17 Best Story Games on Xbox | 2025 Must-Play Titles

The best story games on Xbox are the ones that stay with you. I’ve spent countless hours chasing great narratives, and this list is built from Xbox games that actually deliver. Some hit hard emotionally. Others build entire universes you can get lost in. But every single one has a story worth your time.

You won’t find shallow writing or dragged-out filler here. These are games that respect your attention, reward your patience, and show what your console is capable of when storytelling comes first. If you’re looking for something meaningful to play next, this is where to start.

Our Top Picks for Story Games on Xbox

Out of all the excellent games on this list, a few titles stand above the rest when it comes to unforgettable storytelling. These are the ones I recommend first to anyone asking what to play on Xbox. Each of them delivers something special, and they’ve earned their place at the top.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (2019) – This one surprised me. It starts small, with a young girl and her brother trying to survive in plague-ridden France, but it builds into something far more powerful. The pacing and atmosphere make it one of the most emotionally gripping stories on Xbox. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) – Few games offer this much choice and consequence. Every side quest feels handcrafted, and Geralt’s journey never loses momentum. It’s a masterclass in world-building and character development, and still sets the standard for RPG storytelling a decade later. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) – You don’t just play Arthur Morgan’s story, you live it. The writing is incredibly grounded, and the slower pace works in its favor. It’s one of the rare games where even the quiet moments feel important, and the ending hits harder than most movies.

That’s just the start. Expect more Xbox games ahead, each with its own twist, emotion, and surprise that’ll keep you hooked. Let’s dive in.

17 Best Story Games on Xbox – Unforgettable Adventures

Story-driven games make Xbox more than just a console for quick fun matches or competitive play. Below, we’ve gathered a selection of the very best, mixing modern classics with titles that continue to define what interactive storytelling can be.

1. A Plague Tale: Innocence [Best for Emotional, Cinematic Storytelling]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS5, Amazon Luna Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Asobo Studio, Focus Home Interactive Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 81

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a gripping tale set in plague-ridden France, where Amicia de Rune must protect her younger brother Hugo after their home and family are torn apart. The plot follows their desperate escape from soldiers and the supernatural swarms of rats that turn the countryside into a living hell.

Players engage in stealth-based survival, using fire and light to push back the rat hordes, while solving environmental puzzles and relying on Hugo’s growing abilities to survive. The visuals strike a balance between bleak medieval landscapes and moments of quiet beauty, paired with an evocative orchestral score that amplifies the emotional tension.

What sets the original game apart is its unique selling point: a deeply emotional and cinematic narrative built on the bond between siblings. Every challenge, from sneaking past guards to confronting impossible odds, reinforces the strength of their amid the chaos of war.

Pro tip Use your sling sparingly and look for environmental cues, fire sources, and torches often provide safer paths than combat.

Final Verdict: For players who value story above all else, A Plague Tale: Innocence delivers one of the most heartfelt and cinematic experiences on Xbox.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best for Open-World Narrative Depth]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS5 Year of Release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Average Playtime 50–200+ hours depending on side content Metacritic Score 92

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his adopted daughter, Ciri, while the realm around him unravels in war and political conflict. As players move through the vast open landscape, they take on contracts, hunt monsters, and interact with locals whose fates change depending on dialogue decisions. Combat is layered, combining swordplay, alchemy, and magic, while exploration is constantly rewarding thanks to a reactive environment and dynamic day-night cycle.

Every village, battlefield, and coastline feels alive and tied into the larger narrative. What sets the game apart is how it balances scale with detail. It is the gold standard for open-world storytelling, where even side quests feel meaningful and carry the same weight as the main narrative. And if you have Xbox Game Pass, you already have access to it.

Pro tip Don’t rush the main story. Some of the best writing and emotional moments come from side quests and Witcher Contracts.

