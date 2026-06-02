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Blue M4A1-S skins are some of the most striking finishes in Counter-Strike 2 – and one of the few weapon palettes that can swing from under $2 to over $865 depending on which one you pick . All 11 blue M4A1-S skins on this list span Classified, Covert, and Restricted rarity tiers, with cool blue tones that pair naturally with almost any rifle in a CT-side loadout.

What makes the blue M4A1-S skins pool especially interesting is how varied the price tiers are. Some are budget hydrographic prints under $10. Others are no-case exclusives or souvenir-only drops with four-figure ceilings, meaning their supply is permanently fixed to what already exists on the market. Float value and pattern placement drive prices significantly across several finishes here, so knowing what you’re buying – and what you’re paying for – makes a real difference before you commit.

Our Top Picks: Best Blue M4A1-S Skins in CS2

These 11 blue M4A1-S skins cover the full price and rarity range, from no-case exclusives to case-openable Classified options.

The best blue M4A1-S skins on this list span no-case exclusives, souvenir drops, and case-openable finishes – from a budget floor under $2 to collector pieces above $865. Since several blue M4A1-S skins are restricted to Factory New and Minimal Wear only, float value is a primary price driver, with the lowest-float Factory New versions commanding the steepest premiums on these finishes.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Every weapon skin in Counter-Strike 2 falls into a rarity tier that directly determines how often it drops when you open a case. Here is the full rarity breakdown that applies across all standard CS2 weapon cases:

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These percentages are based on large-scale community-tracked case opening data and reflect the standard CS2 drop distribution confirmed by Valve. The Classified skins on this list – including M4A1-S | Guardian, M4A1-S | Decimator, M4A1-S | Nightmare, and others – drop at approximately 3.2% per case opening. The Covert skins (M4A1-S | Hyper Beast and M4A1-S | Player Two) come in at just 0.64%. For context, opening 100 cases does not guarantee even a single Classified drop. ROI from case opening depends entirely on which skin you land and its condition – buying directly from the marketplace is the most predictable path for most blue M4A1-S skins.

All Blue M4A1-S Skins in CS2: Complete Guide

This section covers every blue M4A1-S skin on this list, from budget options under $55 to rare skins worth over $865. Some of these blue M4A1-S skins come from cases – others cannot be obtained from any container at all, and M4A1-S | Master Piece is souvenir-only. The picks here balance rarity, condition, and price to serve both players who want a blue M4A1-S skin to use in-game and collectors looking for long-term value.

Product Price: ~$858.75–$874.33 / €775.00–€790.00 / £670.00–£680.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Cannot be obtained by opening any containers

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor is the top blue M4A1-S skin on this list, and it earns that position through its combination of rarity and visual impact. The finish delivers a deep midnight blue metallic finish with multiple layers of blue paint over a chrome base coat. Factory New prices sit around $858–$874, with Minimal Wear versions running slightly lower. Because this skin cannot be obtained from any case, supply is fixed to what already exists on the marketplace – that constraint keeps the price floor consistently elevated.

Why we chose it Blue Phosphor is the best-value premium among blue M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2, combining a no-case-exclusive rarity with a clean, float-capped finish that holds its value at every condition level.

The Blue Phosphor finish is float-capped at 8%, meaning only Factory New and Minimal Wear drops exist – there are no Field-Tested, Well-Worn, or Battle-Scarred versions anywhere in the market. That hard cap keeps the lowest available listing well above what most Classified skins trade at. For players tracking the best blue M4A1-S skins at the premium tier, this is the most consistent and actively traded option in the pool.

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Product Price: ~$37.91–$74.69 / €34.00–€67.00 / £29.00–£58.00

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Operation Bravo Case

Case Key: CS:GO Case Key

The M4A1-S | Bright Water brings a blue naval camouflage pattern with light blue, navy, and darker blue spots applied over a solid blue base coat, covering the silencer and most of the body, with the barrel and buttstock painted in matching solid blue. This blue M4A1-S skin was first released in September 2013 as part of the Operation Bravo Case, making it one of the oldest blue M4A1-S skins in Counter-Strike 2. Factory prices sit at $37–$74 with a float range capped between 0.10 and 0.22, meaning only Minimal Wear and Field-Tested versions exist.

The restricted availability to just two condition tiers keeps the price spread relatively narrow compared to skins available in all exteriors. The camouflage pattern holds up well visually in both Minimal Wear and Field-Tested conditions, so Field-Tested versions at around $38 represent strong value for players who want classic blue M4A1-S skins without paying for a Minimal Wear premium.

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Product Price: ~$792.31–$855.58 / €715.00–€775.00 / £615.00–£670.00

Rarity: Restricted

Source: Cannot be obtained by opening any containers

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Icarus Fell is the rarest among blue M4A1-S skins in terms of origin – like the Blue Phosphor, it cannot be obtained from any case and its supply is entirely fixed. The finish delivers a black body with bright teal hydrographic splatter, drips, and abstract shapes across the receiver, handguard, and magazine, referencing the Greek myth of Icarus. Factory New prices run from $792 to $855, with float capped at 10% – only Factory New and Minimal Wear versions exist. The pattern placement matters significantly here: bright drops show the Icarus motif prominently on the rifle body, while darker drops have the motif elsewhere, affecting individual listing prices.

The pattern variation between “bright” and “dark” drops makes this one of the more nuanced purchases on this best blue M4A1-S skins list. Players who follow the best place to sell CS2 skins markets will find the Icarus Fell holds strong resale demand at both pattern types, with desirable bright-pattern FN specimens sitting at the top of the listed range.

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Product Price: ~$108.10–$544.69 / €97.00–€492.00 / £84.00–£425.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: Chroma 2 Case

Case Key: Chroma 2 Case Key

The M4A1-S | Hyper Beast is a Covert blue M4A1-S skin from the Chroma 2 Case, first released in April 2015. The finish features a vivid multi-color beast graphic in neon blues, teals, greens, magentas, and oranges wrapping across the receiver, handguard, magazine, and stock – a feral, bio-luminescent creature design by community artist frontaLOBE. Factory New prices reach $544, while Battle-Scarred versions start around $108, giving this the widest price range of the case-openable blue M4A1-S skins on this list. The non-randomized pattern means every drop shows the same full creature artwork with the same color placement.

Covert rarity at a 0.64% drop rate makes this the most expensive case-openable skin in this pool. The wide float range across all five exterior conditions means buyers at every budget level can own the Hyper Beast finish – the question is which condition suits your spending. For players tracking the best cases to open in CS2, the Chroma 2 Case still draws attention partly because of this skin’s sustained demand.

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Product Price: ~$28.95–$105.46 / €26.00–€95.00 / £22.00–£82.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Winter Offensive Weapon Case

Case Key: Winter Offensive Case Key

The M4A1-S | Guardian is a clean, no-frills blue M4A1-S skin with cobalt blue panels and a light green CT insignia stenciled on the magazine against a dark base. The design keeps small white technical inscriptions on the silencer and leaves the barrel and silencer in unpainted metallic gray, with a black stock and grip. This Classified skin from the Winter Offensive Weapon Case (released December 2013) is available in all five exterior conditions, with prices spanning $28 to $105 depending on float. The cobalt blue color holds up well visually across most wear conditions.

Players who want the best blue M4A1-S skins at a mid-range price without the complexity of pattern-sensitive finishes will find the Guardian the most straightforward pick in this pool. Field-Tested and Minimal Wear versions land in the $30–$65 range, making this one of the most accessible blue M4A1-S skins with an authentic military identity. Tracking the best CS2 trading sites shows consistent volume for this skin across most platforms.

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Product Price: ~$1.41–$31.42 / €1.27–€28.00 / £1.09–£24.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Cannot be obtained by opening any containers

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Solitude is the most affordable blue M4A1-S skin on this list, starting at just $1.41 in Battle-Scarred condition. The finish delivers a hydrographic print of a stylized sunrise with orange and peach sun tones and blue and white swirling cloud patterns. Pattern placement varies significantly between drops – some feature blue mountain variants with bright yellows, while others show deeper navy backgrounds with orange sun accents – and this variation drives a noticeable spread between the sub-$2 Battle-Scarred floor and the $31 Factory New ceiling. Despite being a no-case exclusive (no container can drop this skin), the large existing supply keeps prices low.

At the Factory New end around $31, this is one of the best blue M4A1-S skins for players who want a pure blue M4A1-S aesthetic at near-zero cost. The Solitude is classified at 3.2% drop rarity, but since it cannot be unboxed from any case, every copy in circulation comes from older inventory. As one of the best cheap M4A1-S skins available on the market, the Solitude is hard to beat in terms of price-to-look ratio, particularly in Well-Worn or Field-Tested condition.

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Product Price: ~$8.05–$341.00 / €7.25–€308.00 / £6.25–£265.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Horizon Case

Case Key: Horizon Case Key

The M4A1-S | Nightmare is a Classified blue M4A1-S skin from the Horizon Case (August 2018), featuring a dark gray and deep navy body with a glowing blue demon skull motif and scattered blue crystal details across the rifle. The dark blue gradient catches Counter-Strike 2‘s lighting well, adding depth to the skull and crystal elements in-game. Prices span from $8 in Battle-Scarred to $341 for Factory New – one of the widest ranges among blue M4A1-S skins on this list, driven entirely by float sensitivity and the visual degradation of the fine skull detail at higher wear values.

The Factory New floor sits dramatically above the mid-condition prices because the sharp skull and crystal rendering degrades noticeably in Field-Tested and above. Players who want the best blue M4A1-S skins on a budget will find Field-Tested versions around $10–$15 give the dark blue and skull silhouette while spending very little. Those checking the best CS2 skin betting sites will find the Nightmare has active listings at most wear levels across major platforms.

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Product Price: ~$9.94–$146.84 / €8.95–€132.00 / £7.70–£114.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Cannot be obtained by opening any containers

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Stratosphere is a no-case exclusive blue M4A1-S skin released in March 2025 as part of the Spring 2025 Skins update. The finish delivers a vibrant sky-blue and deep navy gradient body featuring three jet fighters flying in formation above a planet in outer space. Despite being unavailable from any case, plenty of supply exists on the market, keeping prices reasonable. Factory New reaches $146, while Battle-Scarred versions start at $9.

The outer-space theme and the gradient blue tones put the Stratosphere in a different visual bracket from the older blue M4A1-S skins on this list. With its illustrated jet-and-space composition, it sits alongside CS2 anime skins as one of the more stylized blue M4A1-S finishes available at a sub-$150 ceiling.

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Product Price: ~$109.67–$864.77 / €99.00–€781.00 / £85.00–£673.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: The Overpass Collection / Overpass Souvenir Packages

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Master Piece is the only souvenir-only entry on this blue M4A1-S skins list, tied to multiple Overpass Souvenir Packages going back to ESL One Cologne 2014. The finish features a multicolored manga and graffiti-style illustration in blue, orange, yellow, and red tones, featuring bold flame imagery on the receiver and comic-style typography across the body. Souvenir versions carry gold tournament stickers from the event they dropped in – that sticker combination is the primary driver of the top-end $864 price. The base Classified skin without rare sticker combinations starts around $109.

The decision to buy a M4A1-S | Master Piece comes down to whether the souvenir stickers matter to you. For the look alone, sticker-light versions at the low end represent the most accessible way to own the skin. Players researching the best blue M4A1-S skins for in-game use only should focus on the sticker-light listings – the price premium from rare tournament stickers provides no in-game gameplay benefit. Checking the best CS2 case opening sites for context on package opening economics is useful if you plan to chase a specific sticker combination.

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Product Price: ~$13.71–$96.14 / €12.35–€87.00 / £10.65–£75.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: Spectrum Case

Case Key: Spectrum Case Key

The M4A1-S | Decimator is a Classified blue M4A1-S skin from the Spectrum Case (March 2017), delivering a black body with a geometric blue and pink triangular grid pattern that gives the rifle a synthwave aesthetic. Electric blue and magenta panels cover the receiver and handguard, with a geometric emblem above the magazine completing the futuristic identity. Prices range from $13 in Battle-Scarred to $96 for Factory New. The neon panels desaturate noticeably in heavier wear conditions, so Factory New or Minimal Wear versions deliver the sharpest version of the blue color contrast.

My research indicates the Decimator holds consistent appeal among players who want blue M4A1-S skins with a distinctly modern look at a mid-budget price. The Spectrum Case is still accessible on the marketplace, and at 3.2% Classified rarity, the odds are workable for players considering case openings. Comparing it against the best m4a4 skins in the same synthwave aesthetic category gives useful context for building a color-matched CT loadout.

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Product Price: ~$52.05–$252.60 / €47.00–€228.00 / £40.00–£196.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: Prisma 2 Case

Case Key: Prisma 2 Case Key

The M4A1-S | Player Two is the second Covert blue M4A1-S skin on this list, from the Prisma 2 Case (March 2020). The finish uses a manga and arcade-style illustration with light blue, white, yellow, orange, and pink coloring, featuring a GIGN counter-terrorist figure on the receiver, a cartoon dog on the magazine, and comic-book typography including “Silence,” “I ❤ Skins,” and “Vanguard” across various parts of the rifle. Prices run from $52 in Battle-Scarred to $252 for Factory New. At Covert rarity (0.64%), this is one of the rarer blue M4A1-S skins available from a case.

The manga-inspired design appeals to players who favor illustrated weapon finishes over solid colors or gradients. The wide condition range means buyers at every budget can own the Player Two look – Battle-Scarred versions around $52 still show the full illustration, while higher-wear versions add a painted, aged quality to the comic-book aesthetic. Among the best M4A1-S skins beyond the blue spectrum, the Player Two is frequently cited as one of the most visually distinctive finishes across all cases.

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Best Blue M4A1-S Skins in CS2: Full Comparison

This table covers all 11 blue M4A1-S skins on this list – rarity, price range, and a short note on what drives each skin’s price. The biggest pricing factors across blue M4A1-S skins are origin type, float sensitivity, and rarity tier.

Skin Rarity Price Range Description M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor Classified $858–$874 Deep midnight blue metallic finish with layered glossy blue paint over a chrome base coat M4A1-S | Bright Water Restricted $37–$74 Blue naval camouflage pattern with light blue, navy, and darker blue spots over a solid blue base M4A1-S | Icarus Fell Restricted $792–$855 Black body with bright teal hydrographic splatter, drips, and abstract shapes across the rifle M4A1-S | Hyper Beast Covert $108–$544 Vivid multi-color beast graphic in neon blues, teals, magentas, and oranges wrapping the body M4A1-S | Guardian Classified $28–$105 Cobalt blue panels with a light green CT insignia on the magazine and metallic gray barrel and silencer M4A1-S | Solitude Classified $1–$31 Hydrographic print with a stylized sunrise in orange and peach tones and blue swirling cloud patterns M4A1-S | Nightmare Classified $8–$341 Dark gray and deep navy body with a glowing blue demon skull motif M4A1-S | Stratosphere Classified $9–$146 Deep navy starry sky background featuring three jet fighters with orange trails and a planet M4A1-S | Master Piece Classified $109–$864 Multicolored manga and graffiti-style illustration in blue, orange, yellow, and red with flame imagery M4A1-S | Decimator Classified $13–$96 Black body with smooth electric blue and magenta panels for a synthwave aesthetic M4A1-S | Player Two Covert $52–$252 Manga and arcade-style illustration in light blue, yellow, and pink with a GIGN character and comic typography

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Prices reflect marketplace data and will shift with supply, demand, and in-game updates. The single biggest pricing factor across all blue M4A1-S skins is origin type – skins that cannot be obtained from any container (Blue Phosphor, Icarus Fell, Solitude, Stratosphere) maintain elevated floors because their supply is permanently fixed. The two Covert skins (Hyper Beast and Player Two) carry the rarest case-openable status at 0.64%. Within each rarity tier, float value is the primary price driver, with Factory New versions commanding the steepest premiums on float-sensitive finishes like the Nightmare and Hyper Beast.

The souvenir dynamic on the Master Piece is unique – the base skin at the low end of its price range is accessible, but rare tournament sticker combinations push the ceiling far beyond what the Classified rarity alone would suggest. Buy souvenir versions only if the specific stickers add value to your collection.

Final Thoughts on Blue M4A1-S Skins

These 11 blue M4A1-S skins cover every budget, from a Battle-Scarred Solitude under $2 to a premium Blue Phosphor above $865 – with three distinct origin types (case-openable, no-case exclusive, and souvenir-only) shaping how each skin is priced and traded. Here are the top three best blue M4A1-S skins from this list:

M4A1-S | Blue Phosphor – The top blue M4A1-S skin overall. The deep midnight blue metallic finish with crystalline ripples across the rifle is a no-case exclusive with fixed supply, and the float cap at 8% means only Factory New and Minimal Wear versions exist anywhere on the market.

M4A1-S | Bright Water – The best mid-range blue M4A1-S skin for players who want a clean, classic look. The blue naval camouflage pattern in Minimal Wear or Field-Tested delivers solid in-game presence at an accessible price point.

M4A1-S | Icarus Fell – The rarest blue M4A1-S skin by origin. The black body with its bright teal hydrographic splatter and drips cannot be unboxed from any case, and bright-pattern Factory New specimens command a premium that reflects its limited supply.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across blue M4A1-S skins shift regularly with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players who want to compare acquisition costs against case opening can check the best AWP skins guide for context on how pricing scales across premium weapon finishes.

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