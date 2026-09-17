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9 Ways to Get Paid for Scrolling on TikTok in 2026

Want to get paid for scrolling on TikTok? The platform itself does not pay you just for watching videos, but you can turn your time on TikTok into income in other ways. The fastest options include the TikTok Shop affiliate program and vetted reward apps like Freecash, which offer real ways to earn without paying upfront.

There are nine real methods to consider, from promoting products in your videos to completing tasks on reward apps. We ranked them by earning potential, payout speed, and how easy they are to get started with.

If you are researching how to get paid for scrolling on TikTok, start here. The honest answer is that no payout exists for the scroll itself. What follows ranks the real earners against the apps that only look like they pay, from fastest to slowest.

Can You Really Get Paid for Scrolling on TikTok?

Getting paid purely for scrolling is not realistic: no legitimate platform, TikTok included, pays viewers for passive consumption. Instead, people searching for this usually find TikTok’s own Creator Rewards Program, or general reward apps that pay small amounts for unrelated tasks.

What TikTok Itself Pays

TikTok’s Creator Rewards Program pays $0.40 to $1.00 per 1,000 qualified views. Videos must run 60 seconds or longer to count. To qualify, you also need 10,000+ followers and 100,000+ views in the trailing 30 days.

Your account must be at least 30 days old, and you need to be 18 or older in an eligible country. This is a creator-monetization program, not a payment for watching TikTok, which is why it is not one of this guide’s 9 ranked methods.

Most “get paid to scroll” or “get paid to watch” apps advertised on TikTok are reward apps. They pay pennies to a few dollars an hour for surveys, offers, and short tasks, not for scrolling itself. That gap, between the ad and the real payout, is exactly what this guide sorts out.

What the Reward Apps Actually Pay

Freecash publishes a realistic range of $5 to $20 on a beginner’s first day, rising to $12 to $25 a day for regular casual users. Most beginners land toward the lower end of that range.

Any app or site that charges a fee to “unlock” your earnings or asks for payment before a payout is a trap, not a shortcut. Every way to get paid for scrolling on TikTok here is free to join. Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, works the same way, with a $35 minimum payout and no cost to join. For more on vetting reward apps generally, see whether Freecash is safe to use.

The distinction that matters throughout this guide is between being paid for attention and being paid for output. Nothing here pays for attention alone, so every realistic way to get paid for scrolling on TikTok is really a way to be paid for a task, a sale, or a piece of content you produced while you were on the app.

9 Best Real Ways to Get Paid for Scrolling on TikTok

Each entry below ranks by realistic payout and how fast you can actually cash out, starting with the fastest way to see money land in your account.

Freecash is the best fit if you want a free, phone-based way to earn real cash. It is the kind of small cash that TikTok ads for “get paid to scroll” apps promise: realistically $5 to $20 on your first day, rising to $12 to $25 a day with regular use.

It works through paid surveys, offers, and short game trials, not TikTok itself. Treat it as the honest substitute for the “watch and earn” premise, not a literal match for it.

Startup cost is $0: free signup, no purchase required. The payout threshold is $5 minimum via PayPal or $0.50 via crypto.

Gift cards start from $1 up to $10, and most PayPal withdrawals process within minutes once you are verified, per Eneba’s review of whether Freecash pays real money.

You need to be 18+, with a valid email and a PayPal or crypto wallet for payout. The most common mistake is starting a high-payout offer without checking its full completion requirements, which is how people forfeit earnings by exiting early. Many readers land on Freecash because its ads run inside the TikTok app itself, not because it actually pays for scrolling.

Free to Join Freecash 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join; pays $5 to $25 a day for surveys and offers, with PayPal cashouts from $5. Join Freecash Free

Bigcash realistically pays $0.50 to $3 a day for 30 to 60 minutes of active play, the lowest floor of any app on this list. It is also one of the fastest to actually cash out. It is a real-money skill-games app, not a TikTok-linked product. That makes it the same small, fast, honest category readers hoping to get paid for scrolling on TikTok usually have in mind.

Startup cost is $0. The payout threshold is $1 (250 coins), paid via PayPal or gift cards. One tested withdrawal landed in about 40 minutes, though the official listing states within 48 hours.

Its referral program pays $15 per invite once your friend cashes out first. See Eneba’s look at whether Bigcash is legit for its full reliability track record.

You need a verified email, an accurate profile, and no VPN use during tasks. Missing a single required step on an offerwall task can void the reward outright, so read each offer’s terms before you start it.

$1 Minimum Cashout Bigcash 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free skill-games app; $1 minimum PayPal cashout, typically paid within 48 hours. Join Bigcash Free

KashKick is a workable fallback once Freecash and Bigcash run dry, paying most users a modest amount per week rather than per day. It carries a $10 minimum withdrawal and no withdrawal fees.

It suits you if you already play mobile games and do not mind a slower payout cycle. Think of it as a backup once your first choice stops paying out as much. There is no withdrawal fee. The payout threshold is $10, paid via PayPal, Venmo, or gift cards. High-value game rewards, though, carry a 14- to 31-day pending period before funds clear.

You need US-based residency, plus identity verification via selfie and government ID for withdrawal. Rewards can also fail to credit if you abandon a game offer before reaching its full tracked milestone, which is the main reason for missing rewards. KashKick is 18+ and US-only, so it will not fit you if you are outside that market.

The TikTok Shop affiliate program lets you earn commissions by promoting products in your videos. Open-collaboration rates typically range from 10% to 15%, while invite-only deals can reach 18% to 50%. Sellers set the exact rate, and there is no cost to join.

To get started, apply for Creator status in the TikTok app, complete the 30-day Creator Pilot Program after reaching 1,000 followers, then qualify for full affiliate access, typically around 5,000+ followers. You also need a supported-market account, a qualifying Creator Health Rating, and the required organic orders.

Once approved, choose products in the Affiliate Center, tag them in your content, and track commissions in the dashboard. Payouts typically settle about 15 days after delivery, though returns or disputes can extend that to 31 days.

Avoid choosing products based only on high commission rates. Low margins and high return rates can lead to clawbacks. General brand affiliate programs and creator sponsorships are two alternatives if TikTok Shop is not available to you.

Up to 50% Commission TikTok Shop Affiliate Program 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join at 1,000+ followers; commissions run 10% to 50% depending on the product. Apply on TikTok Shop

Billo pays creators a flat fee per approved video, regardless of views. New creators earn $25 to $30 for a 15-second clip, while premium creators can earn $70 to $120.

You do not need your own audience, making this a good fit if you know how to create natural, scroll-stopping TikTok content. Applying is free, and approved videos are paid twice a month through PayPal. Active creators average around $500 a month.

To start, apply with two or three sample clips, complete your profile, accept a brief, and submit the finished video for review. Revisions are common, so follow the brand’s script and shot list closely.

Paid Per Video Billo 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. $25 to $120 per short video, paid twice monthly via PayPal; no audience required. Apply to Billo

6. Social Media Content Evaluator on Appen

This is the closest legitimate job to the idea of getting paid for scrolling on TikTok. You review posts, ads, and short videos against written guidelines for $17 to $28 an hour, averaging about $22.94.

The work is remote, part-time contract work through Appen‘s CrowdGen platform, not a TikTok job. Project availability varies, so hours are not guaranteed. It costs $0 to apply, but you must pass a project-specific qualification test before being matched to work, which can take one to a few weeks.

You need a reliable laptop and, for most content-rating projects, fluent English and residence in an eligible country. The $22.94 average is gross contractor pay, and you handle your own taxes. Apply to several open projects rather than relying on a single application.

$17-$28/Hour Appen 2.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Remote content-rating contract work; averages $22.94 an hour, paid per project. Apply on CrowdGen

7. Freelance Social Media Management on Upwork

If you understand what makes TikTok content perform, freelance social media management on Upwork can turn that knowledge into paid work. Entry-level rates range from $14 to $35 an hour.

