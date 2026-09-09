7 Real Ways to Make Extra Money in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

When you’re comparing ways to make extra money, the best starting point depends on what you already have to work with. Reselling an unused item on Mercari can start at $0 and produce a payout within days, while skilled freelancing can grow into a much larger income stream over time.

For most people using these methods casually, $200 to $800 a month is a more useful working range than the four-figure results often used to promote side hustles. Reaching higher totals usually takes more hours, stronger skills, or repeat customers.

This guide compares seven checkable extra income ideas across freelancing, pet sitting, babysitting, local services, reselling, space rental, and handmade goods. Each one includes realistic pay, startup cost, fees, and payout timing, so you can choose how to make money on the side based on what you can actually offer.

Is Making Extra Money Actually Realistic?

Yes. Making extra money is realistic when the method fits the time, skills, or assets you already have. Based on the ranges used throughout this guide, around $200 to $800 a month is a reasonable working target for casual use. Four-figure months usually require more consistent hours or an established client base.

The earning ceiling changes sharply by method. Skilled freelancing has the most room to grow, but it also takes longer to build a portfolio and win reliable clients. Reselling and space rental sit closer to the easy ways to make extra money because you can start with something you already own and spend less time delivering an ongoing service.

Platform earnings also need context. Upwork reports an $85,000 median for full-time US freelancers in the figures used for this guide, but that reflects established full-time work. The Fiverr data cited here shows that high monthly earnings are far less common across its seller base, which is a better reminder that marketplace income varies heavily by experience and demand.

If getting paid quickly matters most, our side hustles that pay daily guide covers faster-payout options.

7 Real Ways to Make Extra Money That Actually Pay

These seven extra income ideas differ most in startup cost, time to first payout, and how much active work they require. The best fit depends on whether you already have a sellable skill, an asset you can monetize, or time you can dedicate to service work.

Each entry breaks down realistic pay, fees, startup requirements, payout timing, and the main drawback worth knowing before you commit.

1. Freelance a Skill You Already Have on Upwork

Freelancing on Upwork can pay $15 to $150 or more an hour, depending on the skill. The figures used for this guide put writers and editors around $15 to $40 an hour, while specialized web-development rates can climb much higher. Those are established freelancer rates, so they should not be treated as a guaranteed starting point. Even so, freelancing remains one of the steadier ways to make money on the side once you have a skill clients already pay for.

Startup cost is $0 beyond the time spent building a profile and portfolio. Upwork moved away from its old sliding commission model and now uses a 0% to 15% freelancer service fee that is shown when you submit a proposal. The platform also reports a $39 hourly average and an $85,000 annual median for full-time US freelancers in the figures used here, but both describe established platform activity.

You need work samples, a clearly defined service, and enough proposal-writing skill to explain why you fit a specific job. The biggest mistake is underpricing simply to win the first contract. An early low rate can anchor later client expectations, which makes raising your price harder once reviews start accumulating.

Highest Earning Ceiling Upwork 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Skilled freelancers can set higher rates, but strong samples and targeted proposals matter first. Find Work

2. Pet Sit and Dog Walk Through Rover

Dog walking through Rover pays around $15 to $40 per walk after the platform cut in the figures used for this guide, while overnight boarding or house sitting can reach $35 to $100 per night. Income depends on how many bookings you can fill because Rover pays per service, not by the hour. That makes it one of the more approachable ways to make money on the side when pet care already fits your routine.

The platform keeps 20% of most sitter earnings, with higher fees applying in certain markets and programs. Casual monthly income can vary widely based on services offered and booking volume. That makes pet sitting one of the easy ways to make extra money for someone who already likes animals, but it still takes time to build reviews and repeat clients.

You need a complete sitter profile, clear photos, a background check, and permission to board animals at home if your housing rules require it. I’d avoid competing only on price. A low booking rate becomes much less attractive after platform fees, especially if the job also involves travel or overnight care.

Best for Animal Lovers Rover 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Set pet-care services around your schedule, with earnings tied to bookings and local demand. Join Rover

3. Babysit and Provide Childcare Through Care.com

Babysitting through Care.com pays a national average of $19.81 an hour, rising to $21.87 for after-school sitters in the figures used for this guide. Rates can rise in expensive areas or when you have experience with younger children. That keeps childcare among the easy ways to make extra money if you are already comfortable looking after kids.

Creating a caregiver profile is free. Care.com requires individual caregivers to complete its background check before they can interact with families, with active caregivers checked annually. Families pay for the premium access needed to contact caregivers, so your profile has to do more of the selling. Babysitting can also be a practical way to make money on the side when your availability matches after-school or evening demand.

Strong references and a completed background check matter more than filling your profile with generic claims. Families are paying for trust as much as time, so reliable availability and clear experience can matter more than trying to offer the lowest rate.

Best for Childcare Care.com 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. After-school and evening childcare can pay around $20 an hour before local variation. Find Care

4. Book Local Service Gigs on Thumbtack

Thumbtack charges service professionals for leads, with costs ranging from $8 to $150 or more depending on the trade in the figures used for this guide. Most tracked categories fall closer to $25 to $75. You only earn when a lead turns into a booked customer, which makes this one of the riskier extra income ideas here.

Reported hire rates can be low when professionals buy weak leads or respond slowly. That risk is why Thumbtack ranks below pet sitting and babysitting despite the higher ceiling available in skilled trades. It can still be a strong way to make money on the side for a licensed professional who already knows what each completed job is worth. It also remains one of the higher-ceiling ways to make extra money when the lead cost is small relative to the job value.

You need a complete professional profile, any legally required license or insurance, and fast response times. I’d start with one narrow service category before spending across several. A paid lead only makes sense when your conversion rate supports the acquisition cost.

For more flexible local work, our side gigs guide covers additional options beyond Thumbtack.

Best for Skilled Services Thumbtack 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. High-value local jobs can pay well, but every purchased lead carries conversion risk. Find Leads

5. Resell Items You Already Own on Mercari

Selling on Mercari leaves roughly 90 cents of every dollar after its 10% seller fee under the fee structure used for this guide. There is no listing fee or separate payment-processing charge, so the seller cut is straightforward to plan around.

Listing is free, and funds become available after the item ships and the buyer confirms the transaction. Standard direct deposit then takes a few business days. That makes reselling one of the easy ways to make extra money with no upfront inventory cost when you start with things you already own.

Good photos and honest condition descriptions do more for a listing than the price you originally paid. Check comparable listings before setting your number and account for the seller fee before accepting an offer. The fastest sale is not always the best sale if fees leave you below the amount you actually wanted to keep.

Fastest Cash Option Mercari 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. List unused items for free and turn existing belongings into cash after a completed sale. Start Selling

6. Rent Out Unused Space on Neighbor

Renting space through Neighbor can bring in around $50 to $500 a month for a garage in the figures used here, with driveways, sheds, and parking spaces falling into different local ranges. This is one of the few ways to make money on the side where the ongoing workload can stay low after a renter is in place.

Neighbor keeps 4.9% of the rental price plus $0.30 per month, and hosts are paid monthly by direct deposit. The company has previously promoted much higher hourly returns based on the limited amount of active work some hosts perform, but that figure reflects an exceptional slice of its host base. The $50 to $500 monthly range is the more useful benchmark for planning.

Space rental stays one of the most passive ways to make extra money on this list. You still need a secure, legally usable space and pricing that matches nearby storage alternatives. Local demand matters more than national averages, so check comparable storage prices before publishing the listing.

Lowest Ongoing Effort Neighbor 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn unused storage or parking space into monthly income with limited ongoing work. List Space

7. Sell Handmade Goods on Etsy

Selling handmade goods on Etsy can produce very different results across shops. The figures used for this guide put median monthly shop income around $574, while sellers treating it as a developed business can earn considerably more. That wide gap makes Etsy one of the more creative extra income ideas, but product demand and shop visibility still decide whether listings turn into sales.

Fees add up to roughly 9.5% plus $0.45 per sale under the breakdown used here. That includes the $0.20 listing fee, 6.5% transaction fee, and US payment-processing charge. Offsite Ads can add another fee when an attributed sale comes through Etsy’s advertising program.

Handmade goods remain one of the more creative ways to make extra money when you already produce something people may want to buy. They can also help you make money on the side from a skill or craft you already practice, which cuts down the amount of learning needed before you start.

If the product starts with something you already enjoy making, our guide on how to make money with a hobby covers more ways to turn that interest into income.

