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Red AWP skins attract two very different types of CS2 players: those hunting the cheapest Covert drop they can find and those chasing finishes that cost more than most people’s entire inventories. Whatever side of that spectrum you’re on, the red palette offers more variety than almost any other colour family in the game – and more options across rarity tiers, price points, and sources than most players realize.

This guide breaks down ten standout options across every price tier – the red AWP skins CS2 players are actively buying and trading right now – from the souvenir AWP | Acheron at $0.50 to the tournament-exclusive AWP | LongDog at over $2,100. If you’re hunting the cheapest red skins CS2 has available at Covert tier or looking for a premium piece that holds collector value, everything you need is below.

Our Top Picks: Best Red AWP Skins in CS2

The picks below represent the strongest options across every price bracket of red AWP skins CS2 buyers and collectors explore. Each was chosen for its combination of design quality, rarity grade, and real-world market availability.

AWP | Wildfire – One of the best red AWP skins at a realistic price – a Covert CS20 Case drop with a bold fire design, available in all five conditions from $44.83 to $305.95. AWP | Fade – The rarest of all red AWP skins, a collection-only Covert finish from the Control Collection, available in Factory New and Minimal Wear only, priced from $965.98 to $1,020.14. AWP | Redline – A Classified-tier staple and one of the most traded red AWP skins in the game, from the Winter Offensive Weapon Case in Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, and Well-Worn. AWP | PAW – The best red AWP skin for budget hunters and one of the cheapest red skins CS2 Covert tier has to offer, starting at just $2.16 in Battle-Scarred from the Horizon Case. AWP | Oni Taiji – Among the most visually striking red AWP skins on the list, a discontinued Operation Hydra Case Covert drop with detailed Japanese demon artwork across all five conditions. AWP | BOOM – A Covert drop from the legacy eSports 2013 Case and a strong contender among the best red AWP skins for collectors, available in Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested only. AWP | Hyper Beast – One of the best red AWP skins for mid-range buyers, a Covert Falchion Case drop with explosive creature artwork that holds up across all five conditions. AWP | LongDog – The most exclusive of all red AWP skins, a souvenir-only Covert skin from the Austin 2025 and Budapest 2025 Train packages with supply permanently fixed. AWP | Electric Hive – An underrated pick among red AWP skins, a geometric Covert finish from the retired eSports 2013 Winter Case across four conditions from $33.40 to $107.53. AWP | Acheron – The cheapest red skins CS2 souvenir tier has available, starting at $0.50 in Battle-Scarred from multiple Nuke Souvenir Packages.

These ten red AWP skins CS2 players actively search for span standard weapon cases, eSports cases, souvenir packages, and the Control Collection. The sections below break each one down with condition availability, float notes, and full pricing so you can make an informed decision before buying.

Selection criteria focused on rarity, price-to-value ratio, and what makes each of the best red AWP skins worth its price point. Drop probabilities and a full comparison table follow the individual reviews – if you want to understand how rarity tiers shape the odds of any red AWP skins CS2 case produces, the probabilities section directly below covers that.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Before spending real money on CS2 cases, it helps to understand the odds behind each rarity tier. The table below shows the approximate likelihood of unboxing each grade from a standard CS2 weapon case.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These figures are based on Valve’s publicly disclosed CS2 case odds, cross-referenced against large-scale community tracking data from over 10,000 case openings. Covert skins drop at roughly 1-in-156 odds per case opening – and if a case has multiple Covert skins, your chances of getting any specific one are even lower. Classified skins like the AWP | Redline appear roughly three times more often, which factors directly into why its pricing sits below the Covert tier despite being among the most traded options in red AWP skins CS2 history.

For players who prefer to work with those odds rather than buy skins outright, the best CS2 skin betting sites guide covers the main platforms where case odds and skin values intersect.

All Red AWP Skins in CS2: Complete Guide

This section covers every entry on the list in full, from budget options under $15 to rare Covert skins worth over $1,000. Sourced from standard cases, eSports cases, souvenir packages, and the Control Collection, each of these red AWP skins is assessed for rarity, condition availability, and price – balancing the needs of players who want a cosmetic to use in-game and collectors looking for long-term value.

Product Price: $44.83–$305.95 / €38.28–€261.28 / £33.13–£226.10

Rarity: Covert

Source: CS20 Case

Case Key: CS20 Case Key

The AWP | Wildfire is the best red AWP skin in CS2 – a Covert drop from the CS20 Case, released in 2019 to mark Counter-Strike‘s 20th anniversary. Its bold orange flame design, dark body, and sharp red accents stand out in any killfeed, and full condition coverage means you can target the price tier that suits your budget: Battle-Scarred copies start around $44, Factory New versions climb to $305. Float values under 0.10 are particularly sought after by collectors and push prices toward the higher end of the range.

Why we chose it The AWP | Wildfire tops the list thanks to Covert-tier rarity, all-condition availability, and a bold fire design that holds long-term collector appeal in CS2 at an accessible price range.

What separates the AWP | Wildfire from the other red AWP skins on this list is its combination of Covert prestige and broad condition availability – no other pick offers this much visual impact across all five exterior grades at this price range. The CS20 Case is no longer in active drop rotation, keeping supply steady without flooding the market. For players who want a genuine Covert tier without crossing into four-figure territory, this is the clearest choice available among red AWP skins CS2 traders consistently recommend.

★ BEST RED AWP SKIN AWP | Wildfire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $965.98–$1,020.14 / €824.95–€871.20 / £713.86–£753.88

Rarity: Covert

Source: Control Collection

Case Key: N/A

The AWP | Fade is the rarest option among the best red AWP skins available in CS2 – sourced exclusively from the Control Collection, meaning there’s no case to crack and no key to buy. Available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, the permanently tight condition range pushes prices above $965 at the lower end, with Factory New copies sitting just over $1,020. Its gradient transitions from deep purple at the stock through vibrant pink and red tones into orange near the muzzle, creating one of the most recognizable Fade finishes in CS2.

Collection-only sourcing is the core pricing driver: no fresh supply enters the market through case openings, so the floor holds even when the broader red AWP skins CS2 market sees volatility. For collectors who want a finish that signals serious credibility and won’t depreciate easily, the AWP | Fade is the top option – provided the budget supports it.

★ RAREST RED AWP SKIN AWP | Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $51.25–$139.48 / €43.77–€119.12 / £37.87–£103.08

Rarity: Classified

Source: Winter Offensive Weapon Case

Case Key: Winter Offensive Weapon Case Key

The AWP | Redline is the most recognizable Classified-tier finish in the game – a staple of red AWP skins CS2 trading lists since its release in the Winter Offensive Weapon Case back in 2013. Its sleek black body with red accents throughout has made it a go-to pick for players looking for the cheapest red skins CS2 options that still carry recognizable prestige, without Covert-level spending. Available in Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, and Well-Worn, pricing spans $51 to $139, depending on condition and float.

For players comparing the cheapest red skins CS2 options at the Classified level, Field-Tested copies at $51–$70 represent some of the better value options that still carry recognizable prestige, while Minimal Wear versions at $100–$139 are the sweet spot for a near-pristine appearance without the Factory New premium. The AWP | Redline doesn’t need Covert tier to justify its place among the best red AWP skins in the game – unmatched liquidity and a timeless design do that on their own. Players who also run the CT side might find the best M4A1-S skins guide a useful companion for completing a full CT loadout.

★ MOST POPULAR RED AWP SKIN AWP | Redline Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $2.16–$15.09 / €1.84–€12.89 / £1.60–£11.15

Rarity: Covert

Source: Horizon Case

Case Key: Horizon Case Key

The AWP | PAW is one of the cheapest red skins CS2 players can pick up at Covert tier – starting at $2.16 in Battle-Scarred and reaching $15.09 in Factory New from the Horizon Case. Full condition coverage keeps it accessible at every budget level. Its busy graffiti-style illustration, packed with cartoon characters, paws, and splashes of orange, red, and teal, is an acquired taste, but it delivers genuine Covert-grade rarity at a price that’s hard to argue with. For more context on what the broader AWP skin market offers, the guide to the best AWP skins in CS2 covers the full spectrum.

The Horizon Case is still in active circulation, which keeps prices low but limits speculative upside compared to discontinued-case alternatives. If you’re purely hunting the cheapest red skins CS2 Covert tier has available, the AWP | PAW is the straightforward answer – just go in knowing the investment case is weaker than older retired-case skins. Among the cheapest red skins CS2 Covert options, the AWP | PAW still leads on price-to-grade ratio.

★ BEST BUDGET RED AWP SKIN AWP | PAW Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $332.20–$1,000.85 / €283.70–€854.73 / £245.50–£739.63

Rarity: Covert

Source: Operation Hydra Case

Case Key: Operation Hydra Case Key

The AWP | Oni Taiji is the most visually detailed entry among the best red AWP skins on this list – a Covert drop from the Operation Hydra Case, which is no longer in active drops. Its intricate Japanese demon illustration covers the full rifle body, and condition matters significantly here: Factory New copies at $1,000 preserve the artwork vividly, while Battle-Scarred versions at $332 show visible wear across the design. Minimal Wear copies in the $400–$600 range are the practical sweet spot. Players building a matching red loadout might find complementary knife options in the Fracture Case knives selection.

Supply is fixed – the Operation Hydra Case hasn’t been in standard drops for years, so Factory New copies will only become harder to find. Among red AWP skins CS2 collectors in the $300–$1,000 bracket regularly evaluate, the AWP | Oni Taiji is the strongest long-term pick for players who treat skins as wearable art.

★ MOST DETAILED RED AWP SKIN AWP | Oni Taiji Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $112.88–$803.25 / €96.40–€685.98 / £83.42–£593.60

Rarity: Covert

Source: eSports 2013 Case

Case Key: eSports Key

The AWP | BOOM is a Covert finish from the eSports 2013 Case – one of the earliest cases in Counter-Strike history – featuring bold orange and black graffiti art that has aged surprisingly well. It sits among the best red AWP skins from legacy cases specifically because of its limited condition range: Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested only, which creates a tighter floor than most peers. Field-Tested copies start around $112, while Factory New versions have exceeded $800. Players sourcing legacy case skins will find the best CS2 trading sites guide useful for comparing platforms.

Historical weight and a design that holds up well even at the Field-Tested end of its available range make the AWP | BOOM a reliable addition to any red loadout. Among red AWP skins CS2 legacy case collectors actively trade, this is one of the most consistently in-demand – and its striking orange graffiti aesthetic guarantees you stand out in any server.

★ MOST ICONIC RED AWP SKIN AWP | BOOM Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $34.43–$260.00 / €29.40–€222.04 / £25.44–£192.14

Rarity: Covert

Source: Falchion Case

Case Key: Falchion Case Key

The AWP | Hyper Beast is one of the best red AWP skins and one of the most recognised finishes across any weapon class – a Covert drop from the Falchion Case with explosive creature artwork that holds up across conditions better than most complex designs. Field-Tested copies at $50–$70 make it one of the stronger values in red AWP skins CS2 buyers regularly target, with Factory New versions topping out around $260.

Among the best red AWP skins in CS2, the AWP | Hyper Beast delivers the strongest visual-to-price ratio at the mid-range tier. Sustained community demand keeps it highly liquid – if you ever want to resell, buyers are consistently available. For players sitting between a budget entry pick and a premium Covert piece, this is the most balanced choice on the list – and players building a full red loadout around it can find complementary knife options in the Fever Case knives guide.

★ BEST VALUE RED AWP SKIN AWP | Hyper Beast Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $86.25–$2,171.19 / €73.66–€1,854.20 / £63.74–£1,604.51

Rarity: Covert

Source: Austin 2025 Train Souvenir Package or Budapest 2025 Train Souvenir Package

Case Key: N/A

The AWP | LongDog brings something genuinely different to red AWP skins CS2 players have come to expect – its white body with black ink illustration and red accent details set it apart visually, and its sourcing is unlike anything else on this list. Available only through the Austin 2025 Train Souvenir Package or Budapest 2025 Train Souvenir Package, every copy is permanently tied to a specific professional CS2 event. Once those tournaments ended, supply was fixed for good – which is why Factory New copies with premium stickers push past $2,100, while Battle-Scarred versions start around $86. Pairing this with matching gloves from the Recoil Case gloves lineup makes for a complete red loadout.

Buy the souvenir version if the tournament stickers matter to you – each copy documents a live match moment, adding a layer of narrative no standard case skin can replicate. For players who want the visual without the premium, the cheapest red skins CS2 offers, like the AWP | PAW and AWP | Acheron, provide far better liquidity at a fraction of the cost.

★ MOST UNIQUE RED AWP SKIN AWP | LongDog Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $33.40–$107.53 / €28.52–€91.83 / £24.68–£79.46

Rarity: Covert

Source: eSports 2013 Winter Case

Case Key: eSports Key

The AWP | Electric Hive is a Covert finish from the retired eSports 2013 Winter Case, featuring a deep red honeycomb pattern over a dark navy body with bright green and yellow graffiti accents. Available in Factory New, Minimal Wear, Field-Tested, and Well-Worn, it spans $33 to $107 – and the geometric design holds up well across conditions, making even Field-Tested copies at $40–$50 visually strong. It’s one of the most underrated options in red AWP skins CS2 discussions, consistently overlooked despite its legacy case credentials. Players expanding their CS2 loadout with contrasting styles can also explore CS2 anime skins as an alternative visual direction.

Retired case supply constraints give the AWP | Electric Hive the same scarcity advantage as the AWP | BOOM. Factory New copies at $100–$107 are well-priced for a Covert skin from a legacy case. If the AWP | Wildfire is slightly out of reach, this is the most compelling mid-range alternative on the list.

★ BEST MID-RANGE RED AWP SKIN AWP | Electric Hive Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $0.50–$30.30 / €0.43–€25.88 / £0.37–£22.39

Rarity: Covert

Source: Antwerp 2022 Nuke Souvenir Package, Austin 2025 Nuke Souvenir Package, or Berlin 2019 Nuke Souvenir Package

Case Key: N/A

The AWP | Acheron is the standout among the cheapest red skins CS2 buyers return to repeatedly – starting at $0.50 in Battle-Scarred, with Factory New copies reaching around $30. Its dark illustrated artwork – skulls and comic-style characters in red, black, and white – covers the full body and gives it a grittier look than most souvenir skins. Every copy carries tournament stickers, giving it souvenir distinction without the single-event premium attached to skins like the AWP | LongDog. Players looking for budget-tier options across the AWP lineup should check the best cheap AWP skins guide.

For anyone building their first CS2 loadout around red AWP skins, the AWP | Acheron is the natural starting point. It won’t impress players chasing ultra-rare Covert drops, but as an entry-level souvenir piece with genuine competitive history baked into every copy, it delivers more than its price suggests.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL RED AWP SKIN AWP | Acheron Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Red AWP Skins in CS2: Full Comparison

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of all ten options in this guide – rarity, price range, and a one-line note on what drives the pricing for each. Use it to quickly identify where your budget sits, whether you’re after the cheapest red skins CS2 has available or a premium Covert piece.

Prices accurate as of 05/2026.

Skin Name Rarity Price Range Description AWP | Wildfire Covert $44.83–$305.95 All-condition Covert from a retired anniversary case AWP | Fade Covert $965.98–$1,020.14 Collection-only, FN/MW only, no key required AWP | Redline Classified $51.25–$139.48 Most traded finish; MW, FT, WW only AWP | PAW Covert $2.16–$15.09 Cheapest Covert entry; active case keeps supply steady AWP | Oni Taiji Covert $332.20–$1,000.85 Detailed art; discontinued Operation case AWP | BOOM Covert $112.88–$803.25 Legacy eSports case; FN/MW/FT only AWP | Hyper Beast Covert $34.43–$260.00 Best value Covert; strong across all conditions AWP | LongDog Covert $86.25–$2,171.19 Souvenir-only; fixed supply; sticker quality drives ceiling AWP | Electric Hive Covert $33.40–$107.53 Geometric Covert from a legacy case; underrated mid-range AWP | Acheron Covert $0.50–$30.30 Most affordable souvenir entry; multi-package availability

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Across red AWP skins CS2 players actively trade, the biggest price gaps come down to three factors: rarity tier, case availability, and souvenir status. Souvenir skins carry fixed supply from the moment their events end – the AWP | LongDog and AWP | Acheron are permanently capped, which is why older souvenir pieces like the Acheron still command a premium despite accessible pricing on lower-condition copies. Buy souvenir skins for the tournament stickers; for the skin’s look alone, non-souvenir options offer better liquidity. Players looking for a guide to the best marketplaces for deals on CS2 skins will find the best place to sell CS2 skins article a practical resource.

If you’re after the absolute floor – the cheapest red skins CS2 has available – the AWP | Acheron and AWP | PAW are the two picks to start with – they represent the cheapest red skins CS2 buyers can realistically target at recognizable grade levels. For a broader look at the market across all rifles, the best M4A4 skins guide shows how best red AWP skins pricing compares to other popular weapons.

Final Thoughts on Red AWP Skins in CS2

After reviewing all ten options, three of the best red AWP skins consistently stand above the rest based on rarity, design quality, and price-to-value ratio:

AWP | Wildfire – The best overall pick among red AWP skins. Covert-tier rarity, all-condition availability, and a bold fire design at a price range most players can realistically target.

AWP | Fade – The rarest finish among the best red AWP skins available in CS2. Collection-only sourcing and FN/MW-only availability keep supply permanently tight, making it the top choice for serious collectors.

AWP | Redline – The most traded finish in the game. Not Covert, but for players hunting the cheapest red skins CS2 offers at a recognisable prestige level, nothing else comes close for liquidity.

The red AWP skins CS2 players chase span every price bracket imaginable, from the cheapest red skins CS2 has available at under a dollar, to rare Covert pieces that clear $2,000. Whatever tier you’re targeting, this guide gives you everything you need to buy the right one. For players hunting market deals across red AWP skins CS2 collectors trade, the best CS2 case opening sites guide is a practical resource for comparing platforms and finding fair prices.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY RED AWP SKINS Skin Baron Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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