7 Small Business Ideas for Women: Start a Business in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best small business ideas for women include a virtual assistant agency, a writing agency, and a niche e-commerce boutique. These options have different startup costs and growth paths, so the best choice depends on your skills, budget, and business goals.

If you’re learning how to start a small business as a woman, service-based businesses often have the lowest startup costs because they can use skills you already have instead of requiring inventory. Many can also be run remotely, including virtual assistance, content writing, social media consulting, and online coaching.

This guide breaks down the best small business ideas for women, with details on how each business works, the platform best suited to getting started, and what running and growing it involves.

Is It Realistic To Start Small Business Ideas for Women?

Yes, starting small business ideas for women is realistic for those with a marketable skill, manageable costs, or existing resources. Women own more than 40% of US businesses, according to the Wells Fargo 2026 Impact of Women-Owned Business Report, and women-owned businesses grew 12% from 2022 to 2025.

If you’re interested in how to start a small business as a woman, the best option depends on your skills, budget, and work style. Service-based businesses usually have lower startup costs because you can sell your skills without buying inventory, while product-based women entrepreneur ideas require more planning because you need products and systems for selling and fulfillment.

No business guarantees quick income. Your results can vary based on demand, pricing, skills, and time invested, so starting with a business that matches your skills can lower the learning curve.

7 Small Business Ideas for Women That Actually Work

If you want to know how to start a small business as a woman, the seven options below span service, digital, and product-based businesses. These women entrepreneur ideas differ in how much you need to invest, how you find customers, and how you deliver your services or products.

1. Virtual Assistant Agency

A virtual assistant agency provides administrative and support services to businesses, including scheduling, email management, customer communication, and data entry. It’s a low-cost option among small business ideas for women, since you can start with existing skills, a computer, reliable internet, and basic business software.

You can begin as a solo VA and add contractors as your client base grows, allowing the agency to take on more work without handling every task yourself. This also gives you room to serve multiple businesses instead of relying on a single client.

LinkedIn can help you find business clients and establish your agency’s presence through a free Service Page. Create a service listing, describe your expertise, and use your Service Page to present your services and connect with potential clients. Your first income can take several weeks or longer as you build leads and secure your first contract.

Compared to other low-cost business ideas for women, new VA agencies have no standard income level since pricing and client volume vary. Earning potential can increase as you add clients and delegate work, but running an agency also requires ongoing outreach, project management, quality control, and team coordination.

IDEAL FOR B2B CLIENTS LinkedIn 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Start with low upfront costs and direct access to professional business clients through LinkedIn. Sign Up

2. Writing and Copywriting Agency

If you’re interested in how to start a small business as a woman, you can build a writing agency around SEO articles, email campaigns, website content, and sales copy for multiple companies. Startup costs are low, with a computer, internet connection, writing software, and a portfolio as the main requirements. As your client list grows, you can add writers or editors to increase capacity.

Upwork gives you a marketplace for finding business clients. Create an agency profile, showcase relevant samples, and submit proposals for projects that fit your services. Agency Basic has no monthly cost and lets you work on existing projects. Agency Plus costs $19.99 per month and adds bidding on new projects, Connects purchases, greater visibility, and team management tools.

As the agency grows, Upwork lets you bring multiple professionals under one agency account, with tools for managing team members, proposals, contracts, and agency finances. Your agency can set its own service rates and use the platform to manage client work as you expand your team.

Compared to freelance writing and other low-cost business ideas for women, running the agency requires client acquisition, project management, editing, quality control, and coordinating writers and other contractors as you take on more accounts.

LOW-COST WAY TO START Upwork 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? With Upwork, you can reach businesses already looking for specialized writing services. Create Profile

3. Social Media and UGC Consulting

Brands need a steady flow of social content, which creates an opportunity to build a consulting business around content strategy, user-generated content (UGC), and short-form video. Your service can include content calendars, campaign concepts, or account support, depending on what you know best.

