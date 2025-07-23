10 Games Like The Walking Dead for Fans of Emotional Stories

If you like games like The Walking Dead, you definitely appreciate deep stories, emotional involvement, and the power of choice. Since the release of The Walking Dead Telltale game series, fans have been searching for similar titles. Today, I’ve gathered up a bunch of similar titles. These are games full of moral dilemmas and tough decisions.

If you’ve already gone through The Walking Dead universe and miss the feelings each game in the series gave you, you’ll definitely value our selection. Welcome to a world similar to The Walking Dead games, where choices matter, and any wrong step won’t let you move forward in the story.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Walking Dead

If you’re missing zombies, complex decisions, and stories that grab your soul, our top list is made for you. These games are perfect for fans of The Walking Dead who enjoy immersive story-driven experiences, emotional choices, and intense survival challenges — whether facing zombies, hostile environments, or other dangers.

The Last of Us (2013) – a unique post-apocalyptic title from the studio Naughty Dog. A deep dramatic story in a world where the cordyceps fungus turns people into merciless zombies. Life is Strange (2015) – an episodic adventure game with elements of interactive cinema. Here, every action you take affects the ongoing story. Beyond: Two Souls (2013) – a game with elements of interactive drama. You can play alone or cooperatively with a friend.

And that’s just part of our list. Keep reading to find even more titles similar to the interactive The Walking Dead game series.

10 Games Like The Walking Dead – Best Choices for Fans

Have you already finished all the parts of The Walking Dead and are looking for something new? Below is a selection of the 10 best games with a similar theme.

These aren’t just interactive movies, but real gripping storytelling, tough moral choices, and intense combat. Keep reading to add to your game collection.

1. The Last of Us [Best Emotional Survival Journey]

Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2013 Developer Naughty Dog Unique features Strong bond between characters, intense survival action

This game is the quintessence of the zombie apocalypse. After the release of the first game, it became clear that the story of Joel and Ellie could replace any other zombie games.

At the heart of the plot are emotional relationships, difficult decisions between life and death, and a collapsing world. Fans of The Walking Dead series will find here everything they loved about TWD: pain, hope, struggle, and, of course, zombies.

The game will appeal to all fans of survivors and post-apocalyptic settings. You will face real moral dilemmas and choices. And beautiful visuals. Even in the original game, the level of graphics impresses, especially in open areas. Today, it is one of the best titles in the ranking of top adventure games. The sequel also deserves attention, although its main theme shifts more toward revenge.

2. Life is Strange [Best for Time-Based Narrative Choices]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Square Enix Unique features Time rewind mechanic, emotional themes

Life is Strange is another equally tragic story that fans of the Telltale series and the best interactive games will appreciate. The main character, a young girl named Max Caulfield, witnesses the murder of her friend Chloe, whom she hasn’t seen for several years.

At that exact moment, she also discovers a unique ability – rewinding time. Now she can change the future and replay events. The game explores the theme of the “butterfly effect,” where even a minimal event in the past can cause massive changes in the future.

This game reveals the meaning of friendship, secrets, loss, and accepting the meaning of one’s path. Perfect for those looking for a measured gameplay experience. If you liked the title, be sure to check out the collection of the top games similar to Life is Strange.

3. Beyond: Two Souls [Best Cinematic Storytelling Experience]

Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows Year of release 2013 Developer Quantic Dream Unique features Supernatural narrative, multiple endings

Beyond: Two Souls explores the theme of supernatural mystery. At the center of the story is the connection between Jodie Holmes and a disembodied entity named Aiden, with whom she has been linked since birth.

Just like in games like The Walking Dead, everything depends on you. Here, only you decide who to trust, how to survive, and what to sacrifice. A perfect choice for those who want to discover an emotional plot with a strong woman at the center.

One of the best story games features its two storytelling modes: remix and classic. In the first, the chapters follow a chronological order. The second option is more interesting: The entire story is broken into separate episodes. And it’s in the classic mode that you can feel the story more deeply. This title will appeal to those looking for the best interactive games in 2025.

The game was developed using motion capture technology. The lead roles were performed by Willem Dafoe and Elliot Page.

4. A Plague Tale: Innocence [Best Sibling-Driven Story in a Bleak World]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Developer Focus Home Interactive Unique features Sibling bond, stealth, plague rats

The atmosphere of decay and despair, a brutal world, and fragile survivors. If you liked the story of Lee and Clementine, you’ll feel the same feeling in A Plague Tale. This is a game about a woman protecting her younger brother in a cruel world that hides horror and secrets.

The game will appeal to fans of moral dilemmas, as well as lovers of survival games where stealth matters more than wiping out enemies with every kind of weapon. It raises themes of sacrifice and family. The atmosphere of the Middle Ages is perfectly recreated with the Inquisition, plague rats, and wartime conditions.

The game had great commercial success, selling over one million copies worldwide. The developers also released A Plague Tale: Requiem for next-generation consoles.

5. The Wolf Among Us [Best Noir Mystery With Dark Fairy Tale Twist]

Platforms Windows, Xbox 360, OS X, PlayStation 3, iOS, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android Year of release 2013 Developer Telltale Games Unique features Detective narrative, mature themes

If you’re missing the Telltale Definitive Series, this is the perfect choice. Wolf here isn’t just a detective but a protagonist torn apart by moral choices. Each episode keeps fans on edge. You investigate, encounter enemies, and become part of the franchise yourself.