Final Verdict: For anyone who wants a journey that is both deeply personal and epic in scope, The Witcher 3 is one of the best Xbox games and a must-play for narrative enthusiasts.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best for Cinematic Character-Driven Worldbuilding]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average Playtime 40–150+ hours depending on exploration Metacritic Score 97

RDR 2 places players in the boots of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw trying to survive as the age of the Wild West comes to an end. The saga follows the crumbling Van der Linde gang, weaving together loyalty, betrayal, and redemption in one of the most finely crafted narratives in modern gaming.

Players spend their time completing missions, exploring towns, and engaging in a wide range of free activities such as hunting, fishing, and crafting. The Honor system adds weight to every decision, as your reputation shifts based on moral choices.

The visual aesthetic is equally impressive, and the music and sound design deepen the immersion, creating moments that feel straight out of a Hollywood western. What sets this one apart from the previous game is its unparalleled cinematic narrative and character study, which captures Arthur’s journey with rare emotional depth.

This Xbox game was once part of Game Pass for console, but it’s no longer included in the current catalog. And there’s also Red Dead Online, a massive online multiplayer mode with missions, events, and PvP gameplay.

Pro tip Take time between quests to interact with camp members. Some of the most memorable moments happen in those quiet conversations.

Final Verdict: For players who want a story that feels as impactful as a great film, Red Dead Redemption 2 delivers one of the most powerful and immersive experiences available on Xbox.

4. Quantum Break [Best for Blending Game and Live-Action Storytelling]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime 10–12 hours Metacritic Score 77

Quantum Break tells the story of Jack Joyce, a man who gains time-manipulation powers after a failed experiment fractures the flow of time. Players spend their time combining third-person shooting with unique time abilities such as freezing opponents in place, creating protective shields, or dashing to perform quick takedowns. The visual presentation enhances the narrative, with sharp cinematic design and a heavy focus on lighting effects that emphasize the distortion of time.

I still remember when Quantum Break first dropped as an Xbox One exclusive – it instantly stood out as one of the boldest Xbox One games, blurring the line between gaming and television. What truly defines this title is its fusion of interactive gameplay and live-action television episodes. Player choices shape not only Jack’s path but also full-length episodes of the show that bridge each act.

Pro tip Pay attention to collectibles labeled as “narrative objects.” They provide extra context that makes the live-action segments more meaningful.

Final Verdict: Quantum Break is perfect for fans of cinematic adventures that mix action with an ambitious storytelling format. It remains one of the most distinctive story-driven experiences on Xbox.

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Best for Player-Driven Fantasy Chaos]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS3, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios Average Playtime 30–200+ hours depending on exploration Metacritic Score 96

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim drops players into a sprawling fantasy realm inspired by Nordic landscapes, where they take the role of the Dragonborn, a prophesied hero with the power to absorb dragon souls. The main quest in this beloved story game involves saving the land from the return of dragons, but the real strength of Skyrim lies in how much freedom it offers along the way.

Combat blends melee weapons, ranged attacks, and powerful magic, while progression is tied to leveling skills through constant use. The game reacts to player decisions, whether through branching quests, faction allegiances, or the consequences of crimes and reputation.

What makes Skyrim a great game is how the story becomes uniquely personal. It is a timeless fantasy epic where the player’s choices define their legend, allowing every playthrough to feel different.

Pro tip Experiment with different playstyles. Focusing on stealth, magic, or heavy combat dramatically changes how quests and encounters unfold.

Final Verdict: For players who want full freedom to craft their own story, Skyrim remains one of the most immersive and influential fantasy RPGs on consoles.

6. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Best for Fresh, High-Concept Fantasy Flair]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, GeForce Now Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive Average Playtime 30–50 hours Metacritic Score 93

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes players into a haunting fantasy universe where humanity is trapped in a cycle of extinction, losing a year of life with every turn of the calendar. As the leader of the Expeditioners, you set out on a desperate mission to end the curse once and for all.

Combat here breaks away from your typical role-playing formula. This dynamic turn-based RPG spices things up with real-time twists, where a perfectly timed dodge or parry can flip the entire battle on its head. Each fighter has unique abilities and skills, which encourages experimenting with different strategies as opponents grow tougher.

