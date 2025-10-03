Jump to:

Skip to content
Home » Best Left-Backs EAFC 26: Own the Touchline Battle

Best Left-Backs EAFC 26: Own the Touchline Battle

Best Left-Backs EAFC 26: Own the Touchline Battle
Image credit: EA Canada

Left-backs are the engine that drives your team’s left flank. In modern football, they play as much of a role in attack as they do in defence, overlapping wingers, delivering pinpoint crosses, and sprinting back to snuff out counters. 

In EAFC 26, this dual responsibility is magnified: picking the right LB will plug a gap in your defence but also unlock new patterns of play.

In this guide, you’ll find elite performers ready for Champions League nights, lower‑budget options for road‑to‑glory saves, and cheap wonderkids who grow into stars if you give them time. 

Left-Backs with the Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

If you want your flank locked for the long haul, you need left-backs who can grow with your squad. High-potential LBs give you both immediate quality and steady development season after season. Some are already Champions League-ready, others start raw but turn into world-beaters if you back them with minutes and training.

Investing early pays off. You save cash later and secure a player who brings width, defensive cover, and creativity all at once. Below, I’ll break down the best options across every budget, from pricey stars to bargain projects worth developing.

Who Are The Best Left-Backs You Can Buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

Quality LBs cost a fortune, but they’re worth it. The best ones shut down your flank, overlap with speed, and deliver crosses that flip matches. The table below lists the top-rated left-backs at the start of Career Mode.

Portraits of the best left-backs you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode: Mendes, Hernández and Raum.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTKey notes
Nuno Mendes23Paris Saint-GermainLB/LWB€85M8689Explosive pace, strong crosses, disciplined positioning
Federico Dimarco27Inter MilanLB/LWB€70M8585Set-piece weapon with deadly crossing; consistent at both ends
Theo Hernández28Al HilalLB/LWB€80M8485Physical powerhouse; surging runs and powerful shots
Joško Gvardiol23Manchester CityLB/CB€90M8487CB/LB hybrid; ball-carrying defender who can invert into midfield
Alphonso Davies24Bayern MunichLB/LW€75M8487Blistering pace and dribbling; doubles as a winger
Marc Cucurella26ChelseaLB€55M8485Tireless defender with high awareness and reliable delivery
Alejandro Balde21FC BarcelonaLB€60M8387Pacey homegrown full-back; perfect for overlapping combinations
David Raum26RB LeipzigLB/LWB€35M8283Crossing machine; thrives in high-pressing setups
Miloš Kerkez21LiverpoolLB/LWB€40M8286Aggressive, fast, and relentless; strong tackler with upside
Maxim De Cuyper24BrightonLB€30M8086Underrated Belgian with stamina and a steep growth curve

If money isn’t a problem, Nuno Mendes is the standout modern LB, while Theo Hernández adds raw power and goals from deep. Alphonso Davies brings pace and versatility, perfect if you like pushing your full-backs high. 

For managers looking at value, Dimarco and Cucurella offer reliability without the nine-figure fee. And if you want long-term growth, Balde, Kerkez, and De Cuyper give you younger options that can develop into elite anchors for your flank.

Best Left Backs for Lower‑League Teams

Road-to-Glory lives and dies on smart scouting. You don’t have €80M for Theo Hernández, so you need cheap signings who can play now and grow into assets worth ten times their fee. The table below highlights LBs with modest starting ratings but big growth curves and realistic price tags.

Portraits of the best left backs for lower-league teams: Amass, Brown and Ahanor.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTWhy pick him?
Diego Leon18Manchester UnitedLB€1M6485Academy product with +20 growth; pace and work rate suit lower divisions
Nathaniel Brown22Eintracht FrankfurtLB/LM€5M7785Rapid German full-back; stamina monster who overlaps nonstop
Patrick Dorgu20Manchester UnitedLB€4M7484Balance of speed and strength; develops easily with regular minutes
Harry Amass18Manchester UnitedLB€1.5M6883Aggressive tackler with strong growth; comfortable carrying the ball forward
Lucas Jetten18AjaxLB€0.75M6282+20 potential growth; ultimate budget project for rebuild saves
Adam Aznou19EvertonLB€2M6682Technically tidy Moroccan; cheap pickup with ball control upside
Honest Ahanor19ReadingLB€1M6681Solid defensive option with serviceable crossing; bargain-bin price
Joaquin Seys21Club BruggeLB/RB€6M7386Two-footed full-back; 86 potential and can cover both flanks

Leon and Jetten are the ultimate projects – both start in the low 60s but can skyrocket with game time. Brown and Dorgu give you plug-and-play starters who’ll still improve, while Amass, Aznou, and Ahanor are perfect depth signings for rebuilds. If you want instant flexibility, Seys is a steal: he can play either side and still has the growth to hit 86 overall.

Best Left Backs for Top‑League Teams

If you’re managing at the elite level, you can’t waste seasons waiting for projects to bloom. You need left-backs who perform on day one and still have the ceiling to stay in your XI for years. These names are built for Champions League nights and league deciders, bringing pace, defensive bite, and attacking punch all in one package.

Portraits of the best left backs for top-league teams: Udogie, Cucurella and Dimarco.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTWhy pick him?
Nuno Mendes23PSGLB/LWB€85M8689Complete package: lightning fast, reliable in defence, lethal going forward
Federico Dimarco27Inter MilanLB/LWB€70M8585Set-piece ace; elite crosser who locks down his flank
Theo Hernández28AC Milan/Al HilalLB/LWB€80M8485Physical powerhouse; charges through lines and has a striker’s shot
Joško Gvardiol23Manchester CityLB/CB€90M8487Can invert or play CB; top ball progression and defensive stability
Alphonso Davies24Bayern MunichLB/LW€75M8487Blistering pace; doubles as a winger and adds goals/assists
Marc Cucurella26ChelseaLB€55M8485Relentless stamina and smart positioning; built for tough duels
Alejandro Balde21FC BarcelonaLB/LW€60M8387Homegrown flyer; thrives in quick-passing and transition systems
Raphaël Guerreiro31Bayern MunichLB/CM€30M8082Veteran head; versatile enough to play midfield and add leadership
Miloš Kerkez21LiverpoolLB/LWB€40M8286Aggressive young full-back; pace and tackling make him a future star
Destiny Udogie23Tottenham HotspurLB/LWB€35M8085Inverts into midfield; modern full-back with dribbling and passing ability

Mendes, Dimarco, and Hernández are the safe bets: all three are proven and elite from kickoff. Gvardiol and Davies bring flexibility and raw athleticism, while Cucurella and Balde are pressing machines who fit high-tempo systems. Guerreiro gives you a steady veteran presence, and Kerkez or Udogie strike the balance of playing now while still growing into long-term starters.

Cheap Wonderkid Left Backs in EAFC 26 Career Mode

Developing wonderkids is the lifeblood of a proper Career Mode save. These left backs don’t come with 90+ overalls out of the box, but they’ve got the growth to turn into world-class players if you give them the minutes. Even better, they won’t wreck your transfer budget, which makes them ideal for long-term projects or Road-to-Glory saves.

Portraits of cheap wonderkid left backs in FC 26 Career Mode: Aznou, Hato and Dorgu.
PlayerAgeClubPosition(s)Market value (est.)OVRPOTKey notes
Jorrel Hato19ChelseaLB/CB€30M7889Can also play CB; pace + composure make him elite long-term
Álvaro Carreras22Real MadridLB/LM€40M8088Tall, aggressive full-back; immediate impact and room to grow
Miloš Kerkez21LiverpoolLB/LWB€40M8286Already top-league ready; still has space to grow
Patrick Dorgu20Manchester UnitedLB€4M7484Low-cost entry with pace and physicality
Nathaniel Brown22Eintracht FrankfurtLB/LM€5M7785Solid dribbler; thrives in high-intensity pressing setups
Harry Amass18Manchester UnitedLB€1.5M6883Cheap, high-growth prospect; ideal loan or depth signing
Adam Aznou19EvertonLB€2M6682Technically sharp Moroccan LB; bargain option with upside
Joaquin Seys21Club BruggeLB/RB€6M7386Two-footed versatility; comfortable on either flank with a big ceiling

Hato and Carreras are the safest bets. They’re already good enough to start and will keep climbing into the high 80s. Kerkez sits right on the line between wonderkid and established talent, while Dorgu, Brown, and Amass are your budget picks with double-digit growth. Aznou is one of the cheapest skill-based LBs you can sign, and Seys adds two-footed versatility that makes him a long-term steal.

Best Left Backs EAFC 26: Complete the Back Four

Securing your left-back is a huge step, but it’s only part of the equation. To really dominate, you need the right pieces around them – players who link up, cover space, and make sure that flank is locked down. EAFC 26’s growth system rewards smart squad building, so think about how your LB fits into the bigger picture.

  • Best Central Midfielders – The glue in the middle. They dictate tempo, cover space when your LB pushes forward, and connect defence to attack.
  • Best CDMs – Your insurance policy. A good defensive mid slides across when your LB bombs forward, cutting off counters before they start.
  • Best Young defenders – Future stars for your back line. Pair them with your LB to secure both flanks and build a defence that lasts.
  • Best Left Wingers – The attacking edge. They take defenders wide, create space for overlaps, and feed off your LB’s support runs.
  • Best Goalkeepers – The last line of trust. With your LB stepping high, you’ll want a reliable keeper behind the line to clean up mistakes.

Balance is everything. A world-class LB won’t matter if the rest of the left side collapses under pressure. Build the partnerships, lock down the spine, and your team won’t just defend well – it’ll control games from back to front.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Djordje Djordjevic

Tech Writer | MTG Veteran With a Deck for Every Mood

I started gaming with the Atari 2600 and was just in time to catch the NES and Sega Genesis glory days. Since then, I’ve button-mashed my way through just about every genre, with a soft spot for card games, turn-based strategies, and anything with a good dialogue tree.

By day, I’m a content writer and editor with over a decade of experience wrangling words, trimming fluff, and making tech talk sound human. By night? Let’s just say my gaming and reading backlogs have their own backlogs.

Read these next:

Most searched