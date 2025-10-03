Best Right Midfielders EAFC 26: Cross, Track, Score
The best right midfielders in EAFC 26 drive your attack. They stretch the pitch, whip in crosses, track back to cover, and still pop up with goals when you need them. The revamped AI makes smart wing play more dangerous than ever.
Pick the right RM and you’re not just filling space on the right but unlocking new ways to transition, overload defenses, and punish teams on the counter. In this guide, I’ll run through the best options for every budget, from elite names like Mohamed Salah to cheap wonderkids who can grow into stars.
Right Midfielders with the Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26
Right mids carry your attack on one shoulder and your defense on the other. In EAFC 26, they run the wing, cut inside when needed, and cover for the full-back when things get messy.
Some of these guys are polished enough to boss the flank straight away. Others start rough but grow into unstoppable wide threats if you give them minutes. Either way, locking one down early saves you money and headaches later.
Pick the right RM and you get more than width – you get creativity, work rate, and a constant outlet to flip defense into attack.
Who Are The Best Right Midfielders You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?
Your right flank can’t be an afterthought. The best RMs in EAFC 26 bring pace, creativity, and end product from the first whistle, while others start cheaper but grow into elite wide threats with a little patience. The table below mixes megastars and high-potential youngsters so you can lock down the position your way.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market value (est.)
|OVR
|POT
|Key notes
|Mohamed Salah
|33
|Liverpool
|RM/RW
|€90M
|91
|91
|Highest-rated RM; elite pace, finishing, leadership
|Lamine Yamal
|18
|FC Barcelona
|RM/RW
|€150M
|89
|95
|Generational talent; unstoppable dribbler, huge ceiling
|Michael Olise
|23
|FC Bayern München
|RM/RW/CAM
|€80M
|86
|88
|Left-footed playmaker; deadly from set pieces and through balls
|Moussa Diaby
|26
|Al Ittihad
|RM/LW
|€60M
|84
|84
|Rapid counter-attacker; two-footed crossing threat
|Riyad Mahrez
|34
|Al Ahli
|RM/RW
|€35M
|84
|84
|Veteran technician; silky dribbler with vision
|Iñaki Williams
|31
|Athletic Club
|RM/RW/ST
|€45M
|83
|83
|Stamina machine; speed and finishing for mid-budget squads
|Jarrod Bowen
|28
|West Ham United
|RM/RW/ST
|€60M
|83
|84
|Premier League regular; consistent goals and assists
|Riccardo Orsolini
|28
|Bologna
|RM/RW
|€30M
|82
|83
|Creative Italian winger; thrives on cut-ins and long shots
|Leroy Sané
|29
|Galatasaray
|RM/RW/LM
|€52M
|82
|84
|Powerful runner; dangerous in transition and versatile on both flanks
|Takefusa Kubo
|24
|Real Sociedad
|RM/RW/LW
|€40M
|82
|85
|Technical dribbler; thrives in tight spaces and link-up play
If budget isn’t an issue, Salah and Yamal sit at the top: Salah as the proven world-class option, Yamal as the high-potential superstar. Olise gives you flair and set-piece magic for less money, while Diaby and Mahrez provide proven wide play with different styles.
For mid-budget sides, Bowen and Iñaki Williams bring pace and goals, and value hunters should look at Orsolini, Sané, or Kubo – all versatile, affordable picks that can boost your right flank.
Best Right Midfielders for Lower‑League Teams
Road-to-Glory saves are all about smart money. You don’t have €100M to blow, so you need RMs who are affordable now and monsters later. The players below all start cheap enough for smaller clubs but have the potential to grow into stars that can drag you up the divisions.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(3)
|Market value (est.)
|OVR
|POT
|Why pick him?
|Antonio Nusa
|19
|Club Brugge
|RW/LW
|€20M
|76
|88
|Explosive Norwegian winger; big ceiling at low cost
|Johan Bakayoko
|21
|PSV Eindhoven
|RW
|€33M
|78
|96
|Wild 96 POT; elite upside with immediate pace and flair
|Désiré Doué
|19
|PSG
|RW/CM
|€58M
|81
|90
|Creative engine; flexible enough for midfield or wing
|Savinho
|21
|Manchester City
|RW
|€25M
|82
|88
|Brazilian trickster with flair and goals
|Arda Güler
|19
|Real Madrid
|CAM/RW
|€40M
|79
|88
|Set-piece master; technical playmaker who can change games
Nusa is the bargain pick – fast, fun, and still only €20M with room to explode into an 88 OVR. Bakayoko has the craziest ceiling of the bunch (96 POT) and still comes at a fraction of what top RWs cost. Doué and Savinho give you versatility and creativity, while Güler brings playmaking and set-pieces that can win you matches on their own.
Best Right Midfielders for Top‑League Teams
At the top level, you don’t gamble on projects. You need game-changers who deliver immediately. These five RMs are expensive, but they bring Champions League quality from the moment they pull on your shirt.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market value (est.)
|OVR
|POT
|Why pick him?
|Bukayo Saka
|22
|Arsenal
|RM/RW
|€122M
|88
|90
|Best young RM in the game; pace, technique, leadership
|Rodrygo
|24
|Real Madrid
|RM/RW
|€105M
|85
|93
|Proven big-game player with 93 potential
|Xavi Simons
|21
|RB Leipzig
|RM/RW/CAM
|€68M
|84
|89
|Can play wide or central; perfect tactical flex
|Nico Williams
|21
|Athletic Club
|RM/RW/LW
|€80M
|85
|89
|Explosive speed and end product; Spain’s rising star
|Michael Olise
|22
|Bayern Munich
|RM/RW
|€78M
|85
|88
|Left-footed creator; elite vision and crossing
Saka and Rodrygo are your headline signings – fast, technical, and consistent at the highest level. Simons adds versatility, Williams gives you raw pace and growth, and Olise delivers creativity at a lower fee. Sign one, and your right flank is instantly a weapon.
Cheap Wonderkid Right Midfielders in EAFC 26 Career Mode
Road-to-glory saves live and die on wonderkids. These RMs start with modest ratings, but if you give them minutes and the right training, they’ll turn into stars. They’re cheap, they grow fast, and they keep your budget intact while building for the future.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Market value (est.)
|OVR
|POT
|Key notes
|Désiré Doué
|19
|PSG
|RW/CM
|€58M
|81
|90
|Versatile dribbler; 90 potential across multiple roles
|Antonio Nusa
|19
|Club Brugge
|RW/LW
|€20M
|76
|88
|Explosive pace, five-star weak foot; bargain deal
|Roony Bardghji
|18
|Copenhagen
|RW
|€6M
|69
|84
|Flair winger; long-term project who rewards patience
|Angelo Gabriel
|20
|Al-Nassr
|RW
|€12M
|73
|78
|Samba style dribbler; quick bursts over short distances
|Ben Doak
|18
|Liverpool
|RW
|€6M
|70
|86
|Aggressive presser with huge upside if developed
Doué and Nusa are the safe bets – ready to contribute early with serious ceilings. Bardghji, Gabriel, and Doak are pure projects, but the growth curves make them fun picks for anyone who enjoys shaping raw prospects into monsters.
You’ve Got Your Best Right Midfielder. Now What?
Right midfield is only one piece of the puzzle. To build a squad capable of winning trophies, you need equal talent everywhere. EAFC 26’s player‑growth system rewards managers who invest smart across the pitch. If you’re crafting a long‑term save, don’t forget these other positions:
