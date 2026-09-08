Best Trailblazer Remembrance Light Cones HSR 2026

Before you pick the best Trailblazer Remembrance Light Cone, there’s one thing to keep in mind – Trailblazer Remembrance walks the Remembrance Path (hence the name). Though they can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects only trigger if they’re equipped with a Remembrance Light Cone.

This guide covers the best Light Cones for Trailblazer Remembrance in HSR below, from the top overall pick to the best F2P option, so you know exactly what to farm for and what to skip.

Best Trailblazer Remembrance Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s a quick look at how the top options for Trailblazer Remembrance stack up.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 This Love, Forever Delivers a heavy SPD bump plus a CRIT DMG buff that Trailblazer Remembrance can trigger easily, since their memosprite can both support allies and strike enemies. 2 Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Grants a big SPD boost and stacks a team-wide DMG-taken debuff off HP loss, making it a top-tier pick even though it isn’t Trailblazer Remembrance’s own signature Light Cone. 3 Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow The best F2P option, earned from a story quest, with a bonus effect that boosts ally DMG and Enhanced Basic ATK damage specifically for Trailblazer Remembrance. 4 Memory’s Curtain Never Falls Offers a strong SPD roll and a reliable team-wide DMG buff after Skill use, making it a solid F2P-friendly alternative when the top picks aren’t available.

This Love, Forever – Best in Slot

This Love, Forever is the strongest Light Cone available for Trailblazer Remembrance, even though it’s Cyrene’s signature. It grants a hefty SPD increase, and its passive builds up separate buff stacks depending on whether the wearer’s memosprite targets an ally or an enemy, eventually boosting both a team-wide DMG-taken debuff and a CRIT DMG buff at once.

Trailblazer Remembrance triggers both sides of that condition easily, since their own memosprite already alternates between supporting allies and attacking enemies.

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Best Alternatives to This Love, Forever

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky isn’t Trailblazer Remembrance’s signature Light Cone (that honor goes to Hyacine), but it’s another top-tier loaner Light Cone for them. It’s a 5-star Light Cone that grants a large SPD boost, which helps Trailblazer Remembrance act faster and keep buffs cycling.

Its passive also consumes a portion of allies’ current HP on the wearer’s attacks and converts that into extra damage, then adds a team-wide DMG-taken debuff on enemies once the wearer’s memosprite uses its own skill.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a more accessible 5-star alternative, since it can be bought from Herta’s Store. It offers a smaller but still useful SPD bonus, and its passive adds a team-wide DMG buff for a few turns after the wearer uses their Skill.

Because Trailblazer Remembrance’s rotation already leans on using Skill often to summon and support their memosprite, this buff stays active for most of the battle.

Best F2P Light Cone for Trailblazer Remembrance

Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow is the best F2P Light Cone for Trailblazer Remembrance. It’s earned for free by completing the Version 3.7 Amphoreus story quest – no banner pulls or shop purchases needed.

This 4-star Light Cone raises the wearer’s CRIT DMG, but its real value comes from a bonus effect that only activates when Trailblazer Remembrance wears it: a team-wide DMG boost, plus a large damage increase to their Enhanced Basic ATK specifically. That makes it a strong choice for a sub-DPS-leaning build, and it stays useful even after other, higher-rarity options become available.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Trailblazer Remembrance?

This Love, Forever is the best pick for Trailblazer Remembrance if you want to transition them into a top-tier, high-speed team support who can exploit pure team-wide damage amplification via CRIT DMG buffs.

If you’d rather save your pulls, Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow is worth running from the moment you finish its story quest, since it’s technically Trailblazer Remembrance’s signature Light Cone and its bonus effects synergize directly with their kit.

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