16 Best Games Like Escape From Tarkov (2025 Edition)

Games like Escape from Tarkov offer high-stakes firefights, gear fear, and the rush of extracting valuable loot under pressure. If you’ve burned out on the brutal learning curve of Escape from Tarkov or just want to explore new battlegrounds, there are plenty of titles that capture the same intensity in different ways.

In this guide, I’ve rounded up the 16 best games like Escape from Tarkov – from gritty extraction shooters and military sims to survival sandboxes where every choice could mean the difference between life and death. Whether you’re a Tarkov veteran, a hardcore FPS fan, or simply curious about the genre, you’ll find something here worth your while.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Escape From Tarkov

Not every Tarkov-like scratches the same itch – some lean into realistic squad tactics, others twist the formula with PvEvP horror or open-world survival drama. To save you time, here are the five standout titles I recommend first if you’re looking for the best games similar to Escape From Tarkov.

Gray Zone Warfare (2024) – Gray Zone Warfare is all about squad-based strategy and planning, where teamwork is non-negotiable. If you love Escape From Tarkov’s intensity but want an even more authentic military simulation, this is your next title. Hunt: Showdown (2019) – Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown reinvents extraction shooters by dropping you into a PvPvE nightmare set in a monster-haunted Louisiana bayou. It’s perfect for players who crave Tarkov-like unpredictability with a supernatural twist. Marauders (2022) – If Tarkov feels too grounded, Marauders takes the extraction loop into a dieselpunk alternate 1990s where space piracy reigns. It offers a fresh take for Tarkov fans who want something more imaginative. Arena Breakout: Infinite (2025) – Arena Breakout: Infinite is designed as a more accessible gateway into extraction shooters. While still offering detailed gunsmithing and tactical combat, it smooths out Tarkov’s steep learning curve. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat (2009) – A cult-classic survival shooter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat delivers haunting atmosphere, resource scarcity, and tension-filled exploration in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Perfect for players seeking intensity outside of strictly PvP environments.

These five games perfectly represent the wide spectrum of Tarkov-inspired games – from hardcore realism to experimental survival. Keep scrolling for the complete list of 16 games like Escape From Tarkov and pick your next battlefield.

16 Best Games Like Escape from Tarkov

Risk, reward, and total chaos – that’s the Tarkov formula. The good news? You don’t have to stop there. Here are 16 games like Escape from Tarkov that deliver the same tension-packed experience in different flavors.

1. Gray Zone Warfare [Best for Tactical Military Realism]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator(s) Madfinger Games Unique features Open-world extraction shooter, VoIP-driven immersion, tactical military realism Metacritic score N/A

Gray Zone Warfare is an intense extraction shooter that dials up the realism even further. Instead of chaotic gunfights, it emphasizes slow, methodical operations where patience and coordination matter as much as reflexes.

You’ll deploy into vast, hostile zones with your squad, scavenge for gear, and fight to extract. The twist is how immersive the game feels. Proximity VoIP makes communication a lifeline, and realistic ballistics ensure that positioning and timing can decide everything.

Pro tip Move deliberately and treat each engagement like a planned operation. Use cover, check magazine counts before reloading, and coordinate via proximity VoIP to avoid wasting gear.

As you refine your tactics and loadouts, you’ll notice how every session feels different. Sometimes a tense infiltration, other times a desperate scramble under fire. It’s a Tarkov-like game designed for players who crave authenticity. With the best gaming monitor, you’ll really feel the battlefield come to life.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for Tarkov’s tension with a sharper focus on realism and teamwork, Gray Zone Warfare is one of the most compelling options on PC right now.

Operator Drewski ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tactical, immersive, technologically advanced, and brave.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator(s) Crytek Unique features PvPvE hunts, supernatural enemies, bounty system Metacritic score 81

Hunt: Showdown takes the extraction formula and injects it with supernatural terror. Instead of just rival players, you’ll stalk horrific creatures in the Louisiana bayou, competing to claim bounties while surviving ambushes from other hunters.

The core gameplay loop is simple but gripping: track down a monster, defeat it, collect the bounty, and extract alive. The catch? Everyone else on the map wants the same prize, and carrying it paints a target on your back. It’s a brutal mix of PvE and PvP where timing and stealth are more important than gun and run.

