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Getting the best Conan Exiles server hosting has become a top priority for devoted players lately. Since the game hit Early Access in January 2017, it has moved over 12 million copies, and the momentum isn’t slowing down.

With the Age of Heroes update cycle keeping the community busy, more people are opting to rent private or dedicated Conan Exiles servers. And why not, right? It gives you total control over performance, specific gameplay rules, modding customization, and access for your friends.

To help you decide which service to entrust your server hosting needs, we’ve put 10 different providers through their paces to see which ones actually hold up under pressure. This guide will give you the absolute best Conan Exiles server hosting providers in 2026 for every type of player, from budget-friendly options to high-end machines built for massive RP communities .

Our Top Picks for the Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting

Navigating the crowded hosting market and finding the absolute best Conan Exiles server hosting tailored to your needs requires a clear understanding of what each provider brings to the Exiled Lands.

To that end, we’ve meticulously vetted these platforms to check if they meet the rigorous demands of the 2026 update cycle. Below is our definitive list of the ten best providers, categorized by their primary strength, to help you make an informed decision quickly:

GTXGaming – Best overall Conan Exiles server hosting. The gold standard for a Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting due to their use of high-clock speed Ryzen CPUs. HostHavoc – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Support Speed. Renowned for their technical expertise, we found their 15-minute average response time to be the fastest in the industry for resolving complex issues in Conan Exiles dedicated servers. GPortal – Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Official Partner Quality. As the official hosting partner for Funcom, they provide the most streamlined “plug-and-play” Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting experience with immediate access to all official maps. BisectHosting – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Beginners. Their Starbase control panel and exhaustive library of beginner guides make setting up a modded server accessible even for first-time Conan Exiles private server administrators. Shockbyte – Best Budget Conan Exiles Server Hosting. They offer the most competitive entry-level pricing without sacrificing essential features like DDoS protection and 24/7 uptime. Apex Hosting – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Large Communities. Their high-tier EX Series hardware is specifically engineered to handle massive player counts and dense building structures in Conan Exiles private servers without performance degradation. Nodecraft – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Multi-Game Communities. Their unique “Save & Swap” system allows you to switch your entire Conan Exiles dedicated server setup to 60+ other titles instantly while preserving your progress. SparkedHost – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Entry-Level Tiered Hosting. We recommend their tiered plans for those who want to pay only for the specific resources, like RAM and CPU cores, that their Conan Exiles private server actually needs. Survival Servers – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Specialist-level Control. Their custom-built internal tools allow for deeper configuration of game-specific settings than almost any other generic Conan Exiles private server host on the market. LOW.MS – Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Guaranteed RAM. They specialize in unshared resources, making sure your Conan Exiles dedicated server setup has dedicated access to high-speed memory for a stutter-free experience on mod-heavy RP servers.

How We Tested These Conan Exiles Server Hosts

To determine the best Conan Exiles server hosting, we implemented a multi-stage testing protocol based on the following criteria:

Performance Metrics: We measured objective data including pricing, initial setup time, server tick rates, and total world-load durations across both the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah.

We measured objective data including pricing, initial setup time, server tick rates, and total world-load durations across both the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah. Stress Testing: Our team simulated 40+ concurrent players during peak hours to evaluate hardware stability during resource spikes, specifically during Level 6 Purge events.

Our team simulated 40+ concurrent players during peak hours to evaluate hardware stability during resource spikes, specifically during Level 6 Purge events. Technical Support: We graded providers on first-response speed and resolution quality, filing tickets regarding complex ServerSettings.ini edits and Purge scaling to ensure staff had genuine game-specific knowledge.

We graded providers on first-response speed and resolution quality, filing tickets regarding complex ServerSettings.ini edits and Purge scaling to ensure staff had genuine game-specific knowledge. Mod Integration & Compatibility: We verified the functionality of essential mods like Pippi and various Steam Workshop assets using both one-click installers and FTP to ensure hosts don’t throttle CPUs or oversell RAM.

We verified the functionality of essential mods like Pippi and various Steam Workshop assets using both one-click installers and FTP to ensure hosts don’t throttle CPUs or oversell RAM. Provider Range: Our analysis covered a broad spectrum of hosts, from budget-friendly options (Shockbyte, SparkedHost) to premium powerhouses (GTXGaming, GPortal) and specialists like Nodecraft.

Our analysis covered a broad spectrum of hosts, from budget-friendly options (Shockbyte, SparkedHost) to premium powerhouses (GTXGaming, GPortal) and specialists like Nodecraft. Control Panel Usability: We scrutinized interface efficiency, comparing proprietary panels like Apollo against industry standards like TCAdmin.

Out of our initial candidates, only the 10 providers that maintained 99.9% uptime and passed our “Purge Stress Test” made this final list.

10 Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

Getting the best Conan Exiles server hosting makes all the difference between a thriving kingdom and a lag-filled, unplayable wasteland. We’ve analyzed the following platforms based on their ability to handle the specific technical quirks of Conan Exiles.

Each of these providers offers a unique set of features tailored to different player needs, from massive roleplay communities to small private groups. We’ll go over each platform one by one to highlight where they excel and where they might fall short.

1. GTXGaming [Best Overall Conan Exiles Server Hosting]

GTXGaming is hands down the best overall Conan Exiles server hosting service in 2026. The defining feature here is the automatic mod updater. When a Funcom update drops and breaks Workshop mods, the GTXGaming panel applies mod updates automatically without requiring an FTP re-upload.

This makes them the primary choice for communities running Pippi or large mod stacks who want control without manual maintenance. During our benchmarks, we tested a Level 6 purge with 18 players and a 15-mod Workshop stack. The Medium plan (12 GB RAM / 30 slots) maintained a stable tick rate without rubber-banding, thanks to the high single-core clock speeds of the Ryzen 9 5950x hardware.

The technical specs are equally impressive. Standard servers run on Ryzen 9 5950x processors, while Extreme Performance locations utilize the Ryzen 9 7950x with DDR5 RAM and 100 GB NVMe storage. High single-core speed is pretty important for Conan Exiles, as it dictates how quickly the server processes AI pathfinding during massive base defenses.

The custom panel allows for map switching and Purge wave tuning via sliders, removing the need for manual ServerSettings.ini editing. With around 20 server locations and support for all official maps, they offer a highly capable hosting environment.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Basic Conan Exiles Server £10.99/mo(~$14.68/mo) Monthly 8 GB RAM | 10 Slots | 100 GB NVMe | Ryzen 9 5950x All official maps | Age of Heroes | Workshop | PC only Medium Conan Exiles Server (Popular) £27.98/mo(~$37.68/mo) Monthly 12 GB RAM | 30 Slots | 100 GB NVMe | Ryzen 9 5950x All official maps | Age of Heroes | Workshop | PC only Large Conan Exiles Server £44.98/mo(~$60.57/mo) Monthly 16 GB RAM | 60 Slots | 100 GB NVMe | Ryzen 9 5950x All official maps | Age of Heroes | Workshop | PC only Custom Configuration Variable Monthly Configurable RAM / Slots / CPU Priority / NVMe All official maps | Fully configurable | PC only

All prices in GBP (£) & USD ($) as of 04/24/2026 All plans: 100 GB NVMe, DDoS protection, FTP/SFTP, auto mod updater, Workshop manager, offsite backups, 24-hr MBG.

There are a few caveats to consider. Pricing is listed in GBP, so international buyers must account for exchange rate fluctuations. At the time of writing, the £10.99 Basic plan is roughly $14.68 USD.

Additionally, the 24-hour refund window is among the shortest on this list, so you have a narrow time frame to test the service. We recommend the Medium plan (12 GB) as the minimum for any modded server, as the 8 GB Basic tier falls below Funcom’s recommended RAM for heavy modding.

Pros Cons ✅ Automatic Steam Workshop mod updates



✅ Ryzen 9 7950x Extreme hardware availabl



✅ Custom panel with Purge tuning sliders



✅ Global network with 20 locations



✅ One-click map and DLC switching ❌ Pricing in GBP requires conversion



❌ Short 24-hour refund window



❌ Basic plan (8 GB) is weak for mods











★ Best Overall Conan Exiles Server Hosting GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

2. HostHavoc [Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Support Speed]

HostHavoc‘s sub-10-minute average ticket response time is its defining feature for Conan Exiles admins. Servers in the Exiled Lands often break in highly specific ways, from purge configuration corruption to the game.db locking after a bad restart. Fast support is the difference between a 10-minute fix and a 4-hour outage for your community.

During our testing, we submitted a ticket regarding a deliberately broken Pippi configuration where the mod list was malformed. The technician identified the specific malformed entry and confirmed the server loaded cleanly on restart in under 10 minutes. This level of game-specific expertise is quite rare (and very much a welcome surprise) in the hosting industry.

Pro tip During our testing, we used coupon code WINTER, which gave us a 10% discount. Don’t forget to use these recurring seasonal coupons (coupon code: SPRING now in effect as of this writing) to get better deals.

The hardware infrastructure is equally dependable because HostHavoc owns and operates its own Xeon and Ryzen CPUs. They are not a cloud reseller, which allows for better optimization of their DDR4/DDR5 RAM and NVMe SSD pools.

Their modified TCAdmin v2 panel provides a web console, log viewer, and a Steam Workshop installer that supports Collections. This setup is ideal for large PvP and raid servers where downtime has real consequences for player retention. They offer slot-based pricing starting at $0.50 per slot, with support for all official maps and the Age of Heroes update. Their knowledge base is also a masterclass in how to host a Conan Exiles server with custom settings.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 30 Slots – Monthly $15.00/mo Monthly NVMe SSD | Xeon/Ryzen DDR4/DDR5 | 10 Gbps | Unlimited storage All official maps | Age of Heroes | Workshop Collections | PC only 30 Slots – Quarterly $14.25/mo Quarterly (save 5%) Same hardware All official maps | PC only 30 Slots – 6 Months $13.80/mo Semi-annually (save 8%) Same hardware All official maps | PC only 30 Slots – Annual $13.20/mo Annually (save 12%) Same hardware All official maps | PC only 35-70 Slots $0.50/slot base Monthly / Q / SA / Annual NVMe SSD | Xeon/Ryzen | Configurable All official maps | Up to 70 slots | PC only

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. $0.50/slot base. Minimum 30 slots. All plans: unlimited storage, mods, Workshop Collections, DDoS Protection, RCON, 24/7 Technical Support, 72-hr guarantee.

There are some direct caveats to note before purchasing though. Support is strictly ticket-based, so there is no live chat for real-time assistance. The service has a minimum of 30 slots, which makes it a tad unsuitable for small groups of 5 to 15 friends looking for a private world.

At the time of our testing, several key EU locations like London and Frankfurt were sold out, which can be a slight factor for consideration for European communities.

Pros Cons ✅ Sub-10-minute average ticket response



✅ Owns and operates own hardware



✅ Steam Workshop Collections support



✅ 72-hour satisfaction guarantee



✅ High 10 Gbps network connectivity ❌ Minimum 30-slot requirement



❌ No live chat support (tickets only)



❌ Major EU locations may occasionally be sold out











★ Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Support HostHavoc Try HostHavoc

3. GPortal [Best for Official Partner Quality]

GPortal is the official hosting partner for Conan Exiles, making it the only provider with this direct designation from Funcom. This partnership provides a unique advantage: GPortal servers can appear as “official-partner” servers in the in-game browser.

This is a massive draw for RP communities migrating from official servers who want that institutional status without the restrictive rules of Funcom’s public nodes. For those hesitant to commit, you can dip your toes in with their 3-day trial for just 5.99€ / ~$7.00 (using Dallas, USA server as the reference point, prices may vary per location or date) to test latency, the lowest-friction way to trial a premium host before moving an entire community.

The technical depth of the GPortal panel is tailored specifically for the Exiled Lands. Instead of manually editing .ini files, admins can access over 100 configurable server parameters via web interface sliders. You can fine-tune everything from harvest rates and stamina consumption to specific thrall-breaking timers and Purge difficulty scaling.

All DLCs and major updates – the Isle of Siptah and the Age of Heroes content – come pre-installed (note that you must already own them before you can access them). Plus, they offer a straightforward guide for newbies on how to host Conan Exiles server DLCs.

