21 Games Like Red Dead Redemption 2 – Epic Open-World Titles in 2025

Finding the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t easy. But if you loved its sprawling landscapes, moral weight, and cinematic storytelling, you’re not alone – and you don’t have to stop at Arthur Morgan’s world.

The games featured in this guide all offer open worlds teeming with life. Untamed frontiers, bustling cities, characters you’ll remember long after you log off.

Want to choose your own pace, forge your own story, and dive into worlds that feel lived-in, reactive, and unforgettable? Here are 21 games with immersive open worlds and rich storytelling for RDR2 fans.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Red Dead Redemption 2

Some open worlds demand more than just your attention – they insist you live in them. Here are the three standout games that capture the scale, narrative depth, and freedom that RDR2 fans crave.

Grand Theft Auto V (2013) – A sprawling urban playground where three intertwining lives collide. From high-octane heists to quiet night drives, Los Santos pulses with chaotic, darkly funny energy. Ghost of Tsushima (2020) – Feudal Japan rendered in cinematic detail, where every sword clash, stealthy ambush, and wind-swept vista feels alive. Elegant, poetic, and utterly immersive. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) – A legendary fantasy epic. Dragon-scarred mountains, hidden dungeons, and countless quests let you forge your own legend in a world that never stops moving.

Each of these titles shares a commitment to immersive storytelling, open-ended exploration, and nuanced characters. Keep scrolling to see the full list of 21 meticulously chosen alternatives that expand on every facet of open-world adventure.

21 Best Games Like Red Dead Redemption 2 That Capture the Wild Spirit

Anyone who loves RDR2 will likely spend endless hours playing the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2. Take your time, read the article carefully, and choose your next open-world adventure wisely – but whatever you pick, you’ll have a blast.

1. Grand Theft Auto V [Urban Epic Meets Wild Freedom]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2013 Creator/s Rockstar North, Rockstar Games Average playtime 50–70 hours (main story), 200+ hours (completionist) Best for Fans of sprawling urban and rural open worlds What I liked Seamless protagonist switching, heist variety, living city & countryside

Grand Theft Auto V is a sprawling, breathing ecosystem of crime, chaos, and dark humor – and one of the most praised open-world games of all time. You’ll move between three protagonists whose lives meet in unexpected ways, but each with distinct personalities that shape every mission.

The different characters offer contrasting perspectives on crime and morality, letting players experience the city of Los Santos from multiple angles.

From executing elaborate heists in the city to cycling dusty backroads on a stolen bike, the world feels incredibly lived-in – streets, wilderness, and towns packed with detail that rewards curiosity. Streets teem with pedestrians, traffic flows realistically, and hidden nooks reward curious explorers.

Every corner feels designed to encourage experimentation and improvisation. Honestly, things like cruising down Vinewood Boulevard or hiking up Mount Chiliad never get old!

Pro tip Switch protagonists mid-mission to exploit unique skills and perspectives, turning simple encounters into cinematic moments that feel genuinely your own.

The open world thrives on choice and improvisation. You can follow the story or chase side adventures – hunting, racing, stockmarket investments, customizing your vehicle, or just wandering the city at night while listening to its radio stations. The online mode extends the sandbox endlessly, letting you sculpt your own criminal empire or just mess around with friends.

My Verdict: If you love RDR2 for its freedom and detail, GTA V offers the same sense of scale in a contemporary, chaotic urban setting.

2. Ghost of Tsushima [Cinematic Blend of Combat and Exploration]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC (as Director’s Cut), PS4, PS5

Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 40–60 hours (main story), 80+ hours (completionist) Best for Players craving cinematic landscapes and precise combat What I liked Fluid swordplay, immersive world, elegant storytelling

Ghost of Tsushima turns feudal Japan into a living, immersive world, from mist-shrouded forests and golden rice fields to jagged, windswept coastlines. You take on the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai caught between tradition and necessity as Mongol invaders sweep across Tsushima, forcing him to question what it truly means to honor his code.

Combat is both elegant and demanding. Swordplay requires timing and precision, while stealth and strategy allow for creative approaches to every encounter. Each duel, ambush, and skirmish is a dance of risk and reward, rewarding patience and tactical thinking over pure aggression.

Pro tip Use the guiding wind mechanic to explore without breaking immersion — it points to objectives subtly, letting you get lost in the world rather than just following a map.

