Best Place to Sell Bulk Pokémon Cards: Cashing in the Spares

The best place to sell bulk Pokémon cards is a question that drifts into every person’s mind after they’ve ripped open a bunch of Pokémon TCG packs (and hopefully got the cards they wanted). Not all of them can be gems, but luckily, extras can be sold as bulk packages for some quick cash.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to selling bulk Pokémon cards, but as with many things, the first step can be daunting. That’s exactly why I’m here. In this guide, we’ll run through the basic how-tos and whys of selling your bulk Pokémon cards. By the end, hopefully, you’ll be able to turn your spares into cash, or at the very least, store credit.

Best Place to Sell Bulk Pokémon Cards: Online vs. Local Options

No matter if you’re looking to sell chase cards from the best Pokémon sets in 2025 or the less desirable pack filler cards, there are two main options for sales: online or local.

Online is, I’d argue, the better of the two. With online sales, you can basically adopt a fire-and-forget attitude; once all the requirements are done, you only need to wait for someone to bite. However, there are requirements for listing products on these sites, as well as extra fees.

If you’re selling online, it’s a good idea to visit multiple markets. Dedicated card sites like TCGPlayer, as well as marketplaces like eBay or Amazon, should provide you with good coverage. More on those later.

The other way to sell cards is locally. The main advantage of this is instant cash payout, as well as face-to-face transactions. On the flip side, this method will likely require a lot more legwork compared to selling your bulk Pokémon cards online.

For local sales, you can visit card shops, flea markets, events, and more. Again, we’ll discuss these at length later.

With all that said, there’s no “correct” way to sell your bulk Pokémon cards. Use whatever method appeals to you most; you can even use both methods if you like.

The Best Online Marketplaces to Sell Bulk Pokémon Cards

As I said, I believe that the best place for selling bulk Pokémon cards is online. If you’re not using the wonders (and horrors) of the internet to sell your bulk, you’re missing out on major marketplaces.

The first place to go for selling bulk cards is dedicated card sites. Websites like TCGPlayer, TCGBulk (and Safari Zone, by extension), and MetaTCG aren’t just for selling rare Pokémon cards worth money, but they also accept bulk commissions. However, note that each of these sites have a procedure for submitting bulk packages.

While there are extra loopholes to jump through when you sell bulk Pokémon cards on dedicated sites, these marketplaces will offer you both a broad reach and an easy way to list large quantities of cards.

If you’d rather sell somewhere else, you can also try selling on market sites. Websites like eBay or Amazon will let you sell off your bulk. Do note that since these sites aren’t catered solely to enthusiasts, this means that such sites appeal to a general audience. Long story short, people who aren’t hardcore collectors are more likely to see your stock on these sites.

Choosing to sell on market websites will incur handling fees. Because of these, it’s prudent to look into what each site’s fees are and how to mitigate these. In general, though, it’s ideal to send large quantities of bulk stock so that you can cut down on shipping fees.

The last place I’d recommend for selling bulk Pokémon cards is social media. While you will get the bonus of a large reach (theoretically), you’ll also need to deal with customers yourself, and there are no guarantees of protection.

Local Places to Sell Bulk Pokémon Cards Near You

If you’re thinking, “online is great, but where do I sell bulk Pokémon cards near me?”, don’t worry: selling locally is also an option.

Compared to selling online, local sales will reduce a lot of processing and handling fees from the equation. The more you can shave off the cost of selling them, the bigger a profit you’ll stand to make. You’ll also be able to get paid immediately, which is very nice.

As I mentioned earlier, you can try posting in social media groups, particularly those around your area. Apart from no shipping costs, this also has the benefits of a face-to-face transaction, so you’ll know exactly who is buying your cards.

You can also check out the local scene; in particular, you can visit card shops and local TCG events. These events will be chock-full of people in your target market, and can also be a great way to sell your rare Pokémon cards in 2025, if you have any. You can also just opt to leave contact details at these events and places as well.

Apart from these, you can also sell to places like flea markets and bargain shops. The nature of these markets means that you’ll probably get a lower price for your cards than if you sold them yourself. On the other hand, it’s a one-and-done kind of thing.

If you’re selling locally, doing your research and sifting through your cards becomes doubly important. Check online to see what a fair price is for what you’re offering, then tune your prices a bit.

Lastly, while selling cards locally does lower your overhead, keep in mind that you’ll still have operational costs, like gas or delivery fees if you’re using couriers. Try to sell as much bulk at once to mitigate this.

How to Sell Bulk Pokémon Cards: A Step-by-Step Guide

So, now that you’ve got an idea of where to sell your cards, let’s talk about actually walking through the steps of selling your bulk.

The first step is always to evaluate your cards. Go through the packs you’ve ripped and make sure that you aren’t sitting on some of the best new Pokémon cards, and if you are, put those in a separate pile. You don’t accidentally want to let gold go for cheap.

