Best PS5 Stealth Games in 2025: 10 Must-Play Titles for Thrill-Seekers

If you love stealth games, this list of the best PS5 stealth games is definitely for you. I’ve put together games that are seriously awesome to play on PS5, with hiding from enemies, silent takedowns, and really intense moments.

Here you’ll find both atmospheric stories and real tactical challenges. And that unbeatable feeling when you slip past enemies, and they don’t even suspect you’re there.

If you are ready to dive into the world of stealth together, start with our top picks for the best titles in this genre.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Stealth Games

When I think about the best stealth games, three of them immediately come to mind. Each of these games brings something unique to the table and delivers a fantastic stealth experience.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – This game shines with its deep stealth mechanics and rich story, while also letting you feel like a true assassin in a living world. Sniper Elite 5 – Known for its precise sniping and tactical gameplay, it rewards patience and careful planning for every move. The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Combines a powerful emotional story with intense, best stealth games PS5 sections, which makes every encounter feel meaningful and tense.

These are my top picks for anyone looking to dive into the best stealth games for PS5 in 2025.

10 Best PS5 Stealth Games You Can’t Miss

If you love sneaking around and outsmarting your enemies, the best stealth games will be perfect for you. From intense tactical missions to immersive stories, this list has it all.

So, enough chit-chat, let’s get right to the list!

1. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best for Historical Stealth With Dual Protagonists and Dynamic Weather]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, iPadOS, Steam Deck Year of release 2025 Creator Ubisoft Quebec Unique features Dual protagonists, dynamic weather, historical Japan

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can play as two different characters. Naoe the ninja is fast, stealthy, and agile. Yasuke, the samurai, is a powerful fighter built for direct attacks. Like in all the best Assassin’s Creed games, gameplay centers around stealth. You can crouch, hide in shadows, and extinguish lanterns. You’ll also be able to use water and the environment to your advantage. The main goal is to stay unnoticed.

Each assassin has their own set of tools: kunai, smoke bombs, shuriken, and hidden blades. These can be used for stealth kills or for creating distractions. You can even tag enemies through walls. You’ll gather intel and track patrol routes for more successful actions.

The setting is feudal Japan at the end of the Sengoku period. With dynamic seasons, detailed architecture, temples, forests, and villages. The game has a strong atmosphere and leaps across temple rooftops, bamboo forests, snow, or summer heat, all make the world feel alive.

If you enjoy stealth themes and Japanese settings, I recommend the game from Mimimi Games named Shadow Tactics. The same developers also made another engaging title, which is Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. It features a ghost ship and lots of stealth mechanics.

The game completely reimagines the stealth mechanics of the Assassin’s Creed series. Light and shadow systems, prone mode, environmental manipulation, and seasonal changes. Plus, two different protagonists with completely different playstyles. It’s a return to the roots of the genre after generations of RPG-oriented AC games.

Why you should play: As a fan of stealth games, I get totally hooked on Assassin’s Creed Shadows. You really feel like a hidden predator stalking its prey. Every move is calculated; you hide behind corners, use light and shadow. This is one of the best stealth games, with classic AC conflict of good and evil and complex choices.

2. Sniper Elite 5 [Best for Tactical Sniper Stealth With Realistic Ballistics]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Developer Rebellion Developments Unique features Realistic ballistics, open maps, X-ray kill cam

One of the standout TPS games, where gameplay is all about precision and tactics. You’ll scout the area, mark targets with binoculars or a scope, hide in tall grass, and use cover and the environment.

The series now includes silenced weapons for quiet takedowns. You can also interact with the environment, for example, starting a generator to muffle the sound of a shot. The maps are huge, and you can climb ledges, use ziplines, cover, and terrain to avoid patrols. It was one of the best representatives of the golden age of stealth games, keeping up with great mechanics in this sequel.

On top of that, it’s one of the top multiplayer games. You can team up with friends or other players to prove who’s the best sniper.

The game is set in France in 1944, and the levels are based on real-world locations using photogrammetry, history, and expert analysis. The terrain ranges from coastal areas to factories and castles. Lighting and effects build the WW2 atmosphere. Foggy nights, hot sunrises, and flickering lights all add to the tension during stealth missions.

Players compare SE5 to Splinter Cell: praising its non-lethal options, body hiding mechanics, and use of distractions and sound masking. It offers the best sniper experience with photorealistic maps. And the X-ray Kill Cam adds even more intensity. What I liked most was the freedom, you choose your entry and exit points, disguise, and loadout.

Why you should play: If you find tactical stealth and great shooting mechanics fun, Sniper Elite 5 is a perfect choice. It’s one of the best stealth games on PS5. Any shot can be critical, every map feels like a puzzle, and the X-ray Kill Cam gives incredible feedback.

3. The Last of Us Part II Remastered [Best for Emotional Stealth-Survival With Intense Combat and Storytelling]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2020 Developer Naughty Dog Unique features Emotional story, stealth survival, brutal combat

In The Last of Us Part II Remastered, everything revolves around survival and stealth. The Listen Mode system, crawling, cover mechanics, and tall grass all help you avoid or silently take down enemies.

You can craft lures, molotovs, and silencers right in the middle of combat thanks to upgraded workbenches and a skill system. To get the most out of the remaster, I recommend playing it on a high-quality gaming monitor.

The remaster adds the No Return mode, a roguelike series of randomized challenges with permadeath, modifiers, RPG-style branching, and hardcore survival mechanics.

The world is dark, realistic, and emotionally intense. The surrounding details, collapsed buildings, smoldering lights, dark streets, and dense forests, create a sense of danger and hopelessness. On PS5, everything looks perfect, especially in 4K. DualSense support enhances immersion: weapon recoil, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers pull you deeper into the story.

Players on Reddit highlight the uniqueness of stealth encounters, NPCs call each other by name, and react to dead bodies. Furthermore, this project implemented an interesting mechanic, where you hear and feel enemy presence to better orient in complex environments.

Why you should play: For fans of stealth-survival, this is pure gold. And, of course, for anyone who loved the first game. This is one of the most polished remasters on PS5, and if you’re into more than just silent kills, if you care about deep mechanics and emotional storytelling, don’t miss this.

4. Horizon Forbidden West [Best for Open-World Stealth Hunting Against Mechanical Beasts]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2022 Developer Guerrilla Games Unique features Open world, machine stealth, tactical traps

In Horizon Forbidden West, stealth is important, but not the core focus. Still, it easily fits into the list of gripping PS5 survival games. The hostile, machine-filled world is constantly trying to kill you.

For stealth gameplay, you can hide in tall grass and use Focus to tag enemies and machine weak spots. Stealth takedowns only work on weaker foes. Armed and armored enemies require precise headshots or the use of traps and smoke bombs. The Valor Surge system lets you turn invisible and boosts damage, perfect for quiet infiltration.

Combining traps, environmental elements, and machine overrides opens up a wide range of tactical approaches.

The open world is incredibly alive and vibrant: from green plains to snowy mountains and the ruins of San Francisco, the detail is stunning. Lighting, fog, and weather effects give depth to the landscape. On PS5, the game supports 4K, 60 FPS, DualSense, and 3D audio, everything for total immersion.

Why you should play: If you enjoy stealth in a vast open world where you have to think and plan, Horizon Forbidden West is perfect. You can sneak around enemies and fool machines, or suddenly switch to an aggressive playstyle. This is one of those games where stealth enhances freedom of exploration and epic combat.

5. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain [Best for Sandbox Tactical Espionage With Adaptive AI]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2015 Developer Kojima Productions Unique features Sandbox stealth, adaptive AI, day-night cycle

The core gameplay in Phantom Pain is built around a free and flexible stealth system, and it’s a pick among ideal single-player games. You can crawl, hide in tall grass, disguise yourself in cardboard boxes, cut the lights, distract enemies, or use alert signals to lure them in.

What I loved most in this Metal Gear entry was the toolset, tranquilizer darts, smoke grenades, decoy cameras, and GPS traps. The maps are massive and full of options; you can raise the alarm across an entire base, destroy generators, climb cliffs, or even drop in by helicopter. I also appreciated Reflex Mode, it slows time and gives you a chance to react to threats. Time of day and weather affect enemy behavior and visibility.

Metal Gear is set in real-world locations across 1984 Afghanistan and Africa, deserts, jungles, mountain villages, ruined outposts, and military bases. The visuals are both harsh and cinematic: sandstorms, sunrises, long shadows, and realistic sound design and graphics. Reddit users often praise the detail and adaptability of the world.

Why you should play: If you’re into open-ended tactical stealth, Metal Gear is your game. You build your own story: recon, silent takedowns, emergency escapes, base management. And the world truly reacts. Every mission feels like a living puzzle. The freedom of choice makes each playthrough unique. A masterclass from Kojima: flexible, powerful, and deep stealth action on PS5.

6. Hitman 3 [Best for Creative Stealth Assassinations in Puzzle-Like Levels]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2021 Developer IO Interactive Malmo Unique features Creative kills, disguises system, puzzle-style levels

One of the best stealth games. In Hitman 3, the entire process is built around planning and stealth. You study the level, mark patrols, pick disguises, and use environmental objects to eliminate targets in creative ways.

And there really are a lot of ways, from poison and strangulation to dropping a heavy object. The levels are packed with interactive elements: you can stage an “accident,” distract guards, or set a trap using alarms and items.

The AI reacts to your actions: if you keep going for headshots, enemies will start wearing helmets; if you attack at night, they’ll activate night vision. Each replay unlocks new routes, gadgets, and starting points, which keeps the gameplay varied.

Every task is a highly detailed location: a luxurious skyscraper in Dubai, an Argentinian vineyard, an English country mansion, or the streets of Berlin. On Reddit, people often praise the depth of the system and the freedom of approach. Hitman 3 is the ultimate stealth sandbox: complex, rich levels that feel like puzzles you get to solve.

Why you should play: If you love stealth-puzzle gameplay with endless room for experimentation, Hitman 3 is a must-play. It perfectly blends intricate locations, freedom of choice, and rewards for creativity. It’s a game where you really feel like the director of your own assassination. For those who appreciate freedom, observation, and clever solutions.

