10 Best UFC Games 2025: The Ultimate MMA Gaming Guide

Finding the best UFC game is a real chore, considering you’re faced with over a decade of titles. Years of releases have given us everything from classic brawlers to cutting-edge simulations, each offering its own spin on the octagon experience . Some titles focus on realistic striking and grappling, while others lean into knockout spectacle or even fitness-based gameplay.

In this guide, I’ve pulled together the ten UFC games that stood out the most to me. These titles capture the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability of mixed martial arts. Let’s get right into it!

Our Top Picks for UFC Games

After hours of gaming across the entire UFC franchise, I have chosen the ultimate three games that stand above the rest.

1. UFC Undisputed 3 (2012) – This game introduced the Pride Fighting Championships mode, which quickly became a highlight for players. What stands out to me the most is how it captured the authentic feel of real-world UFC events while keeping controls accessible for newcomers.

2. EA Sports UFC 3 (2012) – This is the title that introduced the Real Player Motion Tech, which makes striking and movement feel more natural. It offers realistic damage and better defensive mechanics.

3. UFC 2 (2016) – UFC 2 was a big step forward from the first EA UFC game. It introduced knockout physics and KO Mode, which made fights exciting to watch and play.

Together, these three games show different strengths. Each offers a different style of MMA gameplay that keeps fans coming back. Keep reading to see how all 10 titles stack up and find the perfect fighting game for your collection.

10 Best UFC Games: Complete Rankings and Reviews

The following titles are the best fighters and most engaging experiences in the UFC gaming franchise that gamers and mixed martial artists have been loving. From amazing grappling system innovations to clear visual presentations, these games prove why MMA has become such a popular gaming genre. How many of these best UFC game titles have you played?

1. UFC Undisputed 3 [Best Overall Experience]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 Year of Release 2012 Creators THQ (Publisher), Yuke’s (Developer) Average Playtime 13 hours Metacritic Score 85/100 (Xbox 360)

UFC Undisputed 3 is still the best UFC game I’ve played. It takes all the complex parts of the sport and makes them feel natural while still giving hardcore players plenty to master.

The ground game is much better here. Submissions are easier to understand, and grappling flows more smoothly than in the earlier games. Striking also feels more realistic because this game is all about good timing. The game is easy to pick up, but it takes time to learn all the advanced techniques.

Pro tip Don’t skip the tutorials, even if you’ve played previous games. The submission system overhaul requires learning new timing windows, but mastering it makes ground exchanges rewarding.

The Pride Fighting Championships mode is the part I enjoyed the most. It includes Pride rules, ring fights, and the unique Japanese MMA atmosphere that made those events famous. You can even use the old ruleset, with moves like soccer kicks to grounded opponents.

Career mode is another strong point. You go through training camps, move between weight classes, and make choices that affect your fighter’s path. The creation tools also give you the chance to design your own fighter from scratch.

My verdict: UFC Undisputed 3 delivers the most complete MMA experience ever created. It balances realistic simulation gaming with fun arcade elements. It’s the best UFC game for players who want depth without sacrificing fun.

IntrepidAstroPanda ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I do think undisputed 3 is the best ufc game ever made, but it doesnt even play on xbox backwards compatibility, wish it did.

2. UFC 3 [Most Realistic Animation]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2012 Creators EA Canada (Developer), EA Sports (Publisher) Average Playtime 16 to 19 hours Metacritic Score 75/100 (PS 4)

EA Sports UFC 3 changed how the sports game series handles movement and strikes. Real Player Motion Technology makes movement and striking smoother than in the earlier games. Every exchange feels more natural and authentic than any previous game in the franchise.

The striking system is one of the best parts. You can throw combinations fluidly, and head movement looks and feels right. Defense also matters more, since you need good timing to slip punches and land counters. The ground game is better, too, with smoother transitions and a clearer submission system.

Pro tip Use head movement to dodge punches instead of just blocking. The new animation system makes slipping and weaving much more effective than standing still and taking hits on your guard.

Stand-up fighting feels much more natural because of the new animations. Fighters move like real athletes, and the back-and-forth exchanges remind me of actual UFC bouts. Damage shows on fighters as the rounds go on, which makes longer fights more strategic.

