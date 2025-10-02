The best CDMs EAFC 26 has to offer are the backbone of any solid team, and in Career Mode, picking the right ones can define your success.

These players can dictate tempo and link defense to offense seamlessly. I’ve gone through every standout option and analyzed how they fit in different team setups, so you can see who’s worth signing now and who’ll shine in the long run .

From defensive anchors to versatile engines, this guide covers the cream of the crop. Keep reading to find the CDMs who’ll transform your midfield and elevate your squad.

CDMs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

CDMs (Center Defensive Midfielders) are game-changers in FC 26 Career Mode. I’ve picked players who can control the midfield and set the pace of matches.

With these choices, you’ll know who can anchor your squad now and grow into absolute stars over time. Some of these guys already shine in the top leagues, while others have unreal potential if you give them the right development.

This guide is all about helping you build a balanced, future-proof midfield. Pick the right CDMs here, and your team will feel solid from the first match to the final season.

Who Are the Best CDMs To Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodri 29 Manchester City CDM/CM €117-122M 90 90 Joshua Kimmich 30 FC Bayern München CDM/RB/CM €80-85M 89 88 Declan Rice 26 Arsenal CDM/CM €87-92M 87 88 Moisés Caicedo 23 Chelsea CDM/CM €70-75M 87 88 Sandro Tonali 25 Newcastle Utd CDM/CM €65-70M 86 87 Ryan Gravenberch 23 Liverpool CDM/CM €55-60M 85 87 Aurélien Tchouaméni 25 Real Madrid CDM/CM/CB €54-59 84 87 Martin Zubimendi 26 Arsenal CDM/CM €40-45M 83 86 Morten Hjulmand 26 Sporting CP CDM/CM €39-44M 83 86 Angelo Stiller 24 VfB Stuttgart CDM/CM €33-38M 83 84

After checking out these midfield anchors, I’d say Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Angelo Stiller are the ones I’d grab in Career Mode.

Rice is a rock in the middle of the park. He combines defensive power with smart distribution that keeps my team in control.

Zubimendi has insane stamina and positioning, which makes him a nightmare for opposing attackers.

Stiller is younger and still developing, but his passing and work rate make him a hidden gem for a future-proof midfield.

Each of these CDMs brings something unique to the squad, and any of them can become the backbone of my team for years to come.

Best CDMs for Lower League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Ryan Gravenberch 23 Liverpool CDM/CM €55-60M 85 87 Aurélien Tchouaméni 25 Real Madrid CDM/CM/CB €54-59 84 87 Martin Zubimendi 26 Arsenal CDM/CM €40-45M 83 86 Morten Hjulmand 26 Sporting CP CDM/CM €39-44M 83 86 Angelo Stiller 24 VfB Stuttgart CDM/CM €33-38M 83 84

Lower league squads can punch above their weight with the right CDMs.

Ryan Gravenberch drives the team forward with energy and strength, Aurélien Tchouaméni dominates defensively, and Morten Hjulmand adds grit and tactical awareness.

Each of these CDMs can elevate a lower league team on their own, which will help you control matches and compete against stronger squads.

Best CDMs for Top League Teams

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Rodri 29 Manchester City CDM/CM €117-122M 90 90 Joshua Kimmich 30 FC Bayern München CDM/RB/CM €80-85M 89 88 Declan Rice 26 Arsenal CDM/CM €87-92M 87 88 Moisés Caicedo 23 Chelsea CDM/CM €70-75M 87 88 Sandro Tonali 25 Newcastle Utd CDM/CM €65-70M 86 87

Running a top-tier squad means you need midfielders who can boss the pitch.

Rodri reads the game like a pro; he drops perfect passes and shuts down attacks. Joshua Kimmich mixes lockdown defense with playmaking chops. Sandro Tonali has the stamina and vision to keep the tempo blazing.

These guys turn your midfield into a command center, controlling the flow and keeping you ahead in every match.

Cheap Wonderkid CDMs in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Player Name Age Club Position(s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Romeo Lavia 21 Chelsea CDM/CM €25-30M 78 85 Samuele Ricci 24 Milano FC CDM/CM €28-33M 78 85 Marc Casadó 22 FC Barcelona CDM/CM €12-17M 79 86 Nicolas Seiwald 24 RB Leipzig CDM/CM €20-25M 77 84 Eric Martel 23 1. FC Köln CDM/CM/CB €12-17M 76 83

If you’re grinding Career Mode on a budget, Marc Casadó, Romeo Lavia, and Samuele Ricci are absolute gems.

Casadó’s vision and passing punch above his price, Lavia brings insane energy and tackling, and Ricci can boss the midfield with precise control and clever positioning.

Snagging these kids lets you stack a potent midfield without draining your transfer funds, which gives your team high upside while keeping coins for other upgrades.

EAFC 26 Best CDMs

A solid midfield keeps your squad from falling apart, and I’ve already scoped out the other positions in detail. Dive into these guides if you want to stack your team with the best players and dominate Career Mode:

Best CAMs – These playmakers control the action and pick apart defenses with pinpoint passes. They’re the ones pulling strings when your squad needs to break through tight lines.

– These playmakers control the action and pick apart defenses with pinpoint passes. They’re the ones pulling strings when your squad needs to break through tight lines. Best Center Midfielders – Workhorses that boss the middle of the pitch. They’re intercepting, tackling, and driving play forward, keeping the engine of your team running smooth.

– Workhorses that boss the middle of the pitch. They’re intercepting, tackling, and driving play forward, keeping the engine of your team running smooth. Best Left Midfielders – Speed demons who can roast fullbacks on the flank. Their dribbles, crosses, and sneaky runs create chaos for any opponent.

– Speed demons who can roast fullbacks on the flank. Their dribbles, crosses, and sneaky runs create chaos for any opponent. Best Right Midfielders – Players that stretch defenses and create openings on the wing. When they pick up the ball, you know things are about to get messy for your rivals.

– Players that stretch defenses and create openings on the wing. When they pick up the ball, you know things are about to get messy for your rivals. Best Center Backs – Commanders of the backline who read the game like a pro. Their tackles, blocks, and aerial dominance make it almost impossible for attackers to get past.

Keep grinding, swapping, and testing combos to build a midfield that’s impossible to beat. Your CDMs set the pace, but pairing them with the right squadmates will let you crush every match.