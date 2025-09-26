12 Best Survival Games on Switch in 2025 – Ultimate Guide for Gamers

The best survival games on Switch hit differently because every play session feels like its own story. I’ve had nights where I barely made it through a snowstorm in The Long Dark, or spent hours building a base in Minecraft, only for it to get wrecked by mobs. Playing on the Switch makes these moments even better.

Some games focus on raw action and danger, while others lean into crafting and teamwork, which gives you plenty of options to choose from. Either way, they all test your creativity and patience in their own way. Here’s our list of the top survival titles on Switch in 2025, the ones that keep us coming back for “just one more run.”

Our Top Picks for Switch Survival Games

Some survival games on Switch just hit different. They’re the ones you come back to over and over because they mix challenge, creativity, and fun in a way that sticks. Here are the three we think stand above the rest.

Subnautica (2018) – Few games capture atmosphere like this. It’s quite tense, thrilling, and at the same time unforgettable when you explore alien oceans and new depths. Minecraft (2009) – It’s simple: Minecraft is still the survival game to beat. You can build anything, survive endless nights, and get deep into caves or farms. The Long Dark (2017) – Harsh, cold, and brutally real. Every single decision matters when you’re battling hunger, cold, and isolation in the frozen wilderness.

Those are our favorites, but there are plenty more survival games on Switch to check out.

12 Best Survival Games on Switch – Full List

You can crash in the middle of the ocean, get lost in the jungle, or even shrink down to fight ants in the backyard; survival on Switch comes in all forms. Each title offers unique challenges, styles, and options to keep you hooked. Let’s review them all.

How many of these best survival games on Switch have you played?

1. Subnautica [Best for Underwater Exploration]

Rating 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Adventure, Exploration Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 (Switch port 2021) Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average playtime 30–60 hours Best for Players who enjoy survival horror mixed with exploration What I liked The constant mix of awe and terror while exploring deeper zones

Some games you wish you could experience again with fresh eyes. Subnautica is one of those games; the moment you escape a burning starship and plunge into a living alien ocean is unforgettable. The Nintendo Switch version preserves that feeling of both beauty and dread, combining colorful biomes with terrifying leviathans that prowl the darkness.

The loop is simple but powerful: gather resources, craft tools, expand your seabase, and unlock vehicles like the Seamoth and Cyclops to push deeper into unexplored territory. Each biome carries its own personality, from glowing kelp forests to eerie wrecks that feel straight out of a Ridley Scott film.

Why we chose it The alien ocean setting makes survival both tense and breathtaking.

Unlike most survival games, Subnautica is outright terrifying. Awareness and stealth matter more than weapons, which makes every dive a test of nerve.

My verdict: If you want a survival experience that mixes wonder with raw fear, Subnautica stands as one of the best survival games.

2. Minecraft [Best Sandbox Survival]

Rating 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox, Survival, Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2011 (Switch Edition 2017) Creator/s Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Endless Best for Players who want infinite replayability What I liked The portability of Switch, combined with survival depth

Minecraft on Nintendo Switch blends the portability of Pocket Edition with the comfort of console controls. The familiar loop of punching trees, crafting tools, and fending off monsters feels just as addictive in handheld mode as it does docked.

The Switch version shines with convenience; hop online with friends, or settle into split-screen co-op at home. Local two-player split-screen works best while docked, as the smaller screen makes tabletop play hard to see.

Why we chose it Endless creativity and crafting keep it the ultimate sandbox on Switch.

It doesn’t match the PC’s most up-to-date features and misses things like the revamped combat system and touchscreen inventory management, but Switch players do get fun exclusives like Super Mario-themed skins.

My verdict: For sheer replay value, nothing matches Minecraft. On Switch, it’s both portable and social, so it really belongs among the best Nintendo Switch games.