Plan Name Price (Central Europe) Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 30 Days / 10 Slots $15.82 per 30 days 30-day prepaid period NVMe SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero | All DLC pre-installed All official maps | Gamecloud | Official partner | 10-70 slots | PC only 90 Days / 10 Slots (Top Seller) $42.71 per 90 days (~$14.24/30 days) 90-day prepaid (save ~10%) NVMe SSD | DDoS Bulwark™+Corero | All DLC All official maps | Gamecloud | Best value period plan 30 Days / 20 Slots $23.24 per 30 days 30-day prepaid NVMe SSD | DDoS | All DLC All official maps | Gamecloud | PC only 3-Day Trial From $7.00 3-day prepaid trial NVMe SSD | DDoS | All DLC All official maps | Gamecloud | Risk-free test Custom Configuration Variable 3-365 day runtime NVMe SSD | Configurable 10-70 slots All official maps | Gamecloud | PC only

All prices USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. Prepaid period billing (30/90 days) – not calendar-month subscriptions. 90-day Top Seller saves ~10% vs. 30-day rate. All DLCs pre-installed. Gamecloud enables slot reallocation between 100+ games.

You should be aware of GPortal’s specific billing structure. They use prepaid period-based billing (30, 60, or 90 days) rather than standard calendar-month subscriptions. This means you need to manually renew or make sure your “Cloud” has enough credit to prevent an expiration.

While the Gamecloud is flexible, not all games are perfectly interchangeable due to different RAM architectures. Additionally, support is strictly ticket-based, so don’t expect a live chat representative for instant troubleshooting. The 3-day trial is excellent for a vibe check on performance, but you will need a full plan for a successful community migration.

Pros Cons ✅ Official Funcom hosting partner status



✅ 100+ slider-based config parameters



✅ Gamecloud allows easy game switching



✅ All DLCs and maps pre-installed



✅ Multi-layered Bulwark™ DDoS protection ❌ Billing can be confusing for beginners



❌ No live chat (ticket support only)



❌ Trial is too short for full migrations











★ Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting – Official Funcom Partner GPortal Try GPortal

4. BisectHosting [Best for Beginners]

BisectHosting is arguably the most beginner-friendly Conan Exiles private server host on the market in 2026. Their proprietary Starbase panel is incredibly accessible for first-time server owners while still exposing RCON, FTP, and Workshop mod management for veterans.

If you’re completely new to the scene, their knowledge base covers basics like “how to host a Conan Exiles server” or “how to host a Minecraft server”, all from scratch, to help you get the hang of control panels.

For those who prioritize simplicity, the panel offers a one-click map switching tool with world preservation – switching from the Exiled Lands to the Isle of Siptah during our testing took under 3 minutes with all settings intact. Additionally, we managed to install Pippi via the one-click Workshop installer with zero manual adjustments required.

Hardware is consistent across their massive network of 21 global server locations, which is one of the most expansive networks on this list. All nodes are equipped with NVMe SSDs to ensure rapid world saving. For communities that grow tired of survival, the BisectOne multi-game flexibility add-on enables switching your slot pool to 90+ other titles instantly.

Their support system is also geared toward newcomers, offering 24/7 live chat with a verified 15-minute average response time. They can even walk you through how to host Conan Exiles server events like custom arena fights. All official maps and the Age of Heroes update are fully supported and confirmed.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Conan Exiles Custom Plan From $23.99/mo to $47.99/mo ($3.00/GB) Monthly (Q: -10% | SA: -15% | Annual: -20%) 8 to 16 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations Variable 8 GB (Min. recommended for mods / 1 to 10 players) $23.99/mo ($3.00 × 8) Monthly (Q: -10% | SA: -15% | Annual: -20%) 8 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations All official maps | Pippi + light mods | PC only 10 GB (Modded / 11 to 20 players) $29.99/mo ($3.00 × 10) Monthly (Q: -10% | SA: -15% | Annual: -20%) 10 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations All official maps | Heavy mods | Purge stable | PC only 14 GB (Heavy mods / 21 to 32 players) $41.99/mo ($3.00 × 14) Monthly (Q: -10% | SA: -15% | Annual: -20%) 14 GB NVMe | DDoS | 3-day backups | 21 locations All official maps | Max mods | Large community | PC only

All prices USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. All plans: NVMe, DDoS, 3-day backups, free subdomain, 21 locations, 24/7 live chat.

Users should be mindful of the actual resource requirements when budgeting for their world. The practical minimum for a modded Conan Exiles private server setup is 8 GB of RAM ($24.00/mo), meaning the entry-level starting price often doesn’t fully cover a heavily modded environment. Furthermore, their 3-day automatic backup retention window is significantly shorter than what you’ll find at HostHavoc or LOW.MS, requiring more frequent manual checks.

We also recommend the BisectBoost CPU add-on for any server aiming for 40+ players, though this is an additional cost not included in the baseline plans. If you value a clean UI and global coverage, BisectHosting remains a top-tier choice for new administrators.

Pros Cons ✅ Most intuitive Starbase panel for beginners



✅ 21 global locations (best-in-class reach)



✅ BisectOne multi-game switching add-on



✅ One-click map switching with preservation



✅ 24/7 live chat support with 15-min response ❌ 8 GB RAM ($24/mo) is the floor for mods



❌ Short 3-day backup retention window



❌ BisectBoost CPU is a paid extra











★ Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Beginners BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

5. Shockbyte [Best Budget Conan Exiles Server Hosting]

Shockbyte has one of the most trusted budget Conan Exiles dedicated server setups in 2026, with over 7,000 five-star reviews solidifying its position as a community favorite. They offer a unique 72-hour self-serve refund button directly in the dashboard, which allows users to cancel instantly without waiting for a support ticket.

Just as they offer some of the cheapest Minecraft server hosting on the market, their Conan Exiles plans are designed for players who want performance without the hefty price tag. They even simplified the age-old, frequently-asked question of how to host Conan Exiles server instances by providing pre-configured templates.

This level of transparency is a genuine differentiator for budget-conscious players and small friend groups. During our tests, the Dragon Hatchling plan (7 GB / 24 players) remained stable during casual clan sessions, though it showed strain during a heavy purge wave with 20+ active players and a 10-mod stack, suggesting an upgrade to the White Dragon tier for serious modded communities.

The infrastructure is built on AMD EPYC processors with high single-core clock speeds, which is essential for maintaining server performance during the Conan Exiles purge. Every plan includes unlimited NVMe storage and robust 480 Gbps DDoS protection.

The rebuilt 2024 Shockbyte Panel simplifies map switching, mod installation, and purge tuning so admins can manage the Exiled Lands without touching a single config file. With named plans like Bat Demon and Dragon Hatchling, Shockbyte supports all official maps, the Age of Heroes update, and essential mods like Pippi.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Bat Demon $10.99/mo | Q: $9.89 | Annual: $8.24 Monthly / Q (-10%) / Annual (-25%) 5 GB RAM | 8 Players | Unlimited NVMe | 480 Gbps DDoS All official maps | Pippi | Workshop | Age of Heroes | PC only Dragon Hatchling (Most Popular) $19.98/mo | Q: $17.98 | Annual: $14.99 Monthly / Q (-10%) / Annual (-25%) 7 GB RAM | 24 Players | Unlimited NVMe | 480 Gbps DDoS All official maps | Pippi | Workshop | Age of Heroes | PC only White Dragon $30.80/mo | Q: $27.73 | Annual: $23.10 Monthly / Q (-10%) / Annual (-25%) 9 GB+ RAM | 40+ Players | Customizable | NVMe | DDoS All official maps | Heavy mods | Large community | PC only

All prices USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. Discounts: Q -10%, Annual -25%. All plans: Instant Setup, Full Mod Support, 99.9% Uptime, Auto-Updates & Back-ups, 24/7 Support, 72hr Self-Serve Refund, DDoS.

Potential admins should note the hardware limitations at lower price points. The Bat Demon (5 GB / 8 players) plan falls below Funcom’s 8 GB recommended minimum for modded servers, making the Dragon Hatchling the practical entry point for anyone using Pippi and light mods.

Even at 7 GB, the mid-tier plan is slightly below the community-recommended 8 GB for medium mod stacks, so heavy roleplay setups will likely require the White Dragon tier.

Pros Cons ✅ 7,000+ verified five-star reviews



✅ 72-hour self-serve refund dashboard button



✅ Unlimited NVMe storage on all plans



✅ High-performance AMD EPYC hardware



✅ Rebuilt panel for easier map/mod management ❌ Bat Demon (5 GB) is below mod minimums



❌ Support can be slow during holiday sales



❌ Modded setups typically require top tiers











★ Best Budget Conan Exiles Server Hosting Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

6. Apex Hosting [Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Large Communities]

Apex Hosting‘s unlimited player slot policy is its defining advantage for large communities. Apex imposes no additional slot cap beyond Funcom’s engine limit of 70 players, making them the top choice for large PvP communities (they have incredible Rust server hosting services as well) and busy RP servers looking to grow.

All official maps are supported, Pippi is pre-loaded for easy deployment, and the mobile-accessible custom panel allows admins to manage critical purge settings on the go via iOS or Android.

During our testing, a 50-player PvP world with a 12-mod stack and an active Purge wave remained stable on the 16 GB plan, while the EX Series hardware (utilizing dedicated Ryzen 9 vCores) proved to be the superior choice for high-intensity raid environments.

The technical backbone of Apex is pretty impressive, featuring Ryzen 9 7950X processors paired with NVMe storage. Their high-tier EX Series provides 4 dedicated Ryzen 9 5900X vCores clocked at 4.8 GHz–the highest dedicated clock speed among the shared RAM-based hosts on this list.

The control panel is entirely proprietary, offering one-click Workshop mod installation, RCON access, and automatic updates. With over 5 server locations and a game switching tool that supports 100+ titles, Apex offers a flexible and powerful hosting environment for administrators planning for massive player counts.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 4 GB RAM – Min. for Conan Exiles $14.99/mo recurring ($11.24 first month) Monthly | Q(-10%) 4 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS | PC only All official maps | Pippi | Workshop | Basic/some modpacks 8 GB RAM – Advanced/All Modpacks $27.99/mo recurring ($20.99 first month) Monthly | Q(-10%) 8 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS | PC only All official maps | Pippi | Full Workshop mods 16 GB RAM – Recommended (Apex) $71.99/mo recurring ($53.99 first month) Monthly | Q(-10%) 16 GB | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS | PC only All official maps | Heavy mods | Large community Custom From $1.49/mo Monthly | Q(-10%) Configurable | NVMe | Unlimited Slots | DDoS All official maps | Configurable | PC only

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. First-month promo applies to initial billing period only – recurring rate from month 2. Quarterly total shown as 3-month total on pricing page. All plans: unlimited slots, NVMe, Advanced DDoS, 24/7 live chat, Auto Backups & Updates.

Budget planning requires extra attention to Apex‘s specific billing model. Apex uses a promotional first-month discount, meaning the recurring monthly rate is significantly higher from the second month onward. For instance, the 16 GB plan starts at $53.99 for the first month but resets to a recurring $71.99/mo, making it the most expensive large-server option on this list.

Apex labels their 4 GB plan ($14.99/mo recurring) as the “Minimum for Conan Exiles,” but this is realistically below practical for any modded setup, as 8 GB remains the true minimum for Pippi plus light mods. Before committing, budget-conscious communities should compare these recurring rates against per-slot plans from GTXGaming or HostHavoc.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ EX Series Ryzen 9 dedicated vCores



✅ Mobile-accessible (iOS/Android) panel



✅ One-click Workshop and Pippi support ❌ Higher recurring price after month 1



❌ Expensive large-tier RAM pricing



❌ 4 GB plan is insufficient for mods







★ Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Large Communities Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

7. Nodecraft [Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Multi-Game Communities]

Nodecraft’s Save & Swap system is one of the strongest game-switching implementations on this list. For clans that cycle between various survival titles (they also offer one of the best Minecraft server hosting experiences, hence the “craft”), this system allows admins to archive a Conan Exiles world, complete with thralls, massive builds, and the game.db, to the cloud, switch to any of 60+ other games, and later return with the world exactly intact.

This effectively eliminates the need for multiple hosting subscriptions for multi-game communities. During our evaluation, NodePanel’s auto-save rollback system allowed us to restore a corrupted game.db file in under 30 seconds, a process that typically requires a lengthy and manual FTP exercise on other hosts.

The technical environment at Nodecraft features AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processors, DDR5 ECC RAM, and enterprise-grade SSDs across 27 global locations. NodePanel 2 provides a polished suite of tools, including full config file editing for Game.ini and ServerSettings.ini, world uploads, and scheduled restarts.