The main mistake is using platform-wide averages to set expectations for a new shop. A few listings do not create predictable sales, so product quality, photography, and search visibility still need time to develop.

Best for Handmade Goods Etsy 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell products you already know how to make, with low listing costs but slower first sales. Open Shop

How the 7 Methods Compare

These seven methods solve different income needs. Reselling and space rental are among the easy ways to make extra money when you already have something useful to sell or rent, while freelancing and local services require more active work. That difference matters when comparing extra income ideas because the fastest option does not always have the highest earning ceiling.

Method Startup Cost Typical Pay Time to First Payout Freelancing (Upwork) Free $15 to $150+/hr by skill Weeks (proposal-dependent) Pet Sitting (Rover) $49–$79 profile review fee $15 to $100 per booking, after Rover’s 20% to 30% fee (varies by market) Days after first booking Babysitting (Care.com) Free profile, with required background check $19.81 to $21.87/hr Days to weeks Local Service Gigs (Thumbtack) Free profile, pay per lead ($8 to $150+) Varies by trade Weeks, lead-dependent Reselling (Mercari) Free ~90% of sale price, after 10% fee Days after item sells Space Rental (Neighbor) Free $50 to $500/month Within the first month Handmade Goods (Etsy) $0.20 per listing Median $574/month; top sellers $2,000 to $7,000/month Weeks to months for a first sale

Reselling has the clearest route to fast cash, while freelancing has the highest potential once you already have a marketable skill. Space rental requires less ongoing work after a renter is in place, while Etsy can take longer because listings need time to attract buyers.

If you want to build more than one income stream, our guide on how to have extra income covers additional approaches beyond these seven.

Play-to-Earn Reward Apps for Extra Money in Downtime

Reward apps such as Snakzy, Bigcash, and KashKick offer another way to make money on the side during spare time. They are not a replacement for the seven methods above because each reward still depends on completing an eligible activity.

The main advantage is the low entry barrier. All three options shown here are free to start, with minimum payouts ranging from $1 to $35. That can make reward apps one of the easy ways to make extra money when you only have short gaps available, but the earning ceiling is much lower than client work or recurring service jobs.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Treat these as a small add-on to a stronger earning method. A few minutes of downtime can produce extra rewards, but consistent freelancing, pet sitting, reselling, or another core method has much more room to grow.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn During Downtime Free to join, with game and offer rewards and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The weakest extra income ideas usually ask you to spend money before you have proved there is any demand, or promise predictable earnings that the underlying work cannot guarantee.

Paying for a starter kit: Be cautious when a work-from-home opportunity charges for supplies, certification, or guaranteed leads before you have earned anything.

Be cautious when a work-from-home opportunity charges for supplies, certification, or guaranteed leads before you have earned anything. Buying leads on autopilot: Thumbtack can become expensive when you purchase leads across broad categories and respond too slowly to convert them.

Thumbtack can become expensive when you purchase leads across broad categories and respond too slowly to convert them. Skipping required screening: Background checks matter on services such as Rover and Care.com because families and pet owners use them as a trust signal.

Background checks matter on services such as Rover and Care.com because families and pet owners use them as a trust signal. Using averages as beginner expectations: A platform-wide income figure can be distorted by its highest earners. Median earnings and realistic starting rates give a much better benchmark.

A legitimate side income still depends on a real service, useful asset, or product that someone is willing to pay for. If the opportunity relies mainly on upfront spending or guaranteed-return claims, the economics deserve much more scrutiny.

Final Verdict on Ways to Make Extra Money

The best ways to make extra money depend on what you already have available. Freelancing has the highest earning ceiling when you can sell an established skill, while reselling gives you the quickest route to cash if you already own something worth selling.

Pet sitting and babysitting make more sense when you have regular free hours, while Neighbor can produce monthly income with less ongoing work after a renter is in place. Etsy suits people who already make something they can realistically turn into a product.

For most casual users, $200 to $800 a month is a more realistic target than assuming every side hustle can produce four figures immediately. Each of these extra income ideas rewards a different resource, so choose the method that best matches your skill, time, property, or existing products.

I’d start with one of these ways to make extra money and give it enough time to produce a useful result before adding another.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Rewards to Your Downtime Free to join, with game and offer rewards and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs