How Do I Make Money with a Blog in 2026?

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How can you make money with your blog? Most focused niches can turn a real profit, and pairing display ads with affiliate links pays off fastest after your blog reaches a few thousand monthly readers.

Making money from blogs is one of the few forms of digital income that can simultaneously pay you five different ways. From ad impressions to your own digital products, blogs can produce multiple streams of income from a single post.

None of this happens in a day. Blog ideas that make money will take months of consistent posting before the first real check arrives, and blog monetization tends to reward a narrow, searchable topic over a broad personal diary. So, how do you earn money with a blog, step by step? The rest of this guide ranks eight real ways to blog and make money, based on how much they actually pay once traffic and trust are built up, with real rates cited for each one, so you can find out how much bloggers make.

Is Making Money With a Blog Actually Realistic?

Most bloggers don’t earn large amounts all at once. When it comes to how much bloggers make, 45% of bloggers make under $100 a month, according to Productive Blogging’s Blogging Income Survey, which also reported that a much smaller group is able to make money equivalent to their full-time income from their pages.

The survey also lists 21 months as the average time before the first stream of income, while full-time income takes about four years.

Blogger Michelle Schroeder-Gardner made $54,432 from affiliate commissions in October 2016 alone from her Making Sense of Cents finance blog, without even counting income from display ads and sponsorships. Blog monetization success to this degree is unlikely for beginners, but it’s an example of how making money with a blog can be highly lucrative.

Topic choice is critical when it comes to how to make money with your blog. Searchable topics that lead to spending, like personal finance or hobbies that require gear and equipment, reach monetizable traffic faster than a lifestyle diary. It matches what advertisers already pay for, making it an easy way to earn money with a blog.

A slower, more reliable few hundred dollars a month can matter more than a long shot at a full income. Our $1,000 a week breakdown covers faster routes that skip the audience-building step entirely.

8 Real Ways to Make Money With a Blog

How do I make money with a blog the fastest way possible? Start with one focus and expand as traffic and trust grow.

Affiliate income realistically lands in the low three figures a month for a new blog running a handful of programs at once. It’s the fastest of the eight methods to start, since it needs no minimum audience to join. The catch is that commission rates vary by category, so the products you recommend decide most of your ceiling.

Amazon Associates‘ own published rate card pays 1% on some categories. Most everyday household goods sit between 3% and 4.5%, but categories like luxury beauty can pay up to 10%, while software, finance, and travel affiliate programs typically pay far more per sale. Choose your categories wisely in order to quickly make money with your blog.

Getting a program actually paying out comes down to a short setup, not a technical build:

Join a program that matches what you already write about, instead of the one with the biggest headline rate

Get approved (for Amazon Associates, it can require a few qualifying sales inside your first 180 days)

Add a clear disclosure near the link, following the FTC’s own endorsement guidelines before publishing

Place links inside genuinely useful content, not a bare list bolted onto an unrelated post

A common mistake is joining a dozen programs before your blog has enough traffic and potentially paying customers.This spreads your links thin and makes the required disclosure feel cluttered. Pick two or three programs suited to your content and focus on growing those first. For most beginners, it’s a quick and simple answer for how to make money using a blog.

No Minimum Traffic Amazon Associates 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, pays 1% to 10% per sale depending on category. Join Amazon Associates

Premium display ad networks pay $20 to $40 for every thousand views for, making it the widest income ceiling of any method here. It scales directly with traffic and needs no selling at all. However, getting into one of those networks, not running the ads, is the actual hurdle when it comes to this blog idea for making money.

Raptive cut its entry bar from 100,000 to 25,000 monthly pageviews in late 2025, and pays publishers 75% of ad revenue by its own account. Mediavine went further in 2026, dropping its old 50,000-session rule for a $5,000 annual ad-revenue threshold instead, so a smaller but higher-paying niche can qualify, making advertising one of the most scalable forms of blog monetization.

Below either bar, Google’s AdSense pays 68% revenue share on content ads, commonly earning a general blog $3 to $10 per 1,000 pageviews. Getting from zero to a premium network runs through the smaller platforms first:

Run Google AdSense from your first post

Track pageviews monthly

Move to Ezoic or Mediavine once you have steady sessions

Apply to Mediavine or Raptive after clearing their thresholds for a meaningful revenue jump

However, stacking too many ads can drag rankings down and shrink traffic. A lighter ad layout can earn more over a year, making ad displays a good way to make money with a vlog.

Highest Ceiling Mediavine 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join once you clear its 2026 revenue bar, pays a 75% base revenue share for blog monetization. Apply to Mediavine

To earn money from blogs, digital products may also be a valid method. A single template pack or ebook priced at $10 to $30 can out-earn a month of display ads. Digital product sales significantly add to how much do bloggers make because they keep profits after the platform’s cut. The ceiling depends entirely on how many people you can put the offer in front of, which is usually an email list rather than the blog itself.

Gumroad, for example, charges 10% plus $0.50 on a direct sale from your blog’s link. There is no monthly fee, which means a product that never sells costs you nothing beyond the time you put into making it.

To make money with your blog through this method, you can follow the same procedure every time:

Look at your blog engagement for a problem readers want solved

Build the smallest version of a fix: a checklist, template, or short guide

List it on Gumroad and link it from the post that inspired it

Readers who already trust your free content will pay a fair price for a paid service, and is a good way to make money with a blog beyond ads and affiliate links.

Keep Most of Every Sale Gumroad 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to list, charges 10% plus $0.50 per direct sale with no monthly fee. Start Selling

Course materials priced between $100 and $500 earn far more per buyer than any single digital download, making it a lucrative form of blog monetization. Even a small class of twenty paying students can generate more revenues than a month’s worth of ads, which makes it a good way to make money with your blog.

Teachable currently runs on paid plans only, with a 7.5% transaction fee on its entry-level plan that disappears entirely on its higher plans. While lucrative, the tradeoff for this method is that a course takes real production time before it earns a cent.

While building your coaching and course materials, it’s important to remember the following:

Pitch the course idea to your email list before recording a single lesson

Take a small number of pre orders to confirm people will actually pay

Record the lessons only after you have real buyers, in the order they most need them

Open a live coaching option alongside it for readers who want direct help

A pre-sale can also test demand before launching a full product, which can help ensure that you make money from a blog rather than turning it into wasted months.

Highest Price Per Buyer Teachable 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Plans start at $29 a month billed annually, with the transaction fee dropping to 0% above the entry tier. Try Teachable

A single sponsored post typically pays $500 to $5,000, depending on your traffic and niche. That is the highest per-post payout on this list of blog ideas that make money.

Industry rate guides commonly suggest pricing a post the same way a display network prices an impression: divide your monthly pageviews by 1,000, then charge $10 to $100 for each thousand.

Whatever the number, the FTC’s own endorsement guidance requires a clear, visible disclosure on every paid placement, not a buried footnote.

Brands rarely find a blog on their own, so the process usually runs the other way:

Build a one-page media kit showing traffic, audience, and past partnerships

List yourself on a creator marketplace like Aspire so brands can find you

Pitch a small number of brands that already fit your niche directly

Negotiate a flat rate up front

While it’s tempting to get the first offer that arrives without a media kit or a rate in mind, this could limit your future brand partnerships and stunt your blog monetization. Choosing a niche is critical when it comes to how to make money with your blog, but so is choosing rates and partnerships wisely. If you can do these, sponsored posts would be a good way to make money with a blog per post.

Highest Per Post Payout Aspire 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free for creators to join, connects you directly with brands looking to pay for posts. Join Aspire

If you have several hundred members paying $5 a month, your subscription can build a steadier income than traffic-dependent ad revenue, because a subscriber will pay whether or not your post goes viral. However, your blog would have to offer subscriptions something worth paying for.

Patreon charges new creators 10% of membership income, while bloggers make with the rest of the money. Subscription packages must clearly be worth their prices, so build the offer before you build the tiers:

Decide what’s free and what’s not

Start with one simple tier

Announce it to your existing audience

The common mistake is launching four or five tiers on day one, which asks a new member to make a hard decision before they trust you enough to pay at all. One tier that clearly earns its price outperforms a confusing menu, and it is a steadier answer to how to make money with your blog than four tiers at once.

