Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

8 Side Gigs That Actually Pay in 2026: What You Can Earn

Side gigs can help you make extra money, but the results vary a lot depending on what you choose. Bankrate’s 2025 side hustle survey found that 27% of U.S. adults had a side hustle, down from 36% in 2024. The average side-hustler earned $885 a month, while the median was just $200. That gap shows how different the outcome can be depending on the gig you choose.

Pet sitting on Rover and delivery driving with DoorDash are among the quickest options to start once their background checks clear, while freelancing on Upwork has the highest earning ceiling on this list. How much you can earn varies widely between these options, so this guide compares eight real side gigs by pay, startup requirements, and how quickly you can expect the first payout.

QUICK VERDICT Fastest to start: pet sitting on Rover or delivery driving with DoorDash, both live within about a week.Highest ceiling: freelancing on Upwork, where average hourly rates run $29 to $54 and skilled specialists bill $100 or more an hour. Create a Free Upwork Profile.Most passive: Turo’s hands-off co-hosting, where a co-host manages the car and the owner keeps about 70% of trip revenue (roughly $634 a month, versus about $906 a month for a self-managed car), or Adobe Stock royalties.

How Realistic Are Side Gigs for Extra Income?

Side gigs are realistic if you want to make extra money, but a few hundred dollars a month is a more useful expectation than the highest earnings you see advertised. Replacing a full income usually takes months of building clients or inventory. How much you can earn depends heavily on which of these side gigs you choose. Freelancing and tutoring can scale as your experience grows, while asset-based options are limited by what the asset itself can earn.

The Bankrate 2025 numbers support that benchmark. The median side hustle income was $200 a month even though the average reached $885. Your skill and time investment matter more than the platform name.

8 Real Side Gigs You Can Start This Week

The eight options below suit different starting points, whether you already have a marketable skill or something you can put to work. Each entry shows how much you can earn, what you need before starting, and how long you may have to wait for the first payout.

1. Freelancing Your Existing Skills on Upwork

Average hourly rates on Upwork run around $29 to $54. Entry-level admin work often sits closer to $10 to $20 an hour, while specialists in fields such as AI or legal work can charge $100 or more. Those are client-facing rates, so your actual take-home will be lower once platform fees apply.

Upwork replaced its old flat 10% service fee on May 1, 2025 with a variable fee of 0% to 15% per contract. Most freelancers still land around 10%, which leaves roughly 90% of the invoiced rate before self-employment tax. Creating a profile is free, but sending proposals costs Connects at $0.15 each. A typical proposal uses 6 to 16 Connects, so applying without a clear strategy can burn through $50 to $100 a month before you land a job.

Hourly earnings usually become available about 10 days after the weekly billing cycle closes because of the review period and security hold. The common mistake is underpricing just to win early reviews, then staying at that rate after the service fee comes off the top.

HIGHEST EARNING CEILING Upwork 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Freelance your existing skills and target the highest hourly earning ceiling on this list. Create Profile

2. Online Tutoring on Wyzant

Tutors on Wyzant set their own rates, which commonly fall between $25 and $60 an hour. The platform takes a flat 25% service fee from every invoice, so you keep 75% of the rate you advertise. That cut stays the same regardless of your subject or experience.

You do not need a teaching certification to apply. In-person tutors go through a background check, while online tutors mainly need a reliable internet connection. Applying is free. Wyzant disburses tutor payments by direct deposit on the 1st and 15th of each month, with banks potentially taking another one to three business days. Broader 2026 tutoring-pay data puts online tutoring around $25 to $80 an hour depending on the subject, which makes your area of expertise more important than the platform itself.

The common mistake is starting at the suggested minimum without checking demand for your subject first. A low advertised rate gets even thinner once Wyzant takes its 25% cut.

BEST FOR TUTORING Wyzant 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Set your own tutoring rate and earn more by focusing on subjects with stronger demand. Become a Tutor

3. Renting Out Your Car on Turo

A self-managed car on Turo earned about $906 a month on average in Turo-cited host data covering January 2020 through June 2023. Treat that as a directional figure, not a current-year guarantee. The often-quoted $634 monthly figure applies to Turo’s hands-off co-hosting model, where the co-host manages the vehicle and keeps 30% of trip revenue.

Earnings also vary heavily by vehicle. Economy cars typically bring in around $300 to $600 a month, while SUVs can reach roughly $700 to $1,200. Luxury vehicles and EVs can go much higher, with some listings reaching $2,000 to $5,000 or more.

You need an eligible vehicle in good standing and a host protection plan. The cost of that protection comes out of trip earnings, and Turo’s insurance page lists liability coverage of up to $750,000. Do not assume your normal personal auto policy covers peer-to-peer car sharing. Funds usually release about three days after a completed trip once any damage-review period clears.

