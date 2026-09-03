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7 Ways to Make Money With Small Business Budgeting Software: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn 2026

Small business budgeting software can genuinely turn into income, and the fastest way in is bookkeeping and data entry gigs on Fiverr, which cost nothing to list and can pay out within about two to three weeks of a first order. That’s realistic for anyone willing to learn one platform like QuickBooks, Xero, or Wave, though it’s not a way to get rich overnight, since most of the seven methods below take weeks of steady client work or months of audience building before they add up to real money.

The real money in small business budgeting software is not the software itself; it’s the bookkeeping and budgeting skill behind it, which pays as freelance client work today and as a template shop, a course, or an affiliate income stream over time.

QUICK VERDICT The fastest realistic start to earning from small business budgeting software is a bookkeeping and data entry gig on Fiverr. It costs nothing to list a gig on Fiverr, and a first order can pay out in as little as two to three weeks.

Is Small Business Budgeting Software Actually Realistic as an Income Source?

Yes, small business budgeting software skills realistically pay, and the range is wide enough that almost anyone can find an entry point. Hourly client work like bookkeeping, VA tasks, or coaching sits at the more immediate end, roughly $15 an hour for entry-level bookkeeping up to $150 to $400 an hour for established financial coaching, while slower-building options like Etsy templates, a course, affiliate income, or a content channel can climb even higher once they take off.

Worth being honest about upfront: the biggest numbers you’ll see quoted around courses and content are the exception, not the rule; most Udemy instructors earn far less than the platform’s own top sellers. Bookkeeping and VA work tend to pay from week one, while template shops, courses, affiliate income, and content channels take longer to build momentum, but they can turn into real, durable income once they do.

This isn’t a path to a guaranteed monthly number within days, and it does mean actually learning a bookkeeping platform or building a real client base. But every method below pays for real work, which is exactly why small business budgeting software skills hold up as a genuine way to earn, not just another shortcut promise.

7 Real Ways Small Business Budgeting Software Skills Can Earn You Money

1. Freelance Bookkeeping for Small Businesses

Freelance bookkeeping is one of the most direct ways to turn small business budgeting software skills into real income. Rates scale nicely with experience; entry-level bookkeepers typically charge $20 to $35 an hour, while senior or specialized bookkeepers charge $60 to $100 or more.

Bookkeeping for small businesses stays in steady demand, which keeps rates climbing as your client list grows, and that ceiling climbs even higher once you build a client base outside the cheapest freelance marketplaces and move clients onto flat monthly retainers instead of hourly billing. It’s one of the best small business ideas for turning an existing skill into income fast.

Getting certified costs nothing: Intuit‘s own QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program takes roughly 8 to 20 hours and has no enrollment or renewal fee, a solid, free way to formalize your small business budgeting software knowledge. It’s one of the most accessible ways to turn budgeting software for small business use into a credential clients trust.

Reaching the program’s top Gold tier for directory visibility takes longer and more effort, but a first paying client realistically comes from direct outreach and smart pricing well before that.

Startup cost is $0 beyond a free QuickBooks Online Accountant account, and the real requirement is just comfort using QuickBooks or a comparable platform like Xero. Freelance bookkeeping remains one of the clearest answers to how to make money with budgeting software right now.

One thing worth keeping in mind: quote your hourly rate with self-employment tax and software costs already factored in, so the number you tell a client is closer to what you actually take home.

Highest Earning Ceiling on This List QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Turn small business budgeting software skills into freelance bookkeeping income, from $15/hr on Upwork up to $100+/hr in the broader market. Get Certified

2. Bookkeeping and Data Entry Virtual Assistant Work

Fiverr is one of the easiest ways to start earning from your small business budgeting software skills, since there’s zero barrier to listing your first gig. Bookkeeping cleanups and data entry gigs start small, think $30 for a single cleanup, but full monthly bookkeeping packages can run $250 to $500 once you have a few happy clients and reviews behind you.

If you prefer hourly work instead, broader virtual assistant work pays even better, with bookkeeping-specific VA work typically landing at $35 to $75 an hour. Offering bookkeeping for small businesses as a VA specialty is often the fastest way to stand out in a crowded gig marketplace.

