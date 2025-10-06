11 Games Like Outer Worlds 2 You’d Regret Missing

Fans asking for games like Outer Worlds 2 usually want three things: agency, wit, and build freedom inside a bright sci-fi setup . That’s the filter I’m using here.

You’ll see first-person RPGs, immersive sims, exploration picks, and open-world sandboxes that reward dialog checks and companion interplay.

At the end of it, you’ll have authentic and honest insights directly from my gameplay experience or from the gamer community. So, let’s cut through the noise and dive into my curated list of 10 amazing alternatives and all about why they deserve to be the next title in your game library.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Outer Worlds 2

Before we get into all the must-know details, here are the top Outer Worlds 2 alternatives:

Fallout: New Vegas (2010) – Choice and consequence at story scale, a cult benchmark for faction politics and dialog builds. Our number one in this ranked list of games like Outer Worlds 2 is for its depth and stellar gameplay. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (2023) – The all-in version of Obsidian’s corporate satire, bundling DLC with visuals and performance updates. It’s the closest tonal match to the sequel’s promise: companions, humor, and multiple solutions. Starfield (2023) – A huge NASA-punk toolkit for shipbuilding, faction arcs, and role-play across hundreds of handcrafted hubs.

These games combine player agency, build flexibility, and memorable writing, with modern mod scenes or updates that keep runs fresh. Keep reading to uncover the full list. I’ll also be including sweet game deals for players who want to purchase a game ASAP.

11 Games Like Outer Worlds 2: Titles You Should Play Now

Below are a bunch of fantastic games that overlap in agency, humor, sci-fi tone, or multi-solution quests of Outer Worlds 2.

How many of these have you already played?

1. Fallout: New Vegas [Best Post-Apocalyptic RPG Narrative Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Release Year 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment What I liked Branching factions, sharp writing, and player agency

Fallout: New Vegas is a post-apocalyptic sci fi RPG where RPG elements like skills, perks, and dialogue checks actually steer the story. You play a shot courier crawling back to Vegas, then explore the Mojave while every choice shifts security checkpoints and the endgame.

From Obsidian Entertainment, this cult classic shows sharp writing and an incredible cast, and it matches “like Outer Worlds 2” expectations because agency sits at the center of every route. It’s an incredible RPG game where every decision counts and you can shape the fate of competing powers across New Vegas.

Why we chose it Long-standing community consensus plus current gamer sentiment backs its reputation as the pinnacle of choice-driven Fallout.

On the ground, the gameplay rewards prep and improvisation. Pick your fight style and barter your way through dusty outposts and neon-lit casinos, basically living on a moral knife-edge. The wasteland aesthetic serves rust-red and ruined opulence with pockets of pre-war glitter, and it still feels fun to reroute paths, test perks, and push wildcard outcomes.

Compared with other games in the series, it’s the one I revisit to experiment with reputations, companions, and late-game gambits that can turn the Strip into your own slice of hell.

It is also the frame of reference I use when I review modern sandboxes that claim consequence-driven play. Stability can wobble on older hardware; community fixes help on PC. Still, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam with 150,276 reviews at a 96% rating. It’s high time you joined the hype wagon.

Why it clicks:

Player-shaped endings through deep faction politics

Hardcore survival and resource pressure raise the stakes

Companion quests + dialogue checks deepen role-play

My Verdict: If you want consequence-first role-play with razor-edged faction drama, Fallout: New Vegas is still the mark to beat.

2. The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Edition [Best Satirical Sci-Fi RPG Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Release Year 2023 (Spacer’s Choice Edition) Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment; remaster support by Virtuos What I liked Satirical corporate sci-fi RPG tone, memorable companions, flexible builds, upgraded visuals

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition bundles the base adventure and DLC into a single package across a galaxy of company towns where you decide, explore, fight, and discover. The pitch mirrors what players want from The Outer Worlds 2: a first-person gameplay loop that centers on choice, story, and party synergy.

It’s a satirical, humorous take on a corporate sci-fi RPG dystopia where a small team can rewrite board agendas, save a colony, or forget the rules for a quick profit.

Why we chose it The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Edition is the most convenient way to revisit Obsidian’s corporate satire with DLC included, and current user data reflects an overall positive trend.

I like how ability checks unlock quiet routes while TTD slows firefights for surgical shots against enemies. The retro-futurist look reads clean and colorful; Halcyon’s ads and labs sell the joke without losing stakes.

This version, developed with updated visuals, lets you replay companion arcs or uncover missed questlines if you missed the original release. Performance at launch drew heat, and that context matters, yet patches stabilized things, and the expansion content gives new angles to revisit planets. Launch-window performance was uneven on consoles; improved after updates, still variable for some setups.

Why it clicks:

Multiple solutions per quest and companion interjections

TTD plus perk respecs that support off-beat builds

Satire that lands while leaving room for sincere choices

My Verdict: For punchy sci-fi role-play with flexible routes, Spacer’s Choice is the all-in package.

3. Starfield [If Outer Worlds 2 Was a Galaxy-Scale Sandbox]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X|S Release Year 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios What I liked A huge space sandbox that rewards long-term tinkering

Starfield is a systems-heavy and impressive sci fi game where you explore each planet, recruit a team, and tune a ship to your route. It fits the “like Outer Worlds 2” list in spirit. It centers player choice and faction arcs inside a flexible sandbox.

The hook is breadth and tinkering: fly, trade, smuggle, or solve conflicts as a face, thief, or scientist while constellation hunts keep the subject mystery in view. Play shifts between station visits, gunfights, and scanner sweeps. Skill trees shape piloting and social angles. NASA-punk panels give the world a grounded picture, and the toolset lets you shift course on a whim.

Why we chose it Scale plus mod potential sustain months of Starfield playtime, and the launch peak confirms large player interest.

Some loops feel forced by travel scaffolding and repeated POIs, yet ship design and side arcs sustain long sessions.

Repetitive POIs and travel scaffolding can blunt discovery. Even so, SteamDB shows an all-time peak of 330,723 concurrent players.

Why it clicks:

Ship editor encourages creative builds

Flexible routes across combat and stealth

Long-tail base building and crafting

My Verdict: If you want a broad canvas for ship builds and open-ended runs, Starfield offers a huge toolkit to experiment with.

4. Mass Effect Legendary Edition [If Outer Worlds 2 Was a Space-Opera Trilogy]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One Release Year 2021 Creator/s BioWare What I liked The cohesive trilogy polish: choices and cinematics carry cleanly across all three games

Mass Effect Legendary Edition remasters the trilogy into one set with visual updates and QoL. It’s a must-play TPS game that will live rent-free in your head after finishing it. It tracks like Outer Worlds 2 because it centers on companions and high-impact choices. You step into Shepard’s boots, make calls that carry forward, and rally a crew in a galaxy-spanning opera that still lands today.

In missions, gameplay blends cover shooting with ability combos while ship downtime builds relationships and stakes. The highlight holds: the definitive space opera where decisions persist across three games, with found-family energy and cinematic payoffs.

Why we chose it High user sentiment plus a durable Metacritic score make Mass Effect Legendary Edition a reliable pick for story-first players.

ME1 still shows its age in aiming, though the remaster smooths a lot; ME2 and ME3 move faster and keep set-piece energy high.

ME1’s combat and UI can feel dated next to the sequels, but if you can get past that, it’s a gem of a game. Steam shows Very Positive across ~54.5k total reviews; Metacritic sits at 87 (PC/collection).

Why it clicks:

Choices ripple across three connected campaigns

Squad-power synergies and biotic combos

Strong cinematic framing for character arcs

My Verdict: If you want a full-course space opera with decisions that actually persist, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is still the standard.

5. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition [Best Neon-Noir RPG Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows Release Year 2023 (Ultimate Edition; base game 2020) Creator/s CD PROJEKT RED What I liked Immersive first-person RPG feel and the Phantom Liberty content folded into a definitive package

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive FPS game and sci-fi RPG set in a corporate-ruled future where you create a build and push through gameplay challenges with guns and dialogue. It maps to Outer Worlds 2 expectations by centering player choice inside a single dense city, then layering consequences. The Ultimate bundle folds in Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 overhaul.

Night City’s neon sprawl turns every block into a micro-story. Firefights snap between smart weapons, cyberware, and car chases; stealth routes reward planning. It’s an immersive world about surviving a system that wants to grind people down, with deep customization and a striking cyberpunk style.

Why we chose it Post-2.0 user sentiment and large review volume show lasting demand for the current-gen Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition build.

The 2.0 patch reworked perks and police systems, and Phantom Liberty adds new builds, guns, and a spy-thriller arc that’s fairly cool.

Last-gen consoles remain a poor fit; the best experience is current-gen or PC. SteamDB shows ~84.5% overall user rating with ~754k positive reviews.

Why it clicks:

Deep buildcraft across cyberware and perk trees

Big side quests with strong payoffs

Ultimate bundle consolidates content and systems



My Verdict: If you want a modern cyberpunk sandbox with heavyweight narrative arcs, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the definitive package.

6. Hell is Us [Best Discovery-Led Adventure With Tense Melee Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X|S Release Year 2025 Creator/s Rogue Factor What I liked Discovery-led navigation and measured melee that makes exploration feel grass-roots

Hell is Us is a third-person and an insane adventure game set in a civil-war-scarred country where exploration and close-quarters combat carry the story. It’s like Outer Worlds 2 because player intent drives outcomes across an authored world that avoids heavy waypoints and lets you probe problems with observation first.

The premise is simple, the mystery is not, and the art direction is austere, brutalist, and moody. Moment to moment, you roam sectors, read ruins, test blades against otherworldly entities, and piece together the past through environmental clues.

Why we chose it Strong early critic aggregation and stable user sentiment signal staying power for Hell is Us. It’s great for adventure fans who like navigation by intuition.

It’s new, striking, tough, and focused on player choice inside a handcrafted space rather than icon-chasing. Reviews highlight the hands-off design that rewards curiosity, while Steam user sentiment trends are positive, which backs replay value for explorers who like deduction.

A “hands-off” approach can feel opaque if you expect heavy UI guidance. Still, ratings show Very Positive user reviews with ~85–86% rating and ~2.9k reviews.

Why it clicks:

Exploration over waypoints, with readable spaces

Weighty melee duels that punish sloppy timing

Cohesive tone that makes every find feel earned



My Verdict: Want a grounded, discovery-led adventure with minimal hand-holding and a bleak mystery? Hell is Us fits.

7. Deus Ex: Human Revolution [If Outer Worlds 2 Was an Immersive-Sim Stealth-RPG Hybrid]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, macOS (Wii U for Director’s Cut) Release Year 2011 (Director’s Cut 2013) Creator/s Eidos-Montréal What I liked Stealth, hacking, talk, or combat. Your playstyle truly steers missions in a sleek cyberpunk conspiracy

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is a cyberpunk immersive-sim about agency in a surveillance-heavy world. It clicks like Outer Worlds 2 because your approach shapes outcomes via speech checks, stealth, hacking, and lethal or non-lethal takedowns. It’s a blend of stealth and RPG where the story bends to how you tackle each mission.

Play is about planning routes through hubs and choosing when to talk, sneak, or shoot. The Director’s Cut refined boss arenas and systems, while the original laid the template for choice-first modern RPGs.

Why we chose it Deus Ex: Human Revolution remains a reference point for agency-led RPG design and continues to be widely cited in sales and legacy coverage.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution still looks cool even today, with amber-noir visuals and clear UI that supports experimentation, and, if you have time, I’d personally recommend playing all Deus Ex games.

Original release boss fights forced combat styles; the Director’s Cut improved, but not everyone loves the changes. But that’s just a minor upset, because 2.18 million copies were still sold by 2011 across North America and Europe.

Why it clicks:

Multiple solutions that respect sneaky or social play

Augment builds that meaningfully change routes

Hubs that reward patient, curious players

My Verdict: If you want a smart cyberpunk RPG where your build rewrites the plan on the fly, Deus Ex: Human Revolution still hits.

8. No Man’s Sky [Endless Space Exploration Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iPadOS Release Year 2016 (ongoing major updates) Creator/s Hello Games What I liked Endless explore–craft–trade–combat loop across a procedural universe with meaningful updates

No Man’s Sky is a space sandbox about endless exploration loops across a galaxy of planet types. It tracks like Outer Worlds 2 because it centers progression with flexible builds and narrative threads you can discover at your own pace. The vibe is vivid sci-fi with clean UI and synthy ambience, and the core is crafting, scanning, and base creation that channels freedom.

It’s an amazing space game and probably one of the best of its kind (if not the best). Run to run, I scan wildlife, mine minerals, create outposts, and expand a freighter fleet, with crafting chains pushing better gear. If you want to hop planet to planet and chase tech or chill exploration, this is it.

Why we chose it Long-term update cadence and sustained player spikes show durable appeal for space-sim curiosity that No Man’s Sky excels at.

Early hours can feel grindy until key tech and slots open. Recent Steam reviews sit at Very Positive (90%); 2016 launch all-time peak 212,613 players and a 2025 surge past 110k on new updates.

Why it clicks:

Procedural worlds with strong discovery hooks

Deep base and starship progression

Regular updates that keep routes fresh

My Verdict: For relaxed or ambitious space runs that scale with your goals, No Man’s Sky is an easy recommendation.

9. Bioshock Infinite [Best Story Shooter That’s Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 (later in collections on PS4/Xbox One/Switch) Release Year 2013 Creator/s Irrational Games What I liked Sky-rail mobility and a striking art direction

BioShock Infinite is a first-person epic set in Columbia, a sky city with a rot at its core. It resonates like Outer Worlds 2 in the sense that choices and perspective reshape how you read the world. Missions move fast, you uncover schemes, and the picture of America it paints has teeth.

Sessions swing from rail-riding firefights to power-splicing with Vigors. You create chaos with sky-hook ambushes, then slip through Tears for tactical benefits. The tone mixes humor and brutality, and the campaign’s depth sits with you. Steam store sentiment remains strong and it’s a safe pick for players who decide by legacy.

Why we chose it Bioshock Infinite is still widely recommended on PC storefronts, with a reputation that persists across rereleases.

Combat arenas can repeat rhythms, and sky-hook motion isn’t for everyone. But it’s still a beloved classic.

Why it clicks:

Columbia’s art direction and skyline combat

Tear mechanics that shift battlefield logic

Big, memorable story swings

My Verdict: For a blockbuster single-player ride with striking ideas, BioShock Infinite remains a strong pull.

10. ELEX II [Best Open-World Sci-Fi-Fantasy Like Outer Worlds 2]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release Year 2022 Creator/s Piranha Bytes What I liked Genre-blending open world

ELEX II is a science-fantasy open world where you re-enter Magalan as Jax and choose allegiances that reshape your path. It parallels Outer Worlds 2 because faction picks have impact and dialogue checks change routes, even if the presentation is rough. You’ll discover ruins, fight enemies, explore, and steer relationships along a course that defines your build and ending beats.

It’s a beautiful open-world game, hands down. The loop is classic Piranha Bytes: pick through tough zones early, then watch the world open. It is proudly sci-fi and scrappy, and the jetpack makes vertical scouting addictive.

Why we chose it Despite mixed reviews, ELEX II offers uncommon freedom and faction depth, plus a niche but steady player base.

Critics were middling, though English-language Steam sentiment has settled into a modest positive band, which tracks with fans of the studio’s storytelling.

Combat and animation quality vary, and quest logic can be brittle, but it’s a strong Outer Worlds 2 alternative nevertheless.

Why it clicks:

Jetpack exploration rewires route planning

Faction choices that actually alter content

A big, weird mix of sci-fi and low-tech scraps

My Verdict: If you like scrappy open worlds with meaningful faction swings, ELEX II can scratch that itch.

11. Borderlands 4 [If Outer Worlds 2 Was Co-Op Loot-Shooter Chaos]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Release Year 2025 Creator/s Gearbox Software What I liked Co-op chaos, comedic style, and gun variety

Borderlands 4 is the next mainline looter-shooter with co-op chaos and buildcraft that turns drops into broken combos. It lines up like Outer Worlds 2 because snappy writing, big personalities, and player-driven loadouts define the ride. I’m excited to see if it will make it into the Borderlands games hall of fame or not. Let’s see.

Borderlands 4 keeps the classic loot-shooter thrill but amplifies the freedom and polish. You’ll double jump and glide into chaotic setpieces while syncing build synergies across weapon mods and action skills. Loot feels heavier with billions of gear varieties + branching skill trees let you tailor your signature style.

Why we chose it Strong peak concurrency and announced DLC support back the long-tail potential of Borderlands 4.

Drawback? Launch performance issues and stutter reports on some systems. Gearbox has acknowledged and is patching. Early success? It’s sold over 2 million units, generating $150 million+ in revenue. Ultimately, it can’t be that bad.

Why it clicks:

Co-op loot treadmill that explodes into synergies

Cel-shaded style that still reads clean at speed

Fast patch cadence and a public DLC roadmap

My Verdict: If you want loud co-op looting with a familiar curve and fresh skill toys, Borderlands 4 brings the chaos.

My Overall Verdict: Which game like Outer Worlds 2 should I play now?

What’s your best starting point today for an Outer Worlds 2 alternative? Match the pick to your vibe.

For The Waiting Fan → Fallout: New Vegas . Agency first, faction politics that react to you, and reroutable quests – the closest thematic ancestor to Outer Worlds.

Agency first, faction politics that react to you, and reroutable quests – the closest thematic ancestor to Outer Worlds. For The RPG Enthusiast → Mass Effect Legendary Edition . A complete space saga with carryover saves and squad bonds that still hit hard.

A complete space saga with carryover saves and squad bonds that still hit hard. For The Sci-Fi Lover → Starfield . A tool-rich sandbox for ship design, base building, and perk-gated routes across a huge spread of hubs.

A tool-rich sandbox for ship design, base building, and perk-gated routes across a huge spread of hubs. For The Satire Seeker → The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Quippy companions and multi-solution quests in one bundle.

FAQs

What is the best game like Outer Worlds 2?

Fallout: New Vegas is the top fit for agency, dialog builds, and faction politics that really echo Obsidian’s style in Outer Worlds 2. It offers a similarly reactive world where your moral choices meaningfully shape story outcomes.

What type of game is Outer Worlds 2?

A first-person sci-fi RPG with branching quests, dialog checks, and companion systems – continuing Obsidian’s corporate-satire universe. You can expect deep customization and freedom in how they approach missions and moral decisions.

Is Outer Worlds 2 bigger than 1?

No formal spec sheet yet. Expect new locations and systems, but official scope details aren’t public. Developers have hinted that the sequel aims for a more seamless and expansive exploration experience.

Are outer worlds 1 and 2 connected?

Yes. Same universe and tone, with returning corporate satire and new adventures. You’ll likely notice recurring references and lore threads that tie the games together.

Do I need to play Outer Worlds 1 before 2?

No. You can start fresh, though Spacers’s Choice gives useful context on Halcyon’s factions and humor. Veterans of the first game will appreciate familiar characters and inside jokes, but newcomers won’t be lost.

Why is Outer Worlds 18+?

The series includes strong language, violence, and mature themes. Expect the same darkly comedic tone that satirizes corporations and moral gray areas in space colonization.