10 Best Twin-Stick Shooters of 2026: High-Octane Goodness

The best twin-stick shooters prove that simple controls can still deliver incredibly intense gameplay. While the genre often flies under the radar, many of its standout titles come from small indie studios that experiment with bold ideas, creative mechanics, and highly replayable designs.

In this list, you’ll find 10 of the best twin-stick shooters available today, spanning several different styles. I’ve got some of the best roguelites, ARPGs, and even arcade games that drop you right into the action from the first minute.

Our Top Picks for Best Twin-Stick Shooters

If you’re looking for games with a lot of replayability, then you’ve come to the right place. Most twin-stick shooters nowadays are designed to be played repeatedly, as they have all sorts of optional challenges and meta-progression systems to keep you occupied. Here are my top 3 games in the genre that exhibit these qualities:

Enter the Gungeon (2016) – It’s got punchy gunplay and chaotic bullet hell mechanics that’ll keep you on your toes as you progress through its randomized levels. Nex Machina (2017) – Pure arcade experiences are a dying breed, and this game keeps the tradition alive by being a straightforward retro-style shooter with competitive leaderboards. The Binding of Isaac (2011) – This is a game that left a lasting impact on the roguelite genre, and it lets you create wild item combinations that will push the engine to its limits.

These are just the cream of the crop, so if you’re looking for more, I’ve got an entire list of iconic titles ready. Keep reading to find more high-octane shooters that’ll surely satisfy your hunger for action.

10 Best Twin-Stick Shooters: Lightning Fast Gameplay

If you’re in the market for some arcadey gameplay, this list features some of the modern staples that you shouldn’t miss out on. Here are the best twin-stick shooters of today, with some coming from iconic series and developers you may recognize.

1. Enter the Gungeon [Best Bullet Hell Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll Unique Features Dungeon crawling with a bullet hell twist Metacritic Score 82

Enter the Gungeon is a roguelite dungeon crawler where every encounter is a frantic shootout in a relatively tight space. The main goal is to delve deep into the titular Gungeon full of well-armed monsters to claim a gun that can kill the past, and each character wants it for their own personal reasons.

As with most roguelites, the game features procedurally generated floors and a challenging boss at the end of each chapter. What sets it apart from its peers is its fast-paced bullet hell action.

Enemies will bombard you with a ridiculous number of projectiles that you’ll have to dodge or somehow block. You have to use the environment to your advantage, and you can even flip tables to create temporary cover.

Why we chose it Enter the Gungeon offers endless replayability due to its long list of creative weapons, and its intense but fairly accessible combat makes it one of the best bullet hell games on the market.

There’s also a resource management aspect involved, because not every gun you pick up will have infinite ammo. It forces you to pick whether you should use a gun to clear a room now or save it for the inevitable boss fight.

My Verdict: It’s a fantastic game with a surprisingly high skill ceiling, as it can be difficult to aim while dodging the unpredictable barrages that enemies throw at you. You’ll get hundreds of hours of nonstop action if you plan on completing everything it has to offer.

★ Best Bullet Hell Twin-Stick Shooter Enter the Gungeon Shop on Eneba

2. Nex Machina [Best Arcade-Style Action Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4 Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Housemarque Unique Features Traditional score-chasing gameplay Metacritic Score 88

Inspired by retro arcade games, Nex Machina is a traditional twin-stick shooter that offers pure action from start to finish. It’s set in a grim future where machines have taken over, so you have to destroy all these robots and save any humans along the way.

The gameplay is simple. You just run around and aim at the waves of enemies that relentlessly chase you down. To survive, you’ll have to grab power-ups that boost your firepower or give you ways to survive a single hit, which would normally kill you instantly.

Despite its simplicity, the game can get extremely challenging due to all the chaos happening on the screen. Its dazzling and vibrant visuals, although beautiful, also add an extra layer of difficulty as the flashy effects make it harder to find safe spaces to move towards.

Why we chose it It’s a true arcade experience where the only thing that matters is getting the highest score possible, and it has varying leaderboards where you can try to compete against others.

If you want a tougher challenge, the Arena mode lets you play through the normal stages with all sorts of modifiers. You could have enemies move and attack faster, or you can make it so that you’ll only score points if you consistently save humans.

My Verdict: Nex Machina is the perfect game for competitive score-chasers who yearn for the old arcade machine experience. The higher difficulty levels will keep you coming back for more as you try to get that elusive “perfect” run.

★ Best Arcade-Style Action Twin-Stick Shooter Nex Machina Shop on Eneba

3. The Binding of Isaac [Best Roguelite Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Edmund McMillen and Florian Himsl Unique Features Absurd item combos Metacritic Score 84

Not to be confused with its remake, The Binding of Isaac is a genre-defining game that inspired countless modern titles. It’s one of the best dungeon crawlers of its time, and it features a highly addictive gameplay where each run is completely random.

The game has a ton of possible item combinations that can wildly change how you approach combat. You can have poisonous bombs, flying knives, giant lasers, or even some crazy combination of all that and more. The only limiting factor is the game’s engine, which the developers have pushed to its limit.