BEST ASSET-BASED OPTION Turo 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn from an eligible car while a co-host can handle much of the day-to-day work. List Your Car

4. Pet Sitting and Dog Walking on Rover

Dog walks on Rover typically pay around $15 to $25 before fees. With Rover’s standard 20% service fee, a $25 walk leaves you about $20. The fee rises to 25% in California and for RoverGO. Overnight boarding can bring $35 to $100 a night, while house sitting commonly pays around $40 to $75. Part-time sitters typically earn about $300 to $800 a month.

You need to be at least 18 and have a U.S. Social Security number. There is also a background check with a one-time fee of roughly $25 to $35, depending on the tier. No certification is required, though you must complete Rover’s safety quiz before taking bookings.

The platform fee adds up faster than it first appears. A walker completing 20 walks a month at $25 each would give Rover about $1,200 a year in fees at the standard rate. The common mistake is leaving too little availability open during high-demand periods, especially holidays when both demand and prices tend to rise.

If weekends are your main free window, our guide on how to make extra cash on weekends covers more options that fit around a weekday schedule.

FASTEST TO START Rover 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Start pet sitting or dog walking after a background check, with flexible local bookings. Become a Sitter

5. Delivery Driving with DoorDash

If you want to make extra money through delivery work, DoorDash drivers typically gross $15 to $25 an hour. Busy markets can reach $25 to $30 during peak periods. After gas and wear on the vehicle, self-employment tax pushes real take-home closer to $12 to $18 an hour. That gross-to-net gap is one of the easiest parts of delivery work to underestimate.

Startup costs usually run around $20 to $75 for basics such as a phone mount and insulated bag, though DoorDash may provide an activation kit. You need to be at least 18, have a valid license, and pass a background check that takes roughly 3 to 10 days. If that wait is too long and you need to make money today, our separate guide covers options with a shorter path to the first payout. You also need an insured vehicle, or a bike or scooter in markets where those are accepted.

DoorDash provides $1 million in liability coverage, but the protection changes depending on where you are in the delivery. It becomes primary while you are actively taking an order from the restaurant to the customer. On the way to a pickup, it only applies as secondary coverage if your personal insurer denies the claim. The common mistake is ignoring mileage and self-employment tax when estimating take-home pay.

MOST FLEXIBLE HOURS DoorDash 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Deliver when it fits your schedule and keep more by tracking mileage and vehicle costs. Start Dashing

6. Virtual Assistant Work through Time Etc

Time Etc starts virtual assistants at $17 an hour, with pay increasing as you gain experience. Aggregated 2026 rate data puts more established assistants around $20 to $32 an hour. That is below the wider freelance VA market, where experienced independent assistants can charge $28 to $45 an hour. The trade-off is that Time Etc handles the client-finding for you.

You need strong organizational and communication skills, along with confidence using tools such as Google Workspace or Microsoft Office. Applicants also need U.S.-based availability during client business hours. Applying is free, and onboarding includes a skills assessment. Once you are matched with clients and start logging hours, payment arrives every two weeks.

The common mistake is expecting a full schedule straight away. Most assistants start part-time while they build a client roster over the first few months. Compared with other side gigs here, Time Etc offers one of the more predictable pay schedules, though its earning ceiling is lower. If remote work suits you better, our guide to the best online side hustles covers more options you can do from home.

STEADIEST CLIENT WORK Time Etc 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build a part-time client roster with predictable biweekly pay and agency-matched work. Apply Now

7. Reselling Clothes and Goods on Poshmark

Poshmark can help you make extra money from clothes or goods you already own, but the selling fees need to be built into your price. Sales under $15 carry a flat $2.95 fee. For sales of $15 or more, Poshmark takes 20%, so an $80 sale leaves you with $64. Your overall earnings depend much more on your inventory and pricing than on the platform itself.

Listing is free, with no subscription required, so sourcing inventory is the main cost if you move beyond selling things you already own. Funds stay pending until three days after the carrier marks an item as delivered, unless the buyer accepts it sooner. After that, the money moves into your withdrawable balance.

Bundling multiple items into one order can lower the effective fee because the bundle counts as a single transaction. The common mistake is pricing only to match competing listings and forgetting that the 20% commission comes out before you see the final payout.

BEST FOR RESALE Poshmark 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn clothes and unused goods into cash while accounting for Poshmark’s selling fees. Start Selling

8. Selling Stock Photos and Videos on Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock pays contributors a 33% royalty, with a guaranteed floor of $0.33 to $0.38 per large-subscription download depending on volume tier. Active contributors with sizable portfolios report around $50 to $500 or more a month. More prolific contributors with 1,000 or more images report earnings of $500 to $3,000 a month. This is the most passive side gig on the list, but it is also the slowest to build.