If you’re learning how to start a small business as a woman, Instagram gives you a place to demonstrate that work while building relationships with potential clients. Its Creator Marketplace lets eligible creators create portfolios, and brands can discover creators, review their work, and send partnership opportunities through the platform.

This is one of the small business ideas for women that can start without inventory or a storefront. Your main startup expenses will go to equipment and software, making it a great option if you want low-cost business ideas for women.

Once clients come in, the work can include filming or reviewing content, developing strategies, managing campaigns, and communicating with brands. Growing the business can involve recurring client accounts and additional creators, but your workload will depend on the services and number of clients you take on.

BEST FOR VISUAL MARKETING Instagram 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Build a visual portfolio and connect with potential brand clients through Instagram. Create Account

4. Health and Wellness Coaching

Health and wellness coaching lets you turn expertise in areas like fitness, yoga, or lifestyle habits into a client-based business. Your startup costs are relatively low, especially when you already have the equipment and training needed for your chosen service.

Zoom provides the delivery system for remote sessions. The free Basic plan supports meetings with up to 100 participants, although meetings with multiple participants are limited to 40 minutes. Paid plans extend meeting times to up to 30 hours.

Among small business ideas for women, this model works well for one-on-one sessions, group classes, and recurring coaching programs. Your income depends on your pricing and client base.

Building the business involves finding clients, preparing sessions, tracking progress, and maintaining ongoing relationships. You can expand beyond individual sessions by offering group programs or adding other coaches as your client base grows.

EASY REMOTE SERVICE DELIVERY Zoom 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Remote coaching is easier to deliver with Zoom, without requiring a physical location. Join Zoom

5. Online Coaching and Consulting

Turn specialized knowledge into a business by offering one-on-one advice, group programs, courses, or memberships. If you want to learn how to start a small business as a woman, you can package the same expertise in several ways, which gives your business room to grow beyond individual consulting sessions.

Kajabi is built for this model, with tools for coaching programs, online courses, memberships, communities, payments, landing pages, and email marketing. Its coaching tools also include scheduling, client management, and program delivery, so you can manage more of the customer experience from one platform.

Compared to other small business ideas for women, this option requires more upfront investment than a free communication tool. Kajabi’s Basic plan costs $179 per month when billed monthly or $143 per month when billed annually, with a 14-day free trial.

The timeline to your first income depends on how quickly you attract clients or sell your first offer. Compared to weekly side hustles, the work here can also shift as your business grows, from delivering individual sessions to creating course material, managing a community, marketing offers, and supporting clients.

BUILT FOR DIGITAL PRODUCTS Kajabi 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Turn your expertise into courses, memberships, and coaching programs with Kajabi. Get Started

6. Thrift and Resale Business

Vintage denim, designer labels, streetwear, and other secondhand fashion can form the basis of a resale brand if you’re exploring women entrepreneur ideas. A clear niche helps you decide what to source, and a platform like Depop gives you a marketplace where you can present those pieces to shoppers looking for secondhand fashion.

You can start with items from your own closet or make small purchases from thrift stores and markets. On Depop, you’ll photograph and list each piece, set its price, communicate with buyers, and arrange shipping after a sale. The platform fees vary by seller location.

Unlike other women entrepreneur ideas, this one offers a product-based model without requiring a physical storefront, and the main cost is inventory. You can use shop analytics, along with inventory and order management tools, to monitor your business.

As your catalog grows, so does the work of sourcing, photographing, listing, fulfilling orders, and tracking stock. A focused selection can help turn individual sales into a recognizable resale brand built around your chosen niche.

GREAT FOR FASHION RESALE Depop 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Reach a marketplace built around secondhand fashion with Depop. Start Today

7. Niche E-Commerce Boutique

Starting a niche e-commerce boutique gives you a way to build a retail brand around a specific customer and product category. You can sell a curated line of products under your own brand, like sustainable home goods, specialty accessories, or custom merchandise.

Shopify provides the storefront and tools to run women entrepreneur ideas like this. You can add products, manage inventory, process orders, and sell through your Shopify store, while also connecting it to social media and other sales channels.

Your startup costs depend on how you source and fulfill products, and using small business budgeting software can help you track them. Inventory can be your biggest expense, although print-on-demand or dropshipping can reduce the need to hold stock. Shopify‘s Basic plan costs $29 per month with annual billing or $39 per month when billed monthly.

Running the business involves marketing, customer service, order fulfillment, inventory planning, and product selection. A successful store can expand its product line and customer base as you learn what sells.

MADE FOR ONLINE STORES Shopify 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Need small business ideas for women? Create a branded storefront you control with Shopify, rather than relying on a marketplace. Start Selling

Comparing the Best Small Business Ideas for Women

Use this side-by-side comparison to quickly see which small business ideas for women best fit your skills, resources, and preferred way of building a business.

Business Idea Business Model What You Need Recommended Platform Virtual assistant agency Service Administrative skills, business software LinkedIn Writing and copywriting agency Service Writing skills, portfolio Upwork Social media and UGC consulting Service Content skills, camera or phone, portfolio Instagram Health and wellness coaching Service Relevant expertise, equipment, video setup Zoom Online coaching and consulting Digital Specialized expertise, course or coaching content Kajabi Thrift and resale business Product Resale inventory, smartphone, shipping supplies Depop Niche e-commerce boutique Product Products, fulfillment setup, store content Shopify

Boost Your Extra Cash With Play-To-Earn Reward Apps

Play-to-earn apps won’t fund small business ideas for women on their own, but they can provide extra money for smaller business expenses, like software or shipping supplies. They work best as a supplemental source of funds, not as a replacement for building the business itself. The options below are some of the best reward apps to consider for earning extra money.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Among the options, Snakzy stands out for its more gaming-focused approach to earning rewards through mobile games. It’s a good pick for anyone who wants a simple way to earn extra money in their spare time while exploring side business ideas for women.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while growing your small business. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Not all opportunities marketed as small business ideas for women are real business models. A vague plan, easy-income promise, or upfront payment requirement can signal a business opportunity scam instead of legit side business ideas for women.

Starter-kit business opportunities – Be cautious of programs that require you to buy a kit before starting. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns about opportunities that promise high earnings with little effort while giving few details about how the business makes money.

– Be cautious of programs that require you to buy a kit before starting. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns about opportunities that promise high earnings with little effort while giving few details about how the business makes money. Recruitment-based income – A real business earns revenue from customers who pay for its products or services. Income that mainly depends on recruiting other sellers is a major warning sign.

– A real business earns revenue from customers who pay for its products or services. Income that mainly depends on recruiting other sellers is a major warning sign. Guaranteed-income courses – Courses and coaching programs can teach useful skills, but no legitimate women entrepreneur ideas can guarantee a specific income. Be skeptical of claims promising fixed earnings from a course or coaching program.

– Courses and coaching programs can teach useful skills, but no legitimate women entrepreneur ideas can guarantee a specific income. Be skeptical of claims promising fixed earnings from a course or coaching program. Ignoring business costs – Revenue isn’t the same as profit. When exploring low-cost business ideas for women, factor in platform fees, supplies, inventory, software, and marketing before estimating how much a business can make.

Keep these points in mind when evaluating small business ideas for women and comparing opportunities that promise quick or easy income.

Final Verdict on Small Business Ideas for Women

For most beginners looking for low-cost business ideas for women, a virtual assistant agency on LinkedIn is the best choice because it combines low startup costs with direct access to business clients. A writing agency on Upwork is another strong option for skilled writers who want access to active project demand.

For product-based side business ideas for women, Depop is best for testing a focused resale niche with less complexity, while Shopify is better for building a branded store with greater control and room to scale. Kajabi also stands out for turning specialized knowledge into courses, memberships, and coaching programs.

The best small business ideas for women depend on the trade-off you’re willing to make between low startup costs, easier customer acquisition, and greater growth potential.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while growing your small business. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs