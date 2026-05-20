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If you’ve been searching for how to get God of War Ragnarök free, you’re in the right place. Sony’s Norse epic carries a $59.99 sticker on Steam, and the price has barely moved since the PC port arrived in September 2024. The path I trust is one free app: Snakzy. It pays out Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, so you can buy the game at full retail using marketplace credit that didn’t cost you a cent.

This is not piracy, not cracks, not key-generator sites. Those routes carry real malware risk and Steam account bans, and they hurt the team at Santa Monica Studio who built the game. Below I walk through the full game overview, the live Steam price, platform availability, system requirements, the five-step Snakzy method, an Eneba discount alternative, the legality question, and a short FAQ. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam). Lowest historical: ~40% off (≈ $35.99) Metacritic rating 92 critic / 8.8 user (PC); 94 critic / 8.9 user (PS5) Genre Action, Adventure, Norse Mythology, Open World, Hack and Slash Developers Santa Monica Studio (with Jetpack Interactive for PC port) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment Main story time ~26 hours Main + Extras time ~42 hours 100% Completionist time ~63 hours

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How To Get God of War Ragnarök Free: Full Game Overview

God of War Ragnarök is one of the most decorated PlayStation exclusives in recent memory. The PS5 version landed a 94 Metacritic with an 8.9 user score, while the PC port reviewed at 92 critic and 8.8 user. On Steam, it sits at Very Positive with 91% of over 35,000 reviews. Sony confirmed it as the fastest-selling PlayStation first-party game of 2022, and lifetime sales across PS and PC now top 15 million copies.

Genre-wise, it’s a third-person action-adventure built on Norse mythology, with open-world traversal, story-rich design, and the heavy hack-and-slash combat the series is known for. Santa Monica Studio handled the core build, with Jetpack Interactive assisting on the PC port. I’ve been tracking this game since its November 9, 2022 PS5 launch. The PC release on September 19, 2024 was the moment most Steam players finally got their hands on it.

For tonal context, God of War Ragnarök sits alongside God of War (2018) as a direct narrative continuation. It draws comparison to The Last of Us Part II for ambitious sequel scope, and matches Elden Ring in combat depth. If you’ve played any of those, you already know the bar this game is clearing.

The PC port also opens the door to uncapped frame rates, DLSS, and FSR support, so a mid-range modern rig can outperform the PS5 showcase. That, paired with the $59.99 entry price, is why the Snakzy method below makes sense for budget-conscious players.

How Much Does God of War Ragnarök Cost?

The current Steam asking price is $59.99. That figure has stayed remarkably stable since the September 2024 PC launch. Historical sale data shows the deepest discount sitting around 40% off, dropping the game to roughly $35.99 during major Steam seasonal events. PlayStation digital pricing is identical at $59.99 in the US, jumping to €79.99 on EU storefronts.

If you’re hunting for a sale window, Steam‘s Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales historically deliver the best Santa Monica Studio discounts. The catch is timing: those windows are months apart, and the discount ceiling for a Sony first-party title is lower than third-party games at the same age. The Snakzy method sidesteps the price entirely. You earn a Steam gift card, then buy at full price using credit you haven’t paid for.

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God of War Ragnarök Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 92 critic / 8.8 user PS5 94 critic / 8.9 user PS4 90 critic / 8.6 user Xbox N/A Switch N/A

God of War Ragnarök runs on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5. There is no Xbox or Nintendo Switch release, since Sony retains the God of War series as a first-party exclusive. The PC port runs the full Norse storyline with PC-specific upgrades like uncapped frame rate, DLSS, and FSR support. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, the PC version on Steam is the cleanest match for this method.

God of War Ragnarök System Requirements

The PC port is built on Santa Monica Studio‘s custom engine evolved from God of War (2018), and it requires a 190 GB SSD as a minimum. There is no HDD fallback, so make sure your storage is solid-state before installing.

Component Minimum Requirement Recommended Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 190 GB SSD 190 GB SSD

Mid-range hardware from 2020 onward handles minimum settings without issue. The recommended tier targets 1440p High at 60 FPS with DLSS or FSR enabled, which means a mid-range modern rig is enough to enjoy the game close to its PS5 showcase.

God of War Ragnarök Mechanics

The core loop has Kratos and his teenage son Atreus traveling across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology as the prophesied Ragnarök closes in. You alternate combat encounters, environmental puzzles, side quests called Favors, and story missions that cut between Kratos’s third-person action and dedicated Atreus sections with his own moveset. The narrative thread is Kratos confronting Odin and Thor while Atreus grapples with his role in the prophecy.

Combat builds on three signature weapons: the Leviathan Axe, the Blades of Chaos, and the new Draupnir Spear. Each weapon has its own skill tree, runic attack slots, and elemental properties (frost, fire, wind). Layered on top are shield techniques, companion attacks from Atreus and other allies, and a deep gear system with armor sets and enchantments. Santa Monica Studio expanded every system from the 2018 reboot rather than reinventing them, which keeps the controls familiar while the depth scales up.

Progression is realm-gated. You unlock new traversal abilities, weapon attachments, and gear tiers as the story moves between Midgard, Svartalfheim, Vanaheim, Alfheim, Muspelheim, Niflheim, Helheim, Asgard, and Jötunheim. The completionist time of ~63 hours comes from clearing every realm’s optional content, side bosses, and Berserker Gravestone fights, one of the deepest post-campaign loops in the series.