You need original photos, videos, or vectors that meet Adobe’s review standards. There is no exclusivity requirement, and submitting work is free. Your main startup cost is whatever camera or editing equipment you already use.

Unlike Shutterstock’s six-level contributor system, which resets every January 1, Adobe Stock’s royalty rate does not reset to zero. That makes it more predictable for a portfolio you plan to build over time. The common mistake is uploading a handful of files and expecting meaningful income quickly. How much you can earn depends heavily on building a larger portfolio over months.

BEST FOR ROYALTIES Adobe Stock 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Upload original photos or videos and build royalty income as your portfolio grows. Become a Contributor

How the 8 Side Gigs Compare

These eight side gigs differ enough that comparing the numbers side by side is useful before you choose. The table shows how much you can earn, what it costs to start, and how long you may wait for the first payout. If you are still deciding how to have extra income around your main job, start with the option that fits the time and resources you already have.

Side Gig Typical Pay Startup Cost Time to First Payout Upwork freelancing $29 to $54/hr average, gross Free (Connects cost extra) ~10 days after billing cycle closes Wyzant tutoring $25 to $60/hr, minus 25% fee Free Weekly, after each lesson Turo car rental ~$906/month average, self-managed car Owning an eligible car ~3 days after trip ends Rover pet sitting $300 to $800/month part time ~$25 to $35 background check ~2 days after service DoorDash delivery $12 to $18/hr net $20 to $75 Weekly, or instant for a fee Time Etc VA work $17 to $32/hr Free Biweekly Poshmark resale Varies with inventory; 20% fee Free (inventory cost only) ~3 days after delivery Adobe Stock contributor $50 to $500+/month, scales slowly Existing camera/editing gear Monthly, after payout threshold

Earn Extra Cash Instantly with Reward Apps

Reward apps will not replace income from a real side gig, but they can help you make extra money through surveys or gameplay offers. They work best during the gaps between paid work, alongside one of the eight side gigs above.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, has no application or background check to wait for. The table below compares it with another reward app you can keep alongside whichever side gig you choose. For an even shorter earning window, our guide on how to make money in one hour covers options built around speed.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free KashKick $10 Free

PLAY-TO-EARN PLAY GAMES FOR CASH Get paid to play mobile games and test new apps with Snakzy, Eneba’s dedicated play-to-earn platform. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The biggest problems with side gigs usually come from hidden costs or scams. Platform fees and insurance gaps can also reduce what actually reaches your pocket. These issues affect the eight options above differently, which makes them easy to miss when you compare side gigs only by headline pay.

Paid “side hustle blueprint” upsells: the FTC has warned about coaching programs and paid certification courses that promise guaranteed freelance or virtual assistant clients. None of the platforms above requires paid training before you can start.

the FTC has warned about coaching programs and paid certification courses that promise guaranteed freelance or virtual assistant clients. None of the platforms above requires paid training before you can start. Ignoring the platform’s cut when pricing: Upwork and Wyzant both take service fees from earnings, while Poshmark takes a commission from qualifying sales. Forgetting those cuts can leave you earning much less than the advertised rate suggests.

Upwork and Wyzant both take service fees from earnings, while Poshmark takes a commission from qualifying sales. Forgetting those cuts can leave you earning much less than the advertised rate suggests. Assuming personal insurance covers gig use: personal auto insurance may exclude peer-to-peer rentals on Turo or certain stages of a DoorDash delivery. Check the platform protection and your own policy before relying on either one.

personal auto insurance may exclude peer-to-peer rentals on Turo or certain stages of a DoorDash delivery. Check the platform protection and your own policy before relying on either one. Fake check and “mystery shopper” scams: the BBB continues to warn about scams aimed at people searching for side gigs. A common version sends an oversized check and asks you to return part of the money. A legitimate gig does not require you to send money back before getting paid.

Final Verdict on Side Gigs

Most people will land closer to Bankrate’s $200 monthly median than its $885 average, but the eight side gigs above show that the right fit can push earnings higher. Upwork has the strongest earning ceiling, while Rover and DoorDash are easier options for someone who wants work that can fit around an existing schedule.

Pick one side hustle that matches the time, skills, or assets you already have. The side gigs that actually pay off are usually the ones you can keep doing after the first slow month. That makes consistency a better filter than choosing real side gigs based only on the biggest headline number.

PLAY-TO-EARN PLAY GAMES FOR CASH Get paid to play mobile games and test new apps with Snakzy, Eneba’s dedicated play-to-earn platform. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs