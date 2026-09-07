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How To Make Money With Facebook in 2026: Grow Your Audience

If you’re interested in how to make money with Facebook, the fastest realistic option is finding paid freelance gigs in niche Facebook Groups, especially if you already have a marketable skill. A product-based option like a Printify shop can have a higher earning ceiling, but usually takes longer to generate income.

The real opportunity on Facebook isn’t the platform paying you directly. It’s the free audience it gives you while you build a skill or shop that can eventually earn money without it.

The methods on how to make money with Facebook listed here mainly use Facebook to find clients, jobs, customers, or an audience, while the actual work and payments happen on other platforms. To make money on Facebook, options range from finding freelance clients in groups and completing jobs on Fiverr to promoting a Printify shop to a Facebook audience.

Is Making Money With Facebook Actually Realistic?

Yes, making money with Facebook is realistic for most people, but Facebook itself is usually the discovery channel rather than the income source. A casual user might earn around $50 a month from a small gig, while someone with an active Printify shop or full freelance client list could earn $1,500 or more.

The difference when trying to make money on Facebook comes down to time, skills, and the method you choose. Facebook Groups and Marketplace can help you find clients, customers, students, and buyers, while the actual work, sales, and payments happen elsewhere through platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, Wyzant, or a Printify store.

Most methods on how to make money with Facebook below can fit into 5 to 10 spare hours a week and cost little or nothing to start. You can use skills you already have or learn a free tool like Canva. How much you actually earn extra income on Facebook depends on several factors, including your experience, location, and the platform for your service.

If you’d rather sell physical items than a service or digital product you create, Facebook Marketplace is also useful for finding buyers for furniture, electronics, and other things you no longer need.

7 Real Ways To Make Money With Facebook

These methods on how to make money with Facebook focus on finding clients, customers, and opportunities on the platform, then turning those connections into income through freelance platforms, online stores, and service marketplaces.

1. Launch a Print-on-Demand Shop Promoted in Facebook Groups and Marketplace

As of September 2026, Printify‘s own profit calculator projects about $321.16 a month from a single design selling once a day, based on a t-shirt with a $9.64 fulfillment cost sold at $20. That figure assumes consistent daily sales, which requires actively promoting your listings and photos in relevant Facebook Groups and Marketplace, rather than using the native Facebook Shop checkout feature.

Printify has a free plan, which covers up to five stores and unlimited designs. The optional $39 per month Premium plan adds up to a 33% discount on production costs, but it isn’t necessarily required to make money on Facebook.

No inventory is needed because each order is produced and shipped after a sale. The main requirements are a design, which you can create for free in Canva, and consistent posting in groups where your target buyers already spend time.

Pricing a product too close to its fulfillment cost can leave shipping and the time spent promoting in groups to consume the entire margin. Expect at least two to four weeks of consistent posting before the first real sale, since you start without an existing audience.

If you prefer a native storefront, you can check Facebook Shop instead, which is a different option if you want to learn how to make money with Facebook.

TURN FACEBOOK AUDIENCES INTO SALES Printify 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Promote your Printify products and send shoppers to your store. Open a Shop

2. Pick Up Freelance Writing Gigs Through Facebook Groups

Most first-time freelance writers who find clients through Facebook Groups start with modest per-piece rates while building a track record. Experienced writers can earn much more, but higher rates usually come with a stronger portfolio and proven results.

For this method on how to make money with Facebook, it’s free to start, but you’ll need a few writing samples. In relevant freelance and small-business Facebook Groups, you can pitch your writing services directly through comments or DMs instead of submitting a formal application. Once you find an interested client, move the transaction to Fiverr or another similar platform and use it to handle the work and payment.

Your first payout depends on the platform and client. Finding a client to make money on Facebook can happen quickly, but completing the work and receiving payment through Fiverr or another platform can take longer.

You can create two or three unpaid samples if you don’t have previous work to show, which is a practical freelancing tip when exploring ways to make money with Facebook. Post useful, relevant offers in groups where businesses or clients already seek writers, then direct interested prospects to your Fiverr profile. As your portfolio and client history grow, use Facebook primarily for finding new leads while building your freelance business on Fiverr.