Optional gameplay assists, including aiming help and combat-ramp tuning, can be adjusted from the menu. That makes the game approachable for newcomers without softening mid-to-late combat for veterans.

God of War Ragnarök Top Features

✅ All Nine Realms explorable: This is the first God of War that lets you visit every realm in Norse mythology, from the dwarven forges of Svartalfheim to Odin‘s Asgard, each with its own environments and side stories.

✅ Three signature weapons: The Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos return alongside the new Draupnir Spear, each with unique skill trees, runic attacks, and elemental properties that create the deepest God of War combat system to date.

✅ 94 Metacritic on PS5: One of the highest-rated games of the generation, matching its predecessor’s critical acclaim while expanding every system, story thread, and combat mechanic.

✅ Playable Atreus sections: Dedicated solo gameplay segments as teenage Atreus, with his own combat style, companions, and story missions that open up the dual-perspective narrative.

✅ Over 15 million copies sold: PlayStation‘s fastest-selling first-party title of 2022, with the PC port adding another wave of buyers and a 91% Steam rating.

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How To Get God of War Ragnarök Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app from Eneba that runs on Android and iOS. The model is simple: you complete in-app offers (free game installs, casual mobile titles, short surveys, video views), earn Snakzy coins, and redeem those coins for marketplace gift cards including Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase. You trade time for credit that converts into a Steam gift card you can spend on God of War Ragnarök at full retail.

Here’s the five-step process to get God of War Ragnarök for free using Snakzy:

Download Snakzy. Available free on iOS and Android, with registration taking under 60 seconds. Browse available offers. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget: quick surveys, free app installs, or longer milestone-based mobile games. Offers and payouts rotate, so check what’s live in your country. Complete offers to earn coins. Each completed task credits coins to your Snakzy balance. Stack a few while watching TV or commuting to build the balance faster. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Once your balance clears the threshold, head to the Rewards section and select a $50 Steam Wallet cards. That covers God of War Ragnarök‘s $59.99 price with $40.01 left over. Use the gift card to buy God of War Ragnarök on Steam. Apply the code, search for the game, and check out.

Pro tip New users get a $10 welcome bonus on signup, apply it toward your first Steam gift card.

on signup, apply it toward your first Steam gift card. Minimum cashout threshold is $35 , you need at least this balance to redeem.

, you need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a comfortable surplus above the game price after a few milestone offers.

Offers and payouts vary by region, check what’s live in your country before committing.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and offer availability changes by country. Check the app for what’s live in your region before starting the grind toward the Steam gift card.

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Get God of War Ragnarök Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a couple of weeks completing Snakzy offers before booting up the game. If you’d rather pick up God of War Ragnarök today, Eneba is the marketplace I recommend. Official Steam price is $59.99. Eneba‘s Steam key is currently listed from $58.61, saving roughly 2% on the live SERP. The discount on a Sony first-party title is always tight because Sony controls key distribution closely. A real saving is still a real saving, and during sale windows Eneba keys often drop further than Steam‘s own seasonal discount. The key delivers a legitimate permanent licence, redeemed directly on Steam like any normal purchase.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above God of War Ragnarök‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. You can go free with Snakzy, grab a discounted Eneba Steam key for immediate access, or load $50 of Eneba gift card credit into your Steam wallet. All three paths end with a legitimate, permanent copy of God of War Ragnarök.

Is It Legal To Get God of War Ragnarök Free With Snakzy?

Yes. The Snakzy method is 100% legal. The mechanics are simple. Snakzy‘s advertising partners pay the app for delivering app installs, survey completions, and ad views. Snakzy shares that revenue with you as coins, you redeem the coins for a Steam gift card, and you make an official $59.99 purchase on Steam. The licence on your account is identical to one bought with a credit card. PlayStation Publishing LLC gets paid through normal Steam revenue share, and Santa Monica Studio is supported.

What you should avoid is unofficial “free download” sites, torrents, cracked installers, and key-generator tools. Those are illegal, they carry real malware risk for your PC, and Steam‘s anti-cheat system can flag pirated builds and ban your entire account. There is no legitimate ownership at the end of that route, only legal exposure and the loss of every game you’ve ever bought on the same account.

Snakzy is a straightforward way to do this right. You support the developer through a real Steam purchase, you keep your money in your pocket, and you walk away with a permanent licence on the same Steam account you already trust.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get God of War Ragnarök Free

If you’ve been on the fence about paying full retail for a Sony first-party game with limited discount history, this guide is for you. God of War Ragnarök sits at 94 Metacritic on PS5 and 92 on PC with over 15 million copies sold worldwide. It earned its reputation the hard way, through tight combat, an emotional Norse storyline, and one of the deepest action-adventure systems on the platform. Skipping it because of the $59.99 sticker would be a real miss.

My recommended next steps: download Snakzy, claim the $10 welcome bonus, work through high-value offers in the first week, and watch your balance climb toward the $50 Steam gift cards. Once you have the card, apply the code, buy God of War Ragnarök on Steam, install, and start the campaign. Once your gift card is sitting in your Steam wallet, how to get God of War Ragnarök free stops being a question and starts being a checkout.

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FAQs