7. Elden Ring Nightreign [Best for Stealth Mechanics in a Soulslike Fantasy World]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer FromSoftware Unique features Soulslike stealth, dark fantasy, hidden paths

Nightreign is a thrilling PS5 roguelike game, a spinoff of the original Elden Ring. Sessions are played in teams of three: you choose one of eight Nightfarers, each with unique abilities and passives, and venture into the procedurally generated world of Limweld.

Levels are divided into gameplay days; the map gradually shrinks, and each day ends in a battle with the Nightlord. There’s agility and stealth; you can hide, move quickly across rooftops, and jump over ledges. Just to be clear, there’s no classic “hide in the shadows” stealth here. But fans of intense action RPGs will definitely enjoy it.

The world is dark, foggy, and ever-changing. Limweld reshapes itself every raid with meteor storms, volcanic fires, and lightning tempests. Many assets from the original Elden Ring are reused, but new weather and visual effects add freshness and tension.

Why you should play: If you value fast, intense, and varied run-based sessions set in the Elden Ring universe, Nightreign will definitely surprise you. It’s the perfect format for co-op lovers, time-based challenges, day/night cycles, and unexpected mechanics in a familiar world. There’s no classic long-form RPG here, but there is instant decision-making, team strategy, and the dynamic nature of a roguelike.

8. Dishonored 2 [Best for Supernatural Stealth With Unique Magical Abilities]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Arkane Studios Unique features Supernatural powers, dual protagonists, vertical exploration

Dishonored 2 is a true stealth-action masterpiece with adventure elements. For fans of captivating PS5 adventure games, it’s a real gem. Unlike the first entry, this one gives you a choice between two characters, Corvo Attano or Emily Kaldwin, each with their own unique supernatural powers.

Core mechanics include infiltrating guarded zones, sneaking around, using cover, and silently taking out enemies. You can use various tactics: bypass opponents, use the environment, set traps, or even transform into a raven for scouting.

The game features a Victorian steampunk style with dark, atmospheric visuals and deeply detailed locations. Cities and manors are filled with living details, hidden corners, and mechanical puzzles, which create a world full of danger and mystery.

On Reddit and Metacritic, players often praise Dishonored 2 for its incredible creative freedom. Some even list it among the most interesting PS5 fighting games, thanks to the combat system, if you choose a non-stealth approach.

Why you should play: If you’re a stealth fan who enjoys choice and creativity, Dishonored 2 is a real treat. The game fully immerses you in a world of adventure and silent assassinations, where every mission is a new puzzle with dozens of possible solutions.

9. A Plague Tale: Requiem [Best for Atmospheric Stealth-Horror With Emotional Storytelling]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Asobo Studio Unique features Stealth horror, rat swarms, emotional narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem blends stealth and survival horror with a strong narrative focus. At its core, it’s all about sneaking, avoiding direct combat with enemies and massive swarms of rats. You can play it on console, but I highly recommend a good gaming laptop to keep performance stable.

Players must use light and darkness to distract and avoid threats, and rely on alchemical tools to solve puzzles and defend themselves. There’s a big focus on interacting with the environment; you can hide in tall grass, block light sources, and take out enemies quietly.

The game is set in a dark, oppressive version of medieval Europe, with detailed environments that reflect the fear and despair of the plague era. Reddit users often praise the combination of a moving story and innovative stealth gameplay.

Why you should play: If you’re looking for more than just a stealth-action game, something with emotional depth and soul, A Plague Tale: Requiem is absolutely worth your time. You’ll need wit and patience to survive in a grim world full of danger and surprises.

10. Mark of the Ninja [Best for 2D Stealth With Perfect Feedback and Ninja Acrobatics]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, Windows, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Developer Klei Entertainment Unique features 2D stealth, ninja tools, perfect feedback

Mark of the Ninja is a 2D stealth entry among the top PS5 indie games, with a strong focus on sneaky movement, shadow tactics, silent kills, and smart use of the environment.

Players can use cover, silently eliminate enemies, throw distractions, and fully explore each level. Attention to sound and visual cues is crucial; the game gives clear feedback so you can stay in control.

The visual style is bright, cartoonish yet dark, with a strong contrast between light and shadow that enhances the atmosphere of secrecy and tension. The animation is smooth and detailed, which also creates a living and breathing world.

On Metacritic and Reddit, players praise the game for perfectly balancing simple controls with deep stealth mechanics.

Why you should play: If you’re a stealth fan who enjoys precise, thoughtful gameplay with platformer elements, Mark of the Ninja is the perfect choice. It makes you feel like a real ninja, where every shadow and sound matters.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 stealth game?

The best PS5 stealth game is Hitman 3 because of its deep level design, freedom of approach, and satisfying stealth mechanics that let you plan and execute missions creatively.

But you can also explore projects like Deus Ex, Shadow Gambit The Cursed, or Assassins Creed entries.

What is the most realistic stealth game on PS5?

The most realistic stealth game on PS5 is Sniper Elite 5, thanks to its authentic ballistics, detailed environments, and tactical gameplay that emphasize patience and precision, but also allows a guns-blazing approach.