Pro tip Play sound-clean: move quietly, avoid unnecessary triggers (crowd noises, doors), and use audio to track other hunters.

Progression is equally unforgiving. You risk losing hunters and gear in every match, and losing them stings. But pulling off a successful hunt delivers the same adrenaline rush that keeps Tarkov players hooked.

Final Verdict: For players who love Tarkov’s tension but also want a chilling, horror-driven twist, Hunt: Showdown stands out as one of the most unique extraction shooters available.

Pallas22 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hunt: Showdown is a highly immersive and intense PvP and PvE shooter game. It’s a classic extraction shooter, but with something special that sets it apart.

3. Marauders [Best for Space Piracy and Boarding Combat]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2022 (EA) Creator(s) Team17 Unique features Ship-to-ship combat, boarding mechanics, gritty alternate 1990s universe Metacritic score N/A

Marauders reimagines the extraction shooter formula with a dieselpunk twist. Instead of urban firefights, you’ll infiltrate derelict ships, scavenge supplies, and fight tense corridor battles. It all takes place in a harsh alternate-history 1990s where Earth has collapsed, and space piracy rules.

The standout mechanic is ship-to-ship combat. Before boarding, you’ll engage in space battles, deciding whether to risk a firefight in the void or dock and raid enemy vessels. This adds an extra strategic layer Tarkov doesn’t touch – your approach matters as much as your aim. Fans of first-person shooter games will feel right at home with its grounded gunplay, even in zero-gravity settings.

Pro tip Plan your space approach, use asteroids/cover to avoid detection, and be ready to board or abort via escape pod if a raid goes sideways.

Like Tarkov, every raid in Marauders has consequences. Gear and loot are lost on death, making every encounter high-stakes. Progression rewards cautious but daring play, and mastering tight environments makes victories feel even sweeter.

Final Verdict: If you want the intensity of Tarkov but with a fresh, imaginative backdrop and unique mechanics, Marauders delivers a spacefaring spin on the extraction loop.

Taz M. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Finally a game like Tarkov that actually balances realism and fun factor!

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2025 Creator(s) MoreFun Studios Unique features Accessible systems, deep gunsmithing, streamlined tactical combat Metacritic score N/A

Arena Breakout: Infinite is often described as the entry-level Tarkov – a game that introduces the extraction loop in a way that’s approachable yet still rewarding. While it borrows heavily from Tarkov’s risk-reward mechanics, it smooths out the frustration points that intimidate newcomers.

The highlight here is its detailed gunsmithing system. It offers extreme customization without overwhelming complexity. Firefights are tactical and intense, but the overall pacing is more forgiving than Escape From Tarkov. That balance makes it a great choice for newcomers to the extraction shooters.

Pro tip Treat missions as structured objectives and learn the common loot routes. Prioritise mission completion and lightweight loadouts early to reduce losses while you learn the maps.

Despite its accessibility, it’s no lightweight. The game offers high replayability thanks to varied maps, squad-based tactics, and risk-versus-reward loot runs. If you’ve ever wondered whether extraction shooters are for you, this is one of the best starting points.

Final Verdict: For those curious about Tarkov’s intensity but are looking for an easier entry, Arena Breakout: Infinite strikes the perfect balance.

Rishabh K. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you are a fan of realistic military shooters, you should definitely check out Arena Breakout Infinite.

5. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat [Best Atmospheric Survival Shooter]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2009 Creator(s) GSC Game World Unique features Open-world exploration, dynamic AI, radiation survival mechanics Metacritic score 80

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is the crown jewel of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series – and for good reason. Set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, it blends survival horror, tactical shooting, and light RPG progression, requiring players to manage scarce resources while fending off anomalies, mutants, and rival factions.

The dynamic AI system ensures that no two sessions feel alike. Factions battle for territory, mutants roam unpredictably, and the environment itself is hostile, forcing you to adapt constantly.

Pro tip Use detectors and study the anomaly fields. Patience and understanding of the Zone (anomalies, factions) are more valuable than raw firepower.

Its DNA is one of the inspirations for Tarkov’s design, making it an essential experience for anyone curious about where the extraction-survival formula evolved from.

Unlike Tarkov, where tension comes primarily from PvP, this S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game delivers its pressure through the world’s atmosphere and unpredictability.