My verdict: UFC 3 succeeds in making every fight feel unique and unpredictable. The gameplay is smooth, the animations are realistic, and it delivers one of the most authentic MMA experiences in gaming.

HairyDustIsBackBaby ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ufc 3 has better everything

3. UFC 2 [Best Knockout Physics]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2016 Creators EA Canada (Developer), EA Sports (Publisher) Average Playtime 28 to 30 hours Metacritic Score 79/100 (PS 4)

UFC 2 is a big step up from the first EA Sports UFC game. The sequel fixed most of the problems people had with the original and added features that shaped the rest of the series.

The knockout physics system is the highlight, with finishes that look dramatic and never really get old. Fighter models also show realistic damage over time, which makes late-round comebacks more exciting. Weight classes feel balanced, with smaller fighters being quicker and heavier ones hitting harder..

Pro tip Master the new clinch system early. It’s the key to controlling fights against aggressive opponents who like to pressure forward. Use it to create space or set up devastating knee strikes.

KO Mode is another feature I really liked. It plays more like an arcade-style fighting game and is perfect for casual sessions with friends. It takes away the complex controls and focuses on big hits and flashy knockouts, which makes it a great entry point for new players.

Career mode also improved a lot. Progression feels smoother, and the training system forces you to think about how to build your fighter without draining stamina

My verdict: For me, UFC 2 stands out for its knockout physics and KO Mode. Those two features alone made it more fun and more memorable than the first game, and they showed that EA was listening to what players wanted.

PeterIanSStaker ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Best fighting game ever made

4. EA Sports UFC 5 [Latest Generation Graphics]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S Year of Release 2023 Creators EA Vancouver (Developer), EA Sports (Publisher) Average Playtime 12 to 17 hours Metacritic Score 80/100 (Xbox Series X/S)

UFC 5 is the newest game in the series and the first to run on the Frostbite engine. The jump in visuals is clear right away. Fighters look more lifelike, and the damage system makes cuts, bruises, and swelling stand out during longer fights.

The submission system also feels more strategic than before, giving ground battles extra depth. A new doctor stoppage feature adds realism, since fights can now end when damage piles up, not just by knockout or submission. Hardcore fans will appreciate how this mirrors what happens in real MMA.

Pro tip Pay attention to the damage system during long fights. Cuts and bruises build up over time, so protect your face early or risk a doctor stoppage in later rounds.

The presentation is the best it’s ever been. Facial animations, muscle definition, and fighter likenesses look closer to real athletes. The arenas also capture the atmosphere of pay-per-view events with more energy and detail.

The multiplayer mode lets you compete against other players in a more connected way. EA also supports the game with updates, adding new fighters and fixing balance issues based on community feedback.

My verdict: For me, UFC 5 is about the visuals and polish. It may not have as much content depth as some of the older entries, but the improved realism and refined mechanics make it worth checking out.

caiofpereira ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ For me the most important thing in a sports game is the fun factor and I really appreciate that in UFC 5 with all the updates.

5. UFC 1 [EA Sports Next-Gen Foundation]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Dreamcast Year of Release 2000 Creators Art Davie and Rorion Gracie Average Playtime 17 to 29 minutes Metacritic Score 88/100 (Dreamcast)

The first EA Sports UFC game felt like a big shift after the THQ era. It dropped some features people loved, but it also set the stage for how the series would grow. Its main draw at the time was the move to next-gen consoles and a new focus on more realistic striking and grappling.

The striking system pushes timing and spacing more than past games, which makes fights feel different right away. Grappling was completely reworked, though it wasn’t as easy to learn as the old THQ system. The ground game took some adjustment, especially for players used to the previous style.

Pro tip Spend extra time in training mode mastering the new submission system. The timing windows are different from THQ games, but once you adapt, ground control becomes much more rewarding.

Visually, it made a strong first impression. Fighter models look detailed, with realistic faces and smoother animations during entrances and celebrations. The overall presentation is a big step forward.

Single-player mode is simpler but still enjoyable. Same as career mode. You can move up through weight classes and work through more interactive training sessions, though some fans miss the deeper customization options from earlier games. Online play is solid, with ranked matches running smoothly.

My verdict: UFC 1 deserves credit for launching a new era of MMA gaming. Despite its flaws, it provided the foundation upon which future entries would build successfully.

TheMostEerned ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tbh once u do the tutorial, the striking becomes straight forward and pretty fun.

6. UFC 5 Ultimate Edition [All-Content Premium Bundle]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S Year of Release 2023 Creators EA Vancouver (Developer), EA Sports (Publisher) Average Playtime 12 to 17 hours Metacritic Score 80/100 (Xbox Series X/S)

The Ultimate Edition of UFC 5 isn’t a separate game. It’s the premium version of the base title, and it comes with a lot of extra content. For me, it feels like the complete package for players who want everything unlocked without buying add-ons one by one.

The bonus content adds a lot. You get extra fighters, including legends from different eras, along with cosmetic options that let you customise your created fighter. There’s also premium currency included, which cuts down on the grind for getting unlockable gear and other content.

Pro tip Try different legendary fighters to learn new fighting styles. Each legend has unique moves that can teach you techniques to use with your created fighter.

Career mode feels more rewarding here because of the added season passes, character packs, and exclusive training gear. Online play also benefits, since you get access to all the competitive features right away.

My verdict: In my view, this is the most complete way to experience UFC 5. If you’re planning to explore everything the game offers, this version is the one to get.

evanitojones ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ In a vacuum it’s actually pretty solid. It’s good for what it is

7. UFC 4 [Best for Streamlined Controls & RPG Career Mode]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2020 Creators EA Vancouver (Developer), EA Sports (Publisher) Average Playtime 12.5 hours Metacritic Score 78/100 (PS4)

UFC 4 aimed to make the series easier to play without losing the core MMA feel. The control scheme is simplified, which makes advanced techniques more accessible for new players while still giving veterans enough to work with.

Career mode really improved on this one. It added RPG-style progression, so your choices shaped both your fighter’s personality and fighting style. Social media elements were also included, giving the journey to the championship a modern touch.

Pro tip Focus on mastering the simplified submission system early. While it lacks the depth of earlier entries, understanding the timing makes ground control much more effective against opponents who neglect grappling.

The clinch system was completely reworked. Close-range exchanges feel more dynamic, and grappling transitions flow more smoothly. Some of the depth is reduced for the sake of accessibility, but striking combinations feel better because the animation is smoother and the timing is better.

Online play on UFC 4 is reliable, with stable matchmaking and balanced weight classes. Each division offers different challenges, and post-launch updates fixed most issues and kept the gameplay experience consistent.

My verdict: Overall, UFC 4 made MMA sports games more approachable while keeping enough strategy for serious players. It’s a strong entry point for anyone new to the series.

Jesterphobia ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ufc4 is a really good game and it could’ve been great

8. UFC: Tapout [Best for MMA History Buffs]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox Year of Release 2002 Creators DreamFactory (Developer), Crave Entertainment (Publisher) Average Playtime 3 to 6 hours Metacritic Score 74/100 (Xbox)

UFC: Tapout was one of the earliest attempts to bring MMA to consoles. By today’s standards, it feels basic, but at the time, it introduced ideas that later games would build on.

The roster included legends like Royce Gracie, which gave the game real historical value for fans. Many of the fighters were pioneers of the sport, so playing it feels like looking back at the early days of the UFC.

The gameplay is simple. It is easy to pick up, but the ground game feels more like rock-paper-scissors than an actual MMA exchange.

Pro tip Study each fighter’s real-life fighting style before matches. The game rewards players who use authentic techniques that match how these legends actually fought.

The Ultimate difficulty mode adds extra challenge, which makes it stand out for players who want tougher competition. It also has a training mode, though it only offers the basics.

My verdict: For me, UFC: Tapout is more of a historical piece than a game I’d play competitively today. It shows where UFC games started, and that makes it worth checking out if you want to see how far the series has come.

joshualeeronin ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This is the best one.

9. UFC: Throwdown [Best Option for Customization]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, GameCube Year of Release 2002 Creators Genki (Developer), Capcom (Publisher) Average Playtime 7 hours Metacritic Score 68/100 (PS 2)

UFC: Throwdown stands out for its focus on creating and developing custom fighters. The creation tools were much deeper than what earlier UFC games had, letting me design a unique character with a personalised look, moveset, and fighting style.

Career mode is one of the highlights. It worked almost like an RPG, with training camps that required planning and balance. You had to manage stamina and motivation while deciding which abilities to improve. Coaches also played a role in guiding your fighter’s development.

Pro tip The biggest lesson in Throwdown is to build cardio early in career mode. A well-conditioned fighter could keep form and technique long after a tired opponent started slowing down.

The amount of fighter customization is impressive for its time. You could tweak appearances, pick moves, and shape your fighter to match your preferred approach, whether you wanted to strike, grapple, or mix both styles. Weight classes also influenced what techniques you had and who you’d face.

Fights felt more strategic thanks to fatigue and damage systems. Energy management mattered a lot, especially in longer matches, and submissions had more depth than in most MMA games of that era.

My verdict: UFC: Throwdown offered surprising depth for an early MMA title, and its custom fighter system influenced many of the series’ later games.

isaacmart420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not super great gameplay. Fun for sure if you find it at a cheap price

10. UFC Personal Trainer [Best for Fitness Focus Gameplay]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 (Kinect), PlayStation 3 (Move), Nintendo Wii Year of Release 2011 Creators Heavy Iron Studios (Developer), THQ (Publisher) Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Metacritic Score 70/100 (Xbox 360)

UFC Personal Trainer is a very different kind of UFC release. Instead of being a fighting game, it works as a motion-controlled fitness program that uses UFC branding to guide home workouts. Real-life UFC trainers and fighters led the routines, which gives the sessions an authentic feel.

The workouts were tracked with motion controls, so the program could give feedback on form and intensity. Each session is adjusted to match your fitness level and goals, which makes it easier to stick with it over time.

Pro tip Play in a well-ventilated space with plenty of room for movement. The workouts are genuinely intense, and proper hydration becomes essential during longer training sessions.

The exercises focus on the same conditioning techniques that professional fighters use. I learned proper punching form, footwork drills, and strength routines that built core stability. Progress tracking and challenges add extra motivation to keep going.

There is a good amount of variety, too. Some sessions focus on cardio, while others work on strength or flexibility. The UFC-style presentation keeps the experience engaging, especially for fans of the sport.

My verdict: UFC Personal Trainer serves a completely different purpose than other franchise entries. Fitness enthusiasts and MMA fans seeking authentic training experiences will find value here.

JANKRODS ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ i think nobody knows about this but it’s like a workout app but for Wii! it’s a really fun game and helps you keep yourself in good shape by playing a game.

FAQs

What is the best UFC game?

The best UFC game is UFC Undisputed 3. It perfectly balances realistic simulation with accessible controls, features the iconic Pride Fighting Championships mode, and offers deep career mode progression that keeps players engaged for dozens of hours.

What type of game is UFC?

UFC games are sports video games that simulate mixed martial arts competition. They combine elements of fighting games with sports simulation, featuring realistic fighters, authentic arenas, career modes, and complex grappling and striking systems that mirror real sport MMA action.

How many UFC games are there?

There are approximately 14 official UFC video games across different platforms and generations. This includes the THQ UFC Undisputed series, the EA Sports UFC franchise, and various spin-offs like UFC Personal Trainer spanning from 2000 to 2025.

Which is the most realistic UFC game?

The most realistic UFC game is EA Sports UFC 5. It currently offers the most realistic visual presentation and damage systems, while UFC Undisputed 3 provides the most authentic gameplay mechanics. UFC 3 with Real Player Motion Tech offers the most fluid and realistic movement and striking animations.

What’s the newest UFC game?

The newest UFC game is EA Sports UFC 5, released in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles. It features the Frostbite engine for enhanced visual realism, improved multiplayer mode, improved submission mechanics, and authentic doctor stoppage systems that mirror modern MMA events.