Steadier Than Ad Revenue Patreon 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to set up, new creators keep 90% of membership income before payment processing. Get Patreon

If you’re wondering how I can blog and make money without relying entirely on ads, consulting may hold the answer. A blogger with traction can charge $50 to $300 an hour for consulting or coaching calls. That is often the single highest hourly rate on this list, because you are selling direct access to your own judgement, not a share of an ad impression. It still depends entirely on your blog proving that judgement first.

This method treats the blog as a very long, patient sales page. Every genuinely useful post is proof you know the subject, and readers who have used your free advice for months are far more likely to pay for your direct time than a stranger clicking a cold ad ever would.

Turning that trust into booked, paid time into a way you can make money with your blog requires a few steps:

Add a clearly linked services page stating what you offer

Set up a booking tool like Calendly so a reader can grab a slot

Mention the service naturally at the end of posts

Raise your rate once you are consistently full

The common mistake is hiding the services page in a menu nobody sees, then wondering why nobody books a call. A reader has to see the offer to take i. If your credibility is built up over time, coaching and consulting can prove to be a profitable way to make money with a blog.

Highest Hourly Rate Calendly 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free plan available, lets readers book and pay for a consulting slot without back and forth emails. Try Calendly

A branded mug or T-shirt sold through print on demand typically clears a few dollars of profit per unit, which makes this the lowest ceiling method on this list of blog ideas that make money, unless your audience is large enough for volume to matter. It is also the only method of earning money from blogs that puts a physical object in a reader’s hands.

Alternatives like Printful, Redbubble, and Spring all run the same model. A supplier prints and ships each order only after it sells. You never hold inventory or risk money upfront, which makes it a lower-risk way to make money with your blog. With Printify, you can also use its storefront tools.

The setup can be done quickly:

Design one or two simple items tied to a phrase your readers already recognize

Connect a print on demand supplier so orders fulfill automatically

Set your price to leave a real margin over the base printing cost

Link the store from a relevant post

To make money with a blog using physical products, remember to keep inventories manageable. This way, physical products can be one of the more practical and effective blog ideas that make money.

Zero Inventory Risk Printify 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, only charges the base production cost per item once an order actually sells. Join Printify

How the Ways to Make Money With a Blog Compare

Most successful blogs run three or four of our listed methods at once instead of just one idea that makes money. To help you choose, we created a table below to help compare options. For a faster comparison of where else that same effort could go, our $2,000 quickly guide covers routes that skip the readership step entirely, if speed matters more than long-term ways to make money with a blog.

If you’re deciding whether you can make money from a blog, consult the table below to see which methods appeal to you. We condense the eight blog ideas that make money here:

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payment Realistic Ceiling Hands-On Level Affiliate marketing $0 1 to 3 months Low three figures a month at first Semi-active Display advertising $0 3 to 6 months $20 to $40 per 1,000 pageviews Passive Digital products $0 to $50 2 to 4 weeks after launch Scales with email list size Semi-active Online courses and coaching $29 a month and up 1 to 2 months $100 to $500 per buyer Active Sponsored posts $0 1 to 3 months $500 to $5,000 per post Active Membership content $0 2 to 6 months Roughly $5 a month per member Semi-active Selling your own services $0 Varies with authority $50 to $300 an hour Active Physical products and merch $0 2 to 4 weeks A few dollars profit per unit Semi-active

How We Chose Our List

Each method we chose had to clear three tests before it made our list on how to blog and make money. We selected practical ways to earn money from blogs without presenting blog monetization as a guaranteed source of quick income.

First, the method needed a real, currently-operating blog monetization platform, checked against that platform’s own published term. Second, it needed a stated rate, fee, or revenue share on record for how much bloggers make. Third, it had to fit an ordinary blog, so single-platform review formats and anything needing an already-large following were left out.

Using these parameters, we chose our list of ways you can make money with a blog.

A few near-misses, like affiliate networks with no public rate card, were excluded from our list of ways to earn money from blogs because of our third parameter. If your niche leans more toward gaming than lifestyle or finance, our guide to earning $200 fast covers a narrower, faster set of options built for that audience.

Can Play-to-Earn Games Cover the Gap While Your Blog Grows?

Yes, a reward app or play-to-earn game can put small, real cash in your account within days, which a new blog usually will be unable to do for months. Neither one replaces blog income, but both can carry you through the slow early stretch this guide has been honest about. How do I make money with a blog before it earns anything on its own? Lean on quick apps like these in the meantime.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, pays out in cash instead of points. Unlike a blog, you can start today with no content to write. Expect a minimum age requirement on most cash-out apps in this category, so treat them as a bridge for adults, not a program for minors.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Freecash $5 Free

If gaming genuinely fits your audience better than blogging does, our best game apps for real money and our Roblox money guide cover routes that pay faster than any blog can in its first year, rather than trying to blog and make money.

Ready to start with the app that needs the least to get going? Grab Snakzy and get your first payout while it is still too hard to blog and make money in the beginning. Treat these apps as a fast, honest side answer to how do I make money with a blog before your first real payment arrives.

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What Doesn’t Work

Not every blog idea will make money. There are a few blogging income premises fail in the same predictable ways every time, and they are worth learning about before making a decision on how you plan to earn money from blogs. Oftentimes, there are hidden costs or odds that rarely pay out.

Content mills and pay-per-word farms that brand themselves as blogging income opportunities. This is freelance writing wearing a blogging costume, and it builds no assets you actually own, which makes it a weak method for blog monetization.

that brand themselves as blogging income opportunities. This is freelance writing wearing a blogging costume, and it builds no assets you actually own, which makes it a weak method for blog monetization. Traffic and follower-buying services that promise instant scale. Ad networks and affiliate programs both check for genuine engagement, and paid, fake traffic gets accounts suspended. This does not make it an effective way to make money with your blog.

that promise instant scale. Ad networks and affiliate programs both check for genuine engagement, and paid, fake traffic gets accounts suspended. This does not make it an effective way to make money with your blog. Undisclosed sponsorships that skip the notice a reader is owed. The FTC’s own endorsement guidance treats a hidden paid placement as deceptive advertising, not a style choice. Pursuing these won’t be a way to successfully blog and make money.

that skip the notice a reader is owed. The FTC’s own endorsement guidance treats a hidden paid placement as deceptive advertising, not a style choice. Pursuing these won’t be a way to successfully blog and make money. Expired domain-flipping pitched as passive blog income. Buying an old domain for its backlinks and relaunching it rarely restores the traffic that domain used to have, which means your blog won’t make money from it.

Buying an old domain for its backlinks and relaunching it rarely restores the traffic that domain used to have, which means your blog won’t make money from it. Ad networks with no public rate card. A network that will not say what it pays before you sign up is negotiating from a position where you have no way to check if the number is fair, which would make it hard to determine whether you can make money from a blog.

You can learn to make money with a blog without falling for one of these by checking every opportunity thoroughly before investing in it. None of these are shortcuts: they are the same effort a working method takes, spent on something that structurally cannot pay out the way it is advertised.

Final Verdict on How Do I Make Money With a Blog

Can I make money from a blog? Yes, but the realistic path is longer than you’d expect. Start with one method on how to blog and make money. Our suggestion would be affiliate marketing under a light layer of display ads, since that pair needs no minimum audience and starts earning the moment your first few posts rank. After this first stream of blog monetization, layer in a single digital product once you have a small email list, where the real margin lives. Together, those two moves are the most efficient way to make money with a blog without wasting your first few months.

Save sponsored posts, courses, and memberships for later, once you have the traffic and trust to make them worth the extra effort. By this time, you’ll be able to increase your ways of earning money from blogs.

If you’re looking for ways you can make money from a blog before it generates meaningful revenue, the answer may lie on additional sources of income. Lean on quick supplemental cash from Snakzy while your pageviews and reputation compound in the background. Set up your first affiliate link today, and you will have your first way to make money with a blog within a single quarter, not a single year.

While building traffic and credibility, earn extra cash with Snakzy, which will help you stabilize your income and boost revenue streams.

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