15 Games Like Dredge in 2025 To Play If You Love Chill Horror

Games like Dredge appeal to anyone craving that blend of calm sailing, quiet tension, and the feeling that something unsettling might be hiding beyond the fog. This list brings together fifteen titles that explore that same mood in their own ways, from relaxing underwater journeys to story-driven mysteries and full-on survival challenges.

Each game has its own identity, yet they all capture that urge to head back out for just one more run on the open water, the same feeling that made Dredge so addictive. So if you’re ready to dive into your next ocean-soaked obsession, you’re in the right place.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dredge

There are plenty of solid options out there, but these three stand out right away for capturing the atmosphere, exploration, and quiet tension that make Dredge work so well.

Each one nails a different part of that formula, whether you’re after calm ocean wandering, steady progression, or deeper underwater discovery.

Abzu (2016) – A peaceful dive into vibrant underwater environments with zero stress and tons of visual charm. It’s a great pick when you want something soothing that still gives you that sense of uncovering small secrets beneath the surface. Raft (2018) – Starting on a tiny raft and slowly turning it into a full floating base feels incredibly satisfying. The mix of gathering, crafting, and exploring islands gives it a steady rhythm that keeps you pushing farther into the ocean. Subnautica (2018) – One of the best underwater exploration games ever made. Its biomes, creatures, and sense of discovery create a constant feeling of curiosity and danger that fans of Dredge usually appreciate right away.

These three are a great starting point, but there’s plenty more worth exploring. Scroll on to see the full list and find the perfect ocean-inspired adventure for your next session.

15 Games Like Dredge for Deep-Sea Exploration Fans

Here’s the full lineup of fifteen ocean-themed adventures, each offering a different way to explore strange waters, follow mysterious clues, or simply enjoy the calm rhythm of life at sea. How many of these games like Dredge have you played?

1. Abzu [Best Game Like Dredge for Peaceful Ocean Exploration]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Exploration Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Giant Squid (developer), 505 Games (publisher) Average playtime 2–3h Best for Players who enjoy calm, atmospheric underwater exploration What I liked Beautiful visuals, relaxing pacing, and smooth swimming mechanics

Abzu drops you straight into a vibrant underwater world where the main focus is exploring at your own pace. There is no combat, no pressure, just smooth swimming and a strong sense of discovery as you move through caves, coral forests, and ancient ruins.

The game leans heavily into atmosphere, and the way marine life reacts to you makes the world feel alive in a really gentle way. It’s the kind of experience that works perfectly if you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something more relaxing.

Why we chose it Abzu stands out for its serene underwater exploration and handcrafted set pieces. The combination of fluid movement, stunning art direction, and a calming soundtrack makes it an easy pick for anyone who wants a peaceful ocean journey that still feels full of life.

The more you swim through Abzu’s world, the more you notice small unique touches, like hidden meditation spots or moments where massive sea creatures cross your path. It is short, but it uses that time well, giving you a focused journey that feels refreshing if you want something atmospheric without any stress.

My Verdict: If you loved the ocean atmosphere in Dredge but want something peaceful and visually striking, Abzu is an easy recommendation. It’s a chill, feel-good dive that still delivers that sense of mystery under the surface.

What do players say?

u/RuRu92 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Abzu is one of the most beautiful, breathtaking and jaw dropping experiences I have ever played! … I have played it in one go in silence just with my mouth open at how amazing it was.

u/Capable-Newt ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ABZU is a game that I completely misjudged… A few minutes in I noticed that I was relaxed. … This was a different experience.

2. Raft [Best Survival Game Like Dredge on the Open Sea]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival / Crafting / Co-op Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of release 2022 Creator/s Redbeet Interactive (developer), Axolot Games (publisher) Average playtime 20–40h Best for Players who enjoy cooperative survival, crafting, and steady progression What I liked Building up the raft, exploring islands, and the constant sense of forward momentum

Raft starts you off on a tiny plank drifting through the ocean, and from there you slowly turn it into a full floating base. Most of the game revolves around catching debris, crafting tools, upgrading your raft, and steering toward islands or shipwrecks. It has that satisfying loop where every small improvement makes you want to go a little farther.

