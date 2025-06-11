If you enjoyed the strategic gameplay, magical world-building, and the thrill of sharing the adventure with friends, there are plenty of other great games like Sunderfolk worth exploring.

This iconic title has captured the hearts of RPG fans with its clever tactical combat, heartfelt storytelling, and unique couch co‑op experience using phones as controllers while you adventure across the magical and dangerous Sunderlands.

From deep, character-driven journeys to turn-based battles full of nuance and surprise, this list highlights titles that echo what makes Sunderfolk so memorable.

Let’s explore some of the best RPG experiences out there for fans looking to keep that spirit alive.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Sunderfolk

The games chosen for this article were selected because they shared similarities in play style, game style, and world type. Each brings something similar to the table, but also a lot of differences that make them fun to check out. Below, we’ll briefly describe three of the ten total games before diving deeper.

Each game on this list has a terrific story and/or is a lot of fun to play. Which sounds good on its own, but there is far more to mention about the games on this list. Most fans of Sunderfolk will likely love each of them. In fact, let me convince you to check out all ten today!

10 Best Games Like Sunderfolk In 2025

Not all these games support mobile devices, and none use your phone as a controller quite like Sunderfolk (that’s still rare among RPGs), but each offers something Sunderfolk fans will enjoy. Some titles might seem obvious picks; others might surprise you.

That said, grab a seat (and a few friends), and let’s dive into the best games like Sunderfolk today. Adventure awaits!

1. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Year of Release 2019 Developer Intelligent Systems/Kou Shibusawa Platform(s) Nintendo Switch Metacritic Score (NS) 89/100 Average Play Time 80 to 200 Hours

The Fire Emblem video game franchise has existed since 2007, when it released Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. However, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the franchise’s most celebrated games. The game follows a former mercenary-turned-professor at the Garreg Mach Monastery, Byleth.

Players will choose to lead one of three houses: The Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer, where each represents a different nation and comes with its own unique characteristics.

The narrative of the game will unfold into two parts. First is the academy phase, which focuses on teaching and building relationships. Second is the war phase, where your chosen house’s path will result in numerous conflicts and revelations about the world’s history and power structure.

This title took home many awards for its excellence, winning Best Strategy Game & the Player’s Voice Award at the 2019 Game Awards.

It stands out as one of the best games like Sunderfolk due to its world-building and tactical role-playing aspects. The best RPG games are entertaining and offer a lot of choice for players, just like Sunderfolk. Despite being a 2019 title, it remains highly enjoyable for gamers today.

2. Sea of Stars

Year of Release 2023 Developer Sabotage Studio Platform(s) Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, & Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Score (PC) 87/100(NS) 90/100(PS5) 87/100(XSXS) 89/100 Average Play Time 20 to 50 hours

Sea of Stars, from Canadian indie developer Sabotage Studio, is a retro-inspired, turn-based role-playing game designed to modernize the classic RPG feel. Its art direction, fluid terrain, strategic combat, and immersive soundtrack offer a captivating experience.

The game won Best Independent Game at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards, while also receiving Game of the Year nominations. Today, Sea of Stars has become one of the most celebrated indie games of the decade.

Following Valere and Zale, the Solstice Warriors use lunar and solar magic to stop the evil Fleshmancer. We follow our heroes on a story that takes us on a journey across diverse landscapes filled with themes of destiny and sacrifice. Fans of Sunderfolk will enjoy the heartfelt narrative within Sea of Stars, along with its strategic combat and nostalgic charm.

3. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Year of Release 2023 Developer Gust Platform(s) Nintendo Switch, PS4, & Windows PC Metacritic Score (NS) 84/100(PC) 86/100(PS5) 83/100 Average Play Time 30 to 60 hours

Developed by Gust, a division of Koei Tecmo Games (known for its impressive JRPG games). The previous Atelier games proved that the “Secret” storyline was intriguing for fans. That said, no one seemed to be shocked when the game began to sell incredibly well.

You play as a band of 11 characters led by the main protagonist, Reisalin “Ryza” Stout. The role-playing is deep in this game, as well as the relationships. The developers wanted to try something new with the map in this game. For the first time, the environment is composed of a singular map formed by interconnected areas, rather than being loaded with every transition.

In the game, you’ll also get to use magic keys that are obtained throughout your playthrough. They can unlock new options and open up new areas to explore. Plus, the more you explore, the more rewards you’ll find to use against the monsters you battle. Oh yeah, there are somehow still more monsters to battle, but shhh…it’s a “secret.”

4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Year of Release 2025 Developer Sandfall Interactive Platform(s) PS5, Windows PC, & Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Score (PC) 91/100(PS5) 93/100(XBX&XBS) 91/100 Average Play Time 27 to 42 hours (estimated)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most visually stunning games in recent memory, developed by the French studio Sandfall Interactive. Emmanuel Macron even called it “a shining example of French audacity and creativity,” while its soundtrack topped Billboard’s charts during debut week.

Set in a dark fantasy Belle Époque-inspired world (1871-1914 France), players take part in the 33rd volunteer expedition from Lumière to end the “Gommage,” a sinister ritual where the Paintress erases those of a certain age. As the journey unfolds, our heroes confront deep themes of grief, personal identity, and trauma, while also offering players hope and catharsis.

Games like Clair Obscur are so easy to get lost in because of their deep stories and amazing worlds. The gameplay involves controlling a party of characters in a third-person, turn-based role-playing system inspired by Final Fantasy and Persona.

5. Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Year of Release 2019 Developer 6 Eyes Studio Platform(s) Linux, macOS, PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Score (PC) 82/100(NS) 78/100(PS4) 86/100(XB1) 86/100 Average Play Time 36 to 72 hours (estimated)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is a standout tactical RPG from indie developer 6 Eyes Studio. It’s also available as a tablet app and plays surprisingly well on mobile devices, making it one of the best adventure games for fans who want to enjoy strategic play anywhere.

Players control Kyrie, an Arbiter in a fantasy world ruled by Immortals, and must navigate a conspiracy that tests their sense of duty and morality. The blend of rich storytelling, strategic turn-based combat, and class-based progression hooks players in and keeps them invested.

For fans of deep, turn-based role-playing games, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark stands out as one of the best games like Sunderfolk. While it lacks the couch co-op and phone controller multiplayer that define Sunderfolk, it offers a similarly rewarding experience for anyone drawn to complex party-based combat and richly woven plots.

6. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy

Year of Release 2025 Developer Too Kyo Games & Media.Vision Platform(s) Nintendo Switch & Windows PC Metacritic Score (NS) 85/100(PC) 86/100 Average Play Time 32 to 60 hours (estimated)

Co-developed by Too Kyo Games and veteran studio Media.Vision (Wild Arms, Valkyria Chronicles, Digimon Story), this game blends tactical combat with visual novel storytelling, offering a unique experience over 100 in-game days.

You play as Takumi Sumino, an ordinary teen thrust into a high-stakes mission when monsters overrun his home. He joins 14 other students at a defense academy, forming a party that must survive daily attacks.

The story explores mature themes, such as psychological strain and the impact of war on youth, with branching paths and multiple endings shaped by your decisions.

As one of the year’s standout simulation games, The Hundred Line stands out among games like Sunderfolk for its emotional storytelling and satisfying strategic gameplay.

7. Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds

Year of Release 2018 & 2019 Developer Semisoft Platform(s) Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, & Xbox One Metacritic Score (PC) 67/100 Average Play Time 40 to 80 hours

Described by developers as “a nostalgic love letter to classic JRPGs,” Legrand Legacy aims to recreate the charm of older turn-based role-playing games. It succeeds in many ways, with quick-time events, tactical combat reminiscent of Final Fantasy VIII and The Legend of the Dragoon, and a weapons triangle system similar to what you see in the Fire Emblem series.

Honestly, developers can never win with some critics, even with a brilliant game concept. Despite mixed reviews, fans appreciate its depth and nostalgia-fueled ideology.