Beyond the main story, every mountain trail, hidden shrine, and remote village has secrets to discover. Bandit hideouts, wandering spirits, and foxes leading to sacred shrines all create small, interconnected stories that make the island feel lived-in. Side activities and random encounters aren’t just filler; they deepen the narrative and give the world texture, making each moment memorable.

My Verdict: The combination of story, setting, and combat makes wandering the islands an experience you won’t forget.

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 50–200 hours Best for RPG fans who love deep lore and exploration What I liked Vast world, rich quests, freedom to play your way

Skyrim is one of the best action RPGs ever made. Players experience the frozen, rugged province of Tamriel, a land brimming with dragons, political intrigue, and endless adventure. You create your own hero – choosing race, skills, and alignment – and then step into a massive, reactive open world where every mountain, cave, and village has stories to uncover.

Pro tip Invest time in the Shouts system; unlocking and chaining dragon shouts turns encounters into cinematic set pieces, letting you feel like a legend in your own story.

Combat balances swordplay, magic, and archery, giving you the flexibility to craft a playstyle that feels personal. The world reacts to your choices subtly – townsfolk gossip, factions shift, and rumors spread across the land.

My Verdict: Skyrim offers limitless exploration and epic storytelling, where every journey feels yours.

4. Days Gone [Survival-Driven Open World With Heart]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival action Platforms PC, PS5, PS4 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bend Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 40–80 hours Best for Fans of narrative-driven post-apocalyptic games What I liked Emotional story, dynamic world, motorcycle traversal

Days Gone is among the best games in the survival horror genre. You’ll be faced with a desolate Pacific Northwest, where civilization has collapsed under the weight of a viral outbreak. You play Deacon St. John, a drifter biker haunted by loss, scavenging the open world while facing swarms of unpredictable Freakers and hostile humans.

The game excels in dynamic world-building – weather and day-night cycles affect visibility and enemy behavior, while roaming hordes feel alive, forcing strategy and planning.

Pro tip Use your motorcycle to bait hordes into traps; mobility combined with environmental hazards turns overwhelming fights into cinematic escapes.

Riding your motorcycle is both survival and spectacle, with fuel management, customization, and upgrades adding weight to every journey. Side missions and encounters feel personal, revealing the fractured humanity of a society on the brink.

My Verdict: Fans of RDR2’s immersive landscapes and emotionally driven storylines will find a similar heartbeat in Days Gone, where freedom, danger, and narrative depth collide in a living world.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Year of release 2018 Creator/s Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Average playtime 60–120 hours Best for Players craving choice-driven historical epics What I liked Branching narratives, naval exploration, lush environments

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey immerses players in ancient Greece at the height of its civilization, blending myth, history, and sprawling landscapes. You choose to play as Alexios or Kassandra, shaping their journey through choice-driven narratives and multiple endings.

Combat is fluid and strategic, mixing melee, ranged attacks, and special abilities, while naval exploration adds scale and spectacle to your travels. Side quests and character interactions are deeply layered, rewarding curiosity with hidden stories and unique encounters.

Pro tip Upgrade your ship and crew early to turn naval battles into tactical playgrounds, giving you both strategic advantages and cinematic moments on the waves.

The Aegean Sea is alive with trade, conflict, and discovery, and each region boasts distinct visual flair and environmental storytelling. Odyssey captures the tension between freedom and consequence – every decision ripples through the world.

My Verdict: A triumph of scope and storytelling, Odyssey cements its place among the best Assassin’s Creed games with its depth, beauty, and player-driven narrative.

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world FPS Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Year of release 2018 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Average playtime 40–80 hours Best for Players craving emergent chaos and exploration What I liked Dynamic world events, cult-driven story, versatile combat

Far Cry 5 is set in rural Montana under the grip of a doomsday cult, blending explosive action with sandbox freedom. Missions are rarely linear – you can tackle objectives stealthily, gun-blazing, or by turning the world against itself.

The map is scattered with wildlife, hidden bunkers, and emergent events that make the environment feel alive and unpredictable. Vehicles and weaponry span everything from off-road trucks to helicopters, letting players approach scenarios creatively.

Pro tip Recruit and upgrade your Fang, the canine companion, early on – he’s not just a combat ally but a natural scout, revealing enemy positions and turning fights in your favor.

Side missions and the expansive open world reward exploration, while dynamic weather and day-night cycles influence both combat and mood. It’s a mix of the best FPS action and environmental storytelling, with humor and tension coexisting in the chaos.

My Verdict: Far Cry 5 is the perfect balance of storytelling and unrestrained action in a world that reacts to your choices.

