience that pulls you in, one poignant scene at a time.

Our Top Picks for Games Like What Remains of Edith Finch

It might seem like a narrow genre, but there are many brilliant games like Edith Finch. If you decide to try only three, start here:

Gone Home (2013) – First-person exploration of a seemingly empty house reveals a domestic story full of surprises. Its environmental storytelling makes you feel every hidden note and photo, capturing the quiet intimacy of family life. Nostalgia drips from every room, letting players piece together secrets at their own pace. Firewatch (2016) – Set in the Wyoming wilderness, Firewatch blends atmospheric visuals with dialogue-driven storytelling. Your conversations shape the narrative, and the forest’s beauty mirrors the tension and isolation of its central mystery. It’s a game that makes you feel alone and connected simultaneously. Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture (2015) – Wander a deserted English village and uncover a town-wide mystery. Narrative unfolds through audio logs and environmental cues, creating an emotional tapestry where every step feels significant. The haunting ambiance ensures your journey is unforgettable.

These top picks represent the pinnacle of emotionally driven storytelling and show why games like What Remains of Edith Finch are more than entertainment – they’re experiences. Edith Finch invites you to explore at your own pace, uncovering stories hidden in every corner of its beautifully detailed home.

Keep scrolling for the full list of 20 games that explore memory, grief, and human connection in innovative ways.

20 Best Games Like What Remains of Edith Finch That Tell Stories Beautifully

Are you ready for a deep dive into some of the best games like Edith Finch? I’ve compiled the best of the best, providing you with the insight you need to find your next experience. Let’s get into it!

1. Gone Home [Best Narrative Game Like Edith Finch]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person exploration / Narrative adventure Platforms PC, Mac, Linux Year of release 2013 Creator/s The Fullbright Company (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 2–4 hours

Best for Fans of intimate, character-driven stories

Step into the empty halls of the Greenbriar home in Gone Home, a quiet story told through exploration rather than action. You move from room to room, digging through drawers, closets, and letters, slowly uncovering a story about family, identity, and the things left unsaid.

Why we chose it Gone Home distills narrative exploration to its purest form, letting players uncover a deeply personal story at their own pace.

Set in the 1990s, it captures the feel of that era without forcing nostalgia – every object feels meaningful, every discovery personal. There’s no combat or ticking clock, just the steady rhythm of curiosity and reflection, the same kind of quiet storytelling that made What Remains of Edith Finch so affecting.

The visuals are understated but full of atmosphere, and the soundtrack hums with the same subtle emotion that runs through the entire experience. Gone Home is ideal for anyone who treasures subtle emotional impact and environmental storytelling over action or traditional puzzles.

My Verdict: If you loved the intimate, character-focused approach of Edith Finch, Gone Home offers a similarly poignant experience. Every room you enter uncovers layers of family history and personal truth, leaving a lasting emotional impression.

2. Firewatch [Best Environmental Story Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person adventure / Narrative exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Campo Santo (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours

Best for Players who enjoy atmospheric storytelling and character-focused narratives

Firewatch drops you into the Wyoming wilderness as Henry, a fire lookout whose only connection to the outside world is his supervisor, Delilah, on the other end of a radio. It’s a game built on conversation and atmosphere, where every choice shapes a bond that feels genuinely human.

Why we chose it Firewatch excels at blending narrative depth with immersive exploration. Its branching dialogue system gives players genuine agency over interactions, making the story feel personal without relying on combat or puzzles.

You wander through sunlit forests, old cabins, and quiet trails, piecing together the mystery of a disappearance while the world around you shifts between beauty and isolation. There’s little action here – just exploration, dialogue, and reflection – but that’s the point.

The game lingers in mood and memory, every frame composed like a film still, every sound carrying the tension and calm of being utterly alone in the wild.

My Verdict: Fans of the best interactive story games will appreciate the contemplative pacing, emotional stakes, and rich environmental storytelling. Firewatch turns a simple summer job into a deeply affecting narrative experience where every choice matters.

3. Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture [Best Poetic Narrative Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person exploration / Narrative adventure Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s The Chinese Room (Developer), Sony Computer Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 6–10 hours

Best for Players who appreciate poetic, reflective storytelling

Set in an empty English village, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture lets you discover what happened to its missing residents. You walk through fields, cottages, and quiet streets, slowly piecing together the story from subtle environmental hints, lingering sounds, and mysterious lights.

Why we chose it Its strength lies in its poetic approach to storytelling. By removing traditional gameplay pressure, it allows narrative and atmosphere to take center stage, creating a meditative experience that resonates emotionally.

The game focuses on observation and reflection, showing human relationships, loss, and the fragility of life without relying on heavy dialogue. Its simple mechanics let you explore at your own pace, letting the emotions sink in naturally.

Every little thing – from the way the wheat moves in the wind to the faint ring of a distant church bell – helps make the village feel real, even though it’s strangely empty.

My Verdict: Fans of Edith Finch will be captivated by the game’s slow, unfolding mystery and its delicate, human-centered narrative. Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture is a contemplative journey that lingers long after the screen fades to black.

4. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter [Best Detective Mystery Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person exploration / Mystery adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s The Astronauts (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 6–8 hours

Best for Fans of investigative storytelling and atmospheric worlds

In The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, you play as detective Paul Prospero, searching for a missing boy in a beautiful but eerie valley. The game mixes supernatural mysteries with environmental storytelling – you piece together what happened by examining objects and clues.

Why we chose it Its memory reconstruction mechanic sets it apart, offering an inventive way to piece together story beats and heighten immersion.

Exploring is rewarding: every empty house, riverbank, and forest clearing can reveal more about the story. The narrative isn’t linear, so you need to pay attention to details. The visuals are stunning, the audio is immersive, and the world feels alive and haunting, giving off the same bittersweet vibe that made What Remains of Edith Finch so memorable.

My Verdict: For players drawn to atmospheric detective work and emotionally resonant mysteries, this game delivers a compelling, self-paced experience that lingers long after the case is closed.

5. Dear Esther [Best Minimalist Story Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person exploration / Walking simulator Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 2012 Creator/s The Chinese Room (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 2–3 hours

Best for Players who appreciate poetic, reflective storytelling

Dear Esther drops you onto a lonely, windswept island where every path, rock, and ruined building hints at pieces of a story. There’s no fighting or objectives – just exploring. The story comes through voiceovers and the environment, creating a quiet, reflective experience.

Why we chose it Its mastery of atmosphere and minimalist storytelling demonstrates that games can evoke profound emotion without complex mechanics or combat.

Each scene layers emotion, blurring memory and imagination. The minimalist design lets sound, light, and landscape do the storytelling. In just a few hours, it captures melancholy, mystery, and reflection, making it a must-play for fans of What Remains of Edith Finch. The pacing encourages you to slow down and soak in every detail, letting the island’s beauty and subtle heartbreak sink in.

My Verdict: If you crave an introspective, emotionally charged journey, Dear Esther delivers an intimate, unforgettable experience that stays with you.

6. Layers of Fear [Best Psychological Horror Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Psychological horror / First-person exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Bloober Team (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 4–8 hours (longer for completionists)

Best for Fans of atmospheric, story-focused horror

In Layers of Fear, you play as a troubled painter wandering a Victorian mansion that seems to shift around you, reflecting your character’s mind. The game isn’t about fighting – it’s about building tension, using twisting rooms, strange visuals, and eerie sounds to pull you into the artist’s unraveling psyche.

Why we chose it The game excels at merging unsettling art direction with compelling narrative, making every discovery feel personal and disquieting.

Through journals, sketches, and hidden details, the story slowly reveals obsession, tragedy, and madness. Every hallway, every crack in the wall adds to the unease while telling the story. If Edith Finch resonated with you, you will enjoy how the environment itself drives both the plot and the psychological experience.

My Verdict: If you want a story that gets under your skin and lingers long after play, Layers of Fear is a haunting, unforgettable journey.