TURN GROUPS INTO WRITING CLIENTS Fiverr 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Share your writing services to attract clients on Fiverr. List a Service

3. Offer Virtual Assistant Services to Small Businesses You Meet in Facebook Groups

If you’re interested in VA work to make money on Facebook, create an Upwork profile offering services like scheduling, inbox management, and basic admin support, then use small-business Facebook Groups to promote your services and find potential clients. This gives you a way to use Facebook for lead generation while handling the actual work and payment through Upwork.

As of this writing, Upwork freelance virtual assistants charge an average of $18 to 35 per hour, depending on skills and experience. There’s no startup cost to earn extra income on Facebook if you already have a laptop and use free tools like Google Workspace and Canva.

For this method on how to make money with Facebook, business-owner Groups and niche VA Groups can help you reach people already looking for administrative help. There’s no fixed timeline for your first payout because it depends on how quickly you find a client, agree on the work, and complete the project through Upwork.

VA work can range from simple inbox management to handling a business owner’s entire back office. To make money on Facebook, start with services you can confidently deliver, then use Facebook to promote your Upwork services and find new leads as you build experience and a stronger client history.

FIND VA CLIENTS THROUGH FACEBOOK Upwork 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Promote your VA services and connect clients with Upwork. Sign Up

4. Tutor Students You Connect With Through Facebook Parent and Community Groups

Tutoring can be a practical way to make money on Facebook by reaching out to parents and students who need help with a specific subject. Local parent and community Groups can help you promote your tutoring services and find potential students, while the actual lessons and payments can happen through a platform like Wyzant.

This method on how to make money with Facebook is free to start if you already have a computer, internet connection, and teaching materials. Wyzant reviews tutors’ qualifications before listing them, and tutors set their own hourly rates.

There’s no fixed timeline to earn extra income on Facebook for your first payout because it depends on how quickly you find students and schedule lessons. On Wyzant, payments are issued on the 1st and 15th of each month, with lessons submitted at least five business days before the payment date.

Use Facebook mainly to find tutoring leads and build visibility, then move interested students to the platform you choose. With Wyzant, tutors keep 75% of their posted hourly rate after the platform’s 25% fee.

FIND TUTORING STUDENTS ON FACEBOOK Wyzant 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Promote your tutoring services and direct students to Wyzant. Create a Profile

5. Offer Graphic Design Services You Advertise in Facebook Groups

Graphic design can be a practical way to earn extra income on Facebook if you already know how to create logos, flyers, social graphics, or other visual content. Use Facebook Groups to showcase your work and find small-business clients, then direct interested prospects to platforms like 99designs.

For this option on how to make money with Facebook, you can start with minimal upfront cost if free tools like Canva already cover the services you offer. 99designs is free to join, while its designer platform fee for 1-to-1 Projects ranges from 15% for Entry Level designers to 5% for Top Level designers.

This is a legit side hustle to earn extra income on Facebook, but there’s no fixed time for your first payout because you first need to find and complete a paid project. After payment is released, 99designs has a five-business-day review period before sending funds to Hyperwallet, followed by transfer time based on your payout method.

Use Facebook to build visibility and generate leads, while 99designs gives you a platform for turning those design opportunities into paid projects.

TURN FACEBOOK CONNECTIONS INTO CLIENTS 99designs 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Showcase your graphic design services and direct clients to 99designs. Try Now

6. Book Local Photography Gigs Through Facebook Community Groups

Photography can work well if you want to earn extra income on Facebook because you can charge per session instead of by the hour. Family portraits, birthdays, graduations, and small events are services you can promote in local Facebook Groups, while Thumbtack gives you another way to find clients.

Your starting costs depend on the gear you already own. A phone or existing camera can help you build an initial portfolio, while more specialized equipment can be added as your business grows.

Thumbtack lists family and children’s portraits at an average of $269 nationally, while portrait photography overall averages $277. Use these figures as pricing references rather than guaranteed earnings, since rates vary by location and what each session includes, among other factors.

Before each photoshoot, agree on what the client receives and how they can use the photos. When exploring this method on how to make money with Facebook, clear terms help prevent disputes over image usage and make it easier to turn Facebook leads into paid photography sessions through Thumbtack.

FIND PHOTOGRAPHY CLIENTS LOCALLY Thumbtack 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Promote your photography services and attract Thumbtack leads. Start Today

7. Line Up Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Through Facebook Neighborhood Groups

Pet sitting and dog walking are simple ways to make money with Facebook if you’re comfortable caring for animals. Local Facebook Groups can help you find nearby pet owners who need a sitter or walker, while Rover gives you a dedicated platform for bookings and payments.

You can start with basic supplies you already own, but joining Rover has an upfront cost. Its current profile review fee is $49 to $79, depending on location, and providers take home 80% of their earnings from each booking.

For this method on how to make money with Facebook, there’s no set timeline for your first payout because you need to secure and complete a booking first. Rover releases your earnings after the service is completed, giving you a more structured way to handle payments than arranging everything through local Facebook Groups.

To earn extra income on Facebook, use Facebook to reach local pet owners and build demand for your services, then use Rover when you want a platform to manage bookings, payments, and client communication.

FIND PET-SITTING CLIENTS ON FACEBOOK Rover 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money with Facebook? Promote your pet-sitting services and attract Rover clients. Apply Now

Comparing the Ways To Make Money With Facebook

Choosing the right platform when researching how to make money with Facebook depends on balancing upfront costs, payout speeds, and realistic earning potential. The estimates below are based on current platform rates, marketplace pricing data, and third-party wage data where platform-specific earnings aren’t available.

Method Estimated Pay Startup Cost Payout Timeline Print-on-Demand Shop (Printify) $5–$15+/sale estimated profit $0 with Pop-Up Store 15th of the following month Freelance Writing Gigs (Fiverr) $45–$65/hour $0 14 days after order completion Virtual Assistant Services (Upwork) $18–35/hour $0 10 days after the weekly billing period Tutoring (Wyzant) $20.22–$35/hour $0 1st or 15th of the month Graphic Design Services (99designs) $35–$55/hour $0 to sign up 5–10+ business days after payment release Local Photography Gigs (Thumbtack) $265–$483/session Depends on existing gear Varies Pet Sitting/Dog Walking (Rover) $16–$25 per 30-minute walk $49–$79 review fee 2 days after service ends

Add Reward Apps To Earn Extra Cash

Play-to-earn and reward apps won’t replace the Facebook side hustle methods above, but they add a small, guaranteed amount of extra cash. They’re a supplement for people already exploring how to make money with Facebook. The apps below are worth adding to whichever method above you pick, and none of them require any upfront cost.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

You can use all three apps at the same time if you have plenty of free time to maximize your extra income together with your Facebook side hustle, but if you want an app that focuses more on actual gameplay, get Snakzy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra cash with Snakzy while making money from Facebook. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

If you’re researching how to make money with Facebook, not all options are legit. Many scams target people looking for freelance work, local gigs, tutoring, or online stores. Knowing the common Facebook side hustle warning signs can help you avoid losing money before you earn anything.

Upfront fees for guaranteed clients – Be wary of courses or agencies charging hundreds of dollars for promised freelance or VA clients.

– Be wary of courses or agencies charging hundreds of dollars for promised freelance or VA clients. Unpaid trial work – Requests for free logos, articles, photos, or other samples can be attempts to collect work without paying. You’ll encounter this often when exploring ways to make money with Facebook.

– Requests for free logos, articles, photos, or other samples can be attempts to collect work without paying. You’ll encounter this often when exploring ways to make money with Facebook. Copyrighted print-on-demand designs – Using unlicensed fan art, trademarks, or brand logos can result in takedowns or account restrictions.

– Using unlicensed fan art, trademarks, or brand logos can result in takedowns or account restrictions. Untraceable payments – Gift cards, wire transfers, or requests to send money back are common scam warning signs.

– Gift cards, wire transfers, or requests to send money back are common scam warning signs. Pay-to-get-work offers – Legitimate clients generally don’t require a fee to connect you with a job.

The safest approach is to use Facebook to find opportunities, then verify the client, platform, and payment terms before doing the work. You can also supplement your Facebook side hustles with game apps that pay real money.

Final Verdict on How To Make Money With Facebook

Yes, you can make money with Facebook, but Facebook doesn’t usually pay you directly for using Groups or Marketplace. Instead, you can use them to find customers for freelance services, local gigs, or a product business.

The best ways to make money with Facebook include freelance writing, VA work, graphic design, tutoring, and photography for people with existing skills. A Printify shop is another option for building a product business. Realistic earnings range from about $50 to over $1,500 per month, depending on the method, skill level, and time invested. If you want a fast method on how to make money with Facebook, freelance gigs can provide a first payout in about one to two weeks.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra cash with Snakzy while making money from Facebook. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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