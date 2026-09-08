Best Trailblazer Remembrance Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Trailblazer Remembrance build for anyone trying to get the most out of this Ice-aligned, Remembrance-path support, whose entire kit revolves around a memosprite named Mem fighting alongside them.

Here, you’ll see the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Trailblazer Remembrance build , along with the full materials list so you know exactly what to farm before you start building them.

TL;DR – Best Trailblazer Remembrance Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone This Love, Forever Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow Best Relic Set World-Remaking Deliverer (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Ice DMG% or HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD > CRIT DMG > Effect RES Best team (Overall) Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Evernight (DPS)



Cyrene (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Herta (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Trailblazer Remembrance: Rotation and Tips

Trailblazer Remembrance’s playstyle revolves around keeping Mem, their memosprite, on the field as much as possible. Opening with the Technique, Memories Back as Echoes, puts enemies into a Time Stop state before the fight even starts, buying extra setup time for the rest of the team.

Once combat begins, use the Skill, I Choose You, to summon Mem, or to heal Mem and refill some Charge if Mem is already out. Their Talent, Almighty Companion, passively grows Mem’s SPD and HP, and feeds Mem extra Charge every time an ally regenerates Energy, so a team full of Energy-hungry Ultimates speeds this up naturally.

Once Mem’s Charge hits 100%, fire off the Ultimate, Together, Mem, to empower Mem’s next attack into a hard-hitting Ice DMG nuke against every enemy on the field.

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Best Light Cones for Trailblazer Remembrance

This Love, Forever is the strongest raw pick for this build, even though it’s built around Cyrene’s own kit. Its passive grants a massive SPD boost and stacks a CRIT DMG buff for the whole team once Mem uses a Memosprite Skill on an ally or an enemy, which happens constantly given how often Mem acts in this build.

Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow is Mem’s actual signature Light Cone, and it’s free for anyone who finishes the Amphoreus story quest introduced in Version 3.7. It boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG and adds a team-wide DMG buff whenever Mem is present, on top of extra damage on Trailblazer Remembrance’s Enhanced Basic ATK, which makes it the default pick for most players.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is a fully F2P alternative pulled straight from Herta’s Store. It offers a flat SPD bonus plus a team DMG buff after using Skill, making one of their finest substitutes.

For a more in-depth look at Trailblazer Remembrance’s best Light Cones, visit our Trailblazer Remembrance Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The World-Remaking Deliverer 4-piece set is the best-in-slot Relic choice. It raises the wearer’s Max HP and lets Trailblazer Remembrance push a team-wide DMG buff whenever Mem is active, exactly the kind of support value this build is built around.

Eagle of Twilight Line 4-piece is the SPD-focused alternative if you’d rather guarantee extra turns instead of chasing the Deliverer set’s buff uptime. It gives the highest effective SPD of any 4-piece option here, which also helps Mem’s Charge climb faster.

For Planar Ornaments, Sprightly Vonwacq 2-piece is the top pick. It restores Energy so Mem can be summoned earlier, and its CRIT DMG buff stacks nicely with This Love, Forever’s own effect once Mem starts attacking.

Amphoreus, The Eternal Land 2-piece is the general fallback if no one else on the team already has Sprightly Vonwacq equipped. It adds an 8% SPD buff to every ally while Mem is on the field, on top of the Trailblazer’s own Trace and Planar synergy that already advances their action at the start of battle.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Stat Priorities

Trailblazer Remembrance’s stat priorities lean heavily into SPD, since almost everything about Mem’s uptime and Charge generation scales with how often Trailblazer Remembrance and their allies act.

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: Effect RES (a lower priority than SPD and CRIT DMG, useful mainly for resisting crowd control)

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 160+ SPD, then target 180 to 220% CRIT DMG or higher once Mem starts attacking regularly. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Talent: Almighty Companion High Directly extends Mem’s HP pool, keeping Mem alive long enough to keep generating value each turn. Ultimate: Together, Mem! Medium Deals Mem’s main damage nuke. Priority climbs if Trailblazer Remembrance is at Eidolon 6. Skill: I Choose You! Low Improves how much HP Mem heals back. Skip leveling this if your sustain unit already keeps Mem topped up. Basic ATK: Leave It to Me! Low Save the upgrade for the Enhanced Basic ATK form instead. Bonus Ability: Rhapsode’s Scepter High Advances Trailblazer Remembrance’s own action by 30% at the start of battle and gives Mem extra Charge the moment Mem first appears. Bonus Ability: Magnets and Long Chains Medium Boosts the True DMG multiplier from Mem’s Support the more Energy an ally has stored past 100. Bonus Ability: Petite Parable Low Gives Mem a small Charge refund whenever Mem uses Baddies! Trouble!.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Enigmatic Ectostella 28 Usurper’s Scheme 13 Conqueror’s Will 12 Thief’s Instinct 12 Credits 246,400