3. The Long Dark [Best Realistic Survival]

Rating 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Simulation, First-Person Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2017 (Switch port 2020) Creator/s Hinterland Studio Average playtime 50+ hours Best for Players seeking slow, punishing realism What I liked The oppressive atmosphere and pitch-black nights that feel endless

The Long Dark nails survival like few other games out there. On Nintendo Switch, the frozen Canadian wilderness feels even more intense. The muted colors and stylized look make the world gorgeous but unforgiving at the same time. And those nights? They’re pure nightmare fuel. When it’s pitch-black, even the smallest fire feels like a lifeline.

Survival mode throws you in with nothing but your wits, and everything matters: hunger, thirst, body heat, all of it ticking down while wolves and bears prowl the edges. One minute you’re chucking rocks at rabbits for dinner, the next you’re praying a wolf doesn’t catch your scent.

Why we chose it Its brutally realistic mechanics make every hour a fight for survival.

For players looking for more structure, the episodic Wintermute story campaign provides narrative-driven survival, while Challenge mode sets up brutal scenarios with unique goals.

My verdict: The Long Dark is one of the toughest but most rewarding survival games on Switch, and while it’s not one of the best action RPG games, it delivers that same intensity where every hour feels like a fight for existence.

Rating 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Crafting, Co-Op Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2018 (Switch Edition) Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average playtime 40+ hours Best for Friends who want a tough but fun survival challenge What I liked The Tim Burton-style world that’s as funny as it is cruel

Don’t Starve Together takes the tough survival gameplay of the original and adds full-on multiplayer chaos. On Nintendo Switch, it quickly turns into a test of friendship. You’ll scramble for food services, craft tools, and juggle sanity, hunger, and health while the world does everything it can to wipe you out.

Why we chose it Quirky co-op chaos turns even gathering food into a wild adventure.

The map is huge and randomly generated, so no two runs feel the same. In one game, you freeze to death in winter. Next, you’re hunted by shadow monsters or lose everything to a rampaging Deerclops.

My verdict: If you’re after unforgiving survival with a twisted sense of humor, Don’t Starve Together is one of the best survival games on Switch to play with friends, especially when paired with a trusty Switch controller for smoother co-op chaos.

5. This War of Mine [Best Narrative Survival]

Rating 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Narrative, Strategy Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2014 (Switch Complete Edition 2018) Creator/s 11 Bit Studios Average playtime 30–40 hours Best for Players who want emotional, story-driven survival What I liked How every decision carries weight and guilt

This War of Mine: Complete Edition takes survival to a whole new place, a war-torn city where you’re not a soldier, but a civilian just trying to make it through. On Nintendo Switch, the game hits hard with its bleak art style, scratchy textures, and constant sound of distant gunfire.

Why we chose it Emotional storytelling transforms survival into a deeply human experience.

You’ll scavenge at night, dodge snipers, repair your shelter, and keep everyone fed and warm. Every playthrough feels different thanks to randomized characters and supplies, and the addition of DLC like The Little Ones makes survival even tougher when kids are in the mix.

My verdict: If you want to experience one of the best strategy games on Switch, This War of Mine is one of the best options for sure.

6. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best for Dinosaur Fans]

Rating 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Crafting, Multiplayer Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2017 (Switch port 2018, Ultimate Survivor update 2022) Creator/s Studio Wildcard / Snail Games Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Fans of dinosaurs and large-scale survival worlds What I liked The thrill of taming your first dinosaur and building huge bases

ARK: Survival Evolved is a survival game with a prehistoric content twist. You wake up nearly naked on a hostile island filled with dinosaurs, and your only goal is to make it through the day. Early hours are brutal, punching trees for wood, crafting tools, and fending off predators that will happily turn you into lunch.

Why we chose it Taming and riding dinosaurs adds a one-of-a-kind survival thrill.

On Nintendo Switch, performance has been a mixed bag, though the Ultimate Survivor Edition update improved stability and visuals compared to the original port. Handheld play still struggles with pop-in, but docked mode offers a smoother experience.