The game consists of 5 episodes and is done in the style of a noir adventure. Here, the atmosphere of fairy tales is transferred into the realities of a dangerous world. The entire series is based on the Fables comic series by Bill Willingham and serves as a prequel to the original story.

There are many interactive dialogues, just like in The Walking Dead. And every interaction with a particular character can affect the future plot. In 2017, the continuation of the game was announced, but the exact release date is still unknown. Meanwhile, the studio claims that development is ongoing.

6. Detroit: Become Human [Best for Branching Choices and Android Ethics]

Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows Year of release 2018 Developer Quantic Dream Unique features Branching storylines, android rebellion, moral dilemmas

In 2018, the creator of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls took the interactive movie genre to an entirely new level with Detroit: Become Human. Welcome to the near future, the year 2038, where a brilliant scientist, Elijah Kamski, has created human-like androids. Their main task is to serve people: helping around the house, raising children, and assisting with shopping.

But the consequences didn’t take long to appear. People lost their jobs, and among the androids, deviants emerged, robots with free will and intelligence who no longer obey anyone.

The game features three main protagonists, and through playing as each of them, you’ll see the story from different perspectives.

There will be many choices to make but the most important element is the Flowchart. After finishing a chapter, you can see which path you took and how many other decisions were available.

However, if you’re looking for the best games like Detroit: Become Human, you should also consider giving Heavy Rain a go.

7. Days Gone [Best Open-World Zombie Survival With Narrative Focus]

Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2019 Developer Bend Studio Unique features Brutal survival, open world, zombie hordes

Another zombie apocalypse game, where you’ll face hordes of infected, find a variety of weapons, and explore a huge open world. And best of all, you’ll conquer it all on a motorcycle.

The plot isn’t very complicated; it clearly draws from several well-known franchises like I Am Legend, The Walking Dead, and 28 Days Later.

At the center of the story are two bikers who work as freelance mercenaries. They avoid large settlements and take on different missions. This is one of the key titles in the list of best horror games. Your main goal is to survive in this hostile world.

The main motivator in the game is hope. The protagonist doesn’t give up and keeps fighting, no matter the chaos happening all around.

8. Batman: The Telltale Series [Best Moral Dilemmas in a Superhero Setting]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer Telltale Games Unique features Moral choices, comic-book style, double life

We’ve been offered the chance to take on the role of Batman in many games. But almost always, he’s just a hero who’s constantly saving the city. In reality, though, the superhero is a pretty complex character. A billionaire forced to live a double life and deal with countless moral dilemmas, both day and night.

Here, Telltale delivered one of the best Batman games, probably exactly what fans have been waiting for all these years. There’s minimal action here; the focus is mostly on dialogues. And every response you give will have consequences later on. One of the game’s unique features is switching between Batman and Bruce Wayne.

The game includes references to both new and old comics about the bat-hero. But it’s not just about the dialogue. There are gameplay segments too, mostly during the superhero’s night outings. If you want to see Batman’s life from a new perspective, this game is just for you.

9. Resident Evil 4 [Best Action-Horror Gameplay With Tight Pacing]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, iOS Year of release 2023 (2005) Developer Consumer Games Development Division 1 Unique features Action-horror, tense atmosphere, iconic gameplay

In 2023, a remake of one of the most significant games in the entire Resident Evil series was released. The new version took the best from the original but received more comfortable controls and updated mechanics. The game can be called one of the best in the TPS genre. Horror fans might be a bit disappointed. In the new version, the developers moved away from the classic horror and more towards action.

The main thing is that the enemies here have become more furious, faster, and smarter. While before, villagers with pitchforks and axes behaved quite predictably, now you never really know what to expect from them in the next minute.

The new version truly wears down even the most experienced gamer, but only in a good way. If you’re looking for the best single-player PC game where you can both shoot and solve puzzles, this is exactly the case.

10. The Forest [Best Survival Horror in a Mysterious Wilderness]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Developer Endnight Games Unique features Co-op survival, crafting, cannibal mutants

Not a typical game in our selection, which might seem pretty simple at first glance. In reality, it perfectly combines moral choices and a well-thought-out story built around a mysterious island, hostile natives, a kidnapped son, and underground laboratories.

If you’re looking for the best simulation games that are kind of like The Walking Dead, definitely check out this title. You won’t be able to progress further in the story without building a secure settlement, learning to gather water and food, and crafting weapons to fight the natives.

The game also features a cooperative mode where you can battle waves of natives and explore the island together with a friend.

FAQs

What kind of style does The Walking Dead have?

The game is a story-focused, episodic adventure, where choices matter and every character is important. The game features a unique hand-drawn comic book style with point-and-click interaction mechanics.

Which game is the most similar to The Walking Dead?

I think it’s The Last of Us, but that’s based on vibes only. Many others would say that Batman: The Telltale Series and The Wolf Among Us are the closest in spirit among games like The Walking Dead.They are created by the same developer (Telltale Games), designed in a comic book style, with gameplay focused more on the story rather than action.