This is skill-based freelance work, not passive income, and finding your first client can take time. Creating a profile is free, but Upwork charges a 0% to 15% service fee per contract. Funds typically clear five days after client approval.

To start, create a profile focused on TikTok strategy or account management, add two or three sample projects, and apply for smaller jobs to build reviews. Once you have a track record, you can move toward higher-paying clients and retainers.

The biggest mistake is staying at the bottom of the rate range after building experience. Experienced social media freelancers can earn $60 to $110 an hour in the wider market.

$14-$35/Hour to Start Upwork 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Freelance TikTok/social management; $14 to $35/hour entry level, minus a 0% to 15% service fee. Create Upwork Profile

8. Mode Mobile’s Mode Earn App

The Mode Earn App is the closest thing to being paid for time spent on your phone rather than for scrolling TikTok specifically. One independent review put realistic earnings at about $36 a year, which is the honest number to expect.

It pays a small number of points every time you unlock your phone with its lock-screen feature enabled. Points then convert to gift cards, PayPal cash, or Mode Mobile shares. That is about as close as this list gets to a literal way to get paid for scrolling on TikTok and everything else on your screen.

Startup cost is $0. Points accumulate toward redemption tiers instead of a flat cash minimum, and PayPal cash availability versus gift cards varies by region. Redemptions process once you cross the app’s threshold, not instantly.

You shouldn’t expect more unlocks to mean more points. Mode Mobile’s own help center confirms unlock frequency does not raise the per-unlock reward. See how to make money from your phone for other phone-based methods worth comparing to this one.

Passive Lock-Screen Pay Mode Earn App 3.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free lock-screen rewards app; realistically about $36 a year, per independent testing. Get Mode Earn App

The Nielsen Computer & Mobile Panel pays around $50 a year for simply letting its research app run in the background on a phone or computer. It is the most passive and lowest-effort entry on this list.

Nielsen is a decades-old media measurement company, not a scroll-to-earn gimmick. The trade is real, anonymized usage data in exchange for a small, published reward, not a payout tied to what you personally watch.

Rewards come as yearly credits plus monthly sweepstakes entries worth up to $1,000. The enrollment reward typically posts within the first month of confirmed panel activity.

You are paid for keeping the software installed and running, not for actively scrolling. That makes it a legitimate passive option, but not a way to get paid for scrolling on TikTok.

~$50/Year, Fully Passive Nielsen Computer & Mobile Panel 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free research panel app; about $50 a year plus sweepstakes entries, fully passive. Join Nielsen Panel

Ready to start today? Join Bigcash free and cash out your first dollar in under an hour.

How These 9 Methods Compare

Startup cost and payout speed vary more than the headline numbers suggest. If you are still trying to figure out how to get paid for scrolling on TikTok, the comparison below shows which options are free to start and which can pay faster.

Here is how all nine ways to get paid for scrolling on TikTok stack up side by side before you pick one. For more reward-app alternatives beyond these nine, see game apps that pay real money instantly.

Method How Passive Is It? Startup Cost Payout Threshold Time to First Payout Realistic Earning Range Freecash Active (tasks) $0 $5 (PayPal) / $0.50 (crypto) Minutes once verified $5 to $20/day (beginner), rising to $25/day (regular use) Bigcash Active (gameplay) $0 $1 (250 coins) ~40 min to 48 hours $0.50 to $3/day KashKick Active (tasks) $0 $10 14 to 31 days (game rewards) Modest weekly amount TikTok Shop Affiliate Semi-passive (content) $0 No minimum; per-sale commission ~15 to 31 days after delivery 10% to 50% commission per sale Billo Active (filming) $0 No minimum; paid per video Twice monthly $25 to $120/video; ~$500/month average Appen Active (work hours) $0 Paid per task/hour 1 to a few weeks (project match) $17 to $28/hour (avg. $22.94) Upwork Social Media Management Active (freelance work) $0 Paid per contract, minus 0% to 15% fee ~5 days after milestone approval $14 to $35/hour to start Mode Earn App Fully passive $0 Points-based; no cash minimum Varies by redemption tier ~$36/year Nielsen Panel Fully passive $0 No minimum; annual credit Within first month ~$50/year plus sweepstakes

Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps for TikTok Scrollers

Beyond the 9 listed methods, a small set of reward apps built around short, ad-style tasks fill the same niche the “get paid to scroll” ads promise. Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, is one of the most straightforward, with a $35 minimum payout and no cost to join. Treat apps like this as pocket-money add-ons stacked alongside a real method above, never as a primary plan.

Reward apps typically bundle offers, short surveys, and occasional video-watching tasks into one dashboard. Combined earnings across two or three of them run a few dollars to perhaps $10 to $15 on an active day. That is roughly the ceiling even when you stack every reward app on this list. See apps like Freecash to compare more alternatives.

Every app in the table below is free to join, with no deposit required.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Freecash $5 (PayPal) / $0.50 (crypto) Free Bigcash $1 Free

Reward apps are the closest thing to a genuine way to get paid for scrolling on TikTok without any skill or audience, which is exactly why their ceiling is so low. Treat them as the filler around a better method, not as the answer to how to get paid for scrolling on TikTok on their own.

What Doesn’t Work

The methods that fail hardest are the ones claiming you can get paid for scrolling on TikTok through the act of scrolling itself. That is the key distinction to understand when learning how to get paid for scrolling on TikTok: legitimate options pay for the task, sale, or content around the platform, not the scrolling itself. That business model does not exist. Everything below either charges a fee to withdraw earnings, requires payment to “unlock” a feature, or has already stopped operating.

Apps demanding payment to unlock a payout: any app that asks for a card number, a subscription, or a “processing fee” before releasing money you already earned is not a delayed payout; it is a scam.

any app that asks for a card number, a subscription, or a “processing fee” before releasing money you already earned is not a delayed payout; it is a scam. “Watch and earn” apps with no published payout history: if a search turns up no Trustpilot record, no App Store reviews mentioning an actual cashout, and no company information beyond a landing page, treat the advertised rate as fictional, not simply unverified.

if a search turns up no Trustpilot record, no App Store reviews mentioning an actual cashout, and no company information beyond a landing page, treat the advertised rate as fictional, not simply unverified. TikTok ads cloning real brands: the BBB warns that scam ads frequently borrow the name and logo of a legitimate reward app or bank to run a fake giveaway. Check an app’s name against its official store listing before installing anything linked from a TikTok ad.

the BBB warns that scam ads frequently borrow the name and logo of a legitimate reward app or bank to run a fake giveaway. Check an app’s name against its official store listing before installing anything linked from a TikTok ad. Chasing the TikTok Creator Rewards Program without meeting its bar: an account under 10,000 followers or under 100,000 views in 30 days is not eligible yet. Treat it as a target to grow into through TikTok Shop affiliate work or UGC gigs first, not a shortcut available today.

For more vetted passive options, see passive income apps worth trying instead of chasing an unverified scroll-to-earn app.

One more pattern worth naming: any app that asks for a deposit, a subscription, or an invite quota before it lets you get paid for scrolling on TikTok is not paying you at all. A real route to get paid for scrolling on TikTok never needs your money first, and none of the nine ranked above do.

Final Verdict on Get Paid for Scrolling on TikTok

No method here pays you for scrolling itself. Freecash is the strongest pick to start today with zero setup, realistically paying $5 to $25 a day. The TikTok Shop affiliate program is the strongest long-term pick once you clear the follower bar, since it pays for content, not consumption.

Everything else, from Bigcash to Billo to Appen, works as a smaller supplement, not a replacement for either. Stack Freecash, Bigcash, and Snakzy for quick pocket money. Or start your TikTok Shop affiliate application today, since it is the one route here that turns time on the app into real commission rather than an attempt to get paid for scrolling on TikTok.

GET PAID TO PLAY Turn Your Screen Time Into Extra Rewards Earn rewards from mobile games and quick tasks with no deposit required to get started $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Free Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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