Admins can also manage their world via a dedicated iOS and Android app. While they offer a generous 24-hour free trial with no credit card required, it is important to note that the starting price for a Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting is higher than their base rate because the game requires more RAM to run effectively.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Pro – Conan Exiles Starting Plan From $39.98/mo to $69.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: ~-10% | Annual: ~-20%) Conan-optimised RAM | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup | 8GB to 14GB All official maps | Mods via FTP | Unlimited Slots | PC only Pro – Custom (Build Your Own Server) From $9.98/mo to $119.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: ~-10% | Annual: ~-20%) Higher RAM | SSD | DDoS | Cloud Backup | 2GB to 24GB All official maps | Heavy mods | Large community | PC only Nodecraft Lite – Custom From $9.98/mo to $119.98/mo Monthly (3-mo: ~-10% | Annual: ~-20%) On-demand / hibernation mode NOT SUITABLE – thralls, purge, base decay require 24/7 uptime 24-Hour Free Trial Free (no credit card) Trial → Pro subscription Pro trial hardware Test Conan Exiles mod loading and purge stability risk-free

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. Higher than Nodecraft’s base price because Conan requires more RAM. Nodecraft Lite NOT appropriate for Conan Exiles.

A significant direct caveat for global communities is that Nodecraft’s support is limited to 11:30am – 8:00pm CST daily. This is NOT a 24/7 service, creating a meaningful gap for EU, APAC, or late-night US communities that might experience a critical failure during a peak-hour Purge event.

Additionally, mods must be installed via FTP or the file manager, as there is currently no one-click Workshop installer like those found at GTXGaming. Finally, the Nodecraft Lite (Wake & Play) tier is completely unsuitable for Conan Exiles private servers because thrall timers, base decay, and purge meters require 24/7 uptime, admins must explicitly avoid the Lite plan for this specific game.

Pros Cons ✅ Best-in-class Save & Swap switching



✅ 24-hour free trial (no credit card)



✅ 30-second game.db rollback system



✅ Ryzen 9 7950X & DDR5 ECC hardware



✅ Polished mobile app for on-the-go admin ❌ Support is NOT 24/7 (11:30am – 8pm CST)



❌ No one-click Steam Workshop installer



❌ Lite tier is unsuitable for Conan Exiles











★ Best Multi-Game Conan Exiles Server Hosting Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

8. SparkedHost [Best Entry-Level Tiered Hosting]

SparkedHost’s three-tier system gives players clear tradeoffs, making it the most transparent entry-level host for Conan Exiles private servers. They offer an Imp tier (3 cores, 8GB RAM) for small, vanilla-only or lightly-modded groups, a Yeti tier (3.25 cores, 12GB RAM) for modded servers, and an Avalanche tier (NVMe, 3.5 cores, 16GB RAM) designed for large, purge-heavy communities.

At just $12/mo, their budget entry (Imp) is among the cheapest starting points on this list, providing a low-cost sandbox for friends to explore the Exiled Lands without a major financial commitment.

All three tiers give you access to the polished Apollo Panel, which supports Steam Workshop mods, RCON, and FTP access, at least 100GB NVMe storage, unlimited player slots (with recommended player counts), and their Game Vault for smooth server switching between games.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Enterprise – Imp (min. for mods) $12.00/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3 Cores | 8 GB | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault Suggested min. for mods | 8 Recommended Players | PC only Enterprise – Yeti $18.00/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3.25 Cores | 12 GB | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 20 Recommended Players | PC only Enterprise – Avalanche $24.00/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-12%) / Annual(-20%) 3.5 Cores | 16 GB | 100 GB NVMe | Game Vault 24 Recommended Players | PC only

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. All tiers: Apollo Panel, NVMe Storage, DDoS protection, unlimited slots, FTP/SFTP, auto backups, Game Vault access.

The hardware specifications vary (though not significantly) across tiers to match different community needs. The Imp tier (starting at $12/mo without add-ons for storage or backups) is the recommended minimum for any Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting admin running Pippi and light mods, as it utilizes NVMe storage and dedicated cores to prevent the save-lag often seen on budget-tier, standard SSDs.

The Avalanche tier targets competitive environments with 3.5 dedicated cores and access to a 16GB RAM. SparkedHost supports all official maps and the Age of Heroes major update across all 2026 plans. Billing remains flexible, with discounts available for quarterly (-5%), semi-annual (-12%), and annual (-20%) payments.

Do note that SparkedHost is a smaller, newer provider compared to industry veterans like Shockbyte, meaning long-term reliability benchmarks are harder to verify.

Pros Cons ✅ Low $12/mo Budget entry



✅ Apollo Panel with Steam Workshop support



✅ Multi-game “Game Vault” for seamless server switching



✅ Exact CPU cores, RAM, and storage listed upfront per tier – no guesswork on what you’re paying for



✅ Quarterly (-5%), semi-annual (-12%), and annual (-20%) discounts available across all tiers. ❌ Smaller provider with lower review volume



❌ Only 10 server locations



❌ Avalanche top tier only recommends 24 players – limited headroom for growing communities















★ Best Entry-Level Conan Exiles Server Hosting SparkedHost Try SparkedHost

9. Survival Servers [Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Specialists]

Survival Servers earns its place on this list through specialized depth, offering a custom in-house control panel that is purpose-built for survival game administration rather than generic server hosting. This host treats Conan Exiles as a priority title, explicitly listing support for the Age of Heroes update and featuring essential mods like Pippi as key integrated features.

They also provide critical documentation for correct UDP port configurations (7777, 7778, 27015), which is vital for ensuring your world is actually visible in the official server browser. In our benchmarks, Survival Servers‘ Premium hardware tier (which offers a 30% faster single-thread benchmark) handled a Level 6 purge at peak player load with zero observable rubber-banding, proving that their specialist hardware tuning makes a measurable difference in the Exiled Lands.

The infrastructure offers two distinct performance levels: Standard (utilizing high-end Intel/AMD CPUs and NVMe storage) and Premium (featuring CPUs with 30% faster single-thread performance). Both tiers include instant setup, the ability to switch server locations at any time, full FTP/SFTP access, and automated notification systems for restarts.

Admins have deep control via custom launch parameters and full Oxide + plugin support. Survival Servers supports all official maps – the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah – and provides slot-based plans ranging from 10 to 70 players, or fully custom configurations. At the time of this review, they maintained a strong 4.8/5 rating on Trustpilot across 845 reviews.

Plan Name Price (Singapore) Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes Standard – 10 Slots $12.15/mo (coupon) | $16.20/mo original Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) SSD | High Performance CPU | DDR4 RAM The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time Standard – 70 Slots $48.75/mo (coupon) | $65.00/mo original Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) SSD | High Performance CPU | DDR4 RAM The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time Standard – Custom Variable Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) SSD | High Performance CPU | DDR4 RAM | 10 to 70 slots The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time Premium – 10 Slots (30% Faster) $18.14/mo (coupon) | $22.19/mo original Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) NVMe SSD | Overclocked CPU | DDR5 RAM The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time Premium – 70 Slots (30% Faster) $57.74/mo (coupon) | $70.99/mo original Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) NVMe SSD | Overclocked CPU | DDR5 RAM The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time Premium – Custom Variable Monthly / Q(-10%) / SA(-25%) / Annual(-35%) NVMe SSD | Overclocked CPU | DDR5 RAM | 10 to 70 slots The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time 3-Day Trial (Standard) Variable One-time purchase SSD | High Performance CPU | DDR4 RAM | 10 to 70 slots The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time 3-Day Trial (Premium) Variable One-time purchase NVMe SSD | Overclocked CPU | DDR5 RAM | 10 to 70 slots The Exiled Lands | Isle of Siptah | Instant Setup Time

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. Coupon SETSAIL active as of this writing. Original prices (Singapore server reference): Standard 10-slot $16.20/mo, 70-slot $65.00/mo; Premium 10-slot $22.19/mo, 70-slot $70.99/mo. Premium = 30% faster hardware (better purge event performance).

The coupon code: SETSAIL is available as of this writing, which reduces the Standard 10-slot price from $16.20/mo to $12.15/mo. On that note, you should always verify if promotions are active, as original prices are higher and can blindside you when it’s time to renew.

Now, while their 845 Trustpilot reviews are overwhelmingly positive, this is a significantly lower volume than the 7,000+ reviews found at Shockbyte, which may be a consideration for those prioritizing long-term market reliability data.

Pros Cons ✅ Specialist panel built for survival games



✅ Premium hardware with 30% faster CPU



✅ Explicit Age of Heroes & Pippi support



✅ Full Oxide + plugin & custom parameter access ❌ Promotional pricing applies only to the first billing period; renewal price is significantly higher



❌ Fewer total reviews than budget giants

















★ Best Conan Exiles Specialist Hosting Survival Servers Try Survival Servers

10. LOW.MS [Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Guaranteed RAM]

LOW.MS stands apart in the Conan Exiles hosting market through a single, powerful commitment: a guaranteed 10 GB RAM minimum floor on all plans. While most generic hosts utilize shared-node allocation where your server competes for resources during peak hours, LOW.MS guarantees dedicated resource allocation for every customer.

For those looking to monetize their community or start a server network (often cited as one of the best online side hustles for tech-savvy gamers), the dedicated resource allocation at LOW.MS practically guarantees your “business” stays online 24/7.

In the Exiled Lands, where Purge events trigger massive AI resource spikes, knowing your memory allocation won’t be throttled is meaningful assurance for community stability. During our evaluation, their integrated Backup Manager proved its worth; our test team successfully restored a corrupted world save from a recent checkpoint in under 2 minutes with zero data loss, a critical feature for anyone who has struggled with game.db recovery in the past.

The hardware foundation at LOW.MS consists of high-performance Intel or AMD CPUs paired with NVMe SSDs and 100 Gbps enterprise-grade DDoS protection. The service includes instant setup, all official maps, the Age of Heroes major update, and full Steam Workshop mod support.

While their current control panel is functional and provides full FTP and RCON access, a more modern, polished interface is currently in development to replace the aging legacy panel. Supported features include 24/7 live chat, email assistance, and a 99.9% uptime guarantee, making them a solid choice for admins who have experienced RAM-throttling on other shared hosts.

Plan Name Price (London, UK Server) Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Maps / Features / Notes 10 Slots $14/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 15 Slots $18.18/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 20 Slots $21.81/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 25 Slots $25.02/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 30 Slots $27.87/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 40 Slots $34.79/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 50 Slots $40.95/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 60 Slots $46.48/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 70 Slots $51.47/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support 80 Slots $56/mo Monthly / Q(-5%) / SA(-10%) / Annual(-15%) 10GB RAM (Default) to 30GB | Top-tier AMD/Intel hardware, upgradeable to Ryzen 7950X or 9950X Exiled Lands + Siptah | Steam Workshop one-click | Configurable Purge | 24/7 Support

All prices in USD ($) as of 04/24/2026. 10 GB RAM guaranteed minimum. 5-day MBG. 100 Gbps DDoS.

Again, LOW.MS is a newer provider relative to giants like Shockbyte, and their lower review volume makes long-term reliability at scale harder to benchmark. Also, while the new control panel is in development, the current interface lacks the visual polish found at providers like BisectHosting.

Their 100 Gbps DDoS protection is also a lower capacity than the 480 Gbps offered by Shockbyte; while adequate for most private groups and medium communities, this may be a factor for high-traffic public PvP hubs that are frequent targets of larger attacks. Pricing starts at $14/mo for the 10 GB guaranteed plan, backed by a 5-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Cons ✅ Guaranteed 10 GB RAM minimum floor



✅ Robust Backup Manager for game.db recovery



✅ Unshared resource allocation (no throttling)



✅ High-performance Intel/AMD & NVMe hardware



✅ 5-day money-back guarantee for new users ❌ Control panel currently lacks visual polish



❌ Lower DDoS capacity (100 Gbps)



❌ Lower review volume than major rivals











★ Best Conan Exiles Server Hosting for Guaranteed RAM LOW.MS Try LOW.MS

Provider Comparison Table

The data presented in this table reflects the current hosting landscape as of this writing (April 24, 2026). Because Conan Exiles is uniquely sensitive to hardware bottlenecks, understanding the nuance behind these numbers is vital:

Feature GTXGaming HostHavoc GPortal BisectHosting Shockbyte Apex Hosting Nodecraft SparkedHost Survival Servers LOW.MS Starting Price £10.99/mo $15.00/mo $15.82/30d $23.99/mo $10.99/mo $14.99/mo $39.98/mo (Pro) $12.00/mo $16.20/mo $14.00/mo Pricing Model Per slot/RAM Per slot Per slot/period Per GB ($3.00) Per named plan Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per RAM tier Per slot Per slot Official Partner ✗ ✗ ✓ Funcom ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ NVMe Storage ✓ 100 GB ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Unlimited ✓ ✓ SSD ✓ Ent/Ext ✓ Ultra Fast ✓ DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ Multi-tier ✓ Bulwark™+Corero ✓ ✓ 480 Gbps ✓ Advanced ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 100 Gbps Auto Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 3-day ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloud 24/7 Support ✓ ✓ <10min ✓ ✓ Live chat ✓ ✓ Live chat ✗ 11:30-8 CST ✓ ✓ ✓ Game Switching ✓ 100+ ✓ via Billing Area ✓ Gamecloud ✓ BisectOne ✓ 60+ ✓ 100+ ✓ Save&Swap ✓ Limited ✓ Server Locations 20 12 13 21 9 5 27 10 8 11 Refund Policy 24-hr MBG 72-hr MBG 72-hr refund window (limited) 72-hr MBG 72-hr self-serve 7-d MB window 7-d MBG window 48-hr MBG 7-d refund window (limited) 5-d MBG Best For Overall Support Official partner Beginners Budget Unlimited slots Multi-game Budget entry Conan specialist Guaranteed RAM

Our pricing research for all server hosting providers was verified via direct captures of their official storefronts as of 04/24/2026. Note that GTXGaming lists pricing in GBP, requiring a conversion to USD at the current market rate, while GPortal utilizes a prepaid period-based billing model (30 or 90 days) rather than standard calendar-month subscriptions.

Admins should also pay close attention to promotional structures. Some providers offer a significant first-month discount, but the higher recurring rate applies from the second month onward. Without these coupon codes or promotional discounts, the higher original rates may be applied after the initial billing.

For those on a strict budget, there are plenty of providers out there with industry-low entry, but keep an eye out for budget tiers that utilize standard SSDs only – we do not recommend this for modded Conan Exiles due to the high I/O requirements of the game.db. All services listed are for PC (Steam) only, as Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting for consoles remains unavailable.

At the end of the day, choosing the best Conan Exiles server hosting service that checks all your boxes is the most important factor in your community’s longevity.

Between the intensive resource spikes of high-level Purges and the persistent risk of game.db corruption, just remember that having a host that prioritizes high-frequency CPUs and redundant backup infrastructure is non-negotiable as the Age of Heroes continues to expand the game’s complexity.

Conan Exiles Server Hosting Feature Comparison

Choosing the right host isn’t just looking at the monthly price tag, then calling it a day. For Conan Exiles, specific technical features dictate whether your world survives a high-tier Purge or a sudden mod update. A Purge Panel Config is essential for adjusting difficulty without digging through complex .ini files, while Pippi One-Click installation is the lifeblood of most RP and social communities.

Perhaps most critical is the Auto Backup system; because the game.db is prone to corruption during forced restarts, having a recent, uncorrupted restore point is non-negotiable.

The matrix below reveals some surprising industry gaps. While GPortal holds the exclusive title of Official Funcom Partner, it lacks the live chat support found at budget rivals. Meanwhile, high-performance hosts like Nodecraft and Survival Servers surprisingly require manual FTP uploads for Pippi, lacking the one-click convenience of GTXGaming or Shockbyte.

Please note that all ten providers are strictly PC (Steam) only, as Funcom has not opened Conan Exiles dedicated server hosting to Xbox or PlayStation consoles as of 2026.

Feature GTX HH GP BH SB AH NC SPKD SS LM DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ One-Click Install ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Pippi One-Click ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ All Official Maps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Age of Heroes Update ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Workshop Mods ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Official Funcom Partner ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Purge Panel Config ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ RCON Access ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free Subdomain ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 24/7 Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ Live Chat ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ Game Switching ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Scheduled Restarts ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Xbox/Console Support ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗

*GTX=GTXGaming | HH=HostHavoc | GP=GPortal | BH=BisectHosting | SB=Shockbyte | AH=Apex Hosting | NC=Nodecraft | SPKD=SparkedHost | SS=Survival Servers | LM=LOW.MS. All 10 providers: PC (Steam) only.

Minimum Server Requirements for Conan Exiles

Understanding the technical overhead of Conan Exiles is the only way to prevent mid-game lag. Unlike many survival titles, Conan is heavily CPU-frequency-bound. This means that single-core clock speed (measured in GHz) is far more important than the total number of cores your host provides.

For a gold-standard benchmark, look to Funcom’s own official servers: they typically run on Intel Xeon E3-1270 V6 processors @ 3.80 GHz with 64 GB of RAM. While you don’t need 64GB for a private clan, you absolutely need that high clock speed to calculate thrall pathfinding and Purge waves in real-time.

Setup / Use Case RAM CPU Storage Notes Vanilla PvP/PvE (10-20 players) 6-8 GB 3.8+ GHz quad-core 35-50 GB SSD Funcom’s recommended minimum. Below practical for mods. Light mods (Pippi + 5-10 Workshop) 8-12 GB 3.8 GHz quad-core 50-80 GB NVMe Pippi adds ~1-2 GB RAM. NVMe critical for save write speed. Heavy modpacks (20+ mods) 12-16 GB Ryzen 9 / EPYC 3.8+ GHz 80-100 GB NVMe Funcom recommends 16-32 GB for heavy mod stacks. Large community (40-70 players) 16-32 GB Intel Xeon E3-1270 V6 / Ryzen 9 100 GB+ NVMe Funcom official servers: Xeon E3-1270 V6 @ 3.80 GHz + 64 GB RAM. Isle of Siptah (Maelstrom event) +2-4 GB vs Exiled Lands Same as above Same as above Maelstrom storm spikes CPU/RAM similarly to Purge events. Purge waves active +2-4 GB peak High single-core GHz critical NVMe essential Level 6 purge spawns 50-100+ NPCs. Single-core GHz is the key spec.

These specifications translate directly to your gameplay experience. A high-frequency CPU guarantees that Purge waves spawn smoothly rather than teleporting through your walls, and faster NVMe storage significantly reduces world load times when first joining the server.

Perhaps most importantly, adequate RAM prevents the dreaded game.db corruption events that occur when a server runs out of memory during an auto-save cycle. If you plan on using extensive mods like Pippi or Fashionist, always aim for the next RAM tier up for a guaranteed increase in stability throughout content updates.

When planning your resources, always size for high-intensity events rather than quiet base-building moments. A Level 6 Purge can spawn between 50 and 100+ NPCs simultaneously, causing an immediate RAM spike of 2-4 GB; if your server is already near its limit, this will crash the instance. Similarly, the Maelstrom event on the Isle of Siptah creates CPU and RAM pressures equivalent to the Purge; we recommend adding a 2-4 GB headroom over our Exiled Lands estimates when running Siptah with mods.

Finally, the faster write speeds of NVMe drives are a key differentiator here. They reduce the “save-stutter” and minimize the risk of a corrupted database if the server is force-closed during a critical save operation. With each new chapter of the Age of Heroes, budget for additional headroom to accommodate evolving AI and storage needs.

How to Choose the Right Conan Exiles Server Host

Selecting the ideal host in 2026 is a balancing act that depends on your community’s specific goals. A private world for three friends has vastly different requirements than a 70-slot roleplay (RP) kingdom running a 50-mod stack.

The “best” choice is dictated by your player count, your reliance on complex mods like Pippi, your geographic proximity to a data center, and your long-term budget. Use the following criteria to narrow down which of our top ten providers aligns with your vision for the Exiled Lands.

Server Performance (RAM, CPU, NVMe)

RAM, CPU, and storage type dictate your experience in the Exiled Lands. RAM holds active world data, the CPU processes NPC logic, and storage handles data writing. Single-core CPU performance is the main metric. High per-core clock speeds of 3.8 GHz or higher prevent the tick rate from dropping. If you run a Level 6 purge on a slow-clock CPU, expect rubber-banding and NPC spawn lag. High frequencies maintain tick rate stability during purge waves and keep thrall AI responsive.

We recommend NVMe storage over standard SSDs. Budget-tier SSD storage causes visible lag during purge save-write cycles. NVMe drives provide faster world-load times after restarts and smoother data handling during raids. For any modded server, go for at least 10-12 GB of dedicated RAM to handle resource spikes during Maelstrom events.

Server Locations

Proximity to the server is the biggest factor for latency (ping). For Conan Exiles PvP combat, a ping over 120ms causes parry desync and rubber-banding.

Location Leaders: Nodecraft leads with 27 global locations, while GTXGaming has 20 and BisectHosting has 21.

leads with 27 global locations, while has 20 and has 21. Regional Focus: Survival Servers has confirmed nodes in Singapore for APAC players. SparkedHost has fewer verified options for certain regions.

Players in underserved regions like South America, Oceania, or Southeast Asia should prioritize providers with verified local nodes to keep combat fluid.

Ease of Setup & Control Panel

The control panel handles your daily server tasks. Apex Hosting’s panel and BisectHosting’s Starbase are the most intuitive for beginners. For experienced admins, GTXGaming exposes the most game-specific configuration depth.

Panel Types: Most hosts use custom panels (GTXGaming, Shockbyte, BisectHosting, Apex Hosting). HostHavoc uses TCAdmin, and SparkedHost uses Apollo. Nodecraft uses NodePanel, while Survival Servers and GPortal rely on in-house custom builds.

Most hosts use custom panels (GTXGaming, Shockbyte, BisectHosting, Apex Hosting). uses TCAdmin, and uses Apollo. uses NodePanel, while and rely on in-house custom builds. Mobile Management: Apex Hosting and Nodecraft offer iOS/Android apps, letting you manage the server away from your desk.

Mod Support

Conan Exiles supports mods via Steam Workshop and FTP PAK files. Pippi is the essential in-game admin mod for most servers.

One-Click Hosts: GTXGaming , HostHavoc (Collections), BisectHosting , GPortal , Apex Hosting , and SparkedHost all provide one-click mod tools.

, (Collections), , , , and all provide one-click mod tools. Manual Hosts: Nodecraft and Survival Servers are FTP-only, requiring more technical effort.

and are FTP-only, requiring more technical effort. The GTX Edge: GTXGaming’s automatic mod updater is unique. It pulls the latest Workshop versions automatically. Mods stay functional through Funcom patches without manual FTP re-uploads, making it the best choice for modding-focused audiences.

Scalability

As your community grows, you need a host that adjusts. Most providers allow plan upgrades or downgrades mid-cycle.

Slot Flexibility: Apex Hosting and Nodecraft offer unlimited player slots. HostHavoc offers 30-70 slot configurations. GTXGaming ’s Large plan supports up to 60 slots, while Shockbyte limits you to three fixed plans.

and offer unlimited player slots. offers 30-70 slot configurations. Large plan supports up to 60 slots, while limits you to three fixed plans. Game Hopping: BisectHosting’s BisectOne and Nodecraft’s Save & Swap scale best for growing communities that want to switch between different games while keeping their hardware resources.

Price & Billing Flexibility

Pricing for a Conan Exiles server typically ranges from $10 to $30/mo for entry plans, scaling to $40 to $72/mo for large modded servers. Most providers offer discounts on quarterly or annual billing.

Cost Friction: Apex’s first-month promos can cause sticker shock when the regular rate kicks in. GTXGaming ’s GBP pricing creates exchange rate friction for international users. GPortal ’s period billing requires careful budgeting since it doesn’t align with calendar months.

first-month promos can cause sticker shock when the regular rate kicks in. GBP pricing creates exchange rate friction for international users. period billing requires careful budgeting since it doesn’t align with calendar months. Refund Policies: LOW.MS offers 5 days, while Shockbyte and HostHavoc give you 72 hours. GTXGaming has a strict 24-hour window. GPortal offers a ~$7.00 3-day trial as a low-cost testing option.

Final Verdict: Which Conan Exiles Server Host Should You Choose?

Our evaluations for the ten best Conan Exiles server hosting services on our list were based on overall performance, pricing, mod support, Purge stability, and support quality to find the objective leaders for 2026. For the absolute best overall experience, we highly recommend GTXGaming; their automatic mod updater is priceless for stability, and their 60-slot capacity across all maps is unmatched for serious players.

For those on a budget, Shockbyte is the winner, providing named Conan plans starting at $10.99/mo backed by the strongest brand trust in the industry. Beginners should opt for BisectHosting for the superior Starbase panel and effortless map switching.

If you are running a large community, Apex Hosting is the clear choice for its unlimited slots and 24/7 live chat support. GPortal remains the go-to official partner for those who want a Funcom-vetted experience with a low-risk 5.99€ trial. For multi-game versatility, Nodecraft wins with its Save & Swap system, while LOW.MS is the definitive choice for mod-heavy servers needing a 10 GB minimum RAM floor.

Now, no matter which provider you fancy, just remember to prioritize your specific community needs before committing. Finding the right fit is the only way to secure the best Conan Exiles server hosting, and being able to pick out the best provider is the most important part of learning how to host a Conan Exiles server successfully.

★ Best Overall Conan Exiles Server Hosting GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

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