7. Oxenfree [Best Supernatural Thriller Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Supernatural thriller / Narrative adventure / 2D side-scroller Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s Night School Studio (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 5–6 hours

Best for Players who enjoy dialogue-driven stories and eerie atmospheres

Oxenfree drops you on a mysterious island with a dark history, where a group of friends accidentally stirs up ghostly happenings. The dialogue system is its biggest highlight – your choices shape relationships and the story in real time, without slowing things down.

Why we chose it The combination of naturalistic dialogue and eerie, evolving environments creates a suspenseful story that adapts to player decisions.

Exploring the island feels intimate and atmospheric, with character interactions, subtle environmental storytelling, and the slow reveal of a supernatural mystery.

Oxenfree mixes horror, teen drama, and quiet humor, all wrapped in a unique visual style and an evocative soundtrack. Those drawn to Finch’s storytelling will appreciate how it focuses on story and emotion over action, making every choice matter.

My Verdict: For those who enjoy immersive sci-fi games or crave supernatural intrigue with personal stakes, Oxenfree delivers an engaging, emotionally layered thriller.

8. Night in the Woods [Best Character-Driven Story Like Edith Finch in a Small-Town Vibe]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Narrative exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Infinite Fall (Developer), Finji (Publisher) Average playtime 8–10 hours

Best for Players who enjoy emotional, character-driven stories with a touch of mystery

Night in the Woods tells the story of Mae Borowski, a college dropout returning to her quiet hometown of Possum Springs – a place where the mines have closed, the storefronts are empty, and the people are doing their best to keep going. As Mae reconnects with old friends, strange things begin to stir in the woods outside town, hinting that something darker lies beneath the surface.

Why we chose it Like What Remains of Edith Finch, Night in the Woods captures the quiet heartbreak of ordinary life through intimate storytelling and beautifully observed details. Every conversation feels grounded and human, turning simple interactions into moments of genuine connection.

Exploring the town day by day, you’ll share late-night adventures, play in a band, talk about growing up, and uncover secrets that are as personal as they are unsettling. Its 2D art style is charming yet melancholy, and it’s a great adventure title to play through, perfectly complementing its themes of change, loss, and belonging.

My Verdict: Few games blend humor, nostalgia, and existential reflection this well. Night in the Woods is an unforgettable journey through small-town decay and self-discovery – a must-play for anyone who loved the emotional honesty of Edith Finch.

9. The Stanley Parable [Best Meta-Narrative Game Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Meta-narrative adventure Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 2013 Creator/s Galactic Cafe Average playtime 2–4 hours

Best for Players who enjoy self-aware, satirical stories

One of the best indie games going, The Stanley Parable puts you in the shoes of Stanley, an office worker whose world starts to fall apart when everyone else suddenly disappears. The game is all about choices, guided – or tricked – by a witty narrator, leading to multiple story paths and endings. Its charm comes from poking fun at storytelling and player control, mixing satire with some existential thinking.

Why we chose it It cleverly challenges narrative expectations, offering humor, meta-commentary, and replayable surprises that reward exploration.

The mechanics are simple, keeping the focus on the story and humor. If you loved how Edith Finch makes every small detail matter, you’ll feel right at home here.

My Verdict: The Stanley Parable is ideal for players craving clever, thought-provoking storytelling and self-aware humor.

10. The Beginner’s Guide [Best Introspective Story Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Narrative / Walking Simulator Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 2015 Creator/s Davey Wreden (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 2–3 hours

Best for Players who enjoy self-aware, satirical stories

The Beginner’s Guide takes you through the unfinished games of a developer, offering a personal and sometimes unsettling glimpse into their creative journey. You move through different levels while a narrator shares insights, revealing the developer’s intentions, struggles, and doubts.

Why we chose it Fans of What Remains of Edith Finch will find its contemplative pace, innovative storytelling, and emotional resonance a perfect fit for introspective gaming sessions.