Getting started costs nothing beyond your time: create a Fiverr seller profile, show a couple of sample invoices or a mock ledger to prove you know what you’re doing, and you’re ready to take orders. Fiverr takes a flat 20% commission on completed orders, so price with that in mind, and payment lands 14 days after an order wraps, or just 7 days once you reach Top Rated Seller status.

That means a first gig can realistically turn into cash in your account within two to three weeks of listing, which makes this one of the fastest paths to earning from small business budgeting software on this entire list. One tip: price by expected hours, not by task, since a “quick cleanup” can turn into a lot more work than it sounds. It’s easily one of the best side hustles for anyone who wants cash in hand within weeks.

Fastest Way to Land a First Client Fiverr 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Offer small business budgeting software cleanups and data entry starting at $30 a gig, with payout in as little as 14 days. Join Fiverr

3. Selling Budget Spreadsheet Templates on Etsy

A well-built budget spreadsheet shop is one of the more appealing ways to earn from small business budgeting software skills, since it can turn into genuinely passive income once it’s up and running. One Etsy seller reportedly built an estimated $160,000 in revenue over roughly two years selling budget, expense, and planning templates priced at just $1 to $2.50 each, proof that small, affordable listings can add up fast when you have enough of them out there working for you. Templates built around bookkeeping for small businesses tend to have the broadest buyer base.

The appeal here is low overhead: startup cost is really just the time it takes to build clean, well-formatted spreadsheets in Google Sheets or Excel, plus a few dollars in listing fees. Templates like these are some of the simplest budgeting software for small business tools to package and resell.

Etsy takes a modest cut through its listing, transaction, and payment processing fees, but that’s a small trade-off for a shop that can keep selling while you’re doing something else entirely.

The catch is patience: a brand-new shop with no reviews usually needs weeks to months of consistent listing and promotion before sales pick up. The real unlock is building out a small catalog instead of launching with just one template, since buyers who like one design tend to browse the rest of the shop too, turning a single sale into several.

Best Passive Income Potential Etsy 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell budget templates built on small business budgeting software skills, with one seller reportedly earning $160,000 over two years. Open Shop

4. Small Business Budgeting and Cash Flow Coaching

Coaching small business owners through budgeting and cash flow decisions pays the best hourly rate on this entire list, with financial advisors and coaches generally billing $150 to $400 an hour. It’s a compelling option if you’ve already built real credibility, usually through a bookkeeping track record or a recognized credential, since clients are paying for your judgment as much as your time.

The best part is how low the barrier to entry is: no license is required to coach on budgeting and cash flow specifically, so you can start informally through referrals or a platform like Clarity.fm for essentially $0. A formal credential like the Accredited Financial Counselor designation exists if you want one later, but it’s better treated as a credibility builder down the road than something you need on day one. Coaches who know budgeting software for small business owners inside and out tend to build trust faster.

A first paid call can happen within days of listing on a per-session platform, though building a steady base of clients realistically takes months of referrals and reputation building. Coaching is proof that knowing how to make money with budgeting software isn’t limited to hands-on bookkeeping work alone.

One thing worth watching: keep your session scope clearly defined, since a client can easily start expecting hands-on bookkeeping help instead of coaching once the conversation gets rolling, which is an easy way for small business budgeting software coaching to quietly turn into unpaid extra work.

Highest Hourly Rate on This List Clarity.fm 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Coach small business owners on budgeting and cash flow using your small business budgeting software expertise, billing $150 to $400 an hour. Join Clarity

5. Becoming an Affiliate for Small Business Budgeting Software

FreshBooks offers one of the more generous affiliate payouts around, up to $200 for every paid subscription you refer, plus a smaller payout for free trial signups. It’s a genuinely appealing option if you already have an audience reading or watching content about small business finance, since the earning potential per referral is high compared to most affiliate programs.

The terms are refreshingly friendly too: a 120-day cookie window means a visitor who clicks your link and signs up months later still counts, and there’s just a $50 minimum payout threshold to clear. Startup cost is $0 to apply, though realistically a blog, YouTube channel, or social following focused on small business finance is what actually drives the clicks, so building that audience is the real investment here.

