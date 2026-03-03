7 Best Edmund McMillen Games in 2026: Madness or Genius?

Many will debate the aesthetic appeal of the best Edmund McMillen games. However, no one can deny that they’ve made a massive impact not just on the indie game industry, but on video games as a whole.

From fiendishly hard platformers to a tactical strategy that involves breeding cats, each of his games is a rollercoaster in its own right.

Thanks to the recent success of Mewgenics, his audience has grown exponentially. But the cute, macabre cat game isn’t his only offering, and for those curious to dig deeper into Edmund McMillen’s unique genius, we’ll go through 7 fantastic games created by the man himself.

Our Top Picks of Edmund McMillen Games

The average Edmund McMillen game runs the gamut from cute and creepy to bizarre yet emotional, but even then, only some of them are the cream of the crop. With that in mind, these are the gems you absolutely must check out:

The Binding of Isaac (2014) – This is typical Edmund McMillen. Plumb the depths as a baby while running from your mom, who wants to kill you. This roguelite redefined the genre and continues to appeal to a growing player base. Mewgenics (2026) – It took over a decade to make, but this tactical strategy game and cat management sim immediately won gamers over with its sheer presentation value and Isaac-like endless replayability. The End is Nigh (2017) – A tough-as-rusty-nails precision platformer that rewards patience, skill, and dedication. It may seem redundant with the existence of Super Meat Boy, but honestly, I think The End edges Meat Boy out.

While these are the top-tier picks on this list, other Edmund McMillen games are sure to delight as well, so do read on.

7 Best Edmund McMillen Games That Broke the Mold

Fetuses, bombs, the combination of cute and macabre, 2010’s humor – all of these are clear indications in the best Edmund McMillen games that the man himself was involved in the project.

And yet, Edmund McMillen games offer so much more. Substance always goes together with style, as you’ll see in this list of McMillen’s greats. You might be playing Mewgenics right now, but how many of these Edmund McMillen games are you willing to give a shot?

1. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [Best Roguelite by Edmund McMillen]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelite twin stick shooter Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS Year of release 2011 (base game), 2014 (Rebirth) Creators Edmund McMillen, Florian Himsl (base game), Nicalis Average playtime 250+ hours

Without question, The Binding of Isaac is still one of the best Edmund McMillen games to play. It’s a roguelite twin stick shooter that puts you in the heels (not shoes) of Isaac, a boy on the run from his zealot of a mother who’s decided that God told her she needs to sacrifice her only son to prove her devotion and love.

If the premise of this Edmund McMillen game is disturbing, his games are probably not for you.

Gameplay-wise, Isaac is a love letter to classic NES and SNES Zelda games. You’ll move Isaac through procedurally-generated rooms to go even deeper, using your bombs, tears, and items to vanquish the horrible monstrosities that await below. It won’t be easy, though, as each floor has you face off against stronger, faster, and more complicated foes.

Meta progression takes the form of a veritable treasure trove of unlockable items and characters. But keep in mind that this is very much a skill-based roguelite, and knowing how to beat foes with bad builds or mitigating bad luck by searching for every available resource and secret is key.

Those unaccustomed to the signature style of Edmund McMillen games may find that Isaac leans on the grotesque and edgy quite a bit. It’s a very, very 2010s internet style of game. But again, style complements substance, and I’ve yet to find another game where you can send Satan crawling back to hell by ripping a big enough fart on his face. Yes, seriously.

My Verdict: The Binding of Isaac is a game that redefined modern roguelites with its huge amount of unlockables, procedural generation, and endless replayability.

★ Best Roguelite by Edmund McMillen The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Shop on Eneba

2. Mewgenics [Best Edmund McMillen Tactical Roguelite]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Tactical roguelite, breeding/management sim Platforms PC, Steam Deck Year of release 2026 Creators Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel Average playtime 250+ hours

Mewgenics comes in two parts: one is a turn-based strategy game, and the other is a cat breeding/management sim.

As Boon County’s newest resident, you’ll need to help Dr. Beanies with his experiments by sending adventuring parties of cats into alleyways, caves, junkyards, and even the Moon to extract coins, collectibles, unlocks, and more, similar to Darkest Dungeon.

Each cat you send on an adventure can also receive a collar, which determines their class. Classes have a very D&D flavor to them, ranging from mundane Fighters and Tanks to more mechanically advanced casters down the line. Each cat also has slots for 5 pieces of equipment, which can range from simple bombs to instakill roulettes.

There’s always a bit of chaos in every roguelite, and in Mewgenics, this mainly comes in the form of randomly rolled skills and passives and genetically inherited mutations. Good base stats and beneficial mutations can be passed down to kittens, with a bit of luck. Or you may also pass down a problematic disorder. The fun is in that you never know what you’re going to get.

All of this nonsense comes wrapped in an Edmund McMillen-shaped package, meaning that there’s dark humor aplenty. At the same time, Ridiculon’s excellent soundtrack sets the stage with powerful tunes. All of this means that when it comes to presentation, this game definitely rocks.

My Verdict: Bizarre yet brilliant, Mewgenics combines incredibly deep tactical and management sim gameplay with punchy, in-your-face presentation for a roguelite that’s sure to leave a pawprint on the industry as one of the best Edmund McMillen games ever made.

★ Mewgenics on Steam Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

3. The End Is Nigh [Best Hardcore Platformer by Edmund McMillen]

Our score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2017 Creators Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel Average playtime 50+ hours

When people talk about Edmund McMillen video games, The End is Nigh isn’t usually high up on their list despite its importance. In an interview, the influential developer stated that making The End is Nigh was an especially cathartic experience, since he was just about done making games at that point.

It’s a good thing that he published The End Is Nigh, though, as while it’s pretty similar to Super Meat Boy (which we’ll get to in a bit), it’s still one hell of a platformer. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, you’ll control a small blob named Ash as he navigates the world and attempts to complete stages. The keyword here is “attempts,” because, as expected, The End Is Nigh is pretty tough.

Where Super Meat Boy is precise and challenging, The End is Nigh is doubly so, especially if you want to find its many, many collectibles and secrets. Tight controls, hundreds of handcrafted levels, and a challenge that never lets up make The End is Nigh a true test of both patience and skill.

The distinct Edmund McMillen art style and humor shine through all of his games, and while it’s not as flat-out grotesque as Isaac, there are still many shoutouts to the franchise, as well as some darkly funny moments to be had.

My Verdict: The End is Nigh is a straight upgrade to everything Super Meat Boy offered – greater difficulty, trickier traps, and a much higher level of skill required in this Edmund McMillen game.

★ The End Is Nigh on Steam Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

4. Super Meat Boy [Best Classic Edmund McMillen Platformer]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Platformer Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch/Switch 2, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS Year of release 2010 Creators Team Meat Average playtime 20+ hours

Despite being one of the earliest Edmund McMillen games, Super Meat Boy is still an incredibly formidable title. It was nominated and won several awards, not just for the best platformer games ever, but also for the best video game of all time. And all this with a simple premise – the vile Dr. Fetus has captured Bandage Girl, so it’s up to Meat Boy to save the day.

Super Meat Boy is very much a “get from point A to point B” platformer. But, as with other Edmund McMillen games, things aren’t always as simple as they seem, and there’s no shortage of bombs, sawblades, and other nasty things ready to reduce our hero to bloody, hilarious gibs at the slightest touch. At least you’ve got infinite lives to work with.

The beauty of this game lies in its sheer simplicity. Super Meat Boy took the humble platformer and elevated it, challenging players to rely on precise timing and twitch reflexes to conquer its nefarious levels. There’s wiggle room both ways as well – you don’t need to complete every single level, but doing very well rewards you with access to a harder version of a stage.

Super Meat Boy’s influence remains notable to this day. Its team would then go on to not only continue the franchise in Super Meat Boy Forever and the upcoming Super Meat Boy 3D, but also split to make their own games, such as the much-beloved Celeste.

My Verdict: Super Meat Boy’s devilishly difficult yet engaging platforming makes it a staple game, even today.

★ Best Classic Edmund McMillen Platformer Super Meat Boy Shop on Eneba

5. The Legend of Bum-Bo [Best Edmund McMillen Puzzle Roguelite]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Puzzle Roguelite Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Android Year of release 2019 Creators Edmund McMillen, Nicalis Average playtime 40+ hours

I’ll be honest – I liked The Legend of Bum-Bo, but it definitely paled in comparison to the titan that is The Binding of Isaac. Still, I believe that The Legend of Bum-Bo is an important part of the Edmund McMillen game repertoire, as it demonstrates his willingness to experiment by combining genres that, on the surface, don’t seem to go together, kind of like a proving ground for Mewgenics.

In this game, you’ll play as Isaac’s sometimes friend and familiar Bum-Bo, who wants coins. To build up your treasure hoard, you’ll need to dive deep into the depths of the world, fighting monsters by matching icons on a board to deal damage and trigger special abilities.

Unlike your regular mobile match-3 games (not that there’s anything wrong with those), Bum-Bo is tactical to its core. You’ll need to plan carefully to make optimal moves. And because runs are board-to-board rather than rooms or fights like Isaac or Mewgenics, playing Bum-Bo is a more demanding experience.

My Verdict: The Legend of Bum-Bo is a perfect example of Edmund McMillen’s commitment to experimentation while still retaining the core DNA and style that’s present in all of his games.

★ Best Edmund McMillen Puzzle Roguelike The Legend of Bum-Bo Shop on Eneba

6. The Basement Collection [Best Early Edmund McMillen Game Compilation]

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Assorted Platforms PC, Linux, OS X Year of release 2012 Creators Edmund McMillen, Tyler Glaiel, William Good, Eli Piilonen, Tommy Refenes, Florian Himsl Average playtime 20+ hours

You’re not seeing things – that’s a lot of developers for indie games. The reason is pretty simple, though, as The Basement Collection is a nostalgic anthology of Flash-era hits from not just Edmund, but also his co-developers and close associates. With 7 games off the bat (and more unlockables down the line), The Basement Collection will keep you busy for a good while.

More importantly, The Basement Collection gives us a glimpse of Edmund McMillen’s creative roots as well as a deeper appreciation of the evolution of core concepts in his game design. It also helps that, while they don’t have the current heft of modern turn-based strategy games he’d later make, Edmund McMillen’s The Basement Collection is still plenty fun.

Those already familiar with the games on this list will be happy to know that each game comes with bonus chapters, new music and art, and other extras. The Basement Collection also comes with soundtracks, over 30 minutes of audio interviews, over 20 minutes of video extras from Indie Game: The Movie, and oodles of sketches and concept art.

My Verdict: Anyone looking to study the best Edmund McMillen game design philosophy, or who just enjoys his zany brand of indie games, should definitely pick up The Basement Collection.

★ Best Early Edmund McMillen Game Compilation The Basement Collection Shop on Eneba

7. Fingered [Best Experimental Edmund McMillen Narrative Game]

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Deductive puzzle solving, narrative Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Creators Edmund McMillen, James Id Average playtime 3+ hours

With the best Edmund McMillen games, you never know if you’re going to get a bawdy joke played straight. But no, this isn’t that kind of fingered. Fingered is a short but darkly funny “hyperrealistic police sim” and quirky puzzle game where you must find the correct culprit based only on the iffy descriptions of local busybodies. Mistakes are very likely to happen.

Compared to other Edmund McMillen games, Fingered stands out as a socially relevant game, especially with how judgmental people can be in an age where social media visibility is king. Sure, it’s not as adrenaline-pumping as fast-paced adventure games, nor is it as deep as some of his other creations, but still, it does offer some food for thought.

While it doesn’t have the gross-out charm of the best Edmund McMillen games like Isaac and Mewgenics, Fingered unmistakably carries Edmund McMillen’s touch. With its bizarre character designs, tricky gameplay, and perhaps pointedly sharp commentary on society as a whole, Fingered is definitely worth checking out.

My Verdict: Fingered didn’t get much fanfare on release, but it still stands out both as a jab at how suspicion works and as a fun little whodunit puzzle game.

★ Fingered on Steam Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on the Best Edmund McMillen Games

The best Edmund McMillen games offer vastly different experiences, so if you’re looking for a bottom line, look no further.

Your starting point for the best Edmund McMillen games today?

For Action Adventure and RPG Roguelites → The Binding of Isaac

Isaac’s simple yet remarkably deep gameplay makes it a roguelite for the ages.

Isaac’s simple yet remarkably deep gameplay makes it a roguelite for the ages. For Tactical Roguelites → Mewgenics

Mewgenics takes the best elements from multiple genres and combines them into a cohesive and extraordinary game, as you’ll see in my Mewgenics review.

Mewgenics takes the best elements from multiple genres and combines them into a cohesive and extraordinary game, as you’ll see in my Mewgenics review. For Hardcore Platformers → The End is Nigh

This tough, but fair platformer perfectly encapsulates the best Edmund McMillen game “struggle to succeed” philosophy.

This tough, but fair platformer perfectly encapsulates the best Edmund McMillen game “struggle to succeed” philosophy. For Studying Game Design → The Basement Collection

Those looking to make games similar to Edmund McMillen should definitely have a peek at his earlier works and examine how his designs grew into the titans they are today.

Remember that while these are some of the best Edmund McMillen games, if you’re really determined to dissect what makes them work, you really should check all of them out.

FAQs