My verdict: If you’ve ever wanted to tame a T-Rex and build a fortress in a living prehistoric world, ARK delivers a wild survival experience.

7. Stranded Deep [Best Island Survival]

Rating 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Exploration Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2015 (Switch port 2020) Creator/s Beam Team Games Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Fans of realistic, slow-burn survival What I liked The raw tension of starting with nothing but a raft

Stranded Deep starts with a lot of chaos and a plane crash that dumps you into a tiny raft in the middle of the Pacific. From that moment, it’s just you, a few scattered islands, and the constant fear of what’s lurking beneath the waves.

Why we chose it The desert island setting captures the stranded-alone fantasy perfectly.

The setup is simple but effective. Stay alive by keeping hunger, thirst, and health in check while you craft shelters, hunt crabs, and dive into wrecks for supplies. The Switch version isn’t perfect, but the survival loop still hooks you in.

My verdict: For players who dream of surviving on a deserted island, sharks, storms, and all, Stranded Deep is a flawed but gripping option on Nintendo Switch.

8. Green Hell [Most Realistic Survival Experience]

Rating 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival, Open-World, Story Mode Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2019 (Switch port 2020) Creator/s Creepy Jar Average playtime 40–100 hours Best for Players who want the most realistic jungle survival sim What I liked Every success feels earned, from clean water to a working camp

Green Hell drops you into the Amazon rainforest with nothing but your wits. From the start, it’s relentless, dehydration, parasites, venom, predators, and even your own sanity are constant threats. Unlike other survival games on Switch, every system feels grounded in reality. You’ll boil dirty water in coconuts, patch wounds with leaf bandages, and pick off leeches from your skin in first-person.

Why we chose it Hyper-realistic jungle survival pushes both body and mind to the limit.

The crafting system is deep but intuitive: sticks, stones, and vines become axes, while animal bones upgrade them into weapons. Building a simple fire feels like an achievement, and finally setting up a camp with clean water and shelter gives you a real sense of progress.

My verdict: If you’re after a hardcore, immersive survival challenge, Green Hell is easily one of the best survival games on Switch. Its unforgiving jungle and steep learning curve will click with players who enjoy tough, skill-testing adventures and are already fans of games like Hollow Knight.

9. Terraria [Best 2D Survival Sandbox]

Rating 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Sandbox, Survival, Action-Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2011 (Switch port 2019) Creator/s Re-Logic / 505 Games Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Players who love sandbox survival with combat depth What I liked The freedom to dig, build, and fight however you want

Terraria is often described as “Minecraft in 2D,” but that sells it short. It’s a massive sandbox where you’ll dig deep underground, build sprawling bases, and face off against an insane lineup of bosses.

Why we chose it A 2D sandbox that shines with endless exploration and epic boss fights.

Exploration is the heart of the game. You’ll stumble into dungeons, jungles, and even Martian invasions, each packed with unique loot and enemies. The building is just as deep, with friendly NPCs moving into houses you design. On Switch, the controls can feel a little clunky at first, but touchscreen support in handheld mode makes resource gathering much smoother.

My verdict: If you want endless creativity mixed with challenging survival, Terraria is one of the best adventure games for sure.

10. Grounded [Most Creative Co-Op Survival]

Rating 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-Op Survival, Exploration Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Year of release 2020 (Switch port 2024) Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios Average playtime 50+ hours Best for Friends who want a quirky, team-based survival challenge What I liked Turning a suburban yard into a massive, dangerous world

Grounded is survival with a twist: you and your friends are shrunk to the size of ants and dropped into a backyard that feels as dangerous as the Amazon. A puddle becomes a lake, a soda can is a skyscraper, and a single spider can wipe out your whole squad. It’s a clever setting that makes everyday objects feel epic.

Why we chose it A backyard turned massive playground makes every blade of grass an adventure.

The gameplay follows familiar survival beats: gather water and food, craft tools, and build bases, but the co-op element makes it shine. Working together to fortify your camp or fight off waves of bugs is equal parts tense and hilarious.

My verdict: If you’re after a survival game that’s fun, unique, and best enjoyed with friends, Grounded is one of the best survival games on Switch.

11. No Man’s Sky [Best Space Survival Adventure]

Rating 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Space Survival, Exploration, Sandbox Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2016 (Switch port 2022) Creator/s Hello Games Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Players who want an infinite survival sandbox in space What I liked Discovering alien planets that actually feel alive

Few survival games on Switch feel as ambitious as No Man’s Sky. What started as a disappointing launch back in 2016 has since transformed into one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories. On Switch, it’s a massive survival adventure where you explore procedurally generated planets, manage resources, and slowly upgrade your gear and starship.

Why we chose it A galaxy of planets delivers unmatched exploration and survival variety.

Every new world feels different. Maybe you’re scanning strange plants, fighting off hostile fauna, or scavenging rare minerals while dodging toxic storms. The Switch port isn’t flawless (expect some pop-in and blur in handheld mode), but it runs surprisingly smoothly and still captures that sense of infinite discovery.

My verdict: If you’ve ever wanted to play one of the best sandbox games that blends sci-fi exploration with resource management, No Man’s Sky is the perfect pick.

12. Astroneer [Best for Creative Builders]

Rating 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival Sandbox, Creative Building Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2016 (Switch port 2022) Creator/s System Era Softworks Average playtime 60+ hours Best for Players who enjoy relaxing, creative survival with friends What I liked The terrain tool is simple, powerful, and fun to use

Astroneer drops you onto colorful alien planets with nothing but your suit and a terrain services tool. Unlike harsher survival games, the focus here isn’t on combat but on exploration, crafting, and building sprawling bases across multiple worlds.

Why we chose it A relaxing yet deep sandbox that emphasizes creativity and interplanetary building.

The gameplay loop is all about gathering resources, refining them into materials, and knowing how to learn your base with new tech. You’ll set up tethers for oxygen, smelt ores into alloys, and eventually craft rovers or shuttles to explore the solar system.

My verdict: For players who love building, exploring, and experimenting without constant pressure, Astroneer is one of the best creative survival games on Switch.

Our Verdict on The Best Survival Games on Switch

Survival on Switch hits differently when a game sticks with you long after you power down. The Long Dark nails that feeling. I still remember my first night freezing in the wilderness, clutching a match like my life depended on it.

Minecraft remains unbeatable for pure creativity; my best tip is to start small with shelters before you get into massive builds. Then there’s Subnautica, few moments can compare to that first terrifying dive when you spot a shadow moving deep below.

Each of these games delivers its own flavor of survival, regardless of whether it’s realism, creativity, or awe. If you’re ready for your next adventure, these three are where you should start.

FAQs

What is the best survival game on Switch?

The best survival game on Switch is Subnautica. Its combination of underwater exploration, resource gathering, and a gripping story makes it both challenging and immersive for players seeking a unique survival experience.

What is the best open-world survival game on the Switch?

The best open-world survival game on Switch is No Man’s Sky. The Long Dark and ARK: Survival Evolved stand out, too. But No Man’s Sky’s massive, procedurally generated universe is just hard to beat.

Are there any good survival horror games on Switch?

Yes, there are a couple of good survival horror games on Switch. These include Subnautica, Resident Evil series, and The Long Dark. Subnautica mixes exploration with deep-sea dread, while Resident Evil offers classic horror survival gameplay.

Are there any cross-platform survival games on Switch?

Yes, there are cross-platform survival games on Switch. Minecraft, No Man’s Sky, and Grounded support cross-platform play, which lets you team up with friends on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation while you play on Switch.

Are there any co-op survival Switch games?

Yes, there are co-op survival Switch games, which include Don’t Starve Together, Grounded, Astroneer, and Minecraft. These co-op modes let you build bases, share resources, and fight off dangers as a team.