The game blurs the line between creator and creation, making the story feel very intimate and reflective. Its standout feature is the meta-narrative – you’re not just exploring levels, you’re seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. The minimalist design and lack of traditional gameplay let you slow down and really think about what you’re experiencing.

My Verdict: If Edith Finch left you craving another thoughtful, emotional journey, this game delivers that same introspective energy in its own unique way.

11. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [Best Fable Adventure Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Puzzle-platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Starbreeze Studios (Developer), 505 Games (Publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours

Best for Players who enjoy heartfelt adventures with inventive mechanics

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a quiet, beautifully crafted narrative adventure with light puzzle game elements. You guide two siblings on a journey to find a cure for their father, controlling both at once – a simple mechanic that feels surprisingly personal. The puzzles aren’t difficult, but they’re woven neatly into moments of cooperation and discovery that make you pay attention to every gesture and glance.

Why we chose it A compact, heartfelt adventure that proves subtle storytelling can hit harder than words ever could.

Like What Remains of Edith Finch, it tells its story through interaction rather than exposition. There’s no excess dialogue or long cutscenes – just subtle storytelling that unfolds as you play. It’s short, thoughtful, and emotionally grounded, showing how much can be said without saying anything at all.

My Verdict: Brothers delivers the emotional depth and creative storytelling that fans of What Remains of Edith Finch will instantly recognize and cherish.

12. Journey [Best Wordless Narrative Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Exploration Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Thatgamecompany (Developer), Sony Interactive Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 2–3 hours

Best for Players who want to feel moved without saying a word

Journey isn’t your typical grind or goal chase – it’s an atmospheric platformer game that swaps competition for contemplation. You cross vast dunes toward a glowing mountain, guided only by curiosity and light. There’s no dialogue or instructions, just a quiet connection between you, the world, and the music. Sometimes you meet another traveler. You can’t talk, only make a soft chirp, but a bond forms anyway. When they leave, it hits in a way no scripted story could.

Why we chose it It’s the kind of game that lingers – not because of what you do, but because of what it makes you reflect on.

The visuals feel like moving paintings, and Austin Wintory’s score perfectly matches the shifting sand and sky. Journey doesn’t tell you what to feel – it lets you experience it for yourself.

My Verdict: If What Remains of Edith Finch felt like a book of memories, Journey is the moment between pages – the breath before the next story begins.

13. Life is Strange [Best Teen Drama Like Edith Finch]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative Adventure / Episodic Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Dontnod Entertainment (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours

Best for Players who enjoy character-driven drama with meaningful choices

Life is Strange feels less like playing a game and more like reading someone’s journal – messy, emotional, and weirdly familiar. It borrows the intimacy of visual novel games but turns it into something cinematic, letting you rewind moments that most of us still overthink years later.

You play as Max, an awkward photography student who discovers she can bend time – which sounds cool until you realize that fixing one mistake just breaks something else.

Why we chose it Time manipulation mechanics create a personal narrative experience, letting players shape the story while staying deeply immersed in Max’s perspective.

What hooked me wasn’t the time travel or the mystery; it was how Life is Strange captures the strange mix of nostalgia and discomfort that comes with growing up. Every choice feels heavy, every conversation a little too real. The optional romance routes aren’t just there for fanservice – they quietly shape the tone of Max’s story, adding warmth or heartbreak depending on what you choose. It’s slow, awkward, beautiful, and exactly as emotionally confusing as being 18 ever was.

My Verdict: For anyone craving teen drama mixed with supernatural elements, this is a must-play. It’s a narrative game where choices genuinely matter and emotional impact lingers long after the credits roll.

14. To the Moon [Best Pixel Art Emotional Story Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative Adventure / Episodic Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2011 Creator/s Freebird Games (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours, narrative focus, minimal gameplay

Best for Players who want a heartfelt, character-driven story

To the Moon follows Johnny, an elderly man whose last wish is to go to the moon. You play as two doctors who explore his memories to make that dream come true. The game combines nostalgic pixel art with a deeply personal story, making the journey through memory and regret feel intimate.

Why we chose it The game’s memory-travel premise lets players witness a life story unfold organically, giving To the Moon a profound emotional depth rare in gaming.

The gameplay is minimal, keeping the focus on emotion and narrative, while music and visuals highlight the bittersweet moments. Themes of love, loss, and longing are handled gently, leaving an impact that lingers long after the game ends.

My Verdict: If you crave a poignant, story-first adventure reminiscent of Edith Finch, this pixel art journey delivers a moving narrative in a compact, unforgettable package.

15. Finding Paradise [Best Sequential Emotional Story Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative Adventure / Episodic Platforms PC, Mac, Linux, Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2017 Creator/s Freebird Games (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours, narrative focus, minimal gameplay

Best for Fans of narrative-rich, heartfelt adventures

Finding Paradise continues the story from To the Moon, following the doctors as they help a new patient revisit and make peace with important memories. You explore a nostalgic pixel world, uncovering moments that reveal a person’s choices, regrets, and joys.

Why we chose it Its seamless continuation of To the Moon’s emotional storytelling adds narrative depth and thematic resonance, creating a profoundly moving experience.

The gameplay stays simple, focusing on story, dialogue, and decisions that shape emotional outcomes. Every scene is crafted to make you reflect, whether it’s a quiet walk through memory or a touching moment with loved ones. The music and pixel art perfectly capture the bittersweet mood, making the story’s highs and lows hit just right.

My Verdict: For players who treasure character-driven journeys and introspective storytelling, Finding Paradise is one of the best story games available.

16. Eastshade [Best Peaceful Exploration Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world exploration / Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Eastshade Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 15–20 hours

Best for Players seeking calm, visually driven experiences

In Eastshade, you play as a traveling artist exploring a colorful open world. Instead of fighting, your tools are brush and canvas, letting you capture the beauty of landscapes and people’s stories. Quests focus on discovery, conversation, and creativity, letting you solve challenges in your own way.

Why we chose it Eastshade stands out for transforming exploration into a creative, emotional experience, blending art and narrative seamlessly.

The world feels alive, full of interesting NPCs, side stories, and scenic spots that reward curiosity. Gentle music and environmental sounds enhance the meditative pace, making exploration feel immersive and calming. From busy towns to quiet forests and peaceful lakes, every corner invites reflection and connection.

My Verdict: For those who prefer relaxed, story-rich exploration over action and one of the best simulator games in the genre, Eastshade offers a peaceful, reflective adventure that feels like painting with a controller in hand.

17. The Long Reach [Best 2D Psychological Horror Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D psychological horror / Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Painted Black Games, Silver Lining Interactive Average playtime 8–12 hours

Best for Fans of dark, atmospheric stories

The Long Reach is one of the best point-and-click adventure games in the genre. You explore a small, unsettling town full of mystery and psychological tension. You follow a protagonist trying to uncover the cause of strange events, using exploration and puzzles to piece the story together.

The pixel art visuals create a feeling of dread and isolation, while the environment itself tells part of the story, making every detail matter. Dialogue and choices shape how the narrative unfolds, highlighting human fragility, fear, and moral ambiguity.

Why we chose it This title shines as a psychological horror that relies on atmosphere, narrative, and player perception rather than jump scares or action.

There’s no combat – the focus is on observation, deduction, and connecting fragmented clues. Music and sound subtly build tension, making even quiet moments feel charged.

My Verdict: For players who enjoy deeply unsettling stories with cerebral puzzles, The Long Reach delivers a memorable, haunting adventure in a striking 2D world.

18. Old Man’s Journey [Best Reflective Puzzle Adventure Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle adventure / Narrative Platforms PC, Mac, iOS, Android Year of release 2017 Creator/s Broken Rules (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 3–5 hours

Best for Players seeking contemplative storytelling

Old Man’s Journey lets you step into the shoes of an elderly man reflecting on his life. You solve simple environmental puzzles to reshape the world and clear paths, uncovering his memories and regrets along the way. The hand-drawn art and soft colors make every scene feel like a moving painting.