7. Mafia III [Crime Saga Alternative to the Wild West]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hangar 13, 2K Games Average playtime 35–50 hours Best for Fans of narrative-driven revenge sagas What I liked 1960s New Orleans setting, dynamic combat, rich story

Mafia III immerses players in 1968 New Bordeaux, a reimagined New Orleans, alive with jazz, neon signs, and simmering racial tensions. You step into the shoes of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam veteran bent on dismantling the mob that betrayed him – but revenge here isn’t just gunfire. The world reacts to your choices, and each neighborhood feels distinct, full of story threads, side missions, and cultural detail.

Combat mixes stealth, strategy, and full-on chaos, while the city’s rich design encourages exploration – from quiet back alleys to vibrant waterfronts. Vehicles and weapon customization add tactical variety, and the soundtrack of period hits injects cinematic energy into every chase or firefight.

Pro tip Prioritize recruiting loyal lieutenants early; their skills can drastically reshape how you approach missions, from firepower-heavy raids to silent takedowns.

Unlike more straightforward action games, Mafia III makes the world pulse with consequence, letting moral choices ripple across your criminal empire. It’s one of the best Mafia games in the series.

My Verdict: Mafia III offers a sprawling, revenge-fueled open-world experience grounded in historical authenticity.

8. Horizon Zero Dawn [Futuristic Wilderness Survival]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5

Year of release 2017 Creator/s Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Fans of exploration and rich world-building What I liked Robotic wildlife, deep lore, dynamic combat

Horizon Zero Dawn thrusts players into a post-apocalyptic world dominated by robotic creatures, where nature has reclaimed the ruins of human civilization. You follow Aloy, a resourceful hunter with a mysterious past, across sweeping landscapes that range from lush forests to arid deserts.

The game balances cinematic storytelling with open-world exploration, letting you climb, sneak, and fight your way through richly detailed environments.

Combat is tactical and rewarding – exploit enemy weaknesses, craft specialized ammunition, and coordinate attacks against towering machines. Side quests, collectible lore, and hidden camps deepen the sense of a living, breathing world.

Pro tip Invest in crafting traps and elemental arrows early; combining fire, shock, and freeze effects turns even overwhelming machines into manageable prey.

The visuals are stunning, with dynamic weather and day-night cycles that affect both strategy and atmosphere. At the same time, the narrative weaves themes of discovery, identity, and survival into the gameplay, giving players reason to linger off the beaten path.

Unlike more linear open-world titles, every encounter – from small robot skirmishes to massive battles – feels alive and consequential.

My Verdict: For RDR2 fans craving expansive exploration, deep lore, and layered combat, Horizon Zero Dawn delivers a futuristic wilderness teeming with life, danger, and story.

9. Red Dead Redemption [Original Wild West Classic]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, open world Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Windows / PC

Year of release 2010 Creator/s Rockstar San Diego, Rockstar Games Average playtime 35–50 hours Best for Fans of cinematic Western storytelling What I liked Immersive frontier, dynamic NPCs, moral choices

Red Dead Redemption is the prequel to RDR2, capturing the final days of the Wild West with grit and gravitas. You play John Marston, a former outlaw pulled back into a life he thought he’d left behind.

The game combines cinematic narrative with open-world freedom, allowing you to ride across deserts, mountains, and bustling towns while hunting, dueling, and making morally complex choices.

Pro tip Use Eagle Eye frequently to track wildlife and targets; it transforms hunting and combat into a strategic, cinematic experience.

Side activities – from poker to bounty hunting – feel organic, and the dynamic weather and day-night cycles influence both strategy and immersion. The story is leaner than RDR2 but packed with character-driven drama, delivering emotional beats that linger long after the credits roll.

My Verdict: For fans craving the authentic Western frontier with narrative depth, Red Dead Redemption remains a timeless benchmark for story-driven open-world games.

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world stealth action Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Year of release 2015 Creator/s Kojima Productions, Konami Average playtime 50–70 hours Best for Fans of tactical freedom and emergent gameplay What I liked Open-ended missions, base management, adaptive AI

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain throws you into a sprawling, sun-bleached Afghanistan and African desert, where stealth is rewarded as much as bold action. You take control of Venom Snake, orchestrating missions with freedom rarely seen in a AAA title – approach targets from the air, land, or shadows.

Pro tip Customize your loadout before each mission; swapping gear and companions transforms every approach, letting stealthy takedowns or all-out assaults feel fresh.

Base management and buddy systems add layered strategy, making the open world feel alive even when you’re away from missions. The narrative threads are dark, cinematic, and often unsettling, while side missions allow for emergent stories that feel personal rather than scripted.

Visuals and sound design heighten tension, turning each infiltration into a cinematic, edge-of-your-seat experience.

My Verdict: The Phantom Pain is a masterclass in open-world stealth. It’s the perfect sprawling sandbox for crafty gamers.

11. Just Cause 4 [Explosive Sandbox Chaos]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One

Year of release 2018 Creator/s Avalanche Studios, Square Enix Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Players who love over-the-top destruction and freedom What I liked Extreme physics, versatile traversal, chaotic sandbox gameplay

Just Cause 4 is pure, unhinged chaos wrapped in a sun-scorched South American landscape. Rico Rodriguez returns with his grappling hook, wingsuit, and parachute – tools that turn traversal into a creative playground. Every building, vehicle, and object can be destroyed, letting you invent your own cinematic stunts.

Pro tip Experiment with gadgets and vehicles together; combining the grappling hook with explosive barrels or helicopters yields chaos-worthy stunts that are immensely satisfying.

Story missions tie loosely to the game’s narrative, but the joy comes from experimenting – blowing up military bases, launching vehicles into the air, or creating chain reactions just for spectacle!

My Verdict: Those looking for freedom, scale, and playground-style fun will find Just Cause 4’s destructible world a thrilling escape.

12. Watch Dogs 2 [Urban Open-World With Hacking Twist]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One

Year of release 2016 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Players who love tech-driven freedom and creativity What I liked Hacking mechanics, vibrant city, flexible mission approaches

In Watch Dogs 2, you’ll explore a sun-drenched, living San Francisco, where every device is a potential tool. You play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant hacker in DedSec, blending stealth, tech, and parkour to disrupt corrupt systems. Missions reward creativity – manipulate traffic, drones, cameras, or phones to outsmart enemies without ever firing a bullet.

Pro tip Hack environmental objects to create distractions or chain reactions; it’s not just fun, it’s often more effective than head-on combat.

Storylines mix humour with socio-political commentary, grounding the experience in a modern, relatable setting. Side activities range from races to cooperative challenges, keeping players engaged long after the main plot.

My Verdict: Watch Dogs 2 delivers a vibrant, reactive open world full of freedom, narrative, and clever mechanics.

13. Tomb Raider [Adventure with a Narrative Edge]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, narrative-driven Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One

Year of release 2013 Creator/s Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Fans of cinematic exploration and story-driven gameplay What I liked Engaging puzzles, survival mechanics, strong protagonist

The 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider plunges players into Lara Croft’s origin story – young, resourceful, and determined. Stranded on a mysterious island, survival becomes the core of gameplay: crafting, combat, and environmental navigation all feel immediate and tense.

From climbing sheer cliffs to sneaking past hostile enemies, Lara’s journey blends action with exploration in ways that feel grounded.

Pro tip Explore every nook; hidden tombs often contain upgrades that make Lara’s survival toolkit far more versatile.

The narrative is personal and intimate, focusing on growth, fear, and resilience, with cinematic cutscenes seamlessly integrated into gameplay.

Combat is fluid, letting players combine stealth, archery, and improvised weapons to tackle challenges creatively. The visual and sound design heightens immersion – every crash of waves, rustle of foliage, or creak of rope contributes to a sense of being somewhere real.

My Verdict: For players craving intense exploration, immersive storytelling, and cinematic adventure, Tomb Raider nails the balance between tension and reward.

14. Mad Max [Post-Apocalyptic Desert Survival World]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world vehicular combat, action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s Avalanche Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Average playtime 25–35 hours Best for Fans of vehicular chaos and desert exploration What I liked Customizable vehicles, intense combat, atmospheric world

Mad Max is a sun-scorched, unforgiving wasteland where survival is measured in horsepower. Players control Max, a lone wanderer, as they scavenge for resources, upgrade vehicles, and confront hostile gangs across sprawling deserts.

Vehicle combat is the heartbeat of the experience – car chases, ramming, and explosive takedowns feel weighty and thrilling, and each encounter is a mix of strategy and chaos.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading the Magnum Opus car first; it transforms travel and combat, turning a fragile ride into a death machine capable of dominating the desert.

The world itself is a character: windswept dunes, rusted settlements, and abandoned highways convey both beauty and danger. The soundtrack and weather effects amplify tension, making every journey through the wasteland feel cinematic.

My Verdict: For fans of chaotic, open-world survival with tangible consequences, Mad Max delivers relentless action and desert immersion.

15. The Division 2 [Tactical Shooter With Open-World Depth]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Online action-RPG / third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Tactical, strategy-minded shooters What I liked Cooperative play, dynamic world events, gear variety

The Division 2 casts players as elite agents navigating a post-pandemic Washington D.C., where societal collapse has created a tense, unpredictable open world. Exploration blends RPG depth with some of the best TPS mechanics and tactical combat – weapon customization, cover mechanics, and team coordination define engagements.

Multiplayer modes emphasize cooperation without forcing it, letting solo players enjoy the story while offering rewarding group play.

Pro tip Prioritize upgrading your Base of Operations early; it unlocks abilities and gear crafting that make both solo and group play far more manageable.

Side missions and collectibles enrich the narrative, making the world feel dense and reactive rather than hollow. Visuals and audio reinforce the tension of a city teetering on the edge, while loot progression keeps gameplay addictive without feeling grindy.

My Verdict: The Division 2 delivers tense, rewarding exploration and combat. Perfect for those who love strategic open-world shooters.

16. Far Cry 4 [Exotic Open-World Action Experience]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world first-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Average playtime 25–40 hours Best for Exploration and chaotic action What I liked Diverse vehicles, emergent gameplay, cooperative mode

Far Cry 4 is one of the best Far Cry games. It’s set in Kyrat, a fictional Himalayan region dominated by a despotic king. The world is vibrant and vertical – snow-capped peaks, dense jungles, and villages teeming with life.

Players engage in missions, liberate outposts, and explore at their own pace, with a wide arsenal and vehicles enabling creative approaches.

Dynamic events, wildlife encounters, and unpredictable enemy patrols make the world feel alive. Cooperative play enhances exploration, letting friends join in firefights or side quests seamlessly.

Pro tip Focus on capturing Bell Towers and Outposts early – they reveal map regions, unlock fast travel points, and make exploring Kyrat much easier while giving you access to better weapons and resources.

Verticality adds tension – scaling cliffs or parachuting into enemy camps rewards bold choices. Side missions, hunting, and collectibles provide downtime between the main story beats, balancing chaos with calm exploration.

My Verdict: For fans craving open-world freedom with a touch of chaos, Far Cry 4 delivers adventure, spectacle, and emergent fun.

17. L.A. Noire [Noir Mystery With a Sandbox Twist]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Detective / open-world Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Team Bondi, Rockstar Games Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Mystery-solving and narrative-driven play What I liked Facial animation interrogation, atmospheric city

L.A. Noire casts players as detective Cole Phelps, navigating 1940s Los Angeles. Its streets pulse with life – cars, pedestrians, and neon-lit alleyways. Players investigate crimes, interrogate suspects, and gather evidence, blending classic open-world exploration with investigative depth.

Facial animation tech makes interviews tense: subtle tells can reveal the truth or lies. Missions range from brutal shootouts to careful evidence collection, balancing action with deduction. Period-accurate visuals, radio broadcasts, and authentic jazz heighten immersion, transporting players fully to post-war LA.

Pro tip Pay attention to gestures and facial expressions during interrogations; catching lies early simplifies solving cases and can affect outcomes.

Open-world freedom allows side cases, traffic stops, and exploration between main story beats. The combination of narrative weight, world realism, and investigative mechanics makes each case feel like its own short film and the entry is one of the best detective games available.

My Verdict: L.A. Noire is perfect for those craving an investigative open world where observation and deduction are as thrilling as gunplay.

18. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition [Best Upgraded Crime Epic]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action / martial arts Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s United Front Games, Square Enix Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Combat-driven narrative and exploration What I liked Fluid martial arts, immersive Hong Kong world

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition drops players into a vibrant, neon-soaked Hong Kong as undercover cop Wei Shen. Streets bustle with life – markets, traffic, and NPCs reacting dynamically. Combat combines martial arts, gunplay, and environmental interactions for cinematic, over-the-top brawls.

The game balances main story beats with open-world freedom: drive, explore, or chase side missions. Investigations, triad missions, and undercover work deepen the narrative, creating a tense moral tug between duty and personal code.

Pro tip Use environmental objects during fights to chain spectacular combos; it not only looks cinematic but keeps enemies manageable.

The city itself is a character – rich side with activities like street races, fights, and collectibles reward exploration while preserving the gritty, lived-in atmosphere. Choice-driven moments and branching mission paths add replayability, keeping the world alive beyond the main story.

My Verdict: For players craving an immersive crime epic with visceral combat and a living city, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition delivers fully.

