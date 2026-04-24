This GTA: The Trilogy review isn’t based on the launch disaster from November 2021; it’s based on what the game actually is in 2026, after years of patches, a developer change, and a major November 2024 update that genuinely moved the needle.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence since reading launch-era coverage, this is the piece that tells you whether it’s worth your money now.

The Definitive Edition packages GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas into a single remastered collection, rebuilt in Unreal Engine by Grove Street Games. It launched broken, got review-bombed into one of the lowest user scores in Metacritic history, and then – slowly, grudgingly – got fixed.

My GTA: The Trilogy review covers the current state, a game-by-game breakdown, platform-specific verdicts, and a clear answer to the value question for 2026.

TL;DR – GTA: The Trilogy Review Overview

Genre Open-world action-adventure Developer Grove Street Games / Rockstar Games Release Date November 11, 2021 Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android Core Loop Complete missions, explore open worlds, cause chaos across three iconic GTA stories Biggest Strength GTA V-style controls and targeting, modernized checkpoints and autosave, improved lighting and draw distances; the quality-of-life upgrades are genuinely good Biggest Weakness Inconsistent character models, lingering bugs, cartoonish art direction that doesn’t always land, and the Switch version remains the weakest of the bunch PS5 Exclusive Perks Smoothest performance, 4K/60fps support, faster load times Post-Launch Updates Multiple patches since 2021 have addressed the worst bugs, rain effects, lighting, and framerate issues, meaningfully better than what launched Verdict Worth buying at sale price ($20-$25) for most players; hard to justify at full price ($59.99)

GTA: The Trilogy Review: What You’re Actually Getting in 2026

This GTA: The Trilogy review starts with an honest recap of where things stand, because context matters here. This Definitive Edition is a remaster of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

It launched to critical disaster – review bombing on Metacritic drove user scores to 0.5/10 on PC, and 0.6/10 on Xbox Series X|S. There were broken rain effects, controversial character model redesigns, and the PC launcher went offline for days due to unlicensed music found in game files.

GTA: The Trilogy has sold an estimated 10 million+ copies regardless, and GTA: San Andreas alone racked up 57.4 million downloads on Netflix; commercial success running parallel to critical failure for years.

Pro tip Before launching the GTA: The Trilogy on PC, add -dx12 to your Steam launch options. It produces a noticeably smoother experience, especially on AMD GPUs. Four-plus years after release, Rockstar still hasn’t made this the default – so set it manually before your first session.

Then, in November 2024, Rockstar released Update 1.112, the biggest patch since launch. It introduced a Classic Lighting mode, restored dozens of missing gameplay features, fixed frame-pacing issues on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and addressed hundreds of bugs inherited from the mobile port.

Something I want to make clear in my GTA: The Trilogy review is that, after updates, this game is a different product from what shipped in 2021. Classic Lighting alone transforms the atmosphere in all three games, particularly San Andreas, where the orange sunsets and purple desert skies of the PS2 original are largely restored.

It’s not perfect, but the gap between “launch state” and “2026 state” is significant enough that launch-era reviews shouldn’t be your primary reference point.

Best Game in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition – A Game-by-Game Breakdown

The three games I’m looking at in my GTA: The Trilogy review are not equal, and knowing the differences before you start playing is the best way to manage expectations.

I believe playing GTA games in release order – GTA III first, then Vice City, then San Andreas – is the right call, because the mechanical evolution only makes sense going forward; playing in reverse creates a frustrating step-backward effect.

GTA III – The Definitive Edition

GTA III is both the most historically important and the most mechanically dated game in the package. No voiced protagonist, a limited radio selection, clunky controls that patches have only partially resolved, and a mission structure where missable paramedic missions can softlock 100% completion runs if ignored.

I’ll be upfront – I never actually grew up with GTA III, I was too young for it back then, so I came into this one completely fresh.

Community consensus on the game is that it utterly fails to capture the look and feel of the original, even after all the updates – Classic Lighting helps, but the dark, grimy atmosphere of GTA III was the most heavily altered and hasn’t been fully restored in the remaster.

This title is best for players who want to understand where the franchise came from and can tolerate dated mechanics.

GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Vice City is the strongest middle ground in the GTA: The Trilogy package. It offers better controls than GTA III, with a compact map that stays engaging throughout and an 1980s aesthetic that benefits more visibly from Classic Lighting than any other entry.

Tommy Vercetti remains a compelling protagonist, and I did play a bit of Vice City back in the day, so there’s a familiarity here that makes it land better than GTA III for me personally.

The permanent loss of licensed music – including tracks from Michael Jackson and Kate Bush – is the one wound that no patch can fix, and for returning players, that absence is felt constantly since Vice City‘s identity is inseparable from its soundtrack.

Best for first-time players who want a focused, story-driven entry point to the trilogy.

GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

San Andreas is the community’s clear favorite and the most content-rich game in the collection – three distinct cities, the deepest story, the most gameplay variety, and the greatest benefit from Classic Lighting.

What genuinely surprised me is how quickly I adjusted – the controls mirror GTA V closely enough that muscle memory from 13 years of not playing it kicks in almost immediately, which made the whole experience feel accessible rather than nostalgic in a frustrating way.

That said, it does feel different from the PS2 original in ways that are hard to articulate; the atmosphere is close but not identical, and some of the magic is just tied to the original hardware and era you first played it on.

It also carries the most persistent remaining bugs – audio glitches, physics inconsistencies, and flight controls that remain well below GTA V standards. Its 250+ collectibles make 100% completion a serious long-term investment.

Best for players who want the fullest possible GTA experience and aren’t deterred by a longer, messier journey.

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GTA Definitive Edition vs. Original – Should You Actually Bother?

The answer differs significantly depending on your history with these games, so this section of the GTA: The Trilogy review addresses three distinct situations directly.

For Players Who Have Never Touched the Originals

The GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the most accessible path to these games on modern hardware, particularly since the original trilogy was pulled from digital storefronts in October 2021 when the Definitive Edition first launched.

Physical PS2 copies require old hardware; the original PC versions have compatibility issues on modern systems. GTA V-style aiming, a weapon wheel, radio wheel, GPS, mission checkpoints, and autosave all genuinely improve the experience for players who didn’t grow up with tank controls.

My Verdict: Buy it on sale, without hesitation.

For Players Who Already Own the Originals on PC

Modded originals – Silent Patch, Widescreen Fix, SkyGFX for PS2 lighting recreation – still produce a more authentic and customizable result. The Definitive Edition adds 4K support and high framerates on PC, but micro-stuttering persists on some systems even after the 2024 patch.

The bigger issue isn’t just performance, though – it’s preservation. The Definitive Edition is still based on altered versions of the originals, with differences in atmosphere, removed music tracks, and visual changes that modders have spent years restoring in the classic PC versions.

My Verdict: Only worth it if Classic Lighting and modern controls matter more to you than authenticity, and even then, wait for a sale.

For Console Players Comparing to PS2 Memories

The atmosphere loss is real and not fully resolved by Classic Lighting – the dark tone of GTA III and the dusty California aesthetic of San Andreas are closer but not identical to the originals. Missing music is a permanent trade-off that no future patch will address, and character models remain divisive.

One important warning – do not buy the PS4 disc version – there is no upgrade path to the PS5 version, paid or free. Note that Rockstar has also quietly made the original trilogy available again through the Rockstar Games Launcher, which gives players a legitimate alternative if they prefer the classics.

My Verdict: Worth it at $20-$25 for the quality-of-life improvements; hard to justify at full price.

Platform Performance Guide – Which Version Should You Buy?

Platform choice has a meaningful impact on your experience with the GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, so this breakdown is worth reading before you commit.

PS5 / Xbox Series X|S

This is the best console experience available. Frame-pacing issues were resolved in the November 2024 patch; Fidelity mode holds a locked 30fps, Performance mode targets 60fps with only minor dips during the most intense action sequences.

Xbox Series X with Classic Lighting enabled is widely cited as the smoothest overall console experience across the collection. Xbox players can get a great deal on GTA: The Trilogy on our marketplace.

PC [On Steam]

Highest ceiling, but requires manual setup; you need to add -dx12 to Steam launch options before starting. There is some micro-stuttering at roughly 30-second intervals, it’s an Unreal Engine-level issue that patches haven’t fully resolved. But 1440p/60fps+ performance is achievable on mid-to-high-end hardware.

Steam is the recommended PC storefront over the Rockstar Games Launcher for a more stable experience.

Nintendo Switch [On Original Hardware]

The weakest port in the collection – approximately 480p in handheld mode and around 540p docked, with GTA III and Vice City running at a stable 30fps while San Andreas struggles during action-heavy sequences.

Crashes are rare post-patch but not eliminated. If you’re on Switch 2, performance is meaningfully better, which makes it one of the best open-world Switch games – a solid locked 30fps, faster load times, and improved rendering distance, closer to PS4 and Xbox One base versions.

Enable Classic Lighting, play in handheld mode, and buy at a discount ($20 or less) for the best experience. Nintendo Switch players can get a good deal on GTA: The Trilogy on our marketplace.

Three Cities, Five Years Later – Is GTA: The Trilogy Finally Worth It?

Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

The honest verdict from my GTA: The Trilogy review in 2026 is this – at $20-$25 on sale, yes, for most players. Three landmark open-world games, modernized controls, autosave, Classic Lighting, and a genuinely improved post-patch state make this a worthwhile purchase for newcomers and returning players alike.

At full price ($59.99), it’s much harder to justify – the missing music, the art style compromises that haven’t been fully addressed, and San Andreas‘s lingering bugs mean the product still doesn’t fully live up to its Definitive label.

The originals do still reign king for purists, and that’s a legitimate position. But nostalgia bias is also real, and players who haven’t touched these games in 20 years may find the GTA: The Trilogy more playable and more enjoyable than they expect.

The platform recommendation is clear – PS5 or Xbox Series X|S for the best experience, PC for modding potential, Switch for portable play at a steep discount. The Switch 2 upgrade in performance makes it a more defensible portable purchase than it was at launch.

GTA VI is on the horizon – and that context matters for this collection. There’s never been a more logical time to revisit where the franchise came from, and the Definitive Edition, for all its flaws, is the most accessible way to do exactly that on modern hardware.

If you’re ready to jump in, grab the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition key on Eneba for Steam, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch at competitive prices.

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