Next, you’ll need to sift through your bulk a second time to determine if any cards among them are worth a teensy bit more. This usually happens with uncommons and rares, so be sure to check if any non-chase cards are catching the eyes of collectors and players.

The third step is to separate and organize your bulk piles. Depending on where you plan to sell bulk Pokémon cards, you might need to adhere to specific rules, such as each pile having X amount of cards or each pile must have X amount of commons, uncommons, and rares. You can take a look at other product listings to get ideas.

Finally, you’ll need to list your bulk sets. As mentioned earlier, dedicated TCG websites tend to have a standardized procedure for doing this, but if you’re flying solo via other marketplaces, you’ll need to let the world know what you have. In either case, you should take a look at how much other bulk packages of the same set are going for, and price appropriately.

What Qualifies as “Bulk” Pokémon Cards and Should You Separate Some?

Now, you might be asking what exactly the term “bulk” entails. It’s a pretty subjective word, but in general, it refers to the common, uncommon, and occasionally rare cards that individually have little value. Hence, the term bulk: you’ll only realistically turn a profit by selling bulk Pokémon cards altogether, never on their own.

Despite being low on the pecking order of in-demand cards, it’s often prudent to separate your bulk Pokémon cards. Even if some cards aren’t valued highly, they still might be decent to good game pieces, so a playable set of them might command a slightly higher price.

If you have full sets of a certain subset (such as basic to stage 2 Pokémon or “Trainer’s” cards), it might also be prudent to not just separate them, but also use that to distinguish that bulk pile. This way, you might be able to sell the set for slightly higher.

All of this to say that you have to do your research if you plan to separate specific bulk cards. Use forums, Reddit, and other sites to look into discussions about specific packs. While bulk deals will never have the best Pokémon cards in a set, knowing what bulk cards might be useful will help you increase your profits.

What to Expect When Selling Bulk Pokémon Cards: Payouts and Fees

You can’t make money without spending money, and that’s true for any business. There really isn’t any way around this, as websites have commissions, and selling locally will incur some overhead.

When selling online, try to see if you can get your money directly from the site or if you’ll need to use a payment processor. Services like PayPal offer a safe way to move your money, but do keep in mind that every time money changes hands, there’s likely to be a fee. Yes, even if you aren’t handling money in the volume that the most expensive Pokémon cards bring in.

If you decide to sell locally, keep in mind that while you won’t have to deal with extra fees, you’ll still have some overhead. As mentioned earlier, you’ll still have to pay for costs such as gas or couriers if you decide to use them.

No matter which method you use to sell your bulk Pokémon cards, be sure to do your research. A bit of research won’t just tell you in advance how much percent of your sale money will go to you, but also ensure that you’ll be getting a fair (and practical) deal.

How to Maximize Your Profits When Selling Bulk Pokémon Cards

Knowing where to sell bulk Pokémon cards is just half the equation. If you know how to arrange your cards, you can get a better deal and earn bigger profits on your bulk.

First off, you can work on your presentation. Try to identify the star card of each pile and use it as the cover card. This way, buyers will know what to expect from each bulk package they buy from you, and you might be able to charge a little higher for some piles. You can even use these to label your products; think “Pikachu + X cards bulk pile” or something along those lines.

While you’re at it, try to separate high-value cards and divide them equally among your piles. This not only means that you can come up with more or less standardized prices for each bulk pile, but you’ll also avoid the pitfall of stuffing too many rares (or accidentally putting new, high-demand Pokémon card types) in one bulk package and undercharging.

This should go without saying, but to maximize your profits when selling bulk Pokémon cards, you need to do your research. Again, you should immerse yourself in the community: watch videos, follow forums, ask around, and maybe even get into the game yourself so you’ll have a rough idea of what a card should be worth.

Final Tips on Selling Bulk Pokémon Cards

Now you’ve got the basics of how to sell bulk Pokémon cards down. Before we end, let’s take a moment to wrap up everything we’ve learned.

First, you can sell online or locally. Online is arguably the best way to sell bulk Pokémon cards, but has fees attached to it. Local sales, on the other hand, net you cash instantly but have overhead costs and a smaller market. Ultimately, it’s your choice of where to sell; as I said earlier, you can even use both methods if you like.

Maximizing profits always requires research. Separate especially valuable cards for individual sale, maybe in one of the best binders for Pokémon cards, for extra presentation points. Less valuable rares can be arranged and used to spearhead bulk packages. A bit of research will also allow you to more or less standardize the price of each bulk set.

Lastly, it’s your choice whether to bother with research and arrangement when it comes to selling bulk Pokémon cards. If you’d rather not do extra legwork for a little more profit, that’s fine too.

With that, you’re now ready to start your journey of selling bulk Pokémon cards.

FAQs