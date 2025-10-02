Best CDMs EAFC 26
The best CDMs EAFC 26 has to offer are the backbone of any solid team, and in Career Mode, picking the right ones can define your success.
These players can dictate tempo and link defense to offense seamlessly. I’ve gone through every standout option and analyzed how they fit in different team setups, so you can see who’s worth signing now and who’ll shine in the long run.
From defensive anchors to versatile engines, this guide covers the cream of the crop. Keep reading to find the CDMs who’ll transform your midfield and elevate your squad.
CDMs with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26
CDMs (Center Defensive Midfielders) are game-changers in FC 26 Career Mode. I’ve picked players who can control the midfield and set the pace of matches.
With these choices, you’ll know who can anchor your squad now and grow into absolute stars over time. Some of these guys already shine in the top leagues, while others have unreal potential if you give them the right development.
This guide is all about helping you build a balanced, future-proof midfield. Pick the right CDMs here, and your team will feel solid from the first match to the final season.
Who Are the Best CDMs To Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Rodri
|29
|Manchester City
|CDM/CM
|€117-122M
|90
|90
|Joshua Kimmich
|30
|FC Bayern München
|CDM/RB/CM
|€80-85M
|89
|88
|Declan Rice
|26
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|€87-92M
|87
|88
|Moisés Caicedo
|23
|Chelsea
|CDM/CM
|€70-75M
|87
|88
|Sandro Tonali
|25
|Newcastle Utd
|CDM/CM
|€65-70M
|86
|87
|Ryan Gravenberch
|23
|Liverpool
|CDM/CM
|€55-60M
|85
|87
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|25
|Real Madrid
|CDM/CM/CB
|€54-59
|84
|87
|Martin Zubimendi
|26
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|€40-45M
|83
|86
|Morten Hjulmand
|26
|Sporting CP
|CDM/CM
|€39-44M
|83
|86
|Angelo Stiller
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|CDM/CM
|€33-38M
|83
|84
After checking out these midfield anchors, I’d say Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Angelo Stiller are the ones I’d grab in Career Mode.
Rice is a rock in the middle of the park. He combines defensive power with smart distribution that keeps my team in control.
Zubimendi has insane stamina and positioning, which makes him a nightmare for opposing attackers.
Stiller is younger and still developing, but his passing and work rate make him a hidden gem for a future-proof midfield.
Each of these CDMs brings something unique to the squad, and any of them can become the backbone of my team for years to come.
Best CDMs for Lower League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Ryan Gravenberch
|23
|Liverpool
|CDM/CM
|€55-60M
|85
|87
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|25
|Real Madrid
|CDM/CM/CB
|€54-59
|84
|87
|Martin Zubimendi
|26
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|€40-45M
|83
|86
|Morten Hjulmand
|26
|Sporting CP
|CDM/CM
|€39-44M
|83
|86
|Angelo Stiller
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|CDM/CM
|€33-38M
|83
|84
Lower league squads can punch above their weight with the right CDMs.
Ryan Gravenberch drives the team forward with energy and strength, Aurélien Tchouaméni dominates defensively, and Morten Hjulmand adds grit and tactical awareness.
Each of these CDMs can elevate a lower league team on their own, which will help you control matches and compete against stronger squads.
Best CDMs for Top League Teams
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Rodri
|29
|Manchester City
|CDM/CM
|€117-122M
|90
|90
|Joshua Kimmich
|30
|FC Bayern München
|CDM/RB/CM
|€80-85M
|89
|88
|Declan Rice
|26
|Arsenal
|CDM/CM
|€87-92M
|87
|88
|Moisés Caicedo
|23
|Chelsea
|CDM/CM
|€70-75M
|87
|88
|Sandro Tonali
|25
|Newcastle Utd
|CDM/CM
|€65-70M
|86
|87
Running a top-tier squad means you need midfielders who can boss the pitch.
Rodri reads the game like a pro; he drops perfect passes and shuts down attacks. Joshua Kimmich mixes lockdown defense with playmaking chops. Sandro Tonali has the stamina and vision to keep the tempo blazing.
These guys turn your midfield into a command center, controlling the flow and keeping you ahead in every match.
Cheap Wonderkid CDMs in EA FC 26 Career Mode
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market Value (Est.)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Romeo Lavia
|21
|Chelsea
|CDM/CM
|€25-30M
|78
|85
|Samuele Ricci
|24
|Milano FC
|CDM/CM
|€28-33M
|78
|85
|Marc Casadó
|22
|FC Barcelona
|CDM/CM
|€12-17M
|79
|86
|Nicolas Seiwald
|24
|RB Leipzig
|CDM/CM
|€20-25M
|77
|84
|Eric Martel
|23
|1. FC Köln
|CDM/CM/CB
|€12-17M
|76
|83
If you’re grinding Career Mode on a budget, Marc Casadó, Romeo Lavia, and Samuele Ricci are absolute gems.
Casadó’s vision and passing punch above his price, Lavia brings insane energy and tackling, and Ricci can boss the midfield with precise control and clever positioning.
Snagging these kids lets you stack a potent midfield without draining your transfer funds, which gives your team high upside while keeping coins for other upgrades.
EAFC 26 Best CDMs