Why we chose it The Binding of Isaac is one of the most influential Edmund McMillen games that offers endless replayability with how it rewards repeat playthroughs, win or lose.

At its core, the game is a basic twin-stick shooter where you go through randomized rooms until you reach the boss of each floor. Depending on your luck with items, your power can quickly snowball into absurdity or leave you worse off than when you started. It’s all part of the fun, as most upgrades (or downgrades) have purposefully vague descriptions.

My Verdict: It’s a highly engaging and challenging game that encourages you to roll with the punches. Even if you get unlucky with items, the incredibly fun gameplay just makes wins with a suboptimal build feel so much more satisfying.

★ Best Roguelite Twin-Stick Shooter The Binding of Isaac Shop on Eneba

4. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions [Best Neon Arcade Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, Mobile Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Lucid Games Unique Features Creative 3D arenas Metacritic Score 82

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions adds a unique 3D twist to the series’ usual shoot ‘em up formula. Instead of fighting on a 2D plane, you’ll be facing all sorts of hostile neon shapes and obstacles in arenas that twist and turn as you fly towards the edges.

It has varying game modes that add new enemy types, each with their own unique mechanics and huge multiplier bonuses. For competitive score-chasers, you have several leaderboards to try and dominate.

Why we chose it Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions has over a hundred levels to play through, and the dynamic arena designs make them highly replayable even if you aren’t chasing top scores.

Accompanying the fast-paced twin-stick action are the game’s stunning visuals and smooth animations. Every hit you land feels impactful, as it turns shapes into a cascade of particle effects on the screen. In tougher levels, the game starts looking like a mesmerizing light show that’s just delightful to watch.

My Verdict: It’s such an easy game to pick up and play if you’re itching for some quick action. The shift to 3D level design seems like the natural evolution of the series, and the developers knocked it out of the park with their attempt.

★ Best Neon Arcade Shooter Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Shop on Eneba

5. The Ascent [Best Cyberpunk Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Neon Giant Unique Features RPG progression and immersive world Metacritic Score 74

Unlike the other entries on this list, The Ascent features customizable characters, a fully fleshed-out narrative, and an immersive world. It’s one of the best cyberpunk games you can play right now, as it really embodies the genre’s “high-tech, low-life” aesthetic.

It blends RPG elements with quick and lethal twin-stick shooter mechanics. Instead of fighting nonstop waves of enemies, you get to meet friendly NPCs in between frantic encounters out in the game’s semi-open world.

Why we chose it It’s one of the best action RPGs with a satisfyingly punchy and immersive combat system, as every shot and impact has a visceral kick that you won’t find in a typical arcade shooter.

Your character grows stronger as you complete quests and level up. The skill points you earn can be allocated however you want, so you can personalize your build to be more in line with your playstyle.

My Verdict: The Ascent is the perfect pick for somebody who wants fast-paced action with a bit of breathing room in between fights. It comes with a gripping narrative set in a grim dystopia, and the potential to try out different character builds adds to its replay value.

★ Best Cyberpunk Twin-Stick Shooter The Ascent Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios Unique Features Tactical co-op with friendly fire Metacritic Score 81

This will probably come as a surprise to some of you, but Helldivers started out as a top-down shooter with a twin-stick control scheme. You and up to three other players have to fight bugs, automatons, and aliens to help Super Earth expand and protect its dominion.

Each of the warring factions has its own unique roster of enemy types, and this adds a lot of tactical depth to the game. You’ll need to set specialized loadouts if you want to make it far as a Helldiver, and teamwork becomes mandatory as you reach higher difficulties.

Why we chose it Helldivers is an insanely fun and chaotic shooter that heavily rewards coordination, and it still has a loyal community that’s willing to help new players.

The game has a very steep learning curve, but even if you aren’t great at it, you can still have a ton of fun. It’ll keep you hooked with its deep progression system, where you can unlock a wide range of new weapons and armor.

My Verdict: The first Helldivers is still a worthy addition to your library if you love twin-stick shooters, and it’s still arguably the best co-op game in the genre. It also has the series’ signature satirical take on imperialism, and the voice lines will always get a chuckle out of me.

★ Best Co-Op Twin-Stick Shooter Helldivers Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Vlambeer Unique Features Super-fast and unforgiving gameplay Metacritic Score 89

Nuclear Throne is an incredibly fast-paced twin-stick shooter with procedurally generated maps and destructible terrain. In this amazing roguelike game, you get to play as one of many mutants trying to claim the titular throne in a post-apocalyptic world.

The gameplay heavily emphasizes the importance of quick thinking and constant mobility, because a single mistake can instantly end your run. Its unforgiving nature is part of the appeal, and learning how to use its vast arsenal of weapons will take you quite a bit of time.

Why we chose it It’s the game that paved the way for titles like Enter the Gungeon, and it features a surprising amount of mechanical depth that forces you to think on your feet.

Outside of unlocking new characters, there aren’t any meta-progression systems to think about in this roguelike. Instead, you get to pick from a random set of mutations every time you level up in a run. These let you form some wacky builds that’ll hopefully get you to the finish line.

My Verdict: If you want a no-frills roguelike that you can play in quick bursts, Nuclear Throne will be right up your alley. The game offers extremely fast combat that rewards skill and adaptability, and it’s the very definition of “easy to learn, hard to master”.

★ Best Fast-Paced Twin-Stick Shooter Nuclear Throne Shop on Eneba

8. Hotline Miami [Best Stylized Action Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2012 Creator/s Dennaton Games Unique Features Deep scoring system Metacritic Score 85

Hotline Miami will have you playing as a brutal killer in a fictional version of the titular city. The game’s version of Miami is depicted with vibrant retro-like visuals, and it’s paired with a soundtrack full of synthwave bangers that’ll get your adrenaline pumping.

Combat is quick and visceral, with every weapon being completely lethal. There aren’t any health bars in this game, so if you miss a single swing, you’re most likely dead.

Why we chose it If you love speedrunning or chasing high scores, Hotline Miami will keep you occupied for a long time with how it allows for a lot of skill expression.

Each level is deceptively hard, as enemies will rush at you the moment you show your face. While patience will increase your chances of success, the game also has a comprehensive grading system that rewards quick completions and stylish kills.

My Verdict: Score-chasers who want to put their name on the global leaderboard are going to have a blast with this one. Even I couldn’t resist trying to speed through it when it first came out, especially after muscle memory started taking over and trivializing some of the levels.

★ Best Stylized Action Twin-Stick Shooter Hotline Miami Shop on Eneba

9. Ruiner [Best Cyberpunk Action Twin-Stick Shooter]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Reikon Games Unique Features High-speed boss fights Metacritic Score 75

Ruiner is an action game set in a gritty cyberpunk city. You play as a nameless protagonist who gets coerced into killing the elite of Rengkok. With the help of an enigmatic hacker and sheer brute force, you’ll unravel the secrets behind your identity and whatever else is going on in the city.

The combat is fast and unforgiving, and you’re encouraged to use every tool at your disposal to win fights. In between running and gunning, some fights will have you dashing around frantically and doing hit-and-run tactics with your melee weapon or close-range abilities.

Why we chose it It’s an insanely fun but challenging game that pulls no punches, as even the tutorial fight can humble you if you get too complacent.

Despite being a short game, it has a lot of high-octane boss fights and challenge modes that make it very replayable. They even added an official speedrun mode for those who want to compete against others.

My Verdict: Ruiner is one of my personal favorites because of its genuinely challenging but fair boss fights. It has an upcoming ARPG sequel that expands on the same combat system.

★ Best Cyberpunk Action Twin-Stick Shooter Ruiner Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Flow Fire Games Unique Features Impactful and realistic gunplay Metacritic Score 78

Slow, tactical gameplay isn’t usually what you expect from a twin-stick shooter, and Synthetik: Legion Rising delivers on that front. It’s a hardcore roguelite that heavily encourages you to play behind cover and carefully manage your ammo reserves.

Weapons in this game require a lot of precision and patience, as they punish you for trying to run and gun like an action hero. There’s also an active reload system that speeds up the process with properly timed inputs.

Why we chose it It’s a unique game that rewards slow and methodical playstyles in a genre that’s typically known for over-the-top arcadey action.

Fights in this game can be highly unpredictable because of its somewhat realistic gunplay, especially with multiple modifiers active. You’re actually incentivized to turn on potentially run-ending mechanics like weapon jamming and flinching, as modifiers like these also grant passive bonuses.

My Verdict: Synthetik: Legion Rising is a great twin-stick shooter for those who enjoy more strategic gameplay that rewards thoughtful prep and resource management.

★ Best Tactical Twin-Stick Shooter Synthetik: Legion Rising Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on the Best Twin Stick Shooters

With so many to choose from across the genres, picking the best twin-stick shooter really just boils down to what you’re looking to get out of it. Here are some ideal starting points for different types of players:

For fans of bullet hell → Enter the Gungeon. It’s one of the best bullet hell games you could play, easily sinking over a hundred hours into it if you’re trying to get 100% completion .

Enter the Gungeon. It’s one of the best bullet hell games you could play, easily sinking over a hundred hours into it if you’re trying to . For co-op players → Helldivers. The tactical depth and cooperative gameplay it offers make it an easy game to recommend, and it’s an absolute riot with a group that loves messing around with friendly fire.

Helldivers. The tactical depth and cooperative gameplay it offers make it an easy game to recommend, and it’s an absolute riot with a group that loves messing around with friendly fire. For RPG enjoyers → The Ascent. This game seamlessly blends RPG elements with hectic twin-stick shooting, and the gripping story gives you a reason to keep playing it to the end.

The Ascent. This game seamlessly blends RPG elements with hectic twin-stick shooting, and the gripping story gives you a reason to keep playing it to the end. For retro arcade fans → Nex Machina. This retro-inspired shooter is perfect for those who just want to kick back, shoot a bunch of stuff, and maybe beat a few high scores.

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