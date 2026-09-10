Best Acheron Light Cones HSR 2026

Finding the best Acheron Light Cone matters more for her than for most damage dealers, since she’s Honkai Star Rail‘s first CRIT-centric Nihility attacker. Her whole kit leans on stacking Slashed Dream before her Ultimate goes off, and its nuke damage is heavily reliant on her CRIT stats.

This guide covers the best Acheron Light Cones, ranking her signature against top 4-star and free-to-play alternatives so you can maximize CRIT stats and/or Slashed Dream stacking efficiency.

But before you pick a Light Cone for her, keep one important fact in mind: Acheron walks the Nihility Path. She can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, but its passive and skill effects will only trigger if she’s wearing a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Acheron Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Along the Passing Shore Acheron’s signature cone boosts her CRIT DMG and effectively hands her an extra Slashed Dream stack per Skill, on top of a direct Ultimate DMG bonus. 2 It’s Showtime The strongest F2P Acheron Light Cone pick, since its Trick stacks reward exactly the debuff-heavy playstyle she already runs. 3 Boundless Choreo A flat CRIT Rate boost plus bonus CRIT DMG against Slowed or DEF-reduced enemies make this the best 4-star pick if you skip the signature. 4 Good Night and Sleep Well Stacking DMG per enemy debuff scales naturally with Acheron’s own kit, since she piles multiple debuffs onto a single target fast.

Along the Passing Shore – Best in Slot

Along the Passing Shore is Acheron’s signature Light Cone, and skipping it will cost her a good amount of her DPS potential. At Superimposition 1, it raises her CRIT DMG by 36% and inflicts Mirage Fizzle on her target whenever she lands a hit, worth 24% more DMG against any Mirage Fizzle target, plus that same 24% bonus applied to her Ultimate specifically.

Since applying a debuff feeds her Slashed Dream count, this cone effectively hands her an extra stack every time she uses her Skill, on top of the straight damage increase.

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Best Alternatives to Along the Passing Shore

Boundless Choreo is the best 4-star option if you skip Acheron’s signature. At Superimposition 1, it adds a flat 8% CRIT Rate boost, plus 24% more CRIT DMG against enemies that are Slowed or have reduced DEF, both conditions her own team usually creates without any extra setup.

Good Night and Sleep Well scales naturally with how Acheron plays. At Superimposition 1, DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 12% for every debuff on the target enemy, stacking up to three times, and the bonus also applies to DoT. Acheron piles on debuffs fast between her own kit and her teammates, so hitting that full stack is realistic in most fights.

Best F2P Light Cone for Acheron

It’s Showtime is the best F2P Light Cone for Acheron. At Superimposition 1, she gains a stack of Trick every time she inflicts a debuff, each stack worth 6% more DMG dealt and stacking up to three times for one turn.

Once her Effect Hit Rate hits 80% or higher, she also gets a 20% ATK boost on top. Since debuffing enemies is already central to her kit, filling these conditions takes little extra investment. It’s a genuinely strong Acheron Light Cone for players who don’t have the spare resources to pull for her signature.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Acheron?

Along the Passing Shore is the best pick for Acheron if you want her hitting as hard as possible, since nothing else pairs a CRIT DMG boost with a genuine Slashed Dream assist the way it does.

Good Night and Sleep Well is the strongest gacha-pullable stand-in for players without her signature, since its damage scaling lines up with how debuff-heavy her kit already is.

If you’re F2P, It’s Showtime gets Acheron most of the way there without spending a single Stellar Jade on her Light Cone specifically. Whichever one you land on, prioritize CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG on her Relics first, since the Light Cone is only part of the picture.

Incessant Rain (Silver Wolf’s 5-star Nihility signature Light Cone) gets an honorable mention here, too, since its ability to implant the “Aether Code” debuff lets Acheron generate Slashed Dream stacks on her own turn while boosting her CRIT Rate against debuffed targets.

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