Best Hysilens Light Cones HSR 2026

This guide covers every Hysilens Light Cone option worth using in Honkai Star Rail, from her devastating signature pick to the best free-to-play option , so you know exactly what to slot in for maximum DoT damage based on the Light Cones you actually have.

Now, before you pick the best Hysilens Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Hysilens walks the Nihility Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Hysilens Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s how every Light Cone worth considering for Hysilens stacks up against each other.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Why Does the Ocean Sing Her signature cone pushes Effect Hit Rate straight toward her 120% breakpoint while also boosting the whole team’s DoT damage and SPD. 2 Reforged Remembrance A strong non-signature pick that stacks Prophet for bonus ATK and DEF ignore across all four DoT types she can apply. 3 Those Many Springs Jiaoqiu’s signature grants an enormous Effect Hit Rate pool on top of its own team-wide damage-taken debuff. 4 It’s Showtime A free 4-star pick that stacks Trick for extra damage and rewards hitting the Effect Hit Rate breakpoint.

Why Does the Ocean Sing – Best in Slot

Why Does the Ocean Sing is Hysilens’s signature Light cone, and it’s a genuinely strong pick for anyone who has the resources to spare. At Superimposition 1, it raises her Effect Hit Rate by 40%, which does most of the work toward her 120% target on its own.

Whenever Hysilens inflicts a debuff, the target has an 80% base chance to enter a state that raises the DoT damage it takes with every extra debuff she stacks on, and any ally who attacks that same target gets a temporary SPD boost that lasts 3 turns.

That said, this cone isn’t mandatory for her to clear challenging content reliably. For those of you who’d like to economize their pulls but are still willing to go the extra mile to squeeze some more performance upgrades out of her should invest in Hysilens’s Eidolon 1 instead.

Her E1 opens her up to highly flexible rotations, allowing supporting characters like Harmony Trailblazer or Ruan Mei to comfortably use their skills without choking the team’s resource pool.

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Best Alternatives to Why Does the Ocean Sing

Reforged Remembrance also grants a 40% Effect Hit Rate boost at Superimposition 1. Since Hysilens can apply all four DoT types, she builds up stacks of Prophet quickly, and each stack adds a small ATK increase along with a slice of DEF ignore on her DoT damage.

Those Many Springs, Jiaoqiu’s signature Light Cone, offers an even bigger 60% Effect Hit Rate boost at Superimposition 1, which makes hitting her breakpoint trivial. It also has a chance to inflict a stacking damage-taken debuff on its own, adding extra team-wide value on top of what Hysilens already brings. If you’ve already pulled it for Jiaoqiu, it’s worth loaning it on Hysilens too.

Best F2P Light Cone for Hysilens

It’s Showtime is Hysilens’s best F2P Light Cone, and it’s available through the Light Cone Manifest Store for anyone without a strong 5-star option. Every debuff she lands grants a stack of Trick, and each stack raises her damage dealt for a short window. Once her Effect Hit Rate crosses 80%, it also grants a solid ATK boost, so it scales well alongside her other Effect Hit Rate sources.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Hysilens?

Why Does the Ocean Sing is the best pick for Hysilens if you want her Effect Hit Rate breakpoint handled with the least amount of relic juggling, plus a team-wide SPD and DoT bonus on top.

If you’re saving your pulls, Reforged Remembrance and Those Many Springs both cover her Effect Hit Rate needs well, and It’s Showtime is a completely free option that still holds up in most content.

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