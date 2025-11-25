15 Games Like Dredge in 2025 To Play If You Love Chill Horror
Games like Dredge appeal to anyone craving that blend of calm sailing, quiet tension, and the feeling that something unsettling might be hiding beyond the fog. This list brings together fifteen titles that explore that same mood in their own ways, from relaxing underwater journeys to story-driven mysteries and full-on survival challenges.
Each game has its own identity, yet they all capture that urge to head back out for just one more run on the open water, the same feeling that made Dredge so addictive. So if you’re ready to dive into your next ocean-soaked obsession, you’re in the right place.
Our Top Picks for Games Like Dredge
There are plenty of solid options out there, but these three stand out right away for capturing the atmosphere, exploration, and quiet tension that make Dredge work so well.
Each one nails a different part of that formula, whether you’re after calm ocean wandering, steady progression, or deeper underwater discovery.
- Abzu (2016) – A peaceful dive into vibrant underwater environments with zero stress and tons of visual charm. It’s a great pick when you want something soothing that still gives you that sense of uncovering small secrets beneath the surface.
- Raft (2018) – Starting on a tiny raft and slowly turning it into a full floating base feels incredibly satisfying. The mix of gathering, crafting, and exploring islands gives it a steady rhythm that keeps you pushing farther into the ocean.
- Subnautica (2018) – One of the best underwater exploration games ever made. Its biomes, creatures, and sense of discovery create a constant feeling of curiosity and danger that fans of Dredge usually appreciate right away.
These three are a great starting point, but there’s plenty more worth exploring. Scroll on to see the full list and find the perfect ocean-inspired adventure for your next session.
15 Games Like Dredge for Deep-Sea Exploration Fans
Here’s the full lineup of fifteen ocean-themed adventures, each offering a different way to explore strange waters, follow mysterious clues, or simply enjoy the calm rhythm of life at sea. How many of these games like Dredge have you played?
1. Abzu [Best Game Like Dredge for Peaceful Ocean Exploration]
|Our score
10
|Type of game
|Adventure / Exploration
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2016
|Creator/s
|Giant Squid (developer), 505 Games (publisher)
|Average playtime
|2–3h
|Best for
|Players who enjoy calm, atmospheric underwater exploration
|What I liked
|Beautiful visuals, relaxing pacing, and smooth swimming mechanics
Abzu drops you straight into a vibrant underwater world where the main focus is exploring at your own pace. There is no combat, no pressure, just smooth swimming and a strong sense of discovery as you move through caves, coral forests, and ancient ruins.
The game leans heavily into atmosphere, and the way marine life reacts to you makes the world feel alive in a really gentle way. It’s the kind of experience that works perfectly if you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something more relaxing.
Abzu stands out for its serene underwater exploration and handcrafted set pieces. The combination of fluid movement, stunning art direction, and a calming soundtrack makes it an easy pick for anyone who wants a peaceful ocean journey that still feels full of life.
The more you swim through Abzu’s world, the more you notice small unique touches, like hidden meditation spots or moments where massive sea creatures cross your path. It is short, but it uses that time well, giving you a focused journey that feels refreshing if you want something atmospheric without any stress.
My Verdict: If you loved the ocean atmosphere in Dredge but want something peaceful and visually striking, Abzu is an easy recommendation. It’s a chill, feel-good dive that still delivers that sense of mystery under the surface.
2. Raft [Best Survival Game Like Dredge on the Open Sea]
|Our score
9.8
|Type of game
|Survival / Crafting / Co-op
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2022
|Creator/s
|Redbeet Interactive (developer), Axolot Games (publisher)
|Average playtime
|20–40h
|Best for
|Players who enjoy cooperative survival, crafting, and steady progression
|What I liked
|Building up the raft, exploring islands, and the constant sense of forward momentum
Raft starts you off on a tiny plank drifting through the ocean, and from there you slowly turn it into a full floating base. Most of the game revolves around catching debris, crafting tools, upgrading your raft, and steering toward islands or shipwrecks. It has that satisfying loop where every small improvement makes you want to go a little farther.
The co-op mode is especially fun, because everyone plays a part in keeping the raft alive and pushing deeper into unexplored waters. It’s a solid fit for players looking for games similar to Dredge but with more hands-on survival and building. And if Raft ends up being your thing, you’ll probably enjoy browsing some of the best games like Raft since they lean into the same survival-on-the-water loop.
Raft captures the feeling of being alone on the ocean and slowly mastering it through teamwork, smart upgrades, and exploration. Its catch-craft-expand loop is simple but addictive, and it creates great stories when you play with friends.