Why we chose it It excels at turning simple interactions into a deeply personal, contemplative narrative, perfect for fans of story-driven games like Edith Finch.

Exploration is slow and calming, focusing on reflection, nostalgia, and emotion rather than gameplay mechanics. With minimal text, the visuals and music tell the story, creating an experience that feels universally relatable.

The gentle pacing encourages you to pause, think, and soak in the quiet beauty and subtle melancholy of the journey.

My Verdict: For those craving a quiet, emotionally rich adventure with artful puzzles, Old Man’s Journey delivers a heartfelt and memorable experience.

19. Tacoma [Best Sci-Fi Narrative Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure / Exploration Platforms PC, Xbox One, Mac, PS4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Fullbright (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 4–6 hours

Best for Sci-fi and story-driven exploration fans

In Tacoma, you explore an abandoned space station, uncovering the story of its missing crew. Using AR recordings, you see events from different perspectives, piecing together relationships and conflicts. The non-linear story encourages careful observation and revisiting scenes to fully understand what happened.

Zero-gravity movement and interactive objects make exploration engaging without any combat, while the environment itself reveals the crew’s personalities and struggles. The visuals mix sleek, futuristic interiors with personal, human touches.

Why we chose it It turns environment and perspective into storytelling tools, offering a sci-fi narrative experience with depth and nuance that fans of Edith Finch will value.

Dialogue, gestures, and subtle details bring the characters to life, making every discovery feel meaningful. The experience is immersive, cinematic, and reflective, inviting you to slow down and appreciate both technology and human emotion.

My Verdict: For those seeking thoughtful sci-fi exploration and multi-layered storytelling, Tacoma delivers a uniquely engaging and emotionally resonant adventure.

20. The Unfinished Swan [Best Aesthetic Discovery Game Like Edith Finch]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative adventure / Puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, PS3 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Giant Sparrow (Developer & Sony Computer Entertainment Publisher) Average playtime 3–5 hours

Best for Fans of exploration and artistic narratives

The Unfinished Swan drops you into a blank, white world, where you reveal the environment by splattering paint, uncovering hidden spaces and secrets. This simple mechanic turns exploration into a playful, tactile experience, blending puzzles with artistic expression.

Why we chose it By merging exploration with a painterly, interactive world, the game offers a rare, meditative adventure that resonates with fans of Edith Finch seeking emotional depth without combat.

The story is gentle, exploring themes of discovery, loss, and imagination through memorable characters and minimal narrative cues. The visuals and audio create a dreamlike, calming atmosphere, making every moment feel like wandering through a painting. The pacing lets you take your time, rewarding curiosity and experimentation in every room.

My Verdict: The Unfinished Swan is a short but unforgettable journey, blending artistry, inventive mechanics, and heartfelt storytelling for an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

My Overall Verdict

For players drawn to deeply emotional and unconventional narratives, the best starting point among games like What Remains of Edith Finch is Gone Home. Its intimate, first-person exploration of a family home offers a gentle, immersive introduction to environmental storytelling.

For those who favor atmospheric dialogue and character development, Firewatch delivers a stunning Wyoming wilderness adventure, where conversations shape the story as much as exploration. The game’s visual artistry and subtle mysteries captivate without demanding fast reflexes.

If your preference leans toward poetic, world-driven narratives, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture provides a haunting English village to wander, where human stories unfold through environmental cues, music, and pacing that reward patience.

For gamers seeking quirky or experimental storytelling, The Stanley Parable challenges conventions with humor and multiple branching paths, while The Unfinished Swan merges puzzles with painterly exploration, appealing to those who enjoy creativity alongside narrative depth.

These titles collectively represent the spectrum of emotional and interactive storytelling available today. Newcomers to narrative games and seasoned explorers of virtual worlds will appreciate the emotional engagement, artistic design, and intuitive mechanics. These games all offer a good entry point for anyone chasing the magic of What Remains of Edith Finch.

