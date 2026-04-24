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Learning how to get Elden Ring free is one of the most searched questions among RPG fans right now, and for good reason. Elden Ring carries a $59.99 price tag on Steam, yet it consistently ranks among the highest-rated games ever made. Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app that lets you earn coins by completing offers and redeem them for Steam Wallet Gift Cards, making the full price something you never have to pay out of pocket. This guide walks through everything you need.

This has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware, stolen account credentials, and permanent Steam bans with no appeal. This method uses Snakzy to earn real store credit, which you then spend on an official Steam purchase. Below you will find a full Elden Ring overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, mechanics, the complete Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, a legality breakdown, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 94/100 on PC; 96/100 on PS5 (Universal Acclaim) Genre Open-World Action RPG, Soulslike, Fantasy Developers FromSoftware, Inc. Publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment Time to earn – Main story ~57 hours (Elden Lord ending) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~98 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~133 hours

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How To Get Elden Ring Free: Full Game Overview

Elden Ring is one of the most decorated games of the last decade. It holds Metacritic scores of 94/100 on PC and 96/100 on PS5, both with Universal Acclaim, and swept every major award ceremony in 2022, winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, BAFTA, and the Golden Joystick. The sales figures speak for themselves: 30 million copies sold, roughly $2 billion in revenue, and a peak of 953,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch.

FromSoftware, led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, built Elden Ring in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, who created the world mythology. The result is an open-world action RPG set in The Lands Between, a fantasy realm split into six major regions, each with its own biomes, dungeons, and bosses. The game launched on 25 February 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

I have followed FromSoftware’s output for years, and this is the title that brought the Soulslike genre to a mainstream audience at real scale. The open-world structure was the key shift: instead of a linear progression through increasingly difficult areas, players can explore freely, tackle regions in any order, and summon co-op help when a boss becomes a wall. That flexibility makes the challenge feel earned rather than arbitrary.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launched in June 2024 at $39.99, sold 10 million copies, and holds a Metacritic score of 92. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has also been announced, though no release date has been confirmed.

How Much Does Elden Ring Cost?

Elden Ring costs $59.99 on Steam at full price. During seasonal sales, the base game regularly drops by 40-50%, reaching a historical low of around $29.99 at 50% off. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds another $39.99 to the full package and is rarely discounted beyond 20%. Bundle pricing is occasionally available covering both the base game and the expansion.

Eneba stocks the base game key from around $26.00, saving roughly 57% off the official Steam price. That is a meaningful saving for an immediate purchase.

If you would rather not spend anything at all, the Snakzy method makes the current price irrelevant. You earn Steam Wallet Gift Card credit through completed offers at zero personal cost, then apply it at checkout. The full $59.99 becomes something you never have to pay yourself.

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Elden Ring Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 94/100 – Steam: ~90% Very Positive (500,000+ reviews) PS5 96/100 (Universal Acclaim) Xbox Series X/S 96/100 Switch TBD (Nintendo Switch 2 version announced)

Elden Ring is available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch 2 version has been announced, though no release date is confirmed. All current platforms carry the base game, with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC available across every supported version.

For the Snakzy method, the relevant version is the PC edition on Steam. Snakzy coins redeem for Steam Wallet Gift Cards, which you spend directly on the Steam store. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version.

Elden Ring System Requirements

Elden Ring runs on DirectX 12 and requires a dedicated GPU. The game launched with some PC performance issues in early 2022, but most were resolved through patches. A mid-range setup from 2017 or later will meet the minimum requirements.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 580 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Vega 56 8GB DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 Storage 60 GB 60 GB SSD

The game requires 60 GB of storage, with an SSD recommended for faster load times across its large open world. An internet connection is required for multiplayer features, including co-op summoning and PvP.

Elden Ring Mechanics

The core loop in Elden Ring is built around exploration and combat. You play as the Tarnished, a fully customisable character, exploring The Lands Between on foot or on horseback with Torrent, your spectral steed. Each session typically involves discovering a dungeon or catacomb, working through its enemies, and facing a boss that tests your build. Defeating major bosses yields Great Runes and advances the story toward one of several endings, including the Elden Lord ending most players target.

Elden Ring contains over 100 boss encounters, ranging from optional mini-bosses in remote caves to demigod shardbearers guarding each major region. Combat follows the Soulslike model: stamina management, precise dodge timing, and weapon arts known as Ashes of War. There are no difficulty settings. The open-world structure gives you the freedom to revisit a hard boss after levelling elsewhere, or to summon a co-op partner when you need backup.

The build system is extensive. Levelling six stats, including strength, dexterity, intelligence, faith, and arcane, opens different weapon types and magic schools. Hundreds of weapons, spells, incantations, and spirit ash summons give you real options for adapting your playstyle across multiple runs. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds new weapon categories, spells, and some of the most demanding boss fights in the game. The core tension is between punishing Soulslike combat and the open-world freedom to approach it at your own pace.

Elden Ring Top Features

✅ Vast Open-World Exploration: The Lands Between spans six major regions plus underground areas, each with unique biomes, enemies, and secrets, and the non-linear design lets you tackle areas in any order.

✅ Legendary Boss Fights: Over 100 boss encounters from optional mini-bosses to demigod shardbearers like Malenia, Radahn, and Morgott define some of the most demanding combat the Soulslike genre has produced.

✅ Deep Build Variety: Hundreds of weapons, spells, incantations, ashes of war, and spirit ash summons support multiple playstyles, including strength, dexterity, magic, faith, arcane, and hybrid builds.

✅ Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin Lore: The world mythology was written by George R.R. Martin and brought to life through Hidetaka Miyazaki’s environmental storytelling, with deep cryptic lore rewarding every item read and corner explored.

✅ Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion: The June 2024 DLC adds the Land of Shadow, new bosses, weapons, armour, and magic, along with over 30 hours of content, a Metacritic score of 92, and 10 million copies sold.

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How To Get Elden Ring Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free mobile rewards app available on iOS and Android. Users earn coins by completing offers on the platform: downloading partner apps, filling out surveys, or reaching milestones in mobile games. Those coins redeem for real gift card value, including Steam Wallet Gift Cards. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment model: you trade your time completing offers for advertiser revenue that Snakzy passes back as coins.

Here is how to get Elden Ring free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers — offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet Gift Card — once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Elden Ring on Steam — apply the gift card and purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before any redemption is possible. Since Elden Ring costs $59.99, reaching the full price typically takes two to three payout cycles. Offers and availability vary by region, so results will differ based on where you are and what is live at the time.

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Get Elden Ring Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait through multiple payout cycles. For those who prefer an immediate purchase, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys. The official Steam price is $59.99, while Eneba offers Elden Ring keys starting from around $26.00, a saving of approximately 57% off the standard price. The key is legitimate, permanent, and redeemed directly on Steam, giving you the same product as any standard store purchase.

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Elden Ring‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE $18 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -10% Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select your product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code. All three routes lead to a legitimate copy of Elden Ring: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds funds to your Steam wallet for an official purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Elden Ring Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the method described in this guide is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you download Snakzy, complete offers on the platform, earn coins, redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet Gift Card, and use that gift card to buy Elden Ring on Steam. The purchase is official. FromSoftware, Inc. receives full payment, and you receive a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct store purchase.

Piracy is an entirely different category. Unofficial download sites, cracked versions, and torrents of Elden Ring are illegal. The real risks include malware that can damage your system, stolen account credentials, and a permanent Steam ban with no appeal. You receive no legitimate license, no multiplayer access, and no future updates. The developers at FromSoftware receive nothing.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to reduce your out-of-pocket cost because it ends at the same point as any standard purchase: an official Steam transaction. There is no legal grey area in this process. You support the developers while keeping your wallet intact.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Elden Ring Free

Elden Ring holds a Metacritic score of 94-96, won Game of the Year at every major ceremony in 2022, sold 30 million copies, and delivered one of the strongest expansions in recent memory with the Shadow of the Erdtree. The collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin produced a game that earned the praise it received. At $59.99, it sits at the premium tier, and the Snakzy method offers a path to owning it without spending your own money.

The process is direct. Download Snakzy, find a high-value offer in your region, build up your coin balance across two to three payout cycles, and use the resulting Steam gift card for an official purchase. The game will be sitting in your Steam library, permanent and fully licensed, the same as everyone who paid full price. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Elden Ring free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs