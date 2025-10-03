Jump to:

Best Right Midfielders EAFC 26: Cross, Track, Score

Image credit: EA Canada

The best right midfielders in EAFC 26 drive your attack. They stretch the pitch, whip in crosses, track back to cover, and still pop up with goals when you need them. The revamped AI makes smart wing play more dangerous than ever.

Pick the right RM and you’re not just filling space on the right but unlocking new ways to transition, overload defenses, and punish teams on the counter. In this guide, I’ll run through the best options for every budget, from elite names like Mohamed Salah to cheap wonderkids who can grow into stars.

Right Midfielders with the Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

Right mids carry your attack on one shoulder and your defense on the other. In EAFC 26, they run the wing, cut inside when needed, and cover for the full-back when things get messy.

Some of these guys are polished enough to boss the flank straight away. Others start rough but grow into unstoppable wide threats if you give them minutes. Either way, locking one down early saves you money and headaches later.

Pick the right RM and you get more than width – you get creativity, work rate, and a constant outlet to flip defense into attack.

Who Are The Best Right Midfielders You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Your right flank can’t be an afterthought. The best RMs in EAFC 26 bring pace, creativity, and end product from the first whistle, while others start cheaper but grow into elite wide threats with a little patience. The table below mixes megastars and high-potential youngsters so you can lock down the position your way.

Portraits of the best right midfielders you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode: Salah, Diaby and Williams.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTKey notes
Mohamed Salah33LiverpoolRM/RW€90M9191Highest-rated RM; elite pace, finishing, leadership
Lamine Yamal18FC BarcelonaRM/RW€150M8995Generational talent; unstoppable dribbler, huge ceiling
Michael Olise23FC Bayern MünchenRM/RW/CAM€80M8688Left-footed playmaker; deadly from set pieces and through balls
Moussa Diaby26Al IttihadRM/LW€60M8484Rapid counter-attacker; two-footed crossing threat
Riyad Mahrez34Al AhliRM/RW€35M8484Veteran technician; silky dribbler with vision
Iñaki Williams31Athletic ClubRM/RW/ST€45M8383Stamina machine; speed and finishing for mid-budget squads
Jarrod Bowen28West Ham UnitedRM/RW/ST€60M8384Premier League regular; consistent goals and assists
Riccardo Orsolini28BolognaRM/RW€30M8283Creative Italian winger; thrives on cut-ins and long shots
Leroy Sané29GalatasarayRM/RW/LM€52M8284Powerful runner; dangerous in transition and versatile on both flanks
Takefusa Kubo24Real SociedadRM/RW/LW€40M8285Technical dribbler; thrives in tight spaces and link-up play

If budget isn’t an issue, Salah and Yamal sit at the top: Salah as the proven world-class option, Yamal as the high-potential superstar. Olise gives you flair and set-piece magic for less money, while Diaby and Mahrez provide proven wide play with different styles. 

For mid-budget sides, Bowen and Iñaki Williams bring pace and goals, and value hunters should look at Orsolini, Sané, or Kubo – all versatile, affordable picks that can boost your right flank.

Best Right Midfielders for Lower‑League Teams

Road-to-Glory saves are all about smart money. You don’t have €100M to blow, so you need RMs who are affordable now and monsters later. The players below all start cheap enough for smaller clubs but have the potential to grow into stars that can drag you up the divisions.

Portraits of the best right midfielders for lower league teams: Güler, Bakayoko, Savinho.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(3)Market value (est.)OVRPOTWhy pick him?
Antonio Nusa19Club BruggeRW/LW€20M7688Explosive Norwegian winger; big ceiling at low cost
Johan Bakayoko21PSV EindhovenRW€33M7896Wild 96 POT; elite upside with immediate pace and flair
Désiré Doué19PSGRW/CM€58M8190Creative engine; flexible enough for midfield or wing
Savinho21Manchester CityRW€25M8288Brazilian trickster with flair and goals
Arda Güler19Real MadridCAM/RW€40M7988Set-piece master; technical playmaker who can change games

Nusa is the bargain pick – fast, fun, and still only €20M with room to explode into an 88 OVR. Bakayoko has the craziest ceiling of the bunch (96 POT) and still comes at a fraction of what top RWs cost. Doué and Savinho give you versatility and creativity, while Güler brings playmaking and set-pieces that can win you matches on their own.

Best Right Midfielders for Top‑League Teams

At the top level, you don’t gamble on projects. You need game-changers who deliver immediately. These five RMs are expensive, but they bring Champions League quality from the moment they pull on your shirt.

Portraits of the right midfielders for top league teams: Olise, Rodrygo and Williams.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTWhy pick him?
Bukayo Saka22ArsenalRM/RW€122M8890Best young RM in the game; pace, technique, leadership
Rodrygo24Real MadridRM/RW€105M8593Proven big-game player with 93 potential
Xavi Simons21RB LeipzigRM/RW/CAM€68M8489Can play wide or central; perfect tactical flex
Nico Williams21Athletic ClubRM/RW/LW€80M8589Explosive speed and end product; Spain’s rising star
Michael Olise22Bayern MunichRM/RW€78M8588Left-footed creator; elite vision and crossing

Saka and Rodrygo are your headline signings – fast, technical, and consistent at the highest level. Simons adds versatility, Williams gives you raw pace and growth, and Olise delivers creativity at a lower fee. Sign one, and your right flank is instantly a weapon.

Cheap Wonderkid Right Midfielders in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Road-to-glory saves live and die on wonderkids. These RMs start with modest ratings, but if you give them minutes and the right training, they’ll turn into stars. They’re cheap, they grow fast, and they keep your budget intact while building for the future.

Portraits of cheap wonderkid right midfielders in FC 26 Career Mode: Doué, Bardghji and Doak.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTKey notes
Désiré Doué19PSGRW/CM€58M8190Versatile dribbler; 90 potential across multiple roles
Antonio Nusa19Club BruggeRW/LW€20M7688Explosive pace, five-star weak foot; bargain deal
Roony Bardghji18CopenhagenRW€6M6984Flair winger; long-term project who rewards patience
Angelo Gabriel20Al-NassrRW€12M7378Samba style dribbler; quick bursts over short distances
Ben Doak18LiverpoolRW€6M7086Aggressive presser with huge upside if developed

Doué and Nusa are the safe bets – ready to contribute early with serious ceilings. Bardghji, Gabriel, and Doak are pure projects, but the growth curves make them fun picks for anyone who enjoys shaping raw prospects into monsters.

You’ve Got Your Best Right Midfielder. Now What?

Right midfield is only one piece of the puzzle. To build a squad capable of winning trophies, you need equal talent everywhere. EAFC 26’s player‑growth system rewards managers who invest smart across the pitch. If you’re crafting a long‑term save, don’t forget these other positions:

  • Best Left Midfielders – Wide players who stretch defenses, link with full-backs, and still track back when things get messy.
  • Best CAMs – The creative heartbeat of your side. These are the pass masters who unlock tight games with vision and flair.
  • Best CDMs – Your shield and tempo setters. They cut off counters, protect the backline, and dictate how fast or slow your team plays.
  • Best Left Wingers – Pure attacking chaos. They beat markers, create overloads, and deliver crosses that defenders hate dealing with.
  • Best Right Wingers – Direct threats with pace and skill. They stretch the field, score goals, and give your attack a constant edge.

Balance matters. Don’t stack your squad with midfielders and forget the rest. Lock down your front, protect clean sheets, and spread your budget wisely. Get the balance right and you’ll have a team that’ll dominate season after season.