Final Verdict: Fans of Tarkov who want to see the genre’s roots in an atmospheric and story-rich setting, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is a must-play classic.

Anton P. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ My favourite game in the trilogy. It’s just a very good game.

6. Level Zero: Extraction [Best for Sci-Fi Survival Horror]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2024 Creator(s) DogHowl Games, DogHowl Software Development Limited Unique features PvPvE tension, asymmetric alien threats, and limited visibility systems Metacritic score N/A

Level Zero: Extraction combines an extraction shooter with survival horror elements. Instead of only worrying about other players, you also face unpredictable alien threats that stalk the dark corners of every match. The result is a game full of fear and strategy.

Each run challenges you to scavenge resources, survive player ambushes, and escape before the odds turn against you. What sets it apart is its use of limited visibility and atmospheric tension – the shadows themselves become as dangerous as enemy gunfire. It’s less about rushing in for loot and more about keeping your nerves steady under mounting pressure, making it one of the top strategy games.

Pro tip The game punishes visibility mistakes. Favor stealth approaches and extraction-ready loadouts over heavy-risk looting.

The survival mechanics force you to weigh every choice. Do you risk searching another corridor for supplies, or do you extract with what you’ve got? Every hesitation carries consequences, making it a strong fit for Tarkov players who enjoy the risk-reward thrill but want something more cinematic.

Final Verdict: Players who are drawn to Tarkov’s intensity but want it paired with the claustrophobic suspense of horror, Level Zero: Extraction is one of the most exciting new options on PC.

Henry S. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m already prepared to say it’s the best new game in the genre in years.

7. Delta Force [Best for Large-Scale Warfare with Extraction]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Creator(s) Level Infinite, Team Jade Unique features Large-scale PvP (32v32), “Operations” extraction mode, vehicles & tactical classes Metacritic score 61

Delta Force is the revival of an iconic FPS franchise, combining large-scale warfare with extraction mechanics in its “Operations” mode. Set up teams of three behind enemy lines to gather loot, face rival squads, and extract – all while risking everything you brought in. If you die, you lose it all–just like in Escape from Tarkov.

The game also delivers epic 32v32 PvP in land, sea, and air battles, plus a remake of the Black Hawk Down campaign for fans nostalgic for Delta Force’s earlier days.

Where it tries to shine is in its dual identity: big, sweeping warfare matches when you want spectacle, and extraction runs that demand careful planning, stealth, and teamwork. It builds tension through risk, but some players note balancing issues, pop-in glitches, and repetitive loops across modes.

Pro tip Balance loadouts for survivability (don’t over-gear), and coordinate vehicle/infantry roles. Large maps reward team roles and logistics.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for something that bridges Tarkov-style extraction tension with large multiplayer spectacle, Delta Force does a credible job.

Adam S. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ An FPS game is only as good as it feels to shoot its weapons, and by that metric, Delta Force thrives.

8. Incursion: Red River [Best for Squad-Focused Military Raids]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator(s) Games Of Tomorrow GmbH Unique features Co-op PvE raids, realistic ballistics, squad-based operations Metacritic score N/A

Incursion: Red River drops you into dense, fog-shrouded maps where danger lurks behind every ridge. It combines Tarkov-style risk-reward extractions with tactical gunplay, giving you plenty of reasons to double-check every angle before advancing.

The game’s tension really shines in its realistic firefights. Ballistics feel weighty, and suppressed weapons won’t guarantee safety since AI enemies react to sound and movement. Victory often comes down to coordination, patience, and a steady trigger finger.

I still remember creeping through an abandoned riverside compound after my squad was wiped. By the time I hit extraction, I realised I had been gripping the mouse so tight my hand was actually sweating. That’s the kind of immersive tension Red River nails.

Pro tip The game’s realistic ballistics and AI mean suppressors and coordinated flanking are usually safer than rushing into compounds.

Fans of tactical shooters and war games will appreciate how it blends grounded military realism with the unpredictable chaos of an extraction loop.

Final Verdict: If you want a military-focused Tarkov alternative with atmospheric tension and squad-level strategy, Incursion: Red River is one of the most promising newcomers in the genre.

Zackson ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game looks amazing and plays amazing. Gunplay feels insanely good.

9. SCUM [Best for Hardcore Survival Micromanagement]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator(s) Gamepires, Croteam, Gamepires Studio Unique features Advanced metabolism system, deep character stats, vast open world Metacritic score N/A

SCUM takes the survival formula and dials it up to eleven. Instead of just worrying about hunger and thirst, you’re tracking body mass, vitamin levels, and even how much your character sweats during exertion.

It’s one of the best survival games where micromanagement and tactical play go hand in hand.

The open world is sprawling and hostile, packed with AI patrols, wild animals, and other players. It’s less about sprinting into gunfights and more about planning your survival down to the smallest detail.

Pro tip Treat metabolism as a core system. Optimize loadouts for efficient travel and stealth. Micromanagement saves lives.

For some, that level of complexity feels overwhelming; for others, it’s exactly what makes the game so rewarding. Sometimes, you’ll have to starve your character for days to keep them light enough to move quickly. That’s the kind of immersive struggle SCUM thrives on.

Final Verdict: If you want Tarkov’s intensity but stretched into a true survival sandbox where every calorie counts, SCUM is one of the deepest and most unique games you can play.

Charlene S. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ While a little intimidating for the average player, seasoned survival game enthusiasts will have a blast.

10. Rust [Best for Player-Driven Chaos and Base-Building]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator(s) Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven Unique features Base-building, large-scale PvP, crafting weapons, player-driven politics Metacritic score N/A

Although it’s been out for over 7 years, Rust has evolved massively since launch. The developers have released over 380 content updates, constantly refining mechanics, improving stability, and adding some interesting features. This ongoing support has turned this title from a scrappy early access experiment into one of the most enduring and content-rich survival games out there, inspiring a whole wave of games like Rust.

You’re dropped into a procedurally generated world where every player can be a friend, a foe, or both, depending on the situation. It’s an unpredictable game where no two wipe cycles or player interactions are ever the same. Alliances can form one minute and dissolve in betrayal the next – a different kind of “gear fear” where your entire base can be wiped overnight.

Pro tip Prioritise base security and redundancy. Use airlocks, multiple tool cupboards, and camouflage. Plan for offline raids and protect your tool cupboards.

That said, the heart of Rust is its base-building and crafting economy. You’ll gather resources, construct shelters, and defend your territory from raids. If you like Tarkov’s intensity, you’ll find plenty to love in Rust’s open-ended chaos.

Final Verdict: With years of updates behind it, Rust remains one of the most polished and unpredictable survival games on the market that Tarkov fans will really appreciate.

Jaylan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is incredibly fun and well-balanced. Bases are strong, but not unraidable. The gunplay is unique and skill-based, clearly taking inspiration from old-school Half Life: Deathmatch and Counter-Strike.

11. Miscreated [Best for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Tension]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2014 Creator(s) Entrada Interactive LLC Unique features Dynamic weather, base-building, mutant enemies, PvP tension Metacritic score N/A

Set in a post-apocalyptic survival sandbox, this TPS game makes everything that moves and even stays still feel like it’s out to kill you, including the environment and other players. Like Tarkov, it thrives on unpredictability, but instead of extraction runs, you’re navigating a persistent world where weather, mutants, and rival survivors constantly shift the odds against you.

One of the standout features is its dynamic weather system. Fog can roll in and obscure your vision, thunderstorms can mask your footsteps, and sudden shifts in climate make every encounter feel fresh.

Pro tip Use the weather and time of day to your advantage. Fog, rain, and night reduce sightlines; plan raids and travel around environmental conditions and base locations.

There’s also plenty of base-building and crafting to do. If you can’t fortify a shelter and stockpile resources, you’ll fail to hold your ground in a world where losses can be devastating.

While it never reached the mainstream heights of Rust or DayZ, Miscreated remains a cult favorite for players who want a grittier, less forgiving survival experience.

Final Verdict: For players after a hardcore, atmospheric alternative to Tarkov with survival systems layered in, Miscreated is still one of the most underappreciated gems in the genre.

Ian K. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a fun-filled and gripping post-apocalyptic thrill ride that should appeal to many fans of the genre.

12. DayZ [Best for Persistent Survival Drama]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Creator(s) Bohemia Interactive Studio, Dean Hall, BOHEMIA INTERACTIVE a.s. Unique features Persistent online world, player-driven interactions, survival against zombies, and players Metacritic score 31

DayZ is one of the survival genre’s most influential titles, laying the foundation for many of the mechanics Escape From Tarkov and other hardcore extraction shooters use today.

Instead of raiding instanced maps, you’re dropped into an online world where every choice can define your experience. There are no scripted missions or hand-holding objectives. You might form a temporary alliance to fend off zombies, only to be betrayed minutes later for the supplies you’ve gathered. This unpredictability mirrors Tarkov’s “gear fear,” but on a much larger scale than single raids.

The survival layer is equally demanding. You’ll need to manage hunger, thirst, stamina, and injury while scavenging for gear in abandoned towns. The zombies themselves are dangerous, but it’s the players who create the greatest tension. You’re never sure whether the stranger on the horizon will help you or hunt you. Fans of survival sandboxes and games like Valheim will instantly recognize that same mix of resource management, exploration, and ever-present danger.

Pro tip Prioritise stealth and supply management. Manage hunger/thirst and avoid large player hubs until you have reliable gear.

While DayZ has earned criticism for its rough edges and slow development, years of updates have steadily improved its performance and stability. Although it may not be as polished as other games on this list, it remains one of the most recognizable names in the survival space. You should also take a look at other top games like DayZ if you’re a fan.

Final Verdict: If you enjoy Tarkov’s unpredictability but want to experience it on a much larger and more persistent scale, DayZ will be well worth your time.

Alan C. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ DayZ is definitely one challenging game if you are up for PvP and avoiding being attacked by random Zombies at the least expected locations.

13. Insurgency: Sandstorm [Best for Close-Quarters Tactical Gunplay]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2018 Creator(s) New World Interactive, Focus Entertainment Unique features Hardcore FPS combat, immersive audio, cooperative and competitive modes Metacritic score 78

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a tactical first-person shooter that focuses on close-quarters firefights and realistic gunplay. Instead of bombastic action or futuristic gadgets, it delivers grounded combat where every bullet counts and teamwork is essential.

The game is known for its lethality and authenticity. Weapons have realistic recoil, minimal HUD elements keep the screen uncluttered, and even a single shot can take you down. This creates a constant sense of vulnerability, similar to Tarkov’s high-stakes combat.

Sound design is another standout feature. Suppressed shots, ricochets, and shouted commands echo across the battlefield, building an atmosphere that feels chaotic yet immersive. The game’s cooperative and competitive modes let you either coordinate with friends against AI insurgents or test your skills against other squads in tense multiplayer matches.

Pro tip Use suppressors tactically and avoid sprinting into open areas; the game rewards measured advances and squad coordination.

Although it lacks Tarkov’s extraction mechanics, Insurgency: Sandstorm appeals to the same audience through its relentless intensity and emphasis on tactical play. For fans of grounded, squad-based combat, it’s one of the best war games available today.

Final Verdict: Players looking for Tarkov’s lethal realism in a more accessible, match-based format will enjoy Insurgency: Sandstorm.

Ryan H. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game’s variety of play modes has something for everyone.

14. Arma 3 [Best Military Sandbox with Modding Depth]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Creator(s) Bohemia Interactive Studio, BOHEMIA INTERACTIVE a.s. Unique features Expansive maps, mod support, combined arms gameplay, and military realism Metacritic score 74

Arma 3 is a military simulation game that places you in massive, open-world battlefields where tactics, communication, and realism define every encounter. Rather than focusing on fast-paced firefights, it delivers a slower, more deliberate style of combat where planning is as important as marksmanship.

The game’s scale is one of its greatest strengths. Maps span hundreds of square kilometers, supporting combined arms gameplay with infantry, tanks, helicopters, and jets all working together on the same battlefield. Missions can be handcrafted or procedurally generated, offering nearly endless variety.

Pro tip Arma’s systems are deep, and modding expands the experience dramatically. Start with the tutorials and small coop missions to learn command, AI control, and combined arms.

Modding support has also played a huge role in Arma 3’s longevity. Community-made content ranges from new weapons and vehicles to complete gameplay overhauls. Some of the most popular realism-focused mods, including tactical scenarios and survival conversions, make Arma 3 feel surprisingly close to Escape From Tarkov in terms of tension and immersion.

Final Verdict: If you want Tarkov’s intensity on a grander scale with military authenticity, Arma 3 is still the gold standard.

