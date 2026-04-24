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If you have been searching for how to get Batman Arkham Collection free, the first obstacle is the $59.99 price on Steam. Batman: Arkham Collection bundles three of the highest-rated superhero games ever made, and for budget-conscious players that price is a real barrier. Snakzy, a free rewards app, offers a legal path: earn coins by completing mobile offers, redeem them for a Steam gift card, and buy the trilogy without spending your own money.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. No piracy, no cracks, and no unofficial download sites are involved. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. The Snakzy method ends with an official Steam purchase: earn coins through mobile offers, redeem for store credit, and buy Batman: Arkham Collection through Steam. This article covers the game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating Asylum: 91/100; City: 91/100; Knight: 87/100 (PC) Genre Action-Adventure, Open World, Superhero, Stealth Developers Rocksteady Studios Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WB Games) Time to earn – Main story ~50 hours (Asylum ~11h, City ~13h, Knight ~16h combined) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~80 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~150+ hours

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How To Get Batman: Arkham Collection Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking the Batman: Arkham series since Arkham Asylum launched in 2009, and the reputation has only grown since then. Batman: Arkham Collection packs all three Rocksteady Studios titles into one bundle: Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham Knight with the full Season Pass. The collection was released on 28 November 2018 and has accumulated a 94% Very Positive rating on Steam from over 219,000 combined player reviews.

The critical reception is consistent across all three games. Arkham Asylum (2009) sits at 91/100 on Metacritic. Arkham City (2011) matches it at 91/100. Arkham Knight (2015) holds 87/100. The series has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and the awards list is long: Arkham Asylum won BAFTA Best Game in 2010, and Arkham City swept GOTY from multiple outlets including Spike VGX in 2011.

The scope of what is included in the Collection is significant. Each game comes complete with all its DLC: story expansions starring Catwoman, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and Red Hood, plus every challenge map, skin, and bonus mode. The games were written by veteran Batman writer Paul Dini (Asylum and City), with Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill reprising his Joker role across both titles. That creative team defined what superhero game writing could be.

Each game meaningfully evolves the formula. Arkham Asylum is tight and Metroidvania-influenced, set within the claustrophobic Arkham Island psychiatric facility. Arkham City opens into a full open-world super-prison district complete with side missions and villain encounters. Arkham Knight delivers all of Gotham City as an explorable open world, five times larger than Arkham City, with the Batmobile integrated throughout traversal, combat, and puzzles.

How Much Does Batman: Arkham Collection Cost?

Batman: Arkham Collection lists at $59.99 on Steam. That price covers three complete games with all DLC included, which is reasonable value compared to purchasing each title separately, but $59.99 is still a meaningful upfront cost for most players.

The collection goes on sale regularly. During Steam seasonal sales, the price drops 80 to 85 percent to as low as $8.99, which is its historical low. WB Games puts the Arkham titles on sale during most major Steam events, so a significant discount is rarely more than a few months away. The current price on Eneba starts from around $5.00, representing approximately 92% off the official Steam price.

Individual Arkham games have been offered free on the Epic Games Store at various points, though the full Collection bundle rarely appears as a giveaway. If waiting for a sale is not appealing, the Snakzy method sidesteps the price entirely: earn your store credit first, then make the official Steam purchase.

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Batman: Arkham Collection Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC Asylum 91, City 91, Knight 87 – Steam: 94% Very Positive (219,000+ combined reviews) PS5 N/A (PS4 collection; backward compatible on PS5) Xbox Asylum 92, City 94, Knight 87 Switch N/A (Switch Trilogy sold separately)

Batman: Arkham Collection is available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and Xbox One. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S run the collection through backward compatibility, though there is no dedicated next-gen version with enhanced resolution modes or improved frame rates. A Nintendo Switch port of the series exists as the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, released in December 2023, but that is a separate product sold independently and does not correspond to this Steam bundle. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam PC version specifically. You earn Steam gift card credit through mobile game offers and use it to buy Batman: Arkham Collection through Steam, receiving a permanent PC license for all three games and their complete DLC libraries.

Batman: Arkham Collection System Requirements

Arkham Asylum and Arkham City will run comfortably on almost any modern PC. Arkham Knight is the most demanding title in the collection, having shipped with a notoriously rough PC launch in 2015 that has since been extensively patched and now runs well on supported hardware.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-750 / AMD Phenom II X4 965 Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350 RAM 6 GB (8 GB for Knight) 8 GB (12 GB for Knight) GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7950 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 11 Storage ~107 GB total ~107 GB (SSD recommended for Knight)

The combined storage footprint is approximately 107 GB across all three games, with Arkham Knight accounting for around 45 GB of that total. An SSD is strongly recommended for Arkham Knight to avoid loading performance issues. A mid-range gaming PC from the last five to six years handles all three titles comfortably, with Arkham Knight being the only game that requires any attention to hardware.

Batman: Arkham Collection Mechanics

The core gameplay loop in Batman: Arkham Collection revolves around three connected systems that run through all three games: FreeFlow melee combat, Predator stealth encounters, and detective mode investigation. In any given session, you move through environments using Batman’s grapnel gun and cape glide, switching between open combat and silent takedowns depending on the situation.

FreeFlow combat works on rhythm: attack, counter incoming strikes, throw gadgets mid-combo, and chain hits to build a multiplier. The system debuted in Arkham Asylum in 2009 and went on to influence a generation of action games, with titles like Shadow of Mordor and Marvel’s Spider-Man following its lead. Each entry adds to the gadget toolkit: Batarang, explosive gel, line launcher, grapnel boost, remote electrical charge, disruptor, and voice synthesizer are all available across the collection. Normal, Hard, and New Game+ difficulties are available in each game.

Predator encounters are the stealth counterpart. Rooms filled with armed enemies cannot be cleared with open combat. You work from vantage points and floor grates, using environmental gadgets and fear takedowns to silently eliminate armed groups one at a time. Each game expands the Predator system with new tools and more complex enemy types.

Arkham Knight adds the fully driveable Batmobile with pursuit and battle modes, integrated throughout Gotham City‘s open world, environmental puzzles, and combat encounters. The Riddler collectible system spans the entire trilogy: 240 in Asylum, 440 in City, and 243 in Knight, totaling more than 900 across the full collection for dedicated completionists.

Batman: Arkham Collection Top Features

✅ Three Acclaimed Games in One: Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham Knight with the full Season Pass deliver every DLC story expansion, challenge map, skin, and bonus playable character across the complete trilogy in a single purchase.

✅ Genre-Defining FreeFlow Combat: The Arkham FreeFlow system introduced rhythmic, fluid melee combat that is easy to pick up and deeply satisfying to master, influencing action game design for over a decade and setting the standard for how superhero games control.

✅ Stealth Predator Encounters: Armed enemy rooms require a tactical approach: use vantage points, floor grates, and gadgets to silently take down threats one by one, with each game adding new stealth tools and increasingly complex enemy behaviors to master.

✅ Iconic Villains Rogues Gallery: The trilogy pits you against the Joker, Scarecrow, Riddler, Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Killer Croc, Ra’s al Ghul, and the Arkham Knight across 60 or more hours of story content spread across all three games.

✅ The Batmobile in Arkham Knight: For the first time in the Arkham series, you drive the Batmobile through an open-world Gotham City, switching between pursuit and battle modes and using the vehicle throughout puzzles, combat arenas, and open-world traversal.

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How To Get Batman: Arkham Collection Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for iOS and Android where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers: downloading apps, hitting playtime milestones, and reaching in-game objectives. No credit card is required, and no money changes hands on your end. This is a time-investment model where you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get Batman: Arkham Collection free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android; no credit card needed to create an account Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Batman: Arkham Collection on Steam – use the gift card to buy the collection

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35, which you need to reach before redeeming.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check what offers are live in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, so reaching the full $59.99 price for this collection takes a couple of payout cycles at average earning rates. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get Batman: Arkham Collection Cheaper With Eneba

Not every player wants to wait while their Snakzy balance builds. For anyone who wants Batman: Arkham Collection right away, Eneba offers a discounted alternative. The official Steam price is $59.99, but Eneba lists the collection from around $5.00, a saving of approximately 92% off the standard price. The product is legitimate: a permanent Steam key that you redeem directly through your Steam account, with full buyer protection on every transaction.

Eneba operates as a trusted digital marketplace. Keys typically arrive within minutes of checkout, and you redeem them through Steam the same way as any standard purchase. The resulting license is identical to buying directly from Valve. This is a practical option if you want the game today rather than waiting to build up enough coins through Snakzy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Batman: Arkham Collection PUBLISHER $59.99 YOUR PRICE $5.78 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -90% Get Batman: Arkham Collection Cheaper on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate based on available sellers, so the live listing may differ from the figure above. Check the link for the current price before purchasing. Both options covered in this guide result in a legitimate copy of Batman: Arkham Collection: Snakzy for the free path, or an Eneba key for an immediate discounted purchase.

Is It Legal to Get Batman: Arkham Collection Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you download a free app, complete mobile game offers, earn coins, redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and use that gift card to buy Batman: Arkham Collection officially through Steam. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard paid purchase. Snakzy‘s model is transparent: advertisers pay Snakzy for user engagement, and Snakzy shares a portion of that revenue back as coins.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracked versions, and torrent files. These are illegal. The risks are real, including malware that can compromise your PC and permanent Steam account bans that lock you out for good. Piracy also directly harms Rocksteady Studios, the developer that spent years building the Arkham trilogy.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get the game. The developers receive full payment through the official Steam transaction, and you keep your account safe in the process.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Batman: Arkham Collection Free

Batman: Arkham Collection is one of the most complete packages in action-adventure gaming, delivering three critically acclaimed games with all DLC across 150+ hours of content for a single price. Metacritic scores of 87-91 across all three titles and 94% Very Positive on Steam from over 219,000 reviews back that up. If you have been looking for a way to play the full Arkham trilogy without the upfront cost, Snakzy gives you a practical, legal path to get there.

The process is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance, and cash out for a Steam gift card. From there, the official purchase is a standard Steam transaction. Budget-conscious players, completionists working through all 900+ Riddler collectibles, and anyone who simply wants three acclaimed games without waiting for a sale will find the method worth the time investment.

Once your Steam gift card is loaded, knowing how to get Batman Arkham Collection free is just a checkout away.

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