The environment here is visually striking, combining painterly backdrops with atmospheric effects that make every area feel alive yet fragile. Together with a powerful orchestral and vocal soundtrack, the game achieves a sense of urgency and beauty that matches its story. You might also enjoy exploring other games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with that same cinematic depth.

Pro tip Learn the rhythm of enemy attacks. Well-timed counters not only protect your party but often create openings for devastating follow-ups.

Final Verdict: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 feels fresh and daring, offering a memorable mix of inventive combat and a story that makes every moment of the journey feel important.

7. L.A. Noire [Best for Detective Crime Drama Vibes]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Team Bondi, Rockstar Games Average Playtime 20–25 hours Metacritic Score 89

L.A. Noire places players in 1947 Los Angeles, taking on the role of Cole Phelps, a rising detective in the LAPD. The story follows his career through multiple desks, Traffic, Homicide, Vice, and Arson, as he unravels cases that expose corruption, personal conflict, and the darker side of post-war America.

The gameplay revolves around solving crimes by searching for clues, questioning witnesses, and interrogating suspects. The game’s groundbreaking facial animation technology allows players to study expressions and body language to determine if someone is telling the truth, holding back, or outright lying.

Visually, the game captures the noir atmosphere with period-accurate cars, clothing, and architecture, while the soundtrack enhances the tension with jazz and orchestral scores. What makes L.A. Noire stand out is its detailed approach to psychology, where every twitch and glance can make or break your case.

Pro tip Trust your instincts during interrogations. Sometimes small visual cues, like a twitch or hesitation, reveal more than the words themselves.

Final Verdict: For fans of smart detective dramas and methodical storytelling, L.A. Noire remains one of the most engaging and cinematic crime thrillers on Xbox.

8. South of Midnight [Best for Folklore-Driven Adventure]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Compulsion Games, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 77

South of Midnight follows Hazel, a young woman who inherits an ancient weaving power and embarks on a journey through an enhanced version of the American Deep South steeped in folklore and myth. As she ventures through this haunting realm, she must face creatures called Haints, manifestations of trauma and sorrow, and bring peace to the land by unraveling their origins.

Players spend much of their time battling with Hazel’s twin hooks, chaining melee combos, and using her weaving magic to disable enemies or manipulate the environment. Alongside combat, there are moments of exploration, puzzle-solving, and traversal, where Hazel’s agility allows her to double-jump, wall-run, and glide through dangerous landscapes.

The world itself is presented through a striking stop-motion-inspired style that sets this Xbox game apart visually. This aesthetic choice, combined with its folklore-based narrative, gives the adventure a dreamlike yet unsettling tone.

Pro tip Use Hazel’s weaving magic in combination with physical attacks. Timing the two together often turns difficult encounters into manageable ones.

Final Verdict: South of Midnight delivers an atmospheric story rooted in southern folklore, offering players a visually unique and emotionally rich adventure that feels different from anything else on Xbox.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Luna Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Sega Average Playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic Score 84

Yakuza: Like a Dragon reinvents the long-running series with a bold shift from beat ’em up combat to turn-based RPG battles. The story follows Ichiban Kasuga in this ultimate edition, a loyal but unlucky gangster who takes the fall for his clan, only to discover betrayal and a new life waiting for him after prison.

The shift to turn-based combat gives Like a Dragon a fresh identity while keeping the humor, drama, and loyalty themes that define the Yakuza game series.

Players engage in turn-based combat that mixes traditional RPG systems with environmental creativity, letting fighters use items like traffic cones or bicycles as weapons. Alongside main quests, the game is filled with sub-stories that add humor, emotional depth, and context.

The city’s lively aesthetic blends gritty urban realism with moments of over-the-top absurdity, reflecting the mix of comedy and drama the series is known for. It all comes together to make this top action RPG unpredictable and deeply engaging.