Once approved, payouts process monthly after a referred sale clears and your account crosses the minimum, which can happen from a single well-placed review or take a few months if you’re starting from scratch. Affiliate income shows that knowing how to make money with budgeting software without doing the bookkeeping work yourself.

The best way to make this work is genuine, hands-on experience with the product itself; a review built on real setup detail converts far better than a vague one, and it’s an easy, natural way to build small business budgeting software income around content you’re already creating. Content that covers bookkeeping for small businesses tends to attract a more engaged, higher-converting audience.

Easiest Way to Start for Free FreshBooks 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn up to $200 per referral promoting small business budgeting software to your own audience, free to join. Apply Now

6. Creating an Online Course on Small Business Budgeting

Teaching a course on small business budgeting is one of the more appealing build-once income ideas on this list, since you record your lessons once and they can keep selling for years with no extra work per sale. Getting started costs nothing beyond your time: Udemy lets you publish for free, and all you really need is genuine working knowledge of small business budgeting and basic screen recording or video editing ability.

The honest reality check is that most instructors earn modestly, so it’s worth treating this as a long-term project rather than a fast payday. The instructors who do well tend to be the ones who stick around: those who joined years earlier and kept their course updated consistently earn meaningfully more than instructors who published once and moved on, which says a lot about what actually drives success here.

Payouts land roughly 30 days after the month a sale occurs, and building the kind of search ranking and reviews that drive steady sales takes months to accumulate. Teaching what you know is a genuine long-term route into mastering how to make money with budgeting software.

If you’re willing to keep refining and promoting a small business budgeting software course over time rather than treating it as a one-and-done project, it’s one of the best online side hustles for building long-term authority instead of quick cash.

Best for Building Long Term Authority Udemy 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teach a course on small business budgeting software basics and bookkeeping walkthroughs, free to publish. Start Teaching

7. Starting a Content Site or YouTube Channel Reviewing Budgeting Software

A blog or YouTube channel reviewing small business budgeting software is one of the more scalable long-term plays on this list, since personal finance content commands some of the highest ad rates on YouTube, and your content keeps earning long after you’ve published it. Startup cost is $0 either way, and the real requirement is just original content plus enough consistency to build an audience, since Google AdSense review focuses on quality over size.

Approval is straightforward: AdSense sets no minimum traffic requirement to apply, and payouts kick in once your earnings cross a $100 threshold, landing about 30 days after a billable month closes. Reviewing budgeting software for small business owners is a niche with steady search demand and high ad rates.

The trade-off is patience; a brand-new channel earns close to nothing for months before ad revenue becomes noticeable, so this is a slow burn rather than a quick win.

The smarter move once you’re building an audience is pairing ad revenue with affiliate programs, like the FreshBooks one covered earlier, rather than relying on ads alone. Top finance creators report that ad revenue makes up only a fraction of their total channel income once established, so treating this as a multi-income-stream project from the start is the best way to turn small business budgeting software content into something genuinely worthwhile. Pairing it with AI tools for scripting and editing can speed up the whole process.

Most Scalable Long Term Income Google AdSense 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Build a blog or channel reviewing small business budgeting software, earning $10 to $26 RPM in the finance niche. Apply Now

Comparing All 7 Small Business Budgeting Softwares

Ready to compare small business side hustles beyond small business budgeting software skills alone? The Best Side Hustles for Small Business Owners hub page rounds up more options worth weighing against these seven.

Startup cost and time to first payout vary a lot across these seven small business budgeting software income paths, so here’s what to expect from each before committing real time to one. Together, they’re some of the best ways to make money on the internet if you already have a bookkeeping skill to sell.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Typical Earnings Freelance bookkeeping (QuickBooks ProAdvisor) $0 A few weeks via direct outreach (Find-a-ProAdvisor leads need Gold tier) $15/hr median on Upwork; $20 to $100 or more/hr broader market Bookkeeping and data entry VA work (Fiverr) $0 14 days after order completion, 7 days for Top Rated Sellers $30 to $500 per gig; $30 to $75/hr broader VA market Budget spreadsheet templates (Etsy) $0.20 per listing plus about 10% in fees A few days after sale, weeks to months to build traction $1 to $2.50 per template; one shop reportedly built $160,000 over about 2 years across 37,000+ sales [CONFIRM: name the shop] Budgeting and cash flow coaching (Clarity.fm) $0 (AFC certification optional, $625 to $2,025) Days for a first call, months for steady clients $150 to $400/hr Budgeting software affiliate (FreshBooks) $0 Monthly payout once the $50 minimum is hit Up to $200 per paid signup Online course on budgeting (Udemy) $0 About 30 days after sale; months to build sales $3,306/yr average; most instructors under $1,000/yr Content site or YouTube channel (Google AdSense) $0 About 30 days after the $100 minimum; 6 to 12 months to reach it $10 to $26 RPM in the finance niche

Can Reward Apps Add to Small Business Budgeting Software Income?

Yes, reward apps like Snakzy pay real, if small, cash starting at a $35 minimum, and they cost nothing to try. They work best stacked alongside one of the seven methods above while bookkeeping or template income is still ramping up, not as a replacement for any of them.

Here’s what each app actually pays out and what it costs to join while your small business budgeting software income ramps up.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Start earning small, no-cost rewards today by joining Snakzy while your budgeting software income builds.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA INCOME Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The version of these small business budgeting software income ideas that fails is almost always the one selling a guaranteed income or a shortcut around real bookkeeping work. Every legitimate method covered above is free or near-free to join and pays for real client work, real sales, or real audience building, not for recruiting.

Paid “certification” course funnels that charge for what Intuit gives away free: some third-party course sites sell QuickBooks ProAdvisor exam prep for $200 to $500, when Intuit’s own certification training and exam for small business budgeting software carry no enrollment or renewal fee.

some third-party course sites sell QuickBooks ProAdvisor exam prep for $200 to $500, when Intuit’s own certification training and exam for small business budgeting software carry no enrollment or renewal fee. MLM style “financial coaching” recruiting pitches: the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) own 2024 staff review of 70 MLM income disclosure statements found most participants earned $1,000 or less a year, and a “coaching franchise” that pays members mainly for recruiting other coaches, rather than for paying clients, fits the same pattern.

the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) own 2024 staff review of 70 MLM income disclosure statements found most participants earned $1,000 or less a year, and a “coaching franchise” that pays members mainly for recruiting other coaches, rather than for paying clients, fits the same pattern. “$10K a month selling spreadsheets” course flippers: the FTC warns that a business opportunity pitch promising a specific large income from reselling generic templates, backed by no verifiable sales history from the seller, is a classic fraud marker for anyone pitching small business budgeting software income, not a shortcut.

the FTC warns that a business opportunity pitch promising a specific large income from reselling generic templates, backed by no verifiable sales history from the seller, is a classic fraud marker for anyone pitching small business budgeting software income, not a shortcut. Coaching that quietly turns into unlicensed investment advice: budgeting and cash flow coaching does not require a securities license, but a coach who starts recommending specific investments crosses into work the SEC can treat as investment adviser activity requiring registration, per analysis from financial planning researcher Michael Kitces.

Final Verdict on Small Business Budgeting Software

The best starting point for earning with small business budgeting software depends on what you already have: existing bookkeeping skills to sell through freelance work, VA gigs, or coaching, or the patience to build a product or audience over time through Etsy templates, a course, affiliate income, or a content channel. Most readers should start with freelance bookkeeping or VA work, since Fiverr‘s zero-cost signup can produce a first client within weeks.

The range here is genuinely worth getting excited about: $15 to $100 or more an hour for bookkeeping and VA work, up to $150 to $400 an hour for established coaching, and slower-building options like templates and affiliate income that can compound into something bigger over time. A reward app like Snakzy is an easy way to add a little extra cash on the side while any of these ramps up.

Whichever path you pick, the fastest route in is freelance bookkeeping and VA work, while the bigger long-term payoffs sit in templates, coaching, courses, and content built on small business budgeting software.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA INCOME Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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