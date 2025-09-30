10 Best Switch Lite Games in 2025 – Play on The Go

The best Switch Lite games are capable of keeping you happy, engaged, and focused on advancement perfectly. However, this device doesn’t dock to your TV, so the goal is to choose a game that matches a smaller screen, portable-friendly design, and at the same time has intuitive controls .

Considering there are hundreds of Switch games, choosing the right one can be complicated. Luckily for you, the guide below explores 10 games of different genres, with different features and original gameplay.

The only thing these have in common is the fact that they work well on this handheld device. Let’s explore each one and help you pick the most suitable game for your device.

Our Top Picks for Switch Lite Games

There are so many games for the Nintendo Switch, offering stunning gameplay and a multitude of features. However, these 3 are special and truly have exceeded my expectations:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017) – A masterpiece when it comes to open-world development. It has been one of the best Switch games in general for a long time. Excellent for gamers looking for an adventure. Super Mario Odyssey (2017) – One of the best Nintendo Switch games due to exploration capabilities, the creativity it requires, and the fact that it offers endless fun. Hades (2020) – Stunning storyline capable of keeping players intensely occupied for days or even weeks. At the same time, it’s fun to play and has stylish elements that make gaming a bit special.

Although these 3 games offer exciting gameplay, tons of features, and more, they are just the tip of the iceberg. In fact, I have found 7 more games that can keep you busy for weeks. Let’s check them out as well.

10 Best Switch Lite Games – Must-Play Nintendo Switch Titles

Here’s our list of the best Switch Lite games available right now. Each one was properly tested and based on the overall rank. How many of these have you tried already?

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Best For Virtual Explorers]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, Wii U Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 50–120 hours Best for Exploration fans, adventurers What I liked Overall freedom, an immersive world, and many secrets

Breath of the Wild is one of those Nintendo Switch games where everything is possible. As a player, you are free to explore the world, prepare meals, climb mountains, and fight your enemies at your own pace.

It is a good choice if you want to balance between having fun and completing missions within the same game. A special element here is the puzzles. These are spread all across the world, and they allow the game to connect to gamers even more.

Why we chose it Breath of the Wild is the single best open-world adventure game on the Switch Lite. It simply guarantees fun and excitement to all who try it.

The visuals of the game are fantastic on Nintendo Switch. The graphics look polished, and the animations are smooth. Additionally, the time required to complete the game is entirely irrelevant.

You can get it done within 50-100 hours, or you can play it for years. If you like open-world games on the go, this can be an excellent investment. Keep in mind that it is just one of many of the best open-world Switch games you can download today.

My Verdict: Fans love the game because it allows you to tell your own story – no two gameplay experiences are the same.

What do players say?

ElderGoose4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the best game I’ll never replay. The first week it came out felt magical, haven’t felt that since I was a kid.

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 3D Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 10-40 hours Best for Platformer fans, creative players What I liked Vibrant worlds, and Cappy companion

If you have played Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. games, or something similar, you are going to love Super Mario Odyssey. It’s probably one of the best Mario games for Switch for those who appreciate the history and advancements throughout the years. First and foremost, the creation made Mario suitable for a new generation.

It remains a sandbox-inspired game, but with a new-era twist. Although players can complete the game within 10 hours, most will opt for a longer path.

Why we chose it Super Mario Odyssey offers a balance of relaxed and exciting gameplay, which is increasingly rare these days.

Within the game, you must explore colorful kingdoms filled with secrets, fun areas, and challenges. Keep in mind that you have to collect Power Moons as you play. But a more interesting element is Cappy, a companion who can possess various objects and even enemies. In my opinion, this makes the whole game even better.

My Verdict: It is one of the best Nintendo Switch games due to a unique mixture of nostalgia and modern creativity. It can be fun for the whole family.

What do players say?

LMGall4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hell yea still the best game on the console imo.

3. Hades (2020)

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dungeon crawler Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Supergiant Games Average playtime 30-100 hours Best for Action fans What I liked Addictive narrative and satisfying combat

In Hades, just imagine the story of this game. You are in the shoes of Zafreus, son of Hades, and your goal is to escape the Underworld. Besides that, the weapons are randomized, and there are countless enemies throughout the story. Even better, the story gets deeper and evolves as you play. These things right here will keep you hooked.

Why we chose it Most roguelike games rarely balance gameplay and story so well. Luckily, Hades excels at both.

Tight and satisfying combat scenes are second to none. You can find something similar in some of the top Nintendo Switch games, but there are still a bunch of elements that make Hades stand out. For example, tight scenes are totally exciting. Add the fact that the art style of the game pops up and fits a handheld device just perfectly.

My Verdict: Not many games make failure feel as rewarding as Hades. It’s a must-play option for all who prefer a deep story paired with fast-paced action.

What do players say?

Frost-Wzrd ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hades is one of my favorite games, I can’t wait for the sequel.

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 60-500+ hours Best for Casual gamers What I liked Endless customization, various events, and a relaxing vibe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons works like magic for those interested in relaxed, detailed, and creative games. New users start on a deserted island. It already sounds like a childhood fantasy. However, now you must build your own community. There is no specific strategy you can use or missions you have to complete. Simply do whatever you like.

Start by building a house. Then expand and make sure to visit the islands of other users. Additionally, you can design your own home and also collect various items. All of this made the game one of the best open-world Switch games you can play today.

Why we chose it Animal Crossing: New Horizons is simply the best game for players who want to create something massive on their device, in the virtual world, and upgrade it regularly.

Of course, don’t forget that the whole world will always be in your pocket-sized device. I believe that Minecraft users who want to try something similar but different should check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

My Verdict: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the go-to creation if you want a stress-free game for daily play. There is no need to worry about.

What do players say?

aisutron ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I liked some of the new features but there was some lacking feeling compared to New Leaf, a damn shame. I think I spent way more time in NL.

5. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (2022)

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms Game Freak, Nintendo & The Pokémon Company Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo EPD Average playtime 25-60+ hours Best for Pokémon fans What I liked New ways to catch Pokémons

One of the best Switch RPG games has to be linked to Pokémons. The version I chose for this purpose is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, released in 2022. In it, you are located in the Hisui region, and the goal remains the same as it always has been – to catch these amazing creatures. What’s not the same is the new way to catch them.

The action-based catching mechanics work well, but you may need some time to get used to them. Basically, these are more immersive now and require more energy and faster reaction times.

Why we chose it Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first Pokémon game to break the formula in a completely new way. Basically, you will have a completely new type of experience now.

On the other hand, real-time exploration has a huge role in the overall creation. Of course, the story is available for you to write, and players can choose between longer sessions or short-burst ones.

There is also a sense of nostalgia involved in all of this. Check out the best Pokémon games for Switch in order to find out which ones are able to connect to players the most and why some are better than others.

My Verdict: Fans loved the new and updated gameplay – it’s both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

What do players say?

inkyberries ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I am enjoying this game more than SM or SwSh for the simple fact that it isn’t mind numbingly easy.

6. Stardew Valley (2016)

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming simulator Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average playtime 25-600+ hours Best for Farming fans What I liked Relaxed pace and retro visuals

Stardew Valley can be one of the best games for Switch Lite ever made. For others, it will be a boring game to even think about. One way or another, it is one of the top farming games on Switch, and it deserves a place on this list.

In this farming sim, you inherit a farm. But it is an old one and isn’t worth much. Your mission is to make it into something profitable and one of a kind.

As with other farming sim games, you will have to farm crops, mine, raise animals, and all of that while building relationships with people in the small town. Of course, money has a huge role in all of this, so you can imagine that focusing your farm on multiple sources of income is preferable.

Why we chose it Stardew Valley is one of the most advanced, detailed, and unique farming games you can play on a pocket device.

There is no need to guess which one will work the best. One thing I really liked is the ability to play as little as you want or as long as you desire. It’s a relaxing game where you can’t lose. Playing it is better than watching movies.

My Verdict: It’s a timeless game ideal when you need relaxation, traveling, or resting. No wonder sales have never stopped.

What do players say?

SageofTime64 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Stardew Valley has a lot of the charm of older Harvest Moon games while still having its own identity. There is so much satisfaction in turning the old farm into a thriving moneymaker of your choice.

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Grezzo Average playtime 10-20+ hours Best for Gamers looking for retro adventures What I liked Toy-like visuals, nostalgic story, dungeon design

You won’t find many games like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. At first sight, it is something that should work, but then you take a deeper look and see perfection. This one is a remake of the game released in 1993 for Game Boy.

The new version features toy-like graphics that look fantastic on Switch. One of the best things here is the presence of puzzles within the dungeons, which makes it a standout among the best Nintendo Switch puzzle games that blend adventure and brain-teasers.

Why we chose it The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’s compact dungeons and overall design make the game extremely portable, making it suitable for the Nintendo Switch.

Overall, this is a shorter version of Breath of the Wild, making it ideal for portable gaming. It can easily make your traveling or waiting in line the ultimate experience. It’s a good choice for those seeking nostalgia mixed with a fresh coat of paint.

My Verdict: A blend of old-school design, modern features, and digital elements. We are talking about something that shouldn’t work, but it actually does.

What do players say?

yripdo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Man, I have a giant nostalgia, it was my first game on the GBC in childhood. It’s the traditional Zelda in a small format with a faster progression to be completed in shorter game sessions. Perfect for portable play.

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Systems & Koei Tecmo Average playtime 500-100+ hours Best for Strategy fanatics What I liked Complex battles, the bond between characters, and the storyline

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is another game that combines two completely different elements. On one side, you have complex and detailed battles. On the other hand, there is a social aspect to the game. But making choices in either of these two affects the other.

Making a wrong decision will have a negative effect on the overall game. In some cases, you will need ages to correct the mistake. I hope to make smart decisions and always plan ahead.

Why we chose it The bond between the characters and the relationships players make, along with impressive battles, make Fire Emblem: Three Houses special.

In addition, focus on combat. They are grid-based and extremely detailed. This is what makes it one of the best Fire Emblem games on Switch, which balances strategy with engaging character development.

My Verdict: Character-driven storyline, advanced combat capabilities, and overall strategy make this game complex and fun at the same time.

What do players say?

LordScyther998 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed it, great characters and combat, but parts of it could have been a lot better.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Platformer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PS, Xbox Year of release 2018 Creator/s Maddy Makes Games Average playtime 8-20 hours Best for Story lovers What I liked Pixel art and emotional depth

Celeste is probably a game you have seen on the Nintendo Store a few times before. It is all about climbing mountains and dealing with inner struggles. One thing to remember is that the controls on the console and Switch are extremely sensitive.

Why we chose it No other Switch Lite game has emotional storytelling so tightly packed but so powerful as Celeste.

The game also comes with crisp visuals and demanding gameplay. On the other hand, it is extremely portable, ideal for the Switch. There is also a story that makes the game even more detailed and special. It’s about overcoming anxiety.

My Verdict: A tough game with a huge impact on gamers. It’s a small game, too, so you don’t have to worry about spending a lot of time playing it.

What do players say?

tehsideburns ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Clean controls, low barrier to entry but a high skill ceiling, introduces new mechanisms/skills in a way that feels challenging but also lets you feel great when you succeed. Also the game has heart.

10. Metroid Dread (2021)

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s MercurySteam & Nintendo EPD Average playtime 12-20 hours Best for Sci-fi and exploration fanatics What I liked Smooth gaming and stealth sequences

Metroid Dread can be one of the best Switch Lite games you will ever find. It’s a 2D creation where players have the ability to explore an alien landscape. They can also unlock various abilities and have to fight against EMMI robots. Those segments are stealth, but at the same time intense.

Why we chose it Metroid Dread is a combination of aliens and exploration is just what gamers need nowadays.

Overall, Metroid Dread features relentless combat and relentless pursuers, classic exploration, and stealth elements. The gameplay is also fast, requiring you to react quickly and defeat the system. Some players claim that using a Switch controller helped them with their game and got better results. The only downside is the playtime, which is around 12-15 hours for most fans.

My Verdict: Thrilling gaming segments, Sci-fi elements, and stealth finding. In short, Metroid Dread is pushing the capabilities of 2D technology and guarantees fun as you play.

What do players say?

twovles31 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s not perfect, sometimes when a game is pretty much exactly as it was in the 90’s it can feel dated.

FAQs

What is the best Switch Lite game?

The best game is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, simply because players have unlimited potential and capabilities. You can walk, climb, prepare meals, fight with enemies, and so much more. However, your choice may be different, and it will depend on the genre, elements of the game you seek, and the graphics.

Is the Switch Lite good for gaming?

Yes, Switch Lite is excellent for playing all Switch titles easily and on the go. It has user-friendly controls, a great display, and a small size, making it ideal to use when traveling or while in bed.

What kind of games can I play on a Nintendo Switch Lite?

You can play all of the games from the Nintendo Switch library. The only games that are not compatible are those requiring Joy-Con motion controls.

Does the Switch Lite perform better?

No, the performance is not better. The Nintendo Switch is a portable device that doesn’t connect to a TV.

Is Nintendo Switch Lite better for kids?

Yes, Nintendo Switch is a better choice for kids. It is more durable, portable, and still allows them to play great games such as Mario Wonder, Super Smash Bros, and hundreds more.