The co-op mode is especially fun, because everyone plays a part in keeping the raft alive and pushing deeper into unexplored waters. It’s a solid fit for players looking for games similar to Dredge but with more hands-on survival and building. And if Raft ends up being your thing, you’ll probably enjoy browsing some of the best games like Raft since they lean into the same survival-on-the-water loop.

Why we chose it Raft captures the feeling of being alone on the ocean and slowly mastering it through teamwork, smart upgrades, and exploration. Its catch-craft-expand loop is simple but addictive, and it creates great stories when you play with friends.

You’ll find plenty to do once your raft grows, from diving into reefs for rare materials to hopping between islands in search of blueprints. The game has had strong community support since early access, and updates keep adding useful items and new places to explore, so the world never feels static.

My Verdict: If you enjoy survival games with a clear sense of progression, Raft delivers a rewarding ocean adventure that keeps pulling you back out to sea. It’s perfect if you want something more hands-on than Dredge but still love that open-water atmosphere.

What do players say?

u/dougfisher11 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Yes 100%. If you like survival games, it’s one of the best. Super fun solo. Super fun with other people. Do it.

u/talrich ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The rest of the game is fun. The puzzles are good. Building is great. Most of the technology you unlock feels rewarding. Resource collection is fun, mellow, and chill. Definitely worth the price of admission.

3. Subnautica [Best Open-World Underwater Game Like Dredge]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival / Exploration Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime 25–50h Best for Players who want deep exploration, progression, and real underwater tension What I liked The biomes, the creature design, and the constant sense of discovery

Subnautica drops you into an alien ocean full of strange creatures, hidden caves, and massive biomes to explore. You’ll gather materials, build bases, create tools, and slowly push into deeper and more dangerous areas.

It nails that feeling of wonder mixed with quiet dread, especially when you’re exploring new zones with limited oxygen or following a signal into the dark. If you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something with more survival depth, this is one of the strongest options. Want more of that? Then checking out a few top games like Subnautica is a natural next step.

Why we chose it The survival and exploration systems work together perfectly, giving every dive a purpose. The creature variety, handcrafted locations, and audio cues make the world feel alive and unpredictable, which is exactly what you want from an underwater adventure. Trust me, the sound design alone can make your heart race, especially when you hear something large moving in the distance.

As you explore, the story unfolds naturally through signals, wrecks, and logs you find along the way. The more gear you build, the further you can travel, and each new biome feels distinct thanks to unique resources and creatures.

My Verdict: If you love ocean worlds that mix beauty with danger, Subnautica is an easy recommendation. It captures that sense of mystery that fans of Dredge appreciate, but expands it into a full open-world survival experience.

What do players say?

u/Next-Effective-9372 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is fantastic, it’s very freeing… Damn I’ve played through 3 times. It’s never as good as the first time, but there’s always new things and always great.

u/jonhanson ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The atmosphere in this game is just amazing. With most games I might remember playing them — with Subnautica, even after 6 years, I still remember being there.

4. King of Seas [Pirate-Themed Action RPG Like Dredge]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Naval combat Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s 3DClouds (developer), Team17 (publisher) Average playtime 10–20h Best for Players who want light RPG progression mixed with pirate-style combat What I liked The fast ship battles, random world generation, and easy drop-in sessions

In King of Seas, the first thing that hits you is how lively and unpredictable the ocean feels. Each new run rearranges the map, so no two journeys play out the same. Sea skirmishes, treasure routes, and quick quests keep coming your way, and little by little you start adjusting your ship, unlocking new skills, and drifting into the kind of pirate role that feels natural to you.

There’s a charming tone to the world too, helped by colorful visuals and a simple storyline that keeps you moving from one objective to the next. Combat is the highlight, and experimenting with different ship builds gives each run its own flavor without overwhelming you with deep systems.

Why we chose it The procedurally generated seas, branching quests, and tight naval battles give it a fun mix of replayability and accessibility. It’s easy to jump in for short sessions, level up your ship, and chase loot without needing a huge time investment.

It plays from a top-down view, which gives you a clean look at the action and keeps everything feeling quick and responsive. For anyone looking into games similar to Dredge but craving more combat and progression, this one clicks fast.

My Verdict: Great pick for anyone who wants an ocean adventure with more action than Dredge but still loves that feeling of roaming unpredictable waters. It’s fast, fun, and perfect for short bursts of pirate chaos.

What do players say?

u/llandar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It feels like a good Pirates!-like game with commerce, islands, towns etc, but the execution is shaky and the game lacks depth compared to what you’d hope for.

u/RedditUser12345 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely loved this game - great fun and bags of entertainment.

5. Fishing: North Atlantic [Realistic Fishing Simulation Like Dredge]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fishing simulator / Career sim Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Misc Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 30–70h Best for Players who enjoy realistic, methodical fishing and detailed systems What I liked Authentic boats, deep management, and the feeling of running a real operation

There’s something oddly satisfying about handling a commercial fishing vessel across cold, windy seas. Fishing: North Atlantic leans fully into realism, from managing gear and sonar to choosing the right fishing method for each species. Weather shifts, long routes, and planning your trips give it that slow, deliberate rhythm you don’t get in most games similar to Dredge.

Why we chose it The mix of detailed vessel systems, contract-based career progression, and authentic equipment makes it one of the most grounded ocean sims available, especially if you like games that reward patience and planning.

As your operation grows, so does your responsibility: hiring crew, upgrading your boat, and deciding which fishing technique pays off the most. The map is huge, and the atmosphere hits hard when the fog rolls in or the sea starts getting rough.

My Verdict: Great pick if you want something slower and more realistic than Dredge, with the depth of a true commercial fishing sim and a really satisfying career loop.

What do players say?

u/Dhozer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I bought it for both PC and PS4. It doesn’t run as smoothly on the PS4 but I have put many many hours into it and still find the game a relaxing way to spend an evening. It can feel grindy, but once you buy the better ships and train your crew up … well worth it.

u/Christian_Gamer_84 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Saw Fishing North Atlantic on sale today on PS Store and wondering if it’s worth it. After reading, I bought it — if you like simulator games with a slow-burn and real trade/gear mechanics, this scratches that itch pretty nicely.

6. The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human [Post-Apocalyptic Ocean Game Like Dredge]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Metroidvania / Action-adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s YCJY Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 4–6h Best for Players who enjoy atmospheric exploration mixed with challenging boss fights What I liked Its worldbuilding, unique tone, and surprisingly tough encounters

There’s a haunting charm to navigating a flooded Earth long after humanity disappeared. The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human blends slow, exploratory moments with sudden, intense boss fights that demand attention.

Its pixel-art style gives everything a warm, retro look, but the pacing and structure feel modern enough to keep things moving. For anyone looking into games similar to Dredge with a stronger focus on combat and progression, this hits a sweet spot.

Why we chose it The interconnected map, tight controls, and memorable boss designs push it beyond a simple underwater adventure. Every new upgrade opens fresh paths, and the atmosphere stays strong from start to finish.

Secret tunnels, hidden messages, and small environmental details help build a world that feels lonely but captivating. It’s shorter than most Metroidvania games, which makes it a great option for players who want something compact but still full of personality.

My Verdict: A great pick if you want an ocean-themed adventure with more intensity than Dredge, mixing exploration, challenge, and a post-apocalyptic tone that sticks with you.

What do players say?

u/Magus80 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great game. The sound and atmosphere are incredible, worth playing for that alone. The super tough bosses are a ton of fun.

u/Celestial7777 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Awesome game, spent a little over 5 hours with it and managed to get almost all of the upgrades. Overall very unique gameplay and setting—I would love to see another game in a similar style!

7. Sunless Sea [Best Narrative Game Like Dredge with Dark Storytelling]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative survival / Exploration RPG Platforms PC, PS4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s Failbetter Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–40h Best for Players who want deep writing, tough choices, and slow-burn tension What I liked The dangerous journeys, unsettling lore, and constant sense of risk

Few games capture the feeling of sailing into darkness as well as Sunless Sea. Every voyage is a gamble: fuel runs low, supplies dwindle, and your crew’s sanity hangs by a thread.

The writing is incredibly rich, leaning into a gothic, Victorian style that makes every port feel like a small story waiting to unfold. It’s a great option if you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something heavier and more narrative-driven.

Why we chose it The combination of risk-reward navigation, permadeath tension, and intricate story choices creates a world where no two runs play out the same. It’s unpredictable, eerie, and packed with memorable NPCs.

As you explore the Unterzee, you’ll juggle resources, crew loyalty, and strange encounters that push you into difficult decisions. The emergent stories that come from these moments are the real highlight, and the atmosphere is gripping from the first minute.

My Verdict: Perfect for players who love dark storytelling and slow, atmospheric exploration that keeps you uneasy in the best way.

What do players say?

u/VirionSovo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Good music, great writing = an atmosphere I have never experienced before. … After 3, 4 captains, that is like 2 hours, you might get to a point where you won’t die … After 5 months or so I felt like I found every little secret present in the game and ever since I still play it sometimes just for the atmosphere it retains.

u/AgreeableRoo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Loved the world-building and the writing in Sunless Sea, but the gameplay loop became repetitive and the grind was too tedious for me to go far.

8. Stranded Deep [Best Survival Game Like Dredge for Realistic Island Exploration]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival / Open-world crafting Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Beam Team Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 15–30h Best for Players who love gradual survival loops and ocean-island freedom What I liked Sandbox freedom, island wrangling, reef and cave dives

Lost in a vast archipelago, you’ll be scraping together supplies, crafting rafts or shelters, and diving into underwater caves in a world where every island feels like a fresh sandbox. The mixture of land-based survival and ocean mechanics gives Stranded Deep a unique flavour among games similar to Dredge.

Why we chose it Its blend of realistic resource-management, procedural islands, and dual land-and-sea exploration makes it ideal for players who want an open-ended survival experience that still carries that marine vibe.

You’ll hunt, fish, build, explore wrecks and reefs, and then ask yourself whether staying on land or diving deeper is the smarter move. The unpredictable ocean and changing islands add replayability, and the setting hits hard when the sun sets and everything feels quieter, more dangerous.

My Verdict: Perfect if you want a survival game with deeper systems and full freedom, while still keeping the sea-faring tension that fans of Dredge appreciate.

What do players say?

u/ExcellentDirt7069 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Always worth it it’s amazing!

u/Professional-Job4330 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Here we are in 2025, and I’m playing through again. Nothing like some escapism in this ’Golden age’.

9. Call of the Sea [Best Story-Driven Game Like Dredge]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story-driven adventure / Puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Out of the Blue (developer), Raw Fury (publisher) Average playtime 5–7h Best for Players who enjoy narrative mysteries with light exploration What I liked The atmosphere, puzzle pacing, and gorgeous island setting

A remote island, strange markings, and a mystery tied to a lost expedition set the tone right away. Call of the Sea mixes gentle exploration with puzzles that feel logical and satisfying instead of overwhelming.

Its warm art style and subtle Lovecraftian elements make it an approachable entry for anyone looking into games similar to Dredge but with a stronger focus on story rather than tension.

Why we chose it The blend of calm exploration, emotional storytelling, and beautifully designed puzzles makes it an easy recommendation for players who want a narrative-forward adventure with light supernatural elements.

As the story unravels, the island reveals more personality through ruins, clues, and small environmental details backed by a lovely soundtrack. It’s short, polished, and ideal when you’re in the mood for something atmospheric without combat or stress, easily standing alongside other top adventure games for relaxed evenings.

My Verdict: A great option if you want a heartfelt, puzzle-focused experience set in a lush island world that slowly builds into a memorable mystery.

What do players say?

u/LivingNewt ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just finished it now and I really enjoyed it. … The puzzles were challenging but not so frustrating that I couldn’t solve them. The world is stunning, the artwork is near perfect, the Lovecraftian vibe is very present, the story is quite elegant and intriguing.

u/Spokker ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A neat idea and setting… I too was hooked after the first hour. The story and puzzles were amazing and the visuals made me just stare in awe for a minute sometimes.

10. Subnautica: Below Zero [Best Cold-Ocean Game Like Dredge]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival / Open-world exploration Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–35h Best for Players who want survival gameplay in icy ocean environments What I liked The new biomes, gadgets, and the stronger narrative structure

The frozen setting gives this sequel a very different feel, pushing you into colder, more hostile waters filled with new creatures and tools to experiment with. Base-building is more flexible, exploration is packed with side content, and the blend of story and survival feels tighter overall. Subnautica: Below Zero it’s a solid pick for players searching for games like Dredge and fans of top open world games with a focus on the ocean.

Why we chose it The expanded toolset, improved fauna, and fresh biomes make the experience distinct from the original while keeping everything that worked. It offers that same sense of discovery but wrapped in a colder, more mysterious tone.

Scanning creatures, diving through ice tunnels, and navigating unpredictable weather add tension without ever overwhelming the exploratory vibe. It’s polished, creative, and surprisingly atmospheric.

My Verdict: Great option if you want deeper survival gameplay with a chilly twist, offering more tools, more exploration, and a world that keeps pulling you further into its frozen depths.

What do players say?

u/RedditUserAnon12 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s an excellent game — the fact that it’s not as good as the original is just because the original is so exceptional.

u/N0T_TRIBUTE ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed the first game more, but I really liked Below Zero. I agree that the aesthetics overall look way better, in my opinion at least.

11. Maneater [Action RPG Game Like Dredge with a Dark Twist]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Open-world Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Tripwire Interactive (developer & publisher) Average playtime 10–15h Best for Players who want something more chaotic and bite-sized than typical ocean exploration What I liked The absurd humor, the aggressive combat, and the upgrade system

Maneater flips the usual ocean-survival setup on its head: instead of avoiding predators, you are the predator. You roam a series of open-water hubs as a growing shark, picking fights with hunters, discovering mutations, and unlocking new powers as you evolve from a small pup into an apex threat. The whole thing leans into a pulpy documentary style with an over-the-top narrator that makes even the wildest moments feel oddly grounded.

Why we chose it The mix of creature progression, chaotic combat, and a tongue-in-cheek tone creates a refreshing shift from the quieter pace of many games like Dredge, giving players a more action-heavy alternative without losing the ocean theme.

Between chasing down prey, exploring coastlines, and leveling up your shark with bizarre mutations, the game keeps the pace tight and the tone playful, perfect when you want sea-themed gameplay but with far more teeth.

My Verdict: Great if you’re craving a louder, wilder take on ocean exploration while still scratching that marine-world curiosity that fans of Dredge tend to love.

What do players say?

u/Next-red-explorer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Maneater is by far the best open-world shark RPG I’ve ever played … There is another one?!?! Lol

u/AnonymousRedditor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It feels like a classic arcadey game that we don’t get often on PS4 these days. The sense of progression is good, you start as a tiny pup… then a teen… then adult etc.

12. Sea of Solitude [Emotional Adventure Game Like Dredge]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / Narrative Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Jo-Mei Games (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime 3–5h Best for Players who want an emotional, story-first water adventure What I liked The atmosphere, the creature design, and the music

Sea of Solitude sets you inside a flooded city shaped by the protagonist’s mindset, where creatures embody fear, isolation, and personal struggle. You move through quiet canals, platform across rooftops, solve light puzzles, and slowly unravel a very personal story.

Navigating the shifting water levels and meeting symbolic monsters keeps the experience engaging without overwhelming you, and the soundtrack ties everything together with a soft, melancholic tone.

Why we chose it The emotional themes, surreal worldbuilding, and gentle pacing make it a strong match for readers looking for games similar to Dredge that explore mood and atmosphere over complex mechanics.

The visuals lean into bold contrasts, bright sunlight over dark waters, giving the whole thing a dreamlike feel.

My Verdict: Excellent if you want something story-driven, atmospheric, and reflective, while still enjoying that water-based exploration vibe that fans of Dredge appreciate.

What do players say?

u/Some-Redditor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I HIGHLY recommend Sea Of Solitude. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster for sure. This game definitely has many hidden messages in it and is very insightful.

u/AnotherPlayer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Beautiful experience. The art and story pulled me in from the start—even if the gameplay isn’t deep, the atmosphere makes it worthwhile.

13. Moonglow Bay [Cozy Fishing RPG Like Dredge]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cozy RPG / Fishing / Adventure Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bunnyhug (developer), Coatsink (publisher) Average playtime 12–20h Best for Players who want a wholesome fishing loop with a narrative focus What I liked The relaxing pace, the cooking system, and the town’s personality

Moonglow Bay puts you in a small seaside town that’s fallen on hard times, and most of your progress comes from fishing, cooking, and helping the locals bring life back to the community. You’ll catch unusual fish, turn them into dishes, upgrade your boat, and slowly unlock new areas while the voxel-style visuals keep everything warm and inviting.

Why we chose it Its blend of fishing game, gentle exploration, and a community-driven story hits a sweet spot for players searching for games similar to Dredge but wanting something softer and more uplifting.

Between recipe collecting, light RPG elements, and optional local co-op, it’s the kind of game you can sink into after a long day. No big stakes, just good vibes and a satisfying loop that keeps moving forward.

My Verdict: Great if you loved the fishing side of Dredge but want a wholesome, cozy alternative with plenty of heart and a slower, more optimistic tone.

What do players say?

u/DancingMarshmallow ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a cozy fishing game where you start fishing and selling meals … The story is interesting and heartfelt so far, though it still lacks some polish.

u/Disig ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The beginning is so nice … but I never finished the game because the NPCs falling flat and the bugs just took me out of it.

14. Submerged: Hidden Depths [Relaxing Exploration Game Like Dredge]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person exploration / Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2022 Creator/s Uppercut Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 4–6h Best for Players who want atmosphere and exploration without combat What I liked The calm pacing, the flooded-world setting, and the visuals

This chapter of Submerged sends you wandering through a quiet, overgrown city swallowed by water, where traversal and discovery are the heart of the game. Instead of combat, you climb structures, uncover collectibles, solve gentle environmental puzzles, and soak in the scenery while the soundtrack sets the mood.

Why we chose it Its calm exploration, strong art direction, and focus on environment over action make it a natural fit for anyone searching for games like Dredge that embrace atmosphere and gentle mystery.

With no failure states, you can move entirely at your own pace, drifting across the ruins, restoring plant life, and piecing together the story through the world itself. It’s the kind of game you play when you want something quiet but still visually striking.

My Verdict: Submerged: Hidden Depths is ideal if you enjoy slow exploration and want a peaceful break that still captures some of the moodiness that made Dredge compelling.

What do players say?

u/SwitchHandler ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I LOVE this game! The collecting is so much fun. I also really like the first game Submerged, though Hidden Depths improves upon it in almost every way.

u/Fun_Yogurtcloset_652 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great game to turn the HUD off and just enjoy slowly. It’s very relaxing. … I agree it’s beautifully made, nice simple mechanics, no stress and not a lot to think about.

15. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour [Professional Fishing Game Like Dredge]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Fishing simulation / Sports Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Dovetail Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime 20–40h Best for Players who want a serious, competitive fishing experience What I liked The gear depth, the water realism, and the competitive angle

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour goes all-in on authenticity, giving you a full suite of rods, rigs, bait types, and fish species to master. You’ll move between lakes and pro circuits, competing in tournaments, completing challenges, and fine-tuning your loadouts to match conditions.

The water simulation looks great too: reflections, weather, and fish behaviour all feel grounded, taking its place among some of the most realistic games in this list.

Why we chose it Its competitive focus, realistic casting mechanics, and deep gear progression make it a strong pick for players searching for games similar to Dredge but wanting something far more technical.

Once you get used to the pacing, it becomes a rewarding loop: plan the setup, read the water, cast, adjust, and chase that perfect catch. It’s slower and more methodical than arcade-style fishing games, but that’s exactly why it clicks for sim fans.

My Verdict: A solid fit if you want a grounded fishing sim with lots of depth and a steady progression curve, while still hitting that water-driven appeal that Dredge players often look for.

What do players say?

u/rtmink28 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I fish a lot IRL and I would have to say Fishing Sim World Pro Tour for me. Nice wide range of fishing methods/species and decent career mode too.

u/OllieFromCairo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ok thanks! Got the game and am having a blast.

My Overall Verdict

When someone asks me where to begin with games like Dredge, I always say it depends on the mood you’re chasing. Calm waters, tension, exploration, or emotion, each choice here brings a different flavour without losing that ocean pull:

For relaxed explorers → Abzu: A mellow underwater journey with smooth movement and gentle pacing that’s perfect when you want something soothing.

For survival-focused players → Raft: Ideal if you enjoy gathering materials, expanding your floating base, and facing the sea with friends.

For adventure-first players → Subnautica: Deep diving, tense exploration, and a sense of presence that few ocean-themed experiences match.

For story-driven sessions → Call of the Sea: Short, emotional, and carried by atmosphere. This one is perfect for anyone who loved the quieter moments in Dredge.

However you like to approach the water (chill, challenging, or narrative-heavy) these picks are the easiest way to keep that ocean vibe going.