You play as Finn, a slave with amnesia who discovers powerful abilities during a gladiatorial fight. Rescued by a mysterious group, he embarks on a quest across the war-torn land of Legrand, uncovering his past and realizing he’s central to the fate of the realm.

Its blend of JRPG themes, strategy, and storytelling makes Legrand Legacy one of the best games like Sunderfolk.

8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Year of Release 2011 Developer Bethesda Game Studios Platform(s) Windows PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Score (PC) 94/100(PS3) 92/100(XB360) 96/100(PS4) 81/100(XB1) 82/100(NS) 84/100 Average Play Time 30 to 300 hours (heavily estimated)

Few games have matched the cultural impact of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game won nearly every video game award it was nominated for, from Spike TV Video Game Awards to GameSpot Awards, making it one of the best-selling and most influential RPGs ever.

In Skyrim, you play as the Dragonborn, a mortal born with the soul of a dragon, tasked with defeating Alduin, the prophesied world-ending dragon. Along the way, you navigate a civil war, explore ancient ruins, master powerful Shouts, and build your legend in a vast, open-world setting. Choices shape everything. Friends can become enemies, and your decisions deeply impact the world around you.

Skyrim stands out for its rich lore, tactical depth, and expansive role-playing options, with over 700 quests in the complete game. While originally single-player, mods on PC introduced a sketchy multiplayer option. FYI: The Elder Scrolls Online is a better fit if multiplayer is your focus. If you’re into deep exploration, tactical combat, and unforgettable fantasy worlds, Skyrim remains one of the best games like Sunderfolk available today.

9. Greedfall

Year of Release 2019 & 2021 Developer Spiders Platform(s) Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, & PS5 Metacritic Score (PC) 72/100(PS4) 72/100(XB1) 78/100(PS5) 73/100 Average Play Time 35 to 50 hours

Greedfall blends the depth of a classic role-playing game with action-adventure mechanics reminiscent of Skyrim and Assassin’s Creed, all while letting you play as a diplomat. It first launched on last-gen consoles in 2019 to mixed reviews but was significantly improved in a remastered version for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Set in an 18th-century-inspired world, you play as De Sardet, sent to the magical island of Teer Fradee hoping to find a cure for a deadly plague. The journey involves navigating alliances between native tribes and colonial factions, with player choices heavily influencing the political landscape, relationships, and the fate of the island.

With its emphasis on diplomacy, exploration, and strategic decision-making, Greedfall stands out as one of the best games like Sunderfolk for players who enjoy rich worldbuilding and RPG themes centered around power, loyalty, and consequence.

10. Baldur’s Gate 3

Year of Release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Platform(s) Windows PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, & macOS Metacritic Scores (PC) 96/100(PS5) 96/100(XBSX) 99/100 Average Play Time 116 to 180 hours (heavily estimated)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is hailed as one of the greatest role-playing games ever made, earning near-perfect reviews and becoming the first game to win Game of the Year across all five major gaming awards, including the D.I.C.E. Awards and The Game Awards.

You choose from 12 classes and 46 subclasses, building a party whose unique skills shape every interaction with the world. Set in the iconic Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms, the story follows a protagonist infected with a mind flayer parasite who must find a cure before transformation takes hold.

Whether you’re in it for the deep combat system, compelling story, or class-based customization, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a cinematic adventure that’s hard to beat. While unlike Sunderfolk in some ways, it’s incredibly similar in others.

FAQs

What game is most like Sunderfolk?

The quick answer to this is Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If you enjoy Sunderfolk for its character-driven storytelling, tactical combat, and relationship-building mechanics, you’ll find a lot to love in Fire Emblem.

What style of game is Sunderfolk?

The answer to this will depend on who you ask. However, the official term for a game like Sunderfolk is a “tactical turn-based RPG.” I feel the “tactical” part is pretty important here.

Of course, smartphone controllers for those playing on their phones still set Sunderfolk apart in this space.

Does Sunderfolk have multiplayer or co-op?

Sunderfolk supports up to four players in classic couch co‑op style, with each person using their phone or tablet as a controller. Best of all, only one copy of the game is needed – your friends can jump in without buying anything.