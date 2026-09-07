7 Real Jobs for 17 Year Olds: The Complete Guide 2026

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Jobs for 17 year olds are realistic to land across much of the United States, and retail or grocery applications are usually the fastest place to start. Federal law lets 16- and 17-year-olds work unlimited hours in non-hazardous jobs, although state rules can set tighter limits. Many online gig platforms require account holders to be 18, so this guide focuses on employers and informal work a 17-year-old can actually pursue.

This guide compares seven of the best jobs for 17 year olds using current pay data, startup requirements, and realistic first-paycheck timelines. The strongest jobs for teenagers here offer a posted hourly wage or a clear local rate, with no need to bypass an age restriction or pay to access work.

Is Finding a Job as a 17-Year-Old Actually Realistic?

Yes. Plenty of jobs for teenagers are open to 17-year-olds, and retail, grocery, and food-service employers can move from application to first shift within one to three weeks. Federal law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work in non-hazardous roles with no federal cap on hours, but state rules can still be stricter.

Pay depends heavily on location and employer. Federal law allows a training wage of $4.25 an hour for workers under 20 during their first 90 calendar days, although many large employers use their normal posted starting rate regardless of age. State and local minimum wages can also sit well above the federal $7.25 floor.

The best jobs for 17 year olds make their age requirements and starting pay clear before you apply. Retail and grocery work usually has a low entry barrier, while lifeguarding requires certification and camp jobs depend heavily on seasonal hiring windows.

A realistic search means applying to several employers rather than waiting on one response. Five to ten applications give you more chances to land an interview, while tutoring or babysitting can offer faster local income during a longer hiring process.

7 Real Jobs for 17 Year Olds You Can Actually Get

These seven options cover different levels of pay, flexibility, and preparation. Many part-time jobs for 17 year olds require little more than an application and interview, while higher-paying roles such as lifeguarding ask for training before you can start.

Each entry looks at typical pay, what you need to qualify, and how quickly money can reach you. That makes the comparison more useful than simply picking whichever job advertises the highest hourly rate.

1. Retail Sales Associate

Retail belongs among the best jobs for 17 year olds because the entry barrier is low and the pay is predictable. Target advertises starting wages of $15 to $24 an hour depending on the role and market, and many major retailers hire from age 16.

No previous work experience is usually required. An application and short interview are enough for many entry-level roles, which makes retail one of the easier part-time jobs for 17 year olds to pursue while still in school. A typical biweekly pay cycle puts the first paycheck around two weeks after starting.

The common mistake is assuming every retailer pays the full Target range. Pay varies by employer and location, so check the exact rate listed for the store before applying.

Easiest to Land Target 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Starting pay runs $15 to $24 an hour, with many stores hiring from age 16. See Openings

2. Certified Lifeguard

Lifeguarding stands out among jobs for teenagers because certification can push the hourly rate above typical entry-level work. Seasonal postings can pay around $17 to $19 an hour, while some American Red Cross-affiliated pools reach roughly $21 to $25 an hour.

The American Red Cross allows lifeguard certification from age 15. Training includes a swim test and timed water-safety exercises before the course begins. Expect the full course to take about 25 to 28 hours and cost roughly $350 to $500, with certification remaining valid for two years.

That upfront requirement makes lifeguarding one of the best jobs for 17 year olds who already swim confidently and can plan ahead for seasonal hiring. The common mistake is waiting until pools are already staffing for summer before starting certification. Once training and hiring are included, the first paycheck can take around three to six weeks.

Best Certified Option Certified Lifeguard 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Certified roles can pay roughly $17 to $25 an hour, with training required first. Find Classes

3. Fast-Food Crew Member

Fast-food work is one of the most widely available part-time jobs for 17 year olds. Chains such as Chick-fil-A commonly hire from age 16, although each franchised location can set its own minimum age. National pay sits around $15 an hour on average, but local starting rates vary.

Jobs for teenagers at fast-food restaurants usually require no previous experience, and most training happens after you are hired. Hiring can also move quickly when a location needs evening or weekend coverage, with the first paycheck often arriving one to two weeks after you start.

One detail worth checking is whether that location uses a different starting rate for employees under 18. The common mistake is relying on a national average instead of asking what a 17-year-old will actually earn at that specific restaurant.

Most Flexible Shifts Chick-fil-A 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Entry-level crew roles average around $15 an hour, with many locations hiring from 16. Browse Careers

4. Grocery Store Cashier or Courtesy Clerk

Grocery work remains one of the best jobs for 17 year olds who want steady local hours and no certification requirement. Courtesy clerks average around $14.36 an hour nationally, while actual rates vary by chain and location.

These part-time jobs for 17 year olds can include bagging groceries, collecting carts, stocking light items, or working a register where local rules allow it. Chains such as Publix hire younger teens for certain store roles, although cashier duties can have additional restrictions when alcohol or tobacco sales are involved.

Training happens on the job, and startup cost is effectively $0. A standard biweekly schedule usually puts the first paycheck around two weeks after starting. The common mistake is applying specifically for cashier work before checking whether local age rules allow a 17-year-old to handle every transaction.

Steadiest Local Work Publix 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Courtesy clerks average about $14.36 an hour, with no certification required. Apply at Publix

5. Local Tutor for Younger Students

Tutoring can pay well for jobs for teenagers because strong subject knowledge has real value to parents and younger students. Teenage tutors average around $20.22 an hour, while harder subjects such as advanced math or foreign languages can push local rates above $30.

Most 17-year-olds will find clients through school contacts, teacher referrals, or people they already know rather than a national tutoring platform. Large tutoring companies can set higher minimum ages, so local work is usually the more realistic route. For more age-appropriate ways to earn outside a regular employer, our best online side hustles for teens guide covers other options built around a school schedule.

For students with strong grades, tutoring can be one of the best jobs for 17 year olds because there is almost no startup cost and payment can arrive immediately after a session. It also works well among part-time jobs for 17 year olds because sessions can fit around school hours.

The common mistake is setting the first rate too low because you have never charged for tutoring before. Check what tutors in your area charge and price around the subject difficulty and preparation involved.

Best for Strong Students Local Tutoring 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teen tutors average about $20.22 an hour, with specialist subjects reaching $30+. Apply Now

6. Junior Camp Counselor

Camp work gives jobs for teenagers a more seasonal option. Junior counselor and counselor-in-training roles average around $14.98 an hour nationally, although pay and eligibility vary between individual camps.

Many standard counselor jobs begin at 18, but specific camps run junior or CIT programs for 17-year-olds and graduating seniors. Some YMCA camps use this structure, so eligibility needs to be confirmed with the individual location before applying.

That makes camp counseling one of the best jobs for 17 year olds who want concentrated summer work and enjoy working with younger children. Applications often open well before summer, and hiring plus training can mean several weeks before the first paycheck arrives.

The common mistake is assuming every nearby camp accepts junior counselors. Check the age requirement before building your summer plans around one location.

Best Summer Option Junior Camp Counselor 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Junior counselor roles average around $14.98 an hour, with availability varying by camp. See Camp Jobs

7. Babysitter or Part-Time Childcare Helper

Babysitting remains one of the most flexible part-time jobs for 17 year olds because you can find work locally rather than waiting through a corporate hiring process. Teen sitters average around $11.79 an hour, with actual rates depending on location and responsibilities.

The higher $20 to $26 hourly figures often quoted by major childcare services include experienced adult sitters and professional caregivers, so they are not a realistic starting benchmark for most jobs for teenagers. Major platforms such as Care.com, UrbanSitter, and Rover also require caregivers to be at least 18, which makes local referrals the appropriate route at 17.

The American Red Cross offers an online Babysitting Basics course that is open from age 11 and takes about four hours. Certification is optional, but it can give parents more confidence when you are building your first client base.

The common mistake is quoting adult professional rates before you have experience. Local babysitting can still pay quickly, with payment often arriving the same day as the job. Babysitting can also sit alongside other flexible work, and our best side hustles guide covers more ways to earn around an existing schedule.

Fastest Cash Payout Babysitting 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Teen sitters average about $11.79 an hour, with local jobs often paying the same day. Get Certified

How the 7 Jobs Compare

The best jobs for 17 year olds depend on whether you care more about hourly pay, quick hiring, or flexibility around school. This table shows the practical trade-offs across all seven options.

Method Typical Pay Startup Cost Time to First Paycheck Retail Sales Associate $15 to $24/hr $0 About 2 weeks Certified Lifeguard $17 to $25/hr $350 to $500 (cert) 3 to 6 weeks Fast-Food Crew Member $11 to $19/hr $0 1 to 2 weeks Grocery Cashier or Courtesy Clerk $12 to $16/hr $0 About 2 weeks Local Tutor $14 to $30+/hr $0 Same day to a few days Junior Camp Counselor $12 to $17/hr $0 Several weeks (seasonal) Babysitter or Childcare Helper $9 to $17/hr $0 (optional cert, low cost) Same day

Readers who want to compare local work with broader online earning options can also see the best way to make money on the internet.

Retail and grocery work offer the most predictable route to a regular paycheck, while tutoring and babysitting can pay sooner once you already have a local client. Lifeguarding has the strongest hourly ceiling here, but the certification cost and training time make it slower to enter.

Camp work is more seasonal, and fast-food pay varies heavily by location. The highest hourly rate is not automatically the best choice if the schedule or startup requirements do not fit your situation.

What Doesn’t Work for 17-Year-Old Job Seekers

The biggest problems with jobs for teenagers usually come from scams or listings that ignore age restrictions. A legitimate employer should be clear about the work, the pay, and any requirements before you start.

Paying upfront to get hired. The FTC warns about job scams that demand money for certification, equipment, or guaranteed placement before any real work begins.

The FTC warns about job scams that demand money for certification, equipment, or guaranteed placement before any real work begins. Accepting fake-check payments. A scammer may send a check and ask you to return part of the money. The original payment can later bounce and leave you responsible for the loss.

A scammer may send a check and ask you to return part of the money. The original payment can later bounce and leave you responsible for the loss. Lying about your age. Platforms or employers that require workers to be 18 can close an account or cancel an application if you use a false birthdate.

Platforms or employers that require workers to be 18 can close an account or cancel an application if you use a false birthdate. Ignoring local work rules. Federal law gives 16- and 17-year-olds more freedom than younger teens, but state rules can still limit hours or specific duties.

Federal law gives 16- and 17-year-olds more freedom than younger teens, but state rules can still limit hours or specific duties. Waiting on one application. A single employer can take weeks to respond. Applying to several suitable roles gives you a better chance of landing an interview quickly.

Final Verdict on Jobs for 17 Year Olds

Retail and grocery work are the strongest starting points for most 17-year-olds because they combine a low entry barrier with predictable hourly pay. Target stands out for its advertised $15 to $24 hourly range, while grocery stores can offer steady local shifts with no certification required.

Lifeguarding is worth considering if you already swim confidently and can cover the training cost. Tutoring and babysitting work better when flexibility matters more than a fixed weekly schedule, especially if you already know families or younger students who need help.

For part-time jobs for 17 year olds, the best first move is applying to several realistic local openings instead of waiting for one perfect role. A dependable job that fits around school is more useful than chasing the highest advertised rate and never getting hired.

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