You’ll find plenty to do once your raft grows, from diving into reefs for rare materials to hopping between islands in search of blueprints. The game has had strong community support since early access, and updates keep adding useful items and new places to explore, so the world never feels static.
My Verdict: If you enjoy survival games with a clear sense of progression, Raft delivers a rewarding ocean adventure that keeps pulling you back out to sea. It’s perfect if you want something more hands-on than Dredge but still love that open-water atmosphere.
3. Subnautica [Best Open-World Underwater Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
9.6
|Type of game
|Open-world survival / Exploration
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator/s
|Unknown Worlds Entertainment (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|25–50h
|Best for
|Players who want deep exploration, progression, and real underwater tension
|What I liked
|The biomes, the creature design, and the constant sense of discovery
Subnautica drops you into an alien ocean full of strange creatures, hidden caves, and massive biomes to explore. You’ll gather materials, build bases, create tools, and slowly push into deeper and more dangerous areas.
It nails that feeling of wonder mixed with quiet dread, especially when you’re exploring new zones with limited oxygen or following a signal into the dark. If you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something with more survival depth, this is one of the strongest options. Want more of that? Then checking out a few top games like Subnautica is a natural next step.
The survival and exploration systems work together perfectly, giving every dive a purpose. The creature variety, handcrafted locations, and audio cues make the world feel alive and unpredictable, which is exactly what you want from an underwater adventure. Trust me, the sound design alone can make your heart race, especially when you hear something large moving in the distance.
As you explore, the story unfolds naturally through signals, wrecks, and logs you find along the way. The more gear you build, the further you can travel, and each new biome feels distinct thanks to unique resources and creatures.
My Verdict: If you love ocean worlds that mix beauty with danger, Subnautica is an easy recommendation. It captures that sense of mystery that fans of Dredge appreciate, but expands it into a full open-world survival experience.
4. King of Seas [Pirate-Themed Action RPG Like Dredge]
|Our score
9.5
|Type of game
|Action RPG / Naval combat
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|3DClouds (developer), Team17 (publisher)
|Average playtime
|10–20h
|Best for
|Players who want light RPG progression mixed with pirate-style combat
|What I liked
|The fast ship battles, random world generation, and easy drop-in sessions
In King of Seas, the first thing that hits you is how lively and unpredictable the ocean feels. Each new run rearranges the map, so no two journeys play out the same. Sea skirmishes, treasure routes, and quick quests keep coming your way, and little by little you start adjusting your ship, unlocking new skills, and drifting into the kind of pirate role that feels natural to you.
There’s a charming tone to the world too, helped by colorful visuals and a simple storyline that keeps you moving from one objective to the next. Combat is the highlight, and experimenting with different ship builds gives each run its own flavor without overwhelming you with deep systems.
The procedurally generated seas, branching quests, and tight naval battles give it a fun mix of replayability and accessibility. It’s easy to jump in for short sessions, level up your ship, and chase loot without needing a huge time investment.
It plays from a top-down view, which gives you a clean look at the action and keeps everything feeling quick and responsive. For anyone looking into games similar to Dredge but craving more combat and progression, this one clicks fast.
My Verdict: Great pick for anyone who wants an ocean adventure with more action than Dredge but still loves that feeling of roaming unpredictable waters. It’s fast, fun, and perfect for short bursts of pirate chaos.
5. Fishing: North Atlantic [Realistic Fishing Simulation Like Dredge]
|Our score
9.4
|Type of game
|Fishing simulator / Career sim
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Misc Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|30–70h
|Best for
|Players who enjoy realistic, methodical fishing and detailed systems
|What I liked
|Authentic boats, deep management, and the feeling of running a real operation
There’s something oddly satisfying about handling a commercial fishing vessel across cold, windy seas. Fishing: North Atlantic leans fully into realism, from managing gear and sonar to choosing the right fishing method for each species. Weather shifts, long routes, and planning your trips give it that slow, deliberate rhythm you don’t get in most games similar to Dredge.
The mix of detailed vessel systems, contract-based career progression, and authentic equipment makes it one of the most grounded ocean sims available, especially if you like games that reward patience and planning.
As your operation grows, so does your responsibility: hiring crew, upgrading your boat, and deciding which fishing technique pays off the most. The map is huge, and the atmosphere hits hard when the fog rolls in or the sea starts getting rough.
My Verdict: Great pick if you want something slower and more realistic than Dredge, with the depth of a true commercial fishing sim and a really satisfying career loop.
6. The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human [Post-Apocalyptic Ocean Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
9.2
|Type of game
|Metroidvania / Action-adventure
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2016
|Creator/s
|YCJY Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|4–6h
|Best for
|Players who enjoy atmospheric exploration mixed with challenging boss fights
|What I liked
|Its worldbuilding, unique tone, and surprisingly tough encounters
There’s a haunting charm to navigating a flooded Earth long after humanity disappeared. The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human blends slow, exploratory moments with sudden, intense boss fights that demand attention.
Its pixel-art style gives everything a warm, retro look, but the pacing and structure feel modern enough to keep things moving. For anyone looking into games similar to Dredge with a stronger focus on combat and progression, this hits a sweet spot.
The interconnected map, tight controls, and memorable boss designs push it beyond a simple underwater adventure. Every new upgrade opens fresh paths, and the atmosphere stays strong from start to finish.
Secret tunnels, hidden messages, and small environmental details help build a world that feels lonely but captivating. It’s shorter than most Metroidvania games, which makes it a great option for players who want something compact but still full of personality.
My Verdict: A great pick if you want an ocean-themed adventure with more intensity than Dredge, mixing exploration, challenge, and a post-apocalyptic tone that sticks with you.
7. Sunless Sea [Best Narrative Game Like Dredge with Dark Storytelling]
|Our score
9
|Type of game
|Narrative survival / Exploration RPG
|Platforms
|PC, PS4
|Year of release
|2015
|Creator/s
|Failbetter Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|20–40h
|Best for
|Players who want deep writing, tough choices, and slow-burn tension
|What I liked
|The dangerous journeys, unsettling lore, and constant sense of risk
Few games capture the feeling of sailing into darkness as well as Sunless Sea. Every voyage is a gamble: fuel runs low, supplies dwindle, and your crew’s sanity hangs by a thread.
The writing is incredibly rich, leaning into a gothic, Victorian style that makes every port feel like a small story waiting to unfold. It’s a great option if you enjoy games similar to Dredge but want something heavier and more narrative-driven.
The combination of risk-reward navigation, permadeath tension, and intricate story choices creates a world where no two runs play out the same. It’s unpredictable, eerie, and packed with memorable NPCs.
As you explore the Unterzee, you’ll juggle resources, crew loyalty, and strange encounters that push you into difficult decisions. The emergent stories that come from these moments are the real highlight, and the atmosphere is gripping from the first minute.
My Verdict: Perfect for players who love dark storytelling and slow, atmospheric exploration that keeps you uneasy in the best way.
8. Stranded Deep [Best Survival Game Like Dredge for Realistic Island Exploration]
|Our score
8.8
|Type of game
|Survival / Open-world crafting
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Beam Team Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|15–30h
|Best for
|Players who love gradual survival loops and ocean-island freedom
|What I liked
|Sandbox freedom, island wrangling, reef and cave dives
Lost in a vast archipelago, you’ll be scraping together supplies, crafting rafts or shelters, and diving into underwater caves in a world where every island feels like a fresh sandbox. The mixture of land-based survival and ocean mechanics gives Stranded Deep a unique flavour among games similar to Dredge.
Its blend of realistic resource-management, procedural islands, and dual land-and-sea exploration makes it ideal for players who want an open-ended survival experience that still carries that marine vibe.
You’ll hunt, fish, build, explore wrecks and reefs, and then ask yourself whether staying on land or diving deeper is the smarter move. The unpredictable ocean and changing islands add replayability, and the setting hits hard when the sun sets and everything feels quieter, more dangerous.
My Verdict: Perfect if you want a survival game with deeper systems and full freedom, while still keeping the sea-faring tension that fans of Dredge appreciate.
9. Call of the Sea [Best Story-Driven Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
8.6
|Type of game
|Story-driven adventure / Puzzle
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Out of the Blue (developer), Raw Fury (publisher)
|Average playtime
|5–7h
|Best for
|Players who enjoy narrative mysteries with light exploration
|What I liked
|The atmosphere, puzzle pacing, and gorgeous island setting
A remote island, strange markings, and a mystery tied to a lost expedition set the tone right away. Call of the Sea mixes gentle exploration with puzzles that feel logical and satisfying instead of overwhelming.
Its warm art style and subtle Lovecraftian elements make it an approachable entry for anyone looking into games similar to Dredge but with a stronger focus on story rather than tension.
The blend of calm exploration, emotional storytelling, and beautifully designed puzzles makes it an easy recommendation for players who want a narrative-forward adventure with light supernatural elements.
As the story unravels, the island reveals more personality through ruins, clues, and small environmental details backed by a lovely soundtrack. It’s short, polished, and ideal when you’re in the mood for something atmospheric without combat or stress, easily standing alongside other top adventure games for relaxed evenings.
My Verdict: A great option if you want a heartfelt, puzzle-focused experience set in a lush island world that slowly builds into a memorable mystery.
10. Subnautica: Below Zero [Best Cold-Ocean Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
8.5
|Type of game
|Survival / Open-world exploration
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Unknown Worlds Entertainment (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|20–35h
|Best for
|Players who want survival gameplay in icy ocean environments
|What I liked
|The new biomes, gadgets, and the stronger narrative structure
The frozen setting gives this sequel a very different feel, pushing you into colder, more hostile waters filled with new creatures and tools to experiment with. Base-building is more flexible, exploration is packed with side content, and the blend of story and survival feels tighter overall. Subnautica: Below Zero it’s a solid pick for players searching for games like Dredge and fans of top open world games with a focus on the ocean.
The expanded toolset, improved fauna, and fresh biomes make the experience distinct from the original while keeping everything that worked. It offers that same sense of discovery but wrapped in a colder, more mysterious tone.
Scanning creatures, diving through ice tunnels, and navigating unpredictable weather add tension without ever overwhelming the exploratory vibe. It’s polished, creative, and surprisingly atmospheric.
My Verdict: Great option if you want deeper survival gameplay with a chilly twist, offering more tools, more exploration, and a world that keeps pulling you further into its frozen depths.
11. Maneater [Action RPG Game Like Dredge with a Dark Twist]
|Our score
8.4
|Type of game
|Action RPG / Open-world
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Tripwire Interactive (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|10–15h
|Best for
|Players who want something more chaotic and bite-sized than typical ocean exploration
|What I liked
|The absurd humor, the aggressive combat, and the upgrade system
Maneater flips the usual ocean-survival setup on its head: instead of avoiding predators, you are the predator. You roam a series of open-water hubs as a growing shark, picking fights with hunters, discovering mutations, and unlocking new powers as you evolve from a small pup into an apex threat. The whole thing leans into a pulpy documentary style with an over-the-top narrator that makes even the wildest moments feel oddly grounded.
The mix of creature progression, chaotic combat, and a tongue-in-cheek tone creates a refreshing shift from the quieter pace of many games like Dredge, giving players a more action-heavy alternative without losing the ocean theme.
Between chasing down prey, exploring coastlines, and leveling up your shark with bizarre mutations, the game keeps the pace tight and the tone playful, perfect when you want sea-themed gameplay but with far more teeth.
My Verdict: Great if you’re craving a louder, wilder take on ocean exploration while still scratching that marine-world curiosity that fans of Dredge tend to love.
12. Sea of Solitude [Emotional Adventure Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
8.2
|Type of game
|Adventure / Narrative
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator/s
|Jo-Mei Games (developer), Electronic Arts (publisher)
|Average playtime
|3–5h
|Best for
|Players who want an emotional, story-first water adventure
|What I liked
|The atmosphere, the creature design, and the music
Sea of Solitude sets you inside a flooded city shaped by the protagonist’s mindset, where creatures embody fear, isolation, and personal struggle. You move through quiet canals, platform across rooftops, solve light puzzles, and slowly unravel a very personal story.
Navigating the shifting water levels and meeting symbolic monsters keeps the experience engaging without overwhelming you, and the soundtrack ties everything together with a soft, melancholic tone.
The emotional themes, surreal worldbuilding, and gentle pacing make it a strong match for readers looking for games similar to Dredge that explore mood and atmosphere over complex mechanics.
The visuals lean into bold contrasts, bright sunlight over dark waters, giving the whole thing a dreamlike feel.
My Verdict: Excellent if you want something story-driven, atmospheric, and reflective, while still enjoying that water-based exploration vibe that fans of Dredge appreciate.
13. Moonglow Bay [Cozy Fishing RPG Like Dredge]
|Our score
8
|Type of game
|Cozy RPG / Fishing / Adventure
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Bunnyhug (developer), Coatsink (publisher)
|Average playtime
|12–20h
|Best for
|Players who want a wholesome fishing loop with a narrative focus
|What I liked
|The relaxing pace, the cooking system, and the town’s personality
Moonglow Bay puts you in a small seaside town that’s fallen on hard times, and most of your progress comes from fishing, cooking, and helping the locals bring life back to the community. You’ll catch unusual fish, turn them into dishes, upgrade your boat, and slowly unlock new areas while the voxel-style visuals keep everything warm and inviting.
Its blend of fishing game, gentle exploration, and a community-driven story hits a sweet spot for players searching for games similar to Dredge but wanting something softer and more uplifting.
Between recipe collecting, light RPG elements, and optional local co-op, it’s the kind of game you can sink into after a long day. No big stakes, just good vibes and a satisfying loop that keeps moving forward.
My Verdict: Great if you loved the fishing side of Dredge but want a wholesome, cozy alternative with plenty of heart and a slower, more optimistic tone.
14. Submerged: Hidden Depths [Relaxing Exploration Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
7.8
|Type of game
|Third-person exploration / Adventure
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|Year of release
|2022
|Creator/s
|Uppercut Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|4–6h
|Best for
|Players who want atmosphere and exploration without combat
|What I liked
|The calm pacing, the flooded-world setting, and the visuals
This chapter of Submerged sends you wandering through a quiet, overgrown city swallowed by water, where traversal and discovery are the heart of the game. Instead of combat, you climb structures, uncover collectibles, solve gentle environmental puzzles, and soak in the scenery while the soundtrack sets the mood.
Its calm exploration, strong art direction, and focus on environment over action make it a natural fit for anyone searching for games like Dredge that embrace atmosphere and gentle mystery.
With no failure states, you can move entirely at your own pace, drifting across the ruins, restoring plant life, and piecing together the story through the world itself. It’s the kind of game you play when you want something quiet but still visually striking.
My Verdict: Submerged: Hidden Depths is ideal if you enjoy slow exploration and want a peaceful break that still captures some of the moodiness that made Dredge compelling.
15. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour [Professional Fishing Game Like Dredge]
|Our score
7.6
|Type of game
|Fishing simulation / Sports
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator/s
|Dovetail Games (developer & publisher)
|Average playtime
|20–40h
|Best for
|Players who want a serious, competitive fishing experience
|What I liked
|The gear depth, the water realism, and the competitive angle
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour goes all-in on authenticity, giving you a full suite of rods, rigs, bait types, and fish species to master. You’ll move between lakes and pro circuits, competing in tournaments, completing challenges, and fine-tuning your loadouts to match conditions.
The water simulation looks great too: reflections, weather, and fish behaviour all feel grounded, taking its place among some of the most realistic games in this list.
Its competitive focus, realistic casting mechanics, and deep gear progression make it a strong pick for players searching for games similar to Dredge but wanting something far more technical.
Once you get used to the pacing, it becomes a rewarding loop: plan the setup, read the water, cast, adjust, and chase that perfect catch. It’s slower and more methodical than arcade-style fishing games, but that’s exactly why it clicks for sim fans.
My Verdict: A solid fit if you want a grounded fishing sim with lots of depth and a steady progression curve, while still hitting that water-driven appeal that Dredge players often look for.
My Overall Verdict
When someone asks me where to begin with games like Dredge, I always say it depends on the mood you’re chasing. Calm waters, tension, exploration, or emotion, each choice here brings a different flavour without losing that ocean pull:
For relaxed explorers → Abzu: A mellow underwater journey with smooth movement and gentle pacing that’s perfect when you want something soothing.
For survival-focused players → Raft: Ideal if you enjoy gathering materials, expanding your floating base, and facing the sea with friends.
For adventure-first players → Subnautica: Deep diving, tense exploration, and a sense of presence that few ocean-themed experiences match.
For story-driven sessions → Call of the Sea: Short, emotional, and carried by atmosphere. This one is perfect for anyone who loved the quieter moments in Dredge.
However you like to approach the water (chill, challenging, or narrative-heavy) these picks are the easiest way to keep that ocean vibe going.
FAQs
The best game like Dredge is Abzu. It leans into calm underwater movement and gentle exploration, making it a great pick if you want something peaceful while still keeping that ocean pull fans enjoy.
Dredge is about sailing between small islands, catching unusual fish, upgrading your vessel, and uncovering a slow-building presence beneath the surface. It mixes quiet moments with a steady sense of tension.
Dredge takes around 10–15 hours for a normal run. Going after optional upgrades or side objectives pushes it closer to 20 hours, especially if you enjoy roaming between regions at your own pace.
Yes, Abzu is the most relaxing option. And if you want something just as calm but not in this list, Spiritfarer fits that gentle, water-focused mood even though it leans more toward management.
Raft is the best pick for survival tension thanks to resource gathering, crafting, and ocean hazards. Outside this list, The Long Dark offers a different kind of pressure without the open sea.
Subnautica is the top choice if you want deeper underwater exploration with a stronger sense of scale. For players seeking something in a similar spirit but not listed here, Barotrauma scratches that depth-heavy vibe.