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Flower of Alaya 105 Seedling of Manas 54 Thief’s Instinct 28 Bija of Consciousness 12 Auspice Silver 12 Usurper’s Scheme 42 Conqueror’s Will 42 Tracks of Destiny 5 Credits 2,400,000

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Best Trailblazer Remembrance Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Trailblazer Remembrance’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Trailblazer Remembrance Team

Best Trailblazer Remembrance Team (Overall) Role Trailblazer Remembrance Support Evernight DPS Cyrene Support Hyacine Support

This team leans heavily on Trailblazer Remembrance’s Talent, which aggressively feeds Mem Charge every time an ally expends a massive chunk of their Energy pool. Because the rotation thrives on rapid, high-cost Ultimates, this team is perfectly tuned to keep Mem constantly on the field for joint attacks and turn manipulation.

Evernight takes the spotlight as the primary hypercarry, fueling her massive damage profile through the frequent turn advances and True DMG buffs granted by Mem’s field presence, alongside her own explosive, Memoria-fueled memosprite attacks.

Cyrene acts as a powerful force multiplier for this team, accelerating energy distribution by uniquely force-triggering her allies’ Ultimates through her kit.

To round out the engine, Hyacine slots in beautifully as the ultimate team anchor who consistently generates critical buffs, smoothing out Skill Point economies, and converting team healing into active utility so nobody drops out of the loop from incoming enemy pressure.

Best F2P Trailblazer Remembrance Team

Best Trailblazer Remembrance Team (Overall) Role Trailblazer Remembrance Support Herta DPS Asta Support Lynx Support

Because Mem gains Charge proportionally for every point of Energy regenerated by the team, Herta’s relentless multi-target scaling aggressively forces Mem onto the field to hand out game-breaking turn advances and True DMG buffs.

Asta complements this aggressive loop beautifully by acting as the team’s primary speed engine. Her ultimate provides a massive, team-wide flat SPD boost alongside a reliable ATK buff, forcing the rotation to cycle much faster. This extra velocity enables both Herta and the Trailblazer to take more frequent actions, rapidly stockpiling Mem’s Charge.

To anchor the entire comp, Lynx acts as a comfortable F2P sustain option, easily keeping the party healthy through enemy pressure and removing disabling debuffs.

Best Trailblazer Remembrance Team Alternatives

Mydei is a drop-in replacement for Argenti in the Overall team, since his Ultimate also costs a large chunk of Energy and benefits from the same action-advance and True DMG package Trailblazer Remembrance provides.

Feixiao turns Trailblazer Remembrance’s True DMG buff into extra value on every Follow-Up Attack she throws out, and this pairing gets noticeably stronger once Trailblazer Remembrance reaches Eidolon 4.

Castorice shares Trailblazer Remembrance’s Remembrance Path, and pairing the two lets Trailblazer Remembrance’s kit stack directly with Castorice’s own HP-based damage scaling for a genuinely Remembrance-themed team.

Tribbie adds All-Type RES penetration and extra Follow-Up DMG on top of whatever Trailblazer Remembrance’s Mem is already doing, a strong pick for teams that lean on multiple damage instances per turn.

The one constant across every good Trailblazer Remembrance teammate alternative is Energy. Trailblazer Remembrance rewards teammates whose kit burn through a large Energy pool, so when picking a replacement, look first at whichever DPS or support in your roster has the hungriest Ultimate/Skill cost.

Trailblazer Remembrance Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on (Time) Investment Why? E1: Narrator of the Present Highest Adds 10% CRIT Rate to whichever ally is carrying Mem’s Support, and the buff also covers that ally’s own memosprite if they have one. E2: Gleaner of the Past Highest Refunds 8 Energy to Trailblazer Remembrance whenever an ally memosprite besides Mem takes action, once per turn, which noticeably speeds up how often the Ultimate comes back around. E3: Chanter of the Future Low Only raises Skill, Talent, and Memosprite Talent levels. E4: Dancer of the Muse Medium Grants Mem extra Charge and a bigger True DMG multiplier whenever an ally with 0 Max Energy left acts. E5: Seamster of the Ode Low Raises Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Memosprite Skill levels only. E6: Bearer of the Revelation High Locks the Ultimate’s CRIT Rate at 100%, a clean damage spike.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Remembrance Worth Building in 2026?

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Trailblazer Remembrance is worth building as soon as you unlock them through story progression, period. They’re the most F2P-accessible, top-tier support in HSR, and their kit is flexible enough that they can slot in comfortably into almost any team.

But of course, they excel best when partnered up with Energy-hungry units, since Mem’s entire kit is designed to reward exactly that playstyle.

To top it all off, Fly Into a Pink Tomorrow, their signature Light Cone, costs you nothing beyond finishing a story quest to get. There’s very little reason to skip building Trailblazer Remembrance, especially if you already have an Energy-hungry DPS sitting in your roster.

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