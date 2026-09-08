10 Best Freelance Platforms Beyond Upwork and Fiverr 2026

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The best freelance platforms are not always the giant marketplaces everyone already knows. Upwork and Fiverr cover a huge range of work, but a designer, senior developer, management consultant, or scientific expert can get more relevant opportunities from a platform built around their field.

That is where alternatives such as Toptal, Malt, YunoJuno, and Kolabtree become interesting. Toptal accepts fewer than 3% of applicants, Malt describes itself as Europe’s largest freelance marketplace with more than 800,000 freelancers, and Kolabtree focuses on scientific and technical experts rather than general gig work.

This guide compares the best freelance platforms outside the usual Upwork and Fiverr conversation. These freelance websites and talent networks cover different professions, regions, entry barriers, fee structures, and client types , so the goal is to find the network that fits the work you already know how to deliver.

Are Alternative Freelance Platforms Actually Worth Using?

Yes, especially once a broad marketplace starts producing too much irrelevant competition. Across freelance websites, the best freelance platforms outside the biggest names tend to stand out through specialization and tighter client fit.

That can work in several ways:

99designs concentrates on design work.

Lemon.io and Gun.io focus heavily on experienced developers.

Catalant targets independent consultants working with larger companies.

Kolabtree goes even narrower by matching scientific and technical experts with businesses that need specialist knowledge.

A smaller network can also change how you compete. Malt says clients send project proposals that match freelancer profiles, while YunoJuno combines project discovery with contracts, compliance, and payment management. That is a different experience from repeatedly bidding against a large pool of freelancers for every new project.

The trade-off is access. The best freelance platforms for beginners usually have a lower entry barrier, while specialist networks often expect a stronger portfolio, professional history, or proven expertise before the better opportunities appear. Toptal’s acceptance rate is the clearest example.

10 Best Freelance Platforms Beyond the Usual Marketplaces

These ten freelance websites and talent networks approach freelance work from different angles. The best freelance platforms for your situation depend on the work you sell, where you are based, how much experience you already have, and whether you prefer an open marketplace or a curated network.

Each entry will break down who the platform suits, how difficult it is to join, what freelancers pay, how client work is arranged, and the main limitation worth knowing before you sign up.

1. Toptal [Best for Vetted Experts]

Toptal is the hardest platform on this list to enter, which is also the reason experienced freelancers take it seriously. The network covers software development, design, marketing, product and project management, sales, and management consulting, which gives Toptal a credible place among the best freelance marketing platforms for experienced specialists. Fewer than 3% of applicants are accepted, according to Toptal’s own screening data.

For established US professionals comparing the best freelance platforms, the real attraction is client quality. Screening runs through communication and personality checks, skill reviews, live exercises, and a test project. The whole process can take three to eight weeks, so this is a poor place to start if you need your first freelance client next week.

The main requirements are straightforward, but demanding:

A strong professional track record

Portfolio-backed expertise in your field

Excellent English communication

Enough availability to complete the screening process

The ability to perform live under evaluation

Toptal does not publish a simple freelancer-side commission percentage on its public talent pages, so the platform’s selectivity is a stronger verified advantage than a claimed 0% freelancer fee. That access barrier also puts Toptal among the best platforms for freelance hiring when a company wants pre-vetted specialists.

Clients pay for a highly filtered talent pool, which gives accepted freelancers a very different environment from open freelance websites built around bidding. Toptal does not belong among the best freelance platforms for beginners because serious professional experience is part of what the network screens for.

Best for Vetted Experts Toptal 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Fewer than 3% of applicants get in, with access aimed at experienced professionals. Apply to Toptal

2. Malt [Best for US Freelancers Targeting European Clients]

Malt makes more sense for a US freelancer who wants exposure to European companies than for someone looking for a US-first alternative to Upwork. The marketplace reports around 850,000 freelancers and more than 90,000 client companies, with strong coverage across technology, marketing, design, finance, and business roles.

That international reach earns Malt a place among the best freelance platforms here. Clients search freelancer profiles and can contact matching professionals directly, so you are not relying entirely on an open bidding feed. Rates and reviews are visible, and contracts, invoicing, and payment administration can run through the platform.

One detail needs care for US readers. Malt’s current pricing page describes the platform as free for freelancers, while another freelancer-facing page still discusses service fees. Because its products and terms vary by market, check the fee structure shown for your US account before treating any headline rate as your final take-home.

The platform is especially interesting when your experience translates well across borders. Marketing is one of the clearer cross-border fits, which gives Malt a natural place among the best freelance marketing platforms for US freelancers seeking European clients.

I’d treat Malt as a European-client expansion play, not the first marketplace a US beginner should join. Its value is getting outside the same domestic client pool you may already be competing for elsewhere.

Best for European Clients Malt 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A strong option for US freelancers who want access to a large European client network. Explore Malt

3. YunoJuno [Best for Fee-Free Contracting]

Among the best freelance platforms, YunoJuno’s clearest advantage is fee-free contracting. Contractors pay no platform cut, with the client charged separately on top of the agreed rate. Profiles are reviewed individually, and approval can take up to seven days.

This is not purely a UK option anymore. YunoJuno has dedicated US worker-classification support and handles both independent contractors and US W-2 arrangements through its employer-of-record setup. Among the best freelance marketing platforms in this list, YunoJuno is one of the few with published US-market rate data. Reported averages run around $63 an hour for designers, $69 for creatives and marketing, $88 for software engineering, and $93 for cloud and infrastructure work.

For companies comparing the best platforms for freelance hiring, payment administration is one of YunoJuno’s stronger features. Marketplace contractors are paid within 14 days of an approved timesheet and invoice, although directly invited client arrangements can use different payment terms. International contractor payments can also be routed through Wise.

That makes YunoJuno particularly useful if you care about:

Keeping your full agreed rate

Structured contracts and timesheets

Predictable payment administration

Creative, marketing, product, tech, or project work

Do not mistake 0% commission for easy client acquisition. A weak profile still has to compete for attention, and the platform reviews applicants before approval. The fee model helps most once you already have a rate worth protecting.

Best Fee-Free Contracting YunoJuno 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Freelancers pay no platform fee, with contracts, timesheets, and payments handled in one place. Join YunoJuno

4. 99designs [Best for Graphic Designers]

Designers get something here that broad marketplaces rarely provide. 99designs is built specifically around visual design, with both direct 1-to-1 projects and design contests. That narrower client intent is why the best freelance platforms do not always need to cover dozens of professions.

The fee structure matters. Designers pay a platform fee based on their level:

Entry Level: 15%

Mid Level: 10%

Top Level: 5%

A separate new-client introduction fee can also take up to $100 across the first $500 billed to that client. The introduction fee can be waived in specific cases, including qualifying contest relationships or bringing a new client onto the platform yourself.

Payouts now run through Hyperwallet, which became mandatory for designers in 2026. Once a client releases payment, there is a five-business-day review period, followed by the transfer itself. 99designs puts the total at roughly six to ten or more business days, depending on payout method and location, with a $25 minimum payout.

The major trade-off is that entry-level designers lose a meaningful share of the invoice just when they have the least pricing power.

For designers comparing the best freelance platforms for beginners, 99designs is more approachable than heavily vetted networks because its fee structure includes an Entry Level tier. A focused portfolio still has much more value here than a profile trying to sell unrelated creative services.

Best for Graphic Designers 99designs 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A design-only marketplace with direct projects, contests, and lower fees at higher levels. Find Design Work

5. Lemon.io [Best for Vetted Developers]

Among the best freelance platforms for vetted developers, Lemon.io is built for people who want to pass screening once and then get matched with projects, cutting out much of the repeated bidding found on open marketplaces.

Its current vetting process filters candidates through profile review, communication screening, technical work, and a live technical interview. Roughly 1% of applicants ultimately make it onto the platform. That selectivity also puts Lemon.io among the best platforms for freelance hiring when companies want pre-vetted developers.

That barrier is backed by more useful pay data. Current Lemon.io contract data puts full-stack developers around:

Mid-level at $15 to $60 an hour

Senior at $20 to $73 an hour

Strong senior at $20 to $95 an hour

North American developers sit materially higher. The platform reports a median around $61 an hour for senior North American full-stack developers, with certain senior specializations reaching toward the top of the range.

The freelancer side also avoids a marketplace commission. Lemon.io says it adds its margin to the client price rather than deducting a percentage from the developer’s agreed rate. Clients fund an initial week in advance, which gives the freelancer some payment protection before the engagement gets moving.

This is a poor fit for junior programmers who are still assembling their first portfolio. Commercial experience, strong communication, and the ability to explain technical decisions all matter during screening. That screening keeps Lemon.io off most lists of the best freelance platforms for beginners because you need enough commercial experience to pass the vetting process.

For more developer-focused options, Eneba’s freelance IT platforms guide covers additional technical networks.

Best for Vetted Developers Lemon.io 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Highly selective developer matching with no freelancer-side marketplace commission. Apply to Lemon

6. Gun.io [Best for Senior Engineers]

Among the best freelance platforms for senior engineers, Gun.io is a strong fit for developers who dislike competing on price. Developers set their own rate and keep 100% of that requested rate, while the platform charges clients separately. Gun.io also handles hours, billing, and payment administration once the contract begins.

The network is intentionally selective. Around 1,000 developers apply each month and roughly 100 are approved. Screening includes an initial assessment, work-history review, profile evaluation, and a technical interview with a senior engineer. Even more telling, Gun.io says 70% of currently engaged developers have at least 10 years of experience.

For US developers, the earning ceiling is substantial. Gun.io’s current US pricing data estimates:

Mid-level developers around $105 to $132 an hour

Senior developers around $140 to $158 an hour

Tech leads around $167 to $185 an hour

Those figures represent client-facing rate estimates by experience tier, and individual freelancer rates still vary.

Payment timing is slower at first. Each week’s logged hours are paid on net-30 terms, which means the first payment arrives about a month after that billing week. After the initial delay, payments become weekly.

I’d only prioritize Gun.io if you can already operate independently on serious engineering work. That experience profile keeps it off most lists of the best freelance platforms for beginners.

Best for Senior Engineers Gun.io 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Senior engineers set their own rates, with client billing handled by the platform. Join Gun.io

7. Arc [Best for Remote Tech Work]

Among freelance websites, Arc sits between a talent network and a remote job platform. It carries freelance contracts alongside full-time positions, with current US listings covering software engineering, design, marketing, product, and other remote professional work. That broader job mix also gives Arc a place among the best freelance marketing platforms for experienced remote professionals.

For experienced tech workers comparing the best freelance platforms, Arc’s strongest feature is that talent pays nothing to use it. There is no signup charge and no freelancer fee when you land a role through the platform.

The catch is vetting. Arc evaluates communication and domain expertise, and says candidates with five or more years of industry experience tend to perform best in its screening process. Once vetted, candidates can receive matches and interview directly with hiring managers.

This makes Arc different from a marketplace where your main task is writing proposals every day. The workflow is closer to:

Build a detailed professional profile

Pass communication and skill screening

Receive relevant matches

Interview with the company

Take a freelance or longer-term remote engagement

The common misread is assuming that “free to use” also means beginner-friendly. Arc becomes much more compelling after you have enough experience to survive the vetting and compete for professional remote contracts.

Eneba’s how to make money with online jobs guide covers the wider remote-work route beyond freelance contracts.

Best for Remote Tech Arc 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Vetted tech professionals can access freelance contracts and longer-term remote roles. Join Arc

8. Catalant [Best for Independent Consultants]

Among the best freelance platforms for independent consultants, Catalant gives management consultants a much more relevant client pool than a general gig marketplace. The network connects independent experts with Fortune 1000 companies, private-equity firms, and major consulting organizations. That enterprise focus also puts Catalant among the best platforms for freelance hiring when a company needs experienced independent consultants.

The Expert Marketplace itself is free to use. You and the client agree on your professional fee in the project agreement, while any separate Catalant or compliance charge shown to the client is not deducted from the amount owed to you.

That sounds attractive, but the payment terms require patience. Catalant’s expert terms allow payment within 60 days after the client approves the amount owed, which is much slower than platforms built around fast consumer-scale projects.

The client base explains the trade-off. Catalant reports a network containing experienced consultants from major firms and Fortune 500 backgrounds, and the work can involve enterprise-scale strategy rather than a two-day freelance task.

I’d put Catalant near the top for a former consultant, executive, operator, or specialist who already knows how to scope complex business work. It is far too senior for someone whose main qualification is completing a few generic freelance projects, but that specialization is exactly why it belongs here.

