18 Games Like Factorio: Craft, Build, and Automize in 2025

There’s nothing quite like firing up a factory sim and immediately losing track of time. If you’re after games like Factorio, this list has you covered.

I’ve rounded up 18 of the best Factorio-like games, from underrated indies to full-blown base-building monsters. Some are all about factory design, others mix in tower defense, space travel, or survival. You’ll get your fair share of automation chaos, slow-burn satisfaction, or just more pipes, belts, and beautifully broken logistics.

If your brain’s wired for efficiency and you live for watching numbers go up, you’ll feel right at home. Let’s crank the gears and get your next factory fix spinning.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Factorio

Factory sims aren’t for everyone, but if you’re into endless tweaking, perfecting conveyor spaghetti, and watching your machines run like clockwork, you know the thrill is real. These are the games I keep coming back to when I want that same satisfying hit of automation, strategy, and organized chaos. Each with its own flavor of industrial genius.

Satisfactory (2020) – If you want Factorio’s complexity but in a fully realized 3D world you can actually walk through, Satisfactory is your go-to. The scale is insane, the belts feel tangible, and the sense of discovery as you expand your base is next-level satisfying. Shapez (2020) – Simple shapes, addictive layering, and mesmerizing conveyor puzzle gameplay make Shapez the perfect chill factory sim. It’s less about hardcore strategy and more about losing yourself in smooth, hypnotic production lines. Mindustry (2019) – Mix tower defense with factory building, and you get Mindustry. It’s fast, frantic, and lets you fight off waves of enemies while managing your supply chains – a great way to keep your hands full and your brain engaged. Autonauts (2021) – Automation meets adorable in Autonauts, where you program cute little bots to do your dirty work. It’s laid-back but deep enough to satisfy any factory sim fan, and the robot scripting adds a unique layer of fun. Big Pharma (2018) – If you want to twist factory sims into something new, Big Pharma’s pharmaceutical production and market strategy is a fresh take. Balancing efficiency with profit while curing diseases feels oddly satisfying.

I picked these based on how deep the gameplay runs, how clever the automation gets, and (let’s be real) how many hours I lost to them. Each one brings a fresh twist to factory building, so stick around and scroll through the full list to find your next time-sink.

18 Games Like Factorio to Build, Break, Rage, and Repeat

Ready to dive into a factory frenzy? These 18 games like Factorio crank up the conveyor belts, stack the circuits, and feed your automation hunger with everything from slick sci-fi builds to quirky crafting chaos. Let’s get those gears turning and the assembly lines humming!

1. Satisfactory [Best Factorio-Like Game for Immersive 3D Conveyor Belt Mayhem]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person factory sim, automation, sandbox Platforms PC Year of release 2020 (early access) Developer Coffee Stain Studios Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime 60-200+ hours Best for Fans of factory planning, exploration, and chaotic logistics Unique features 3D automation, vertical building, alien biomes, co-op support

Satisfactory is what happens when someone takes Factorio’s obsessive automation loop, cranks the immersion to 11, and drops it into a fully 3D world. You land on an alien planet, armed with a drill and an unreasonable hunger for optimization. From there, it’s a slippery slope: mining ores, feeding machines, extending conveyor belts across cliffs and valleys, and building vertical megafactories that look like evil sci-fi cathedrals. It’s also an epic cross-platform game for players on Epic and Steam.

While Factorio is all logic and spreadsheets, Satisfactory adds spectacle. It’s first-person, fully 3D, and breathtakingly scenic – even while you’re knee-deep in belt spaghetti. The real hook, though, is verticality: you’re not just building wide, you’re building up. Stacking, piping, elevating – until your base is less factory, more arcology.

There’s no combat pressure (yet), so you can focus purely on logistics, layout, and efficiency. Plus, it’s a great co-op game, so you can share the madness with friends.

Pro tip Unlock vertical conveyor lifts early. It’ll save your factory from turning into a horizontal horror show.

Final Verdict: If you’ve ever wished you could walk through your Factorio base in 3D and get lost inside the mess you created, Satisfactory delivers exactly that (with style).

