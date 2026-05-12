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If you’re searching for how to get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT free, the answer is Snakzy, a free rewards app that lets you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card. At $59.99 on Steam, Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT is a premium title, but the Snakzy method sidesteps that price entirely, letting you cover the full cost with real store credit you earned rather than spent.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT cannot be pirated safely: unofficial download sites, cracks, and modified builds carry real risks including malware and permanent Steam account bans. The method described here earns real gift card credit through Snakzy and uses it to make an official Steam purchase. This article covers the full game overview, pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, the Eneba discount option, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam). Historical low: approx. $35.99 (~40% off) Metacritic rating 85 critic / 8.5 user (PS5 Director’s Cut: 87 / 9.1). Steam: Very Positive (93% of 40,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Adventure; Open World, Samurai, Stealth, Third Person, Story Rich Developers Sucker Punch Productions (with Nixxes Software for PC port) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to earn — Main story ~25 hours Time to earn — Main + Extra content ~45 hours Time to earn — 100% Completionist ~65 hours

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How To Get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Free: Full Game Overview

If you want to get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT free, it helps to understand exactly what you’re earning. Sucker Punch Productions built one of the most celebrated open-world games of the past decade, and the Director’s Cut is the definitive version of that experience. I’ve been tracking this title since its PS4 launch in July 2020, and the numbers still impress: over 13 million copies sold across PS4, PS5, and PC, making it the fastest-selling new PlayStation IP at the time of its original release.

The game earned a Metacritic score of 85 from critics and an 8.5 user score on PS5. The Steam port, delivered by Nixxes Software, landed to a Very Positive rating from 93% of over 40,000 reviews, one of the strongest showings for any PlayStation PC port to date. The PS5 Director’s Cut scored even higher: 87 from critics and 9.1 from users.

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT spans the Action, Adventure genre with Open World, Samurai, Stealth, Third Person, and Story Rich tags. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai lord who abandons his warrior code to become ‘The Ghost’ and fight back against the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in 1274 Japan. The setting is genuinely breathtaking: bamboo forests, pampas grass fields, crimson maple groves, Shinto shrines, and fog-draped coastlines that respond dynamically to wind.

The Director’s Cut bundles the base game, the Iki Island expansion (a separate island with its own multi-hour story about Jin confronting his father’s legacy), and the Legends free co-op mode. It arrived on PC via Steam on May 16, 2024, with Nixxes handling the port to include DLSS, FSR, and full Steam Deck Verification.

How Much Does Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Cost?

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT is priced at $59.99 on Steam. For a game of its scope, that sits at the standard premium range rather than the newer $70 tier, but it remains a real barrier for budget-conscious players.

The historical low on Steam is around 40% off, bringing the price down to approximately $35.99 during sale events. Sony and PlayStation Publishing run periodic promotions, typically tied to seasonal Steam sales and PlayStation PC port milestones. If you’ve missed recent discounts, it can be a wait of several months before the next one arrives.

The Snakzy method removes that dependency entirely. Instead of waiting for a sale window, you build your Steam Wallet balance through mobile game offers and make the purchase at full price on your own schedule.

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Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 85 critic / 8.5 user; Steam: Very Positive (93% of 40,000+ reviews) PS5 87 critic / 9.1 user (Director’s Cut) Xbox N/A — PlayStation / PC exclusive Switch N/A

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT is available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Steam version is Steam Deck Verified, meaning the full experience runs well on Valve’s handheld without manual configuration. There are no plans for an Xbox or Nintendo Switch version.

The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version. You redeem your coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, then use it to purchase the game directly on Steam. If you already own a PlayStation console, the game is also available there, but the gift card type needed for that platform differs from the Steam card Snakzy provides.

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT System Requirements

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT runs on the Sucker Punch proprietary engine with DirectStorage 1.2 support, which is why an SSD is required even at minimum settings. The specs are accessible to most mid-range gaming PCs built in the last five to six years.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-7100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD Additional notes SSD required 1080p High @ 60 FPS with DLSS/FSR

At minimum specs, expect 30 FPS at 720p. At recommended settings with an RTX 2070 equivalent, the game targets 60 FPS at 1080p High using DLSS or FSR upscaling. Most gaming rigs from the last five to six years handle Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT comfortably, particularly with upscaling enabled.

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Mechanics

The core of Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT is the tension between two distinct playstyles: honorable samurai combat and the stealth-driven ‘Ghost’ approach. You are never locked into one path, and the game rewards experimentation across both at every stage.

Combat is built around a four-stance system: Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon. Each stance is optimized to counter a specific enemy class (swordsmen, shieldmen, spearmen, and brutes), adding a strategic rock-paper-scissors layer on top of the already precise, cinematic swordplay. Jin can also draw a shortbow and deploy a range of Ghost tools: smoke bombs, kunai, sticky bombs, and wind chimes for misdirection.

The stealth approach rewards patience. Crouching through tall grass, whistling to isolate enemies, and taking them down silently builds your Resolve meter, which powers both healing and special techniques. Clearing a Mongol encampment without being spotted feels meaningfully different from charging in with your katana drawn, and the game never penalizes you for switching between the two.

The open world is structured around liberating enemy-held territories. You clear Mongol encampments, rescue hostages, and follow side tales featuring memorable companions including Yuna, Sensei Ishikawa, Lady Masako, and Norio. Wind-guided exploration replaces a traditional minimap: a gust nudges you toward undiscovered shrines, hot springs, and bamboo training spots naturally rather than through an icon-cluttered HUD.

The Iki Island expansion adds a second playable region with an 8-10 hour companion story, horse archery, animal sanctuaries, and enemy shamans who can manipulate allied soldiers during combat. The free Legends mode appended a 2-4 player co-op experience with its own progression trees, survival waves, story missions, and a Raid built on Japanese mythology.

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Top Features

✅ Katana combat with stance switching: Four distinct stances each counter a different enemy type, rewarding players who read the battlefield rather than relying on a single attack pattern.

✅ One of the most visually striking open worlds in gaming: Tsushima’s wind-responsive fields, golden forests, and fog-draped coastlines are consistently cited among the most impressive environments in any open-world title.

✅ Iki Island expansion included: The Director’s Cut adds a complete second island with its own multi-hour story, horse archery, new enemy types including shamans, and distinct environmental design.

✅ Legends free co-op mode: A separate 2-4 player co-op experience built on Japanese mythology with its own progression, survival waves, story missions, and a full Raid requiring no extra purchase.

✅ Outstanding PC port with Steam Deck Verification: The Steam version earns 93% Very Positive from over 40,000 reviews and includes DLSS, FSR, ultra-wide support, full Steam Deck Verification, and DualSense haptic feedback on PC.

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How To Get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app that partners directly with Eneba to pay out genuine gift card codes in exchange for completing mobile offers. You install free games, hit playtime milestones, complete surveys, and earn coins with no credit card required. This requires time rather than money: every completed offer adds coins to your balance, and once you reach the minimum threshold, you cash out for a real Steam Wallet gift card.

Here is how to get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers — offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a Steam Wallet gift card worth $59.99 or more Buy Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT on Steam — use the gift card to purchase the game on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Since Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT costs $59.99, you will build toward the $35 minimum payout threshold across a couple of earning cycles to cover the full price. Offers and availability vary by region.

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Get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Cheaper With Eneba

Not every player wants to wait to build a Snakzy balance. If you want Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT immediately at a lower price, Eneba is a trusted marketplace that stocks discounted keys from verified sellers. The official Steam price is $59.99, while Eneba lists keys starting from approximately $25, saving up to 58% off the standard price. The key redeems directly on Steam and gives you a permanent, legitimate license identical to a standard purchase.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards — here is the closest card above Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code. All three methods covered in this article result in a legitimate copy of Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy partners with mobile advertisers who pay for user engagement. When you complete an offer, you receive coins representing a share of that ad revenue. You then redeem those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card from Snakzy‘s supply chain. You use that gift card to purchase Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT at $59.99 on Steam. PlayStation Publishing LLC and Sony Interactive Entertainment receive full payment for every copy. You receive a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly as if you had paid with a credit card.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents. These are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, Steam account bans that permanently lock you out of your library, and no valid license for the game. The developer studio, Sucker Punch Productions, is directly harmed when piracy replaces a legitimate sale.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT for free. You support the developers with a full purchase, and you protect yourself from malware and account bans at the same time.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Free

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT earns every bit of its reputation: a Metacritic score of 85, a 93% Very Positive rating on Steam from over 40,000 reviews, and over 13 million copies sold. It is a generous package that bundles the base game, the Iki Island expansion, and the free Legends co-op mode into a single purchase. Budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who has avoided paying full Steam price will find Snakzy a practical and realistic path to ownership.

The steps are simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your Steam Wallet balance across a couple of earning cycles, and complete the purchase on Steam. If you want the game right now, Eneba offers discounted keys from approximately $25. Both routes end in the same place: a permanent, legitimate license on your Steam account.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT free is just a checkout away.

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