Best for Consultants Catalant 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Built for experienced consultants tackling strategy and operations work for larger companies. Join Catalant

9. Kolabtree [Best for Scientific Experts]

Scientific expertise rarely fits neatly onto a mainstream freelance marketplace. Among the best freelance platforms for deep subject-matter work, Kolabtree is unusually specific. Its live project board includes medical research, pharmaceutical consulting, product formulation, statistics, systematic reviews, engineering, scientific writing, and other assignments where credentials actually matter.

The platform is also relevant to US specialists. Current listings include projects specifically seeking US-based pharmaceutical expertise, while other jobs are priced directly in US dollars and open to experts across international markets.

Freelancers can work on hourly or fixed-price projects, but the fee is substantial. Kolabtree’s current user agreement allows the platform to deduct up to 20% as a service fee before crediting the freelancer’s balance. Payment-gateway charges can apply on top depending on the chosen method.

The upside is access to work you simply do not see much elsewhere. Recent projects have ranged from hourly scientific consulting to fixed-price product-development assignments worth thousands of dollars. That does not make every listing lucrative, but it shows how wide the project scope can be.

For scientific and medical specialists, Kolabtree is one of the best freelance writing platforms in this list because credentials and subject expertise are central to the work. Degrees, research history, publications, or verifiable technical experience all strengthen the value you can offer.

Best for Scientific Work Kolabtree 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Find specialist work in research, statistics, medical writing, and scientific consulting. Find Expert Work

10. Workana [Best for Latin American Client Access]

Workana broadens this best freelance platforms list beyond US and European client pools. The marketplace says it posts more than 25,000 projects every month, covering hourly and fixed-price work across multiple languages and professional categories. Registration is free, with payments protected through the platform’s escrow system.

For a US freelancer, the strongest angle is international reach. Workana has deep recognition across Latin America, so bilingual English-Spanish or English-Portuguese freelancers may find it useful across marketing, design, development, support, writing, and translation. That writing mix gives it a credible place among the best freelance writing platforms for cross-border client work.

Fees reward repeat clients. The freelancer commission begins at:

20% on the first $300 paid by a client

on the first $300 paid by a client 10% once that client has paid more than $300

once that client has paid more than $300 5% after payments from that same client exceed $3,000

The fee is calculated separately for every client relationship, so repeatedly chasing one-off projects keeps you at the highest tier.

That makes Workana more appealing when you can turn an initial project into recurring work. The marketplace itself says projects come from clients around the world and can appear in several languages, which is useful if your skills travel well across markets.

I’d treat Workana as a regional expansion option for US freelancers, especially bilingual ones. It is not the strongest pick if you only want US-based clients, but that is also why it gives this article something the usual marketplace lists do not.

Best for Latin America Workana 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Useful for US freelancers seeking Latin American clients, especially bilingual professionals. Browse Workana

How the 10 Platforms Compare

The best freelance platforms in this list solve different problems. A US designer may get more value from 99designs, while an experienced engineer may find the screening on Gun.io or Lemon.io worth the effort. Malt and Workana make more sense when international client access is part of the goal.

Platform Best For Access Model US Reader Fit Toptal Vetted experts Highly selective talent network Strong Malt European client exposure Profile-driven marketplace Targeted YunoJuno Contract management Reviewed talent network Strong 99designs Graphic designers Design marketplace Strong Lemon.io Vetted developers Selective developer matching Strong Gun.io Senior engineers Curated engineering network Strong Arc Remote tech work Vetted jobs and contracts Strong Catalant Independent consultants Expert consulting network Strong Kolabtree Scientific experts Specialist marketplace Strong Workana Latin American client access Open project marketplace Targeted

This is not a ranking of who pays the most. A selective network can have excellent clients and still be useless if you do not meet its screening bar. The better comparison is whether its client base and access model match work you can already sell.

That distinction matters across freelance websites. YunoJuno currently charges freelancers no fee to join, work, or receive payment, while Catalant is built around experienced independent consultants working with major enterprises and private equity firms. For employers, the best platforms for freelance hiring are usually the ones whose screening model matches the role being filled.

How to Choose the Right Freelance Platform

The best freelance platforms for a US freelancer should match the kind of client you want as closely as they match your skill. For newer freelancers, the best freelance platforms for beginners are the ones whose access requirements match the portfolio and experience you already have.

Match the client pool to your field. 99designs makes sense for dedicated design work, while Kolabtree is built around scientific expertise. For writers, the best freelance writing platforms need enough active writing demand to justify the profile work.

99designs makes sense for dedicated design work, while Kolabtree is built around scientific expertise. For writers, the best freelance writing platforms need enough active writing demand to justify the profile work. Check the entry barrier first. Toptal, Lemon.io, Gun.io, and Arc all put meaningful screening between an application and client access. Applying before your portfolio is ready can waste weeks.

Toptal, Lemon.io, Gun.io, and Arc all put meaningful screening between an application and client access. Applying before your portfolio is ready can waste weeks. Compare what reaches your account. The advertised project value matters less than the amount left after platform charges and payment costs. Check the current terms before quoting a client because pricing models can change.

The advertised project value matters less than the amount left after platform charges and payment costs. Check the current terms before quoting a client because pricing models can change. Decide whether international reach helps you. Malt gives US freelancers another route into European work, while Workana is more useful when Latin American client access fits your language skills or service.

I would shortlist two of the best freelance platforms at most, then build a profile specifically for each one. Joining ten networks at once usually produces ten unfinished profiles and very little useful evidence about which platform can actually deliver qualified leads.

Your career stage should narrow the shortlist further. A graphic designer can make use of 99designs much earlier than a consultant can realistically benefit from Catalant. Catalant verifies applicants and focuses on consultants with deep subject expertise who can handle complex enterprise work.

If freelancing is only one part of your income plan, Eneba’s how to have extra income guide covers other ways to diversify what you earn.

Can Reward Apps Add Extra Income Between Freelance Projects?

Yes, but only as supplemental income. Reward apps can fill small gaps while you wait for a client response or the next project. They should not be treated as a replacement for freelance work that can produce repeat clients.

For options outside client work, Eneba’s apps to make money guide covers other ways to fill gaps between projects.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Reward apps have a much lower earning ceiling than freelance work. A strong freelance client can also turn into repeat projects, while app rewards depend on completing individual offers or activities.

Check eligibility and withdrawal requirements before using any of these apps, since payout options and account rules can change.

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What Doesn’t Work

Even the best freelance platforms become poor choices when the way you use them does not match how the network works.

Applying everywhere at once: Several generic profiles are weaker than one or two profiles built around a clear service and client type.

Several generic profiles are weaker than one or two profiles built around a clear service and client type. Applying to expert networks too early: Toptal, Lemon.io, Gun.io, and Catalant expect professional evidence. Applying before you have it wastes time you could spend strengthening your portfolio.

Toptal, Lemon.io, Gun.io, and Catalant expect professional evidence. Applying before you have it wastes time you could spend strengthening your portfolio. Ignoring regional fit: Malt and Workana can work for US freelancers, but their international reach only matters when those client markets fit your service.

Malt and Workana can work for US freelancers, but their international reach only matters when those client markets fit your service. Pricing from the headline project value: Your real income is what remains after marketplace fees, payment costs, and the unpaid time required to secure the work.

Your real income is what remains after marketplace fees, payment costs, and the unpaid time required to secure the work. Assuming niche platforms are easier: A smaller talent pool can reduce irrelevant competition, but specialist clients usually expect stronger evidence that you can solve their problem.

A smaller talent pool can reduce irrelevant competition, but specialist clients usually expect stronger evidence that you can solve their problem. Abandoning a platform after one quiet week: A new profile needs enough time to generate views, applications, conversations, or project invitations before you can judge whether the marketplace is working.

A new platform cannot fix an unclear service or a weak portfolio. Improve those first before assuming the marketplace itself is the problem.

Final Verdict on the Best Freelance Platforms

The best freelance platforms outside Upwork and Fiverr become valuable when they connect you with clients that are harder to reach on a general marketplace. Toptal is the strongest pick for established professionals, while Gun.io stands out for senior US engineers who want access to a curated technical network.

Designers have a clearer specialist option in 99designs. Scientific professionals get an unusually focused marketplace through Kolabtree, which also stands out among the best freelance writing platforms for scientific and medical work. Experienced consultants should look closely at Catalant for larger business projects.

US freelancers interested in international work also have two useful options. Malt offers stronger European exposure, while Workana makes more sense when Latin American clients fit your language skills and service.

There is no benefit in joining all ten at once. Pick the platform whose clients match your strongest paid skill, check its current screening and payment requirements, then give that profile enough focused effort to prove whether it deserves a place in your freelance setup.

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