Pro tip Focus on building bonds with your teammates. Stronger relationships unlock unique abilities that can turn the tide of tough battles.

Final Verdict: Yakuza: Like a Dragon is perfect for players who enjoy quirky humor mixed with heartfelt character arcs, offering one of the most unique and emotional RPG experiences on Xbox.

10. Alan Wake 2 [Best for Psychological Horror Mind Games]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment, Epic Games Publishing Average Playtime 18–25 hours Metacritic Score 89

As a direct sequel, Alan Wake 2 continues the story of the troubled writer trapped between reality and nightmare, now joined by FBI agent Saga Anderson, who is investigating a series of ritualistic murders. The narrative unfolds through two parallel storylines that players can switch between, allowing for a layered perspective on the truth at the heart of the game.

Players spend their time exploring eerie environments, solving puzzles, and using a flashlight combined with firearms to weaken and eliminate shadowy threats. Meanwhile, Saga’s “Mind Place” lets players piece together clues in an investigative hub, while Alan’s “Writer’s Room” provides a meta perspective where the narrative itself can be reshaped.

What makes Alan Wake 2 stand apart is its mind-bending approach to psychological horror, seamlessly merging live-action film, surreal environments, and commentary on the act of storytelling itself.

Pro tip Use the flashlight sparingly. Managing your battery is just as important as conserving ammunition when fights get intense.

Final Verdict: Alan Wake 2 is ideal for players who want a horror game that challenges perception, offering a gripping mix of survival tension and narrative experimentation.

11. Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Best for Epic, Choice-Driven Sci-Fi]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Creator/s BioWare, Electronic Arts Average Playtime 80–120+ hours across trilogy Metacritic Score 87

Mass Effect Legendary Edition brings together the full single-player experience of the original trilogy, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, with modern upgrades in visuals, performance, and gameplay systems. The remastered ultimate edition refines combat controls, improves model detail and environments, and adds quality-of-life changes like better squad AI and streamlined mechanics.

Visually, this acclaimed sci-fi game takes advantage of modern console hardware with sharper textures, lighting effects, and performance upgrades, all while maintaining the atmosphere that made the series iconic. The heart of the experience is the player-driven story, where decisions not only define Shepard’s character but also alter the fate of entire civilizations.

Pro tip Carry over your save files between games. The continuity of choices makes the trilogy feel far more personal and impactful.

Final Verdict: If you’re hunting for one of the top Mass Effect games, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is where it’s at – a sprawling, cinematic odyssey where every decision packs real weight, and every outcome feels earned in true sci-fi style.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Don’t Nod Montréal Average Playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic Score 75

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a two-part narrative adventure from the creators of Life is Strange. This great story follows Swann Holloway as she reconnects with childhood friends decades after a life-changing summer in 1995. Together, they revisit old memories, confront unresolved traumas, and uncover a mystery that blurs the line between past and present.

Lost Records focuses on choice-driven storytelling. Players take control of Swann and use her camcorder to capture moments that feed into a memoir, shaping how her story is remembered. Dialogue options, branching paths, and decisions about relationships with friends add replayability.

Visually, the game carries Don’t Nod’s trademark cinematic style, blending realistic performances with a nostalgic 1990s atmosphere. Music and art direction evoke both warmth and melancholy, reinforcing themes of friendship, recent memory, and regret.

Pro tip Pay close attention to your dialogue choices and how Swann documents events with her camcorder. Small details often influence how relationships develop and how the group’s shared past is ultimately revealed.

Final Verdict: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is ideal for players who want a reflective, character-driven story rich in emotional weight, offering a heartfelt and thought-provoking experience on Xbox.

13. Control [Best for Paranormal Mystery Intrigue]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, Stadia, macOS Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment, 505 Games Average Playtime 15–20 hours Metacritic Score 82

Control places players in the shoes of Jesse Faden, who arrives at the enigmatic Federal Bureau of Control in search of her missing brother. Soon, she becomes the Director of the Bureau, trapped in a brutalist skyscraper known as the Oldest House.

Gameplay blends third-person action with paranormal powers. Jesse can wield the transforming Service Weapon, a firearm that adapts into multiple forms, while also using telekinesis to hurl objects or shield herself in combat.

The game’s striking visual design emphasizes brutalist architecture mixed with dreamlike, otherworldly environments. Its narrative is deliberately fragmented, requiring players to piece together scattered files, cryptic dialogue, and environmental clues to understand the full story.

Pro tip Experiment with combining telekinetic abilities and weapon transformations in combat. Mastering this synergy makes battles faster, more fluid, and far more rewarding.

Final Verdict: Control is perfect for players who enjoy supernatural mysteries layered with stylish combat, offering an experience that is both action-packed and intellectually engaging.

14. Split Fiction [Best for Innovative Co-op Storytelling]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts Average Playtime 20–25 hours Metacritic Score 91

Split Fiction is a bold split-screen game that pushes the boundaries of cooperative storytelling. Players take control of Zoe and Mio, two writers caught inside their own unfinished stories, and must collaborate to escape both fantastical and sci-fi outer worlds.

The visual style shifts depending on which story thread players are in, moving fluidly between colorful fantasy dreamscapes and sleek, futuristic science-fiction settings. This constant variation not only keeps the player experience fresh but also reinforces the emotional stakes of the dual narrative.

The standout feature is its simultaneous storytelling, allowing players to experience two perspectives at once in real time. This innovation makes the cooperative format more than just a mechanic, it becomes the heart of the narrative itself, tying gameplay directly to theme.

Pro tip Stay attentive to both perspectives on-screen. Often, clues in one storyline provide solutions to new challenges in the other. Communication is essential to succeed.

Final Verdict: Split Fiction is a must-play for co-op fans who crave originality. Its inventive storytelling and unique mechanics deliver one of the most memorable multiplayer narrative experiences in years.

15. Starfield [Best for Epic Space Exploration]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime 80–200+ hours Metacritic Score 83

Starfield is Bethesda’s long-awaited space RPG, taking players on an interstellar journey across more than 1,000 planets. Set in the expansive Milky Way galaxy, it offers the freedom to explore handcrafted cities, procedurally generated outer worlds, and mysterious outposts while uncovering humanity’s future among the stars.

Gameplay revolves around exploration, resource gathering, and combat. Players can seamlessly switch between first-person and third-person perspectives while engaging in firefights, flying ships, or scanning alien environments.

What makes this Xbox game stand out is its ability to blend Bethesda’s classic RPG storytelling with a vast, living galaxy. Every decision, from customizing your protagonist’s traits to forging alliances with factions, leaves a lasting impact on your journey.

Pro tip Invest in upgrading your ship early. Better modules and grav drives not only expand exploration but also improve survival in tougher space battles.

Final Verdict: Starfield is perfect for gamers who crave massive, choice-driven adventures. With its blend of deep storytelling and limitless exploration, it delivers one of the most ambitious sci-fi experiences on Xbox.

16. Ori and the Will of the Wisps [Best for Emotional Fantasy Escapism]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, iam8bit (Switch) Average Playtime 12–15 hours Metacritic Score 90

Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the journey of the guardian spirit Ori in a lush fantasy setting filled with danger, wonder, and an unshakable sense of hope. The story unfolds as Ori cares for Ku, a young owl with an injured wing, and ventures across new lands to restore balance – a touching story that resonates with adults and kids alike.

This is a classic Metroidvania game, where players unlock new abilities to access previously unreachable areas. Ori’s precise platforming, fluid combat, and puzzle-solving encourage players to master movement while carefully timing attacks and dodges.

The visual aesthetic is one of the game’s strongest qualities, blending fun hand-painted environments with an orchestral score by Gareth Coker that heightens every moment of triumph and heartbreak. Together, the art and music create an atmosphere that feels both magical and deeply human, despite the absence of dialogue.

Pro tip Experiment with Spirit Shards early to find a build that complements your playstyle. Some shard combinations can completely change how Ori handles combat or traversal.

Final Verdict: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a must-play for those who value heartfelt storytelling wrapped in a challenging yet rewarding action platformer, delivering one of the most emotional and visually stunning adventures available on Xbox console.

17. What Remains of Edith Finch [Best for Emotional Storytelling Through Short Vignettes]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Giant Sparrow, Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime 3–5 hours Metacritic Score 88

What Remains of Edith Finch is a narrative-driven adventure that invites players into the mysterious Finch family home. You step into the shoes of Edith, the last surviving member of her family, who explores the house while uncovering the stories behind each relative’s tragic fate.

Players engage in walking through the Finch residence, examining personal objects, and triggering vignettes that shift perspectives and gameplay styles. Each short story plays out uniquely, whether through stylized sequences, imaginative mechanics, or emotional voiceovers.

The game’s unique strength lies in its ability to blend gameplay and storytelling seamlessly, turning each vignette into a heartfelt meditation on memory, loss, and legacy. With transitions that carry you smoothly from one family member’s story to another, the experience feels like piecing together a fragmented yet deeply personal narrative.

Pro tip Take your time with every vignette. Rushing through can make you miss environmental details that add layers of meaning to the Finch family’s story.

Final Verdict: What Remains of Edith Finch is perfect for players who want a moving, story-first experience. Its inventive short stories and emotional weight make it one of the most memorable narrative adventures in recent years.

My Overall Verdict: Xbox Games That Turn Story into Art

Best starting point for the great Xbox games today? Each of these titles shines for a specific audience, so here’s where to begin.

For newcomers → Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

A cinematic, choice-driven adventure that’s approachable yet emotionally gripping, making it an ideal introduction to narrative games.

→ Lost Records: Bloom & Rage A cinematic, choice-driven adventure that’s approachable yet emotionally gripping, making it an ideal introduction to narrative games. For mystery fans → Control

A stylish supernatural thriller that rewards curiosity, weaving paranormal investigation with immersive, fragmented storytelling.

→ Control A stylish supernatural thriller that rewards curiosity, weaving paranormal investigation with immersive, fragmented storytelling. For co-op players → Split Fiction

A groundbreaking split-screen adventure that forces two players to collaborate while experiencing two stories unfold at once.

→ Split Fiction A groundbreaking split-screen adventure that forces two players to collaborate while experiencing two stories unfold at once. For explorers → Starfield

A monumental space opera that lets you chart your own path across a thousand planets, blending sci-fi exploration with endless discovery.

→ Starfield A monumental space opera that lets you chart your own path across a thousand planets, blending sci-fi exploration with endless discovery. For emotional storytellers → What Remains of Edith Finch

A poignant series of short vignettes that explore life, death, and memory through imaginative perspectives and unforgettable moments.

FAQs

What is the best story game on Xbox?

The best story game on Xbox is A Plague Tale: Innocence. Its focused, emotional tale and sharp pacing make it the strongest overall. The sibling bond carries every scene, and stealth-survival mechanics support the narrative at every step.

What are story-driven video games?

Story-driven video games are great games where narrative and relationships lead the experience. Players make choices, follow dialogue, and progress through story set pieces, with gameplay systems designed to serve the plot rather than overshadow it.

Which open-world game has the best story on Xbox?

The best open-world story on Xbox belongs to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Its branching quests, meaningful consequences, and memorable cast create the most cohesive narrative on Xbox. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a close second for character depth.

Are there any shooters with a good story on Xbox?

Yes. Control delivers a gripping paranormal mystery alongside precise third-person gunplay. Quantum Break also stands out, pairing time-bending combat with an ambitious, cinematic narrative.

What are adventure games with decent stories on Xbox?

The adventure games with decent stories on Xbox are What Remains of Edith Finch, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Each offers emotional, exploration-driven storytelling with memorable moments and strong atmosphere.