2. Shapez [Best Factorio-Like Game for Zoning Out with Geometric Bliss]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle automation, sandbox Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Developer Tobias Springer Publisher Tobias Springer Average playtime 20-40 hours Best for Fans of low-stress, high-satisfaction factory loops Unique features Modular shape logic, infinite map, no enemies, soothing vibe

Shapez takes the core automation loop of Factorio and distills it into something cleaner, calmer, and endlessly satisfying. You’re not building an industrial empire here – you’re slicing, rotating, coloring, and merging increasingly complex shapes. It starts simple (make circles), then gently snowballs into wild logistical puzzles that will make your brain hum.

This is an impressive sandbox game, but with none of the resource clutter or enemy threats. It’s just you, some conveyor belts, and an ever-growing list of oddly specific shape recipes. Visually, it’s minimalistic, but sharp – clear color palettes, snappy animations, and a UI that stays out of your way. The soundtrack? Pure chill.

It’s one of those games where you sit down “just to clean up one belt” and suddenly three hours vanish. No pressure, no combat, just pure optimization bliss.

Pro tip Once you unlock blueprints, take the time to build reusable modules. It’ll save your sanity in the late-game when shapes get messy.

Final Verdict: If you love Factorio’s factory logic but wish it came with less stress and more symmetry, Shapez is a perfect fit.

3. Mindustry [Best Factorio-Like Game for Combining Combat with Conveyor Strategy]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle automation, sandbox Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2019 Developer Anuken Publisher Anuken Average playtime 15-40 hours Best for Fans of fast-paced factory building with enemies to fight Unique features Resource-based tower defense, co-op and PvP modes, highly moddable

Mindustry is an awesome tower defense game with automation that turns conveyor belts into tools of war. You’re building factories, producing ammo, powering defenses, and holding off waves of enemies. All while keeping your supply lines efficient and protected.

The gameplay loops feel familiar to Factorio fans: mine resources, automate production, and optimize logistics. But Mindustry throws in a strong combat focus, forcing you to think tactically about how your factory supports your frontline. The pixel art is clean and utilitarian, with a top-down view that makes managing complex layouts surprisingly readable. It’s fast-paced, deeply moddable, and ideal for players who like their automation with a side of chaos.

There’s a full campaign, co-op and PvP multiplayer, and even a custom map editor. Factorio veterans will immediately click with the conveyor logistics and production chains, but Mindustry’s combat adds a fresh, twitchier layer to the formula. So, you’re getting a cool strategy game as well.

Pro tip Set up redundant power and ammo supply lines early. You don’t want a single enemy breaking your entire defense chain.

Final Verdict: If you ever wished Factorio had more explosions, Mindustry delivers. It’s automation under pressure, and it works.

4. Autonauts [Best Factorio-Like Game for Teaching Robots and Relaxing Automation]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle automation, sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2019 Developer Denki Publisher Curve Games Average playtime 20-50 hours Best for Players who love teaching logic to AI and watching it all unfold Unique features Teach robots with visual programming, charming art style, peaceful pacing

Autonauts is like Factorio’s wholesome cousin who swapped out the smog and aliens for cuteness and chill. Instead of conveyor chaos, you’ll be teaching little robots how to harvest resources, craft tools, farm crops, and eventually build a full-blown society – all through a drag-and-drop coding system. It’s one of the best indie games I’ve played for this guide.

It starts simple: teach a bot to chop trees or dig holes. But the further you get, the more complex your production chains and bot scripts become. By mid-game, you’re debugging little loops and optimizing robot behavior with the same satisfaction you’d get from streamlining a massive factory line in Factorio. But without the stress or pollution.

Autonauts is more about the joy of teaching and tinkering than racing toward efficiency. It’s a perfect entry point for anyone intimidated by harder-edged factory games or curious about basic programming logic.

Pro tip Don’t micromanage early bots. Create simple, modular scripts and reuse them wherever you can. Think like a lazy genius: do less, automate more.

Final Verdict: If you want automation without combat, coding without pressure, and a sandbox where bots are your best friends, Autonauts is pure digital therapy.

5. Big Pharma [Best Factorio-Like Game for Building a Health Empire From the Factory Floor Up]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tycoon simulation, logistics puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Twice Circled Publisher Positech Games Average playtime 15-50 hours Best for Players who enjoy optimizing production chains with a moral twist Unique features Drug formulation mechanics, market competition, patent/R&D systems

In Big Pharma, you’re not just building machines – you’re manufacturing cures, navigating ethical gray areas, and outpacing your rivals in a cutthroat pharmaceutical market. Instead of guns and gears, your assembly lines crank out antihistamines and antidepressants.

The core loop is all about processing raw ingredients into profitable, effective (and sometimes side-effect-laden) medicine. You’ll tweak concentration levels, add or remove side effects, and route pills through increasingly complex machines to hit the right formulation. Space management is tight, so optimization matters (not just for profit, but for survival).

Visually, Big Pharma opts for a clean, isometric blueprint look with bold icons and intuitive machine placement. It feels more clinical than industrial, which suits the theme. The game isn’t about mass production at scale like Factorio, but about logical problem-solving in constrained spaces. That’s what makes it a great puzzle game as well. There’s also a business sim layer: pricing, research, patents, and reacting to competitors on the global market.

If you enjoy factory games for their cerebral flow puzzles rather than their chaos or scale, Big Pharma is a strong pick. The campaign adds structure, but sandbox and challenge modes give you plenty of room to experiment.

Pro tip Specialize early. Pick one ailment to dominate and focus upgrades there. It’s easier to scale profitably than to chase cures across the map.

Final Verdict: Factorio fans who love fine-tuning production chains and logical optimization will feel right at home. Just be prepared to sell some morally dubious cough syrup along the way.

6. Vibrant Venture [Best Factorio-Like Game for Blending Precision Platforming with Logic]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D platformer with character-switching mechanics Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Developer Semag Games Publisher Semag Games Average playtime 5-7 hours (main story), 10-12 hours to 100% everything Best for Precision platforming fans who want tight movement and creative level design Unique features Character swapping, precision jumps, handcrafted levels

A vibrant (couldn’t resist the pun) 2D platformer where you swap between four quirky characters on the fly, each with their own unique ability. It’s a fun single-player game that borrows from genre classics, but also does its own thing with confidence.

At its core, Vibrant Venture is about precision platforming. You’ll double jump, air dash, pogo bounce, and zip through stylish pixel-art environments. I suggest learning the rhythm of each level before you try stringing some crazy combos together. The game’s challenge ramps up steadily, with handcrafted stages that reward mechanical mastery and experimentation with the character-switching system.

The visuals are crisp and colorful without being overwhelming. I especially enjoyed the bouncy soundtrack that works so well with the overall theme. It feels like the devs genuinely cared about polish. Animations are smooth, the physics are snappy, and hitboxes feel fair. The writing is lighthearted and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, but the real draw is the main loop: learn, retry, master.

While not an epic simulation game like Factorio, it scratches a similar itch, especially if you enjoy solving complex movement puzzles with tight execution. There’s a speedrun-friendly mindset baked into the level design that rewards planning and precision.

Pro tip Mastering transitions between characters is key. Try chaining their powers for mid-air momentum boosts. It’s trickier than it looks, but hugely satisfying when you pull it off cleanly.

Final Verdict: If you love tinkering with systems and refining execution, Vibrant Venture gives you that satisfaction. You’ll just be platforming instead of building factories.

7. Factory Town [Best Factorio-Like Game for Whimsical Production Lines and Chill Vibes]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game City builder, factory sim, fantasy automation Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Developer Eric Asmussen Publisher Eric Asmussen Average playtime 20-60 hours Best for Players who want a relaxed, charming factory sim Unique features Fantasy setting, cart and belt logistics, village automation

Factory Town isn’t trying to crush you under a mountain of deadlines or alien invasions. Instead, it’s the chill cousin of Factorio, where you build your fantasy factory at your own pace. It also replaces heavy industrial themes with cute little villagers and magical machines.

You’re still routing belts, optimizing workflows, and automating resource chains, but without the stress. Think logs, ores, and potions flowing through carts and conveyors. It’s all wrapped in a bright, low-poly world that makes factory building feel cozy instead of overwhelming.

The game is about methodical growth, not panic. There’s no rush, no enemies breathing down your neck – just pure, laid-back logistics with a sprinkle of magic. It’s perfect if Factorio’s intensity has you drained or if you want the automation fun without the brutal learning curve. Plus, the village life adds a bit of charm you won’t find in your usual factory sims.

Pro tip Automate resource collection early on. Getting carts and belts moving frees your villagers from busywork and lets you focus on expanding your factory smoothly.

Final Verdict: If you want Factorio’s brainy factory-building thrills but with a softer, friendlier pace and a dash of fantasy flair, Factory Town is your jam. It’s logistics minus the pressure – smooth, satisfying, and surprisingly relaxing.

8. Infinifactory [Best Factorio-Like Game for Solving Problems with Spatial Automation]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D puzzle factory builder Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2015 Developer Zachtronics Publisher Zachtronics Average playtime 10-20 hours Best for Players who love spatial puzzles and creative problem-solving Unique features Fully 3D factory building, puzzle-focused levels, open-ended solutions

Infinifactory throws you into a sci-fi sandbox where you build factories in fully 3D space (no top-down views here). Your job? Take raw blocks, run them through a maze of conveyors, welders, and crushers, and output exactly what the puzzle demands. It’s like playing industrial LEGO with a brain-bending twist.

The visual style is clean and minimal, designed to keep the focus on the complex spatial puzzles you’ll solve. The challenge ramps up fast, with production chains that twist in every direction and require serious spatial reasoning. Unlike Factorio’s sprawling open-world, Infinifactory challenges you with discrete, puzzle-like levels that reward creativity and precision.

If you’re into optimizing layouts and love the “aha” moment when a convoluted system finally clicks, Infinifactory delivers that in spades – just in a smaller, heavily focused package. The soundtrack is a nice bonus, setting a chill sci-fi mood.

Pro tip Think in all three dimensions. Don’t just plan your layout on a flat plane. Building vertically or layering conveyors can save tons of space and complexity.

Final Verdict: Infinifactory is perfect if you want Factorio’s puzzle-solving but in 3D and on a level-by-level basis. It doesn’t do huge bases and focuses more on mind-bending factory puzzles.

9. Opus Magnum [Factorio-Like Game for Mechanical Artistry and Mind-Bending Logic]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Alchemy-based puzzle game Platforms PC Year of release 2017 Developer Zachtronics Publisher Zachtronics Average playtime 20-30 hours Best for Players who love open-ended problem-solving and clever machine design Unique features Infinite puzzle solutions, animated machines, optimization leaderboards

Opus Magnum takes the open-ended, logic-driven appeal of factory games and shrinks it down into gorgeous, animated puzzle machines. You’re an alchemist building transmutation engines to assemble everything from healing elixirs to deadly gases using mechanical arms, tracks, and magical reagents.

Factorio is about chaos, and Opus Magnum values precision. Each puzzle opens up infinite possibilities, and you can chase speed, efficiency, visual flair, or all of the above. Watching your machine loop without a hitch is endlessly satisfying, and trading builds with friends adds a whole extra layer.

The visual style is clean and steampunk-chic, and the writing (yes, there’s lore) is quietly excellent. If Factorio’s your meal, Opus Magnum is the artisanal dessert course.

Pro tip Don’t aim for perfection on your first run. Build something that works, then iterate. You’ll learn more by refining than restarting.

Final Verdict: Opus Magnum hits the same brain as Factorio, but from a different angle: small-scale, elegant, and endlessly tweakable. It’s what happens when factory games go full puzzle genius.

10. Exapunks [Best Factorio-Like Game for Code-Driven Chaos and Creativity]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Coding-based puzzle game Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Developer Zachtronics Publisher Zachtronics Average playtime 20-25 hours Best for Fans of coding challenges, hacking fiction, and systems-based gameplay Unique features Custom assembly-style programming, zines as tutorials, sandbox hacking missions

Zachtronics goes full cyberpunk here, dropping you into a dystopia where the only way to survive is to hack everything from banks to your own robotic limbs. You write actual pseudo-assembly code to pull off your heists, and the game doesn’t hold your hand. You’re expected to tinker, fail, and debug your way to brilliance.

This isn’t your average puzzle game. Exapunks gives you programmable little EXAs (think virus-like bots) that you choreograph line-by-line to navigate networks, copy data, and avoid detection. Every level becomes a kind of open-ended sandbox where elegance, speed, and minimal instruction count toward your final score.

What really sets it apart is the atmosphere. Hand-drawn zines replace tutorials. Missions unfold through retro interfaces and gritty punk flavor. There’s even a minigame where you reprogram an in-universe Game Boy cartridge. I suggest playing on a top-tier gaming monitor for the full hacking experience.

Pro tip Spend time writing clean, reusable subroutines. It pays off big as missions get more complex, and lets you brag when your solution is shorter than everyone else’s.

Final Verdict: A must-play if you love solving problems by writing code and watching chaos unfold beautifully. It’s part puzzle game, part hacking simulator, and all challenge.

11. TIS-100 [Best Factorio-Like Game for Hardcore Tinkerers and Programming Nerds]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Coding-based puzzle game Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Developer Zachtronics Publisher Zachtronics Average playtime 15-25 hours Best for Hardcore programmers and puzzle solvers who love low-level code challenges Unique features Assembly-style coding, minimalistic UI, no tutorials, leaderboard-driven optimization

Zachtronics calls this “the assembly language programming game you never asked for,” and they’re not kidding. TIS-100 is brutal. There’s no tutorial, barely any hand-holding, and the whole thing looks like a forgotten 80s programming manual. But if you love optimization and aren’t afraid of debugging cryptic command chains, it’s one of the most rewarding puzzle games you’ll ever touch.

Each level is a broken section of code you need to fix using a limited instruction set. There’s no fluff – just raw logic and a whole lot of trial and error. It’s less about complex machinery and more about clever routing, reducing instruction counts, and shaving cycles off your loops.

Think Factorio stripped to its purest form – no belts, no factories, just problems and your brain. It’s not for everyone, but if you get hooked, it’s the kind of game you’ll think about in the shower.

Pro tip Don’t just solve levels – replay them. Competing with your past self to optimize every instruction is half the game.

Final Verdict: TIS-100 is for players who want to dive deep into hardcore coding puzzles with zero distractions. If you thrive on optimizing every line and love that pure programming challenge, it hits the same satisfaction spot Factorio fans get from perfecting their factories.

12. The Signal State [Best Factorio-Like Game for Tech Geeks and Logic Lovers]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Logic-based factory puzzle game Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Developer Reckoner Industries Publisher The Iterative Collective Average playtime 15-30 hours Best for Players who love building complex circuits and solving intricate automation puzzles Unique features Custom circuit design, detailed factory optimization, retro-inspired visuals

The Signal State throws you into a post-apocalyptic world where automation is all about wiring, logic gates, and flawless timing. You’re tasked with building massive factories that process materials through conveyor belts, sensors, and programmable logic components. The twist? You design the control systems yourself, turning your factory into a living, breathing machine.

Visually, it’s low-fi and functional, focusing on clarity over flashiness. In terms of difficulty, though, the game details demand serious brainpower. Compared to Factorio’s industrial chaos, The Signal State zooms in on the precision side of factory-building, with an emphasis on logic puzzles that force you to think step-by-step.

If you like the challenge of fine-tuning every circuit and watching a complex system run smoothly, this game is your jam. It’s the perfect mix of puzzle-solving and factory management.

Pro tip Build modular circuits and test each section before connecting everything. It saves headaches when troubleshooting complex systems.

Final Verdict: The Signal State nails the logic puzzle niche for factory fans who want tight control and satisfying automation without distractions. It’s a must-try if you like your factory games with a bit of cerebral twist on the side.

13. SpaceChem [Best Factorio-Like Game for Molecular-Level Factory Madness]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Logic-based factory puzzle game Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2011 Developer Zachtronics Publisher Zachtronics Average playtime 20-40 hours Best for Players who love detailed logic puzzles and chemical engineering challenges Unique features Atomic-level puzzle design, complex chemical reactions, open-ended solutions

Forget sprawling factories and endless conveyor belts – SpaceChem shrinks your factory down to the molecular level. You’re basically a chemistry wizard, wiring up crazy assembly lines that twist atoms and molecules into complex compounds. It’s like Factorio got a PhD in chemistry and decided to nerd out hard.

The graphics keep it clean and simple because your brain’s got enough on its plate. The real fun is in juggling timing, space, and chain reactions until your solution clicks perfectly. Reddit vets rave about the steep learning curve, but the “aha” moments make it worth every hair-pulling second.

It’s also one of the top space games in the genre, so if that’s an oddly specific requirement you have, time to hit some chemistry books.

Pro tip Don’t dive into big puzzles blind. Start small, nail the basics, then watch your mini chemical empire grow.

Final Verdict: If you love Factorio’s automation but want to go full micro-scale mastermind, SpaceChem will melt your brain in the best way possible. Precision meets chaos at the atomic level.

14. Shapez 2 [Best Factorio-Like Game for Next-Gen Shape-Sorting Engineers]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Logic-based factory puzzle game Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Developer tobspr Games Publisher tobspr Games Average playtime 15-30 hours Best for Fans of minimalist design, spatial puzzles, and chill automation Unique features 3D conveyor belts, layered production, relaxing pace

Shapez 2 takes the hypnotic, geometric goodness of the original and cranks it into three dimensions. Instead of flat shapes and simple belts, you’re now stacking, rotating, and routing in a fully 3D space. It adds new layers of complexity without breaking the calming vibe. It’s like zoning out with a zen garden, except your garden is made of conveyors and triangles.

Visuals stay clean and minimal but add sharp depth and shadows. Your factory feels alive without the usual flashing lights or chaos. Redditors love how the game ramps up complexity gently without stress. Just smooth, flowing logistics that let you build at your own pace.

Compared to the original Shapez, this is a more evolved beast, with smarter automation tools and spatial puzzles that really test your factory design skills. It’s a chill, smart alternative to Factorio’s frantic energy, perfect when you want to build without burning out.

Pro tip Take advantage of vertical space early on. Building upwards saves tons of room and keeps your layouts neat.

Final Verdict: Shapez 2 is the ultimate zen factory builder for anyone who loves Factorio’s logic but wants a smoother, cleaner, and more spatially creative ride.

15. RimWorld [Best Factorio-Like Game for Storytelling, Survival, and Smart Mods]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Colony sim, survival, management Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Developer Ludeon Studios Publisher Ludeon Studios Average playtime 50-100+ hours Best for Players who love emergent storytelling, base building, and tough survival decisions Unique features Procedural storytelling, deep AI storyteller system, moddable, permadeath

RimWorld is the best survival game on my list that drops you on a hostile planet with a ragtag group of colonists. You each have your quirks, hopes, and a serious survival problem. Your job: build, manage, and protect a base that can outlast everything the game throws at you – from raids and harsh weather to mental breakdowns and wild animals.

Visually, it’s simple top-down pixel art, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Its real strength lies in the emergent stories created by the AI storyteller that keeps things unpredictable. Compared to Factorio’s industrial precision, RimWorld is all about adapting on the fly, juggling resources, and managing chaos with a human touch.

Pro tip Set up defensible chokepoints early and prioritize mood-boosting items. Happy colonists survive longer and work better.

Final Verdict: RimWorld blends base-building and survival with storytelling so rich, it’s like Factorio met The Sims in a nuclear fallout zone. Perfect for players who want complex systems wrapped in chaotic, unpredictable drama.

16. Terratech [Best Factorio-Like Game for Building Machines That Build Machines]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox construction & vehicular combat Platforms PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch Year of release 2015 Developer Payload Studios Publisher Payload Studios Average playtime 20-60 hours Best for Fans of creative vehicles, combat, and resource scavenging Unique features Modular vehicles, open-world exploration, crafting + combat mix

Terratech lets you design crazy, custom vehicles from blocks and parts, then take them out for a spin across alien planets packed with resources and dangers. It feels like a great open-world game at times, but it’s a clever Factorio-meets-Mad-Max sandbox mode. The main loop remains the same – build, scavenge, fight, repeat.

The game is colorful but a bit rough around the edges. The low-poly style is charming and fits the sandbox vibe. You’ll spend hours tinkering with wheels, weapons, and gadgets to make the ultimate roam-mobile. Reddit players appreciate the game’s balance between creative freedom and survival challenges.

Unlike Factorio’s, well, factory focus, Terratech is about the journey and your ride. The crafting and combat are as important as resource management. If you like building stuff that moves and shoots, this one’s a solid pick.

Pro tip Keep your vehicle balanced. Too much weight on one side makes for a wild, uncontrollable ride.

Final Verdict: Terratech offers a fresh spin on factory-style gameplay by letting you build vehicles that explore and battle in a sandbox world. It’s a creative playground for those who want their automation on wheels.

17. Astroneer [Best Factorio-Like Game for Laid-Back Building Across Alien Worlds]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox exploration and base building Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Developer System Era Softworks Publisher System Era Softworks Average playtime 20-50 hours Best for Players who want chill crafting and space sandbox vibes without the stress Unique features Terrain deformation, low-poly charm, modular crafting, co-op multiplayer

Astroneer strips back the madness of factory sims and hands you a smooth, chill sandbox to dig, build, and tinker on alien worlds. No frantic conveyor chaos here – just you, your terrain tool, and a whole lot of “Let’s see what happens if I dig here.” It’s crafting and exploration without the pressure to optimize or rush.

The low-poly, vibrant art style looks clean and inviting, which keeps the mood mellow but never boring. It’s also one of the top multiplayer games in the genre. I liked the option because everything is better with backup. If Factorio is a caffeine shot, Astroneer’s a smooth latte you sip while watching stars.

Pro tip Always pack extra oxygen and power cells before you wander. Running out halfway across a planet is not a good feeling (trust me).

Final Verdict: Astroneer is like Factorio took a vacation. It ditches deadlines and conveyor belt meltdowns and replaces them with chill space digging and building zen. If you want to craft and explore without turning into a stressed-out robot, this one’s your cosmic chill pill.

18. No Man’s Sky [Best Factorio-Like Game for Infinite Planets and Automated Outposts]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world space exploration and base building Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2016 Developer Hello Games Publisher Hello Games Average playtime 50-100+ hours Best for Players who want endless worlds to explore, build, and automate at their own pace Unique features Procedurally generated universe, base building, multiplayer, regular major updates

No Man’s Sky is the cosmic giant that went from a rough launch to a redemption story extraordinaire. You get an infinitely expanding map (procedurally generated) where every planet is a blank canvas. Dig, craft, automate, and build giant bases – or just roam and soak in the wild, unpredictable landscapes.

It’s a vibrant, trippy mix of alien flora, weird creatures, and psychedelic skies that pulls you deep into exploration mode. Constant updates have turned it into a legit space survival and building beast, with enough systems to satisfy any factory fan’s itch. Not to mention, it looked great on my powerful gaming laptop paired with a huge gaming TV.

Unlike Factorio’s focused factory chaos, No Man’s Sky gives you the freedom to craft your own adventure across countless worlds. Whether you want to perfect your resource chains or just build a cozy base on a quiet planet, it’s all on the table.

Pro tip Mark your waypoints and upgrade your exosuit early. It’s so easy to get lost in this game, and survival is way easier with a well-equipped suit.

Final Verdict: No Man’s Sky is the sprawling space playground where Factorio’s factory smarts meet endless cosmic freedom. These are the game features you want if you like your automation games with a side of wild, unpredictable adventure.

FAQs

What is the best game like Factorio?

Satisfactory is the obvious pick among countless similar games. It’s Factorio with a jetpack and a first-person view, swapping 2D grids for gorgeous alien terrain. You’re still automating everything under the sun, but now you can admire your spaghetti conveyor belts from the top of a cliff.

Which genre is Factorio?

It’s an automation sim at heart, with strong factory-building and logistics gameplay. You start with nothing, then slowly build a sprawling machine empire. It’s part sim, part puzzle, and part “why did I just spend six hours optimizing copper wire?”

What style of game is Factorio?

Factorio is a top-down, open-ended factory sim with a heavy emphasis on endless tinkering. There’s no hand-holding – just you, some iron ore, and an itch to automate. It’s strategic, addictive, and ruthlessly efficient once it gets its hooks in.

Why is Factorio so popular now?

It’s one of those great games that hooks you hard once you “get it.” Factorio rewards cleverness, planning, and efficiency, and there’s always room to optimize more. It’s also mod-friendly, runs great on anything, and caters to gamers who love building machines that build more machines.

What games inspired Factorio?

Zachtronics games like Infinifactory, Transport Tycoon, and Dungeon Keeper are often cited, but Minecraft’s modding scene (especially IndustrialCraft and BuildCraft) had a huge influence. Factorio takes that love for automation and strips away the fluff, leaving pure, satisfying logic and conveyor belt chaos.