19. Fallout: New Vegas [Best Choice-Driven RPG With Moral Complexity]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG / post-apocalyptic Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 50–100 hours Best for Deep role-playing, moral choice, exploration What I liked Branching storylines, faction mechanics, open-world freedom

Fallout: New Vegas throws you into a sunbaked post-apocalyptic Mojave, where factions clash and every choice matters. The open world teems with secret locations, side quests, and morally gray decisions, giving a sense of freedom rare even in modern RPGs.

Your character’s skills, perks, and alliances shape not just the story, but the environment itself.

Pro tip Align with different factions in stages; it opens hidden questlines and alters how NPCs respond to you, enriching replayability.

Combat blends gunplay, stealth, and tactical V.A.T.S. targeting, rewarding preparation and planning. From tense encounters in irradiated ruins to trading with eccentric survivors in neon-lit towns, the game balances exploration with strategic gameplay.

The game’s writing and humor give it personality – sarcastic companions, bizarre NPCs, and unpredictable events make wandering the Mojave consistently engaging. Mods expand the world further, adding replayability and customization for dedicated explorers.

My Verdict: For RPG fans craving branching narratives, moral dilemmas, and a reactive open world, Fallout: New Vegas remains a masterclass.

20. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Futuristic RPG Open World]

Our score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG / futuristic Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Average playtime 40–80 hours Best for Choice-driven storytelling, immersive world, RPG depth What I liked Branching narrative, dense city world, side quests

Cyberpunk 2077 immerses you in Night City, a neon-soaked metropolis buzzing with danger and opportunity. You play as V, a mercenary navigating gang politics, corporate intrigue, and personal ambition. Choices ripple through the world, affecting storylines, NPCs, and the city itself, giving a tangible sense of agency reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2’s moral depth.

Exploration is rich – rooftops, alleys, and hidden districts reward curiosity. Combat is fluid, mixing guns, melee, and cybernetic abilities. Side quests are cinematic, often telling intimate stories that feel alive rather than filler.

Pro tip Experiment with cyberware and combat styles; combining stealth, hacking, and firepower opens creative ways to tackle missions.

Dialogue and decision-making are crucial – alliances, romances, and rivalries all hinge on player choice. Subtle details, from street chatter to hacking opportunities, make Night City pulse with realism.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 delivers cinematic flair and an unforgettable urban adventure.

21. Kingdom Come Deliverance [Best Realistic Medieval RPG]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Historical RPG / open-world Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Warhorse Studios Average playtime 50–80 hours Best for Immersive historical RPG, realistic combat, slow-burn storytelling What I liked Historical accuracy, survival mechanics, moral choices

Kingdom Come Deliverance is a detailed, 15th-century Bohemia – a world with no magic, only swords, politics, and survival. You play as Henry, a blacksmith’s son caught in a war-torn land. Every choice matters: decisions influence storylines, reputation, and how NPCs react, giving a grounded moral weight that fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 will appreciate.

Combat is unforgiving, emphasizing timing, weapon type, and skill rather than flashy stats. Exploration rewards patience – villages, forests, and castles are packed with historical detail.

Pro tip Train with every weapon type early and manage your stamina carefully; survival hinges on preparation and tactical choices.

The world reacts realistically – hunger, sleep, and injuries affect performance, and the slow pace encourages strategic thinking. NPC routines and dynamic events create a living, breathing medieval society.

My Verdict: Kingdom Come Deliverance offers a dense, meticulous, and morally rich medieval adventure.

My Overall Verdict

For narrative-driven gamers craving sprawling worlds and deep stories, there’s no shortage of options beyond Red Dead Redemption 2.

For newcomers → Ghost of Tsushima

An accessible yet cinematic open-world adventure that blends elegance, exploration, and combat in a way that feels both peaceful and thrilling.

For RPG fans → The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

A timeless classic where your choices, skills, and imagination shape an endlessly replayable fantasy epic.

For players craving emotional storytelling → Days Gone

A gritty, heartfelt survival tale where every ride, storm, and loss hits with genuine weight.

For action seekers → Grand Theft Auto V

A chaotic, high-energy sandbox bursting with humor, detail, and cinematic moments that rival RDR2’s scope – just swap horses for helicopters.

For history buffs → Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

An immersive leap into ancient Greece where choices, battles, and mythological mysteries keep you exploring for hundreds of hours.

Each of these titles offers the freedom, moral nuance, and immersive storytelling RDR2 players love, letting you pick your ideal open-world playground.

FAQs