Emanual M. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not another “left trigger to aim down the sights, right trigger to shoot” kind of game.

15. Squad [Best for Large-Scale Teamwork and Communication]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2020 Creator(s) Offworld Industries Unique features 100-player matches, realistic ballistics, proximity voice chat, logistics system Metacritic score N/A

Squad is a tactical first-person shooter that demands teamwork, communication, and coordination across massive 50v50 battles. Instead of lone-wolf gameplay, every player fills a role within a larger unit, making success dependent on how well squads work together toward objectives.

Matches are designed to feel like real military operations. You must set up forward operating bases, coordinate vehicle support, and manage supply lines while pushing or defending objectives. The combination of infantry encounters, armored assaults, and air support creates a battlefield experience that feels both authentic and dynamic.

Proximity chat and squad radios replicate the chaos of real combat, where clear communication can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Pro tip Learn logistics and squad roles. Play a role (medic, SL, vehicle crew) and coordinate via radio for success.

While it doesn’t include Escape From Tarkov’s extraction mechanics, Squad captures the same realism and tactical precision. It’s an excellent option for players who want structured, large-scale combat without sacrificing immersion.

Final Verdict: If you’re drawn to Tarkov’s intensity but prefer large-scale, communication-heavy battles, Squad offers one of the most authentic tactical FPS experiences available.

Randolph S. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I like the immersive landscapes, the warfare is epic, and all weapon sets are accessible to everyone.

16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege [Best for Competitive Tactical Combat]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2015 Creator(s) Ubisoft Montreal Unique features Destructible environments, diverse Operators, competitive tactical gameplay Metacritic score 73

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter that relies on close-quarters combat, precise teamwork, and destructible environments. Unlike Tarkov’s open-ended raids, Siege is played in short, high-stakes matches where attackers and defenders battle across multi-layered maps filled with tactical opportunities.

At its core are the Operators, each with unique gadgets and roles, bringing a different toolset to the fight. While reflexes are important, success depends on coordination and the smart use of these abilities.

Rainbow Six Siege’s destruction system is a game-changer as well. Walls, floors, and ceilings can be breached to create new sightlines or ambush points, challenging players to constantly adapt. This keeps matches unpredictable and rewards creativity as much as raw aim.

Pro tip Learn a few Operators thoroughly (one attacker, one defender) and master gadget use and destructible walls.

Though it doesn’t use Tarkov’s extraction format, Rainbow Six Siege shares the same emphasis on tactical precision and high tension. Every decision matters, every mistake can cost the round, and communication with your squad is as vital as your loadout.

Its ongoing support from Ubisoft, with regular new Operators and balance updates, has helped it remain one of the most competitive Tom Clancy games nearly a decade after launch.

Final Verdict: For players who enjoy Tarkov’s tactical intensity but want it distilled into shorter, adrenaline-packed encounters, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is the perfect choice.

Livin F. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rainbow Six Siege is easily one of the most fun shooter games.

FAQs

What is the best game like Escape From Tarkov?

The best games like Escape From Tarkov depend on what aspect you enjoy most. For realism and military tactics, Gray Zone Warfare is the closest match. Hunt: Showdown stands out if you’re looking for a horror twist. If you prefer a survival sandbox, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is a superb option.

Which type of game is Tarkov?

Escape From Tarkov is a hardcore extraction shooter with survival and RPG elements. Players enter raids, collect loot, and attempt to extract while facing both AI enemies and other players. Death means losing gear, creating its trademark “gear fear” tension.

How long is 1 hour in Escape From Tarkov?

In Escape From Tarkov, 1 in-game hour equals 7 real-time minutes. This accelerated time system allows for day-night cycles within raids, so visibility and strategy can shift drastically during a single session.

Are DayZ and Escape From Tarkov similar?

Yes, but in different ways. DayZ is an open-world survival sandbox where the tension comes from persistence and player interactions. Escape From Tarkov is more focused on instanced raids and loot extraction. Both share the same spirit of unpredictability, but Tarkov is more structured and tactical.

Is Delta Force like Escape From Tarkov?

In part. The latest Delta Force includes an Operations mode with extraction-style gameplay similar to Tarkov. However, it also offers large-scale 32v32 battles and a story campaign, making it a more hybrid experience than a pure Tarkov-like.