Anaxa HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Anaxa is a 5-star Wind Erudition damage dealer in Honkai Star Rail, built around implanting every Weakness Type onto whatever enemy he fights so his team can shred toughness bars effortlessly, regardless of their native defenses.

This character guide covers Anaxa’s playstyle from his Basic ATK through his Ultimate, along with his Traces, his Eidolons, and if he’s actually worth pulling for based on what your current roster already has.

Anaxa at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Erudition Role DPS Released Version 3.2 (The Universe in a Seed banner) Reruns Version 4.4 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Stephen Fu (EN)



Yuma Uchida (JP)



Qian Wenqing (CH)



Lee Sang-jun (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail?

Anaxa (though he insists on being called Anaxagoras) comes from the Grove of Epiphany, a place in Amphoreus where knowledge and philosophy define a person’s whole identity, and where scholars measure their worth by the ideas they can defend.

He carries himself like a radical skeptic who has never lost an argument, questions established ideas, and refuses to back down even when facing divine wrath. His kit leans hard on this identity – a rebellious, arrogant, yet insightful thinker who treats every fight and every conversation as a chance to prove a point.

In battle, he turns the combat zone into a lecture hall where the enemy’s weaknesses are laid bare and systematically exploited.

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Anaxa’s Kit Explained

Anaxa’s core loop is all about handing enemies Weaknesses they never had, then punishing them for it. His Skill, Fractal, Exiles Fallacy, deals Wind damage to one enemy and then bounces four more hits across the field, prioritizing targets it has not hit yet.

Each landed hit from his Talent, Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice, inflicts a random Weakness Type on whatever it touches, so a single Skill against a full wave can leave every enemy carrying a fresh Weakness.

Once an enemy stacks up five or more Weakness Types while Anaxa is on the field, it falls into the Qualitative Disclosure state. Anaxa deals 30% increased damage to targets in that state, and lands a free extra Skill instance the next time he hits them with a Basic ATK or Skill, at no Skill Point cost.

His Ultimate, Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth, hits every enemy for Wind damage and inflicts the Sublimation state on the whole field, which implants all seven Weakness Types at once and locks out any enemy without Control RES until its next turn.

His Technique, Prism of the Pupil, sets up a Weakness before the fight even starts by scaring nearby enemies and tagging them the moment an ally attacks one out of stealth.

Anaxa’s Energy economy is quite generous for a Main DPS. His Basic ATK, Pain, Brews Truth, already returns Energy on use, and his A2 Trace adds even more whenever Qualitative Disclosure is not active, which is a big part of why he can loop his 140-Energy Ultimate as often as he does.

Anaxa’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Anaxa’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Anaxa’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Pain, Brews Truth, deals Wind damage equal to up to 100% of Anaxa’s ATK to one designated enemy and returns Energy on every use, which keeps his rotation moving even in a slow Energy turn.

His Skill, Fractal, Exiles Fallacy, deals Wind damage equal to up to 70% of Anaxa’s ATK to a designated enemy, then bounces four more hits of the same value to other enemies, prioritizing ones it has not already hit. Each attackable enemy on the field adds 20% more damage to the whole Skill, so it scales up naturally against waves instead of losing value.

His Ultimate, Sprouting Life Sculpts Earth, deals Wind damage equal to up to 160% of Anaxa’s ATK to every enemy and inflicts the Sublimation state, implanting all seven Weakness Types at once for a short window and stalling any enemy that lacks Control RES.

His Talent, Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice, inflicts one random Weakness Type per hit Anaxa lands, favoring Weakness Types the target does not already carry. Once a target holds five or more Weakness Types, Anaxa deals 30% more damage to it and gets a free extra Skill instance on his next hit against it.

Anaxa’s Technique Prism of the Pupil After using his Technique, Anaxa scares enemies in a set area into fleeing for 10 seconds. When an ally starts combat by attacking one of those fleeing enemies, it always counts as attacking a Weakness. Anaxa then implants that attacker’s Weakness Type on every other enemy for 3 turns.

Anaxa’s Bonus Abilities Roaming Signifier Using his Basic ATK additionally regenerates 10 Energy. At the start of his turn, if no enemy is in the Qualitative Disclosure state, he immediately regenerates 30 Energy instead. Imperative Hiatus Scales with the number of Erudition characters on the team. With Anaxa alone, his CRIT DMG increases by up to 140%. With two or more Erudition characters present, all allies instead deal 50% increased damage, and only one of the two effects is active at a time. Qualitative Shift For every distinct Weakness Type an enemy target carries, Anaxa’s damage against that target ignores 4% of its DEF, up to a maximum of 7 Weakness Types accounted for.

Anaxa’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +12% CRIT Rate +10% HP +22.4% Wind DMG

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Anaxa’s Eidolons

E1, Magician, Isolated by Stars, refunds a Skill Point the first time Anaxa uses his Skill in a battle, and adds a 16% DEF reduction on any target his Skill hits, lasting 2 turns. It’s a cheap, low-investment Eidolon that smooths out his early SP usage.

E2, Soul, True to History, is the biggest single jump in his Eidolon line and a realistic stopping point for most players. It triggers his Talent’s Weakness Implant on every enemy the moment they enter the field, and applies a permanent 20% All-Type RES reduction to them, which meaningfully raises his own damage and everyone else’s.

E3 through E5 mostly add ability levels rather than new effects: E3, Pupil, Etched into Cosmos, raises his Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, E4, Blaze, Plunged to Canyon, gives him a stacking ATK buff on Skill use, and E5, Embryo, Set Beyond Vortex, raises his Skill and Talent levels further. None of these three are essential on their own.

E6, Everything Is in Everything, is the other clear standout aside from E1 and E2. It raises all of Anaxa’s damage by 30% and makes both effects of Imperative Hiatus active at once, so he keeps his solo CRIT DMG bonus and the team-wide damage boost regardless of how many Erudition characters are actually on the field.

Anaxa Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Anaxa Good?

Anaxa is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Erudition-focused damage or fast Weakness Break, like The Herta or Tribbie, since his mass Weakness Implant clears the setup work those teams usually need.

Anaxa’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Anaxa’s mass Weakness Implant means the whole team can ignore an enemy’s actual elemental matchup, which is a big part of why he holds up great in Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow alike.

He’s flexible enough to run as a standalone Hypercarry damage dealer or as a second attacker next to units like The Herta, since both characters carry Bonus Abilities that raise the entire team’s damage.

Anaxa’s ceiling stays high because his Energy economy rarely stalls, letting him loop his Ultimate more often than most 140-cost Ultimates manage, and his Bounce Skill keeps him relevant against both single bosses and full waves.

How to Get Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Anaxa is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Anaxa, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

He most recently returned for a rerun in Version 4.4’s Indelible Coterie banner, available from August 05, 2026 to August 25, 2026.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Anaxa in 2026?

Anaxa earns his spot on almost any roster because he solves a problem most teams eventually run into – enemies that resist your characters’ elements. His mass Weakness Implant turns that problem into a non-issue, and his own damage output holds up well enough that he never feels like a pure support pick.

If you already run The Herta or another Erudition-leaning damage dealer, Anaxa slots in as a strong second attacker. If you’re building your first proper hypercarry DPS, he stands on his own just as well, plus his Energy economy makes him forgiving to pilot compared to other 140-cost Ultimate characters.

Pros Cons ✅ Can be played as both a Main DPS and a flexible second attacker



✅ Implants all seven Weakness Types onto every enemy within a turn or two, letting the whole team break faster



✅ Strong single-target burst thanks to his Skill’s Bounce property spreading damage across several hits



✅ His Ultimate’s Sublimation state gives guaranteed crowd control against enemies without Control RES



✅ Excellent Energy economy supports a flexible rotation and frequent Ultimate use ❌ His Skill’s AoE hits look thin at only 70% ATK per target before the team-size damage bonus applies



❌ Competes for a Main DPS team slot with other newer, higher-tier Erudition-aligned damage dealers



❌ Implanting a Weakness does not grant the elemental damage bonus of a natural Weakness or remove an enemy’s existing resistances

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FAQs

Who is Anaxa in Honkai: Star Rail?

Anaxa is a 5-star Wind Erudition character in Honkai: Star Rail, built around implanting every Weakness Type onto enemies while dealing strong single-target and AoE damage as a main or secondary damage dealer.

Is Anaxa good in 2026?

Anaxa is a strong pick if your roster needs a flexible Erudition-aligned damage dealer who can implant every Weakness Type before your team even attacks, though his own AoE hits run a little behind dedicated blast damage dealers before his team-size bonus kicks in.

What element and path is Anaxa?

Anaxa is a Wind element character on the Erudition Path, and his kit centers on implanting Weaknesses and boosting the whole team’s damage.

When is Anaxa’s next banner?

No further rerun has been officially announced yet for Anaxa. His most recent rerun ran in Version 4.4’s Indelible Coterie banner, from August 05, 2026 to August 25, 2026.

Who voices Anaxa?

Anaxa in HSR is voiced by Stephen Fu in English, Yuma Uchida in Japanese, Qian Wenqing in Chinese, and Lee Sang-jun in Korean.