Best Ruan Mei Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Ruan Mei build in HSR, so you know exactly where to put your resources when investing in her.

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Harmony support who buffs the entire party’s damage, Speed, and Break Efficiency at once, and she’s been a staple of Break Effect teams since her release. Her Ultimate also delays enemies from recovering out of Weakness Break, which stacks even more damage onto whatever hit them last.

TL;DR – Best Ruan Mei Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Past Self in Mirror Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Memories of the Past Best Relic Set Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) Main Stats Body: HP%/DEF%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%/DEF%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority Break Effect > SPD > HP% = DEF% Best team (Overall) Ruan Mei (Support)



Firefly (DPS)



Tingyun Fugue (Support)



The Dahlia (DPS) Best team (F2P) Ruan Mei (Support)



March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Hybrid)



Gallagher (Support)

How to Play Ruan Mei: Rotation and Tips

Ruan Mei’s rotation is fairly simple: open with her Skill to grant the whole party Overtone, a damage and Break Efficiency buff, then use her Ultimate as soon as it’s ready to add All-Type RES PEN and set up Thanatoplum Rebloom on top of it.

Both effects run on independent timers, so the goal every cycle is to keep at least one of them active on your Break DPS unit before it attacks.

Another Trace that makes her such a good Break team enabler is her Talent, which gives the whole team a permanent SPD buff and adds bonus Ice Break damage whenever an ally triggers a Weakness Break.

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Best Light Cones for Ruan Mei

Past Self in Mirror is Ruan Mei’s signature and the best cone in the game for her. It pushes her Break Effect up by as much as 100% at Superimposition 5 and adds a party-wide damage buff whenever she uses her Ultimate, on top of Energy Regen at the start of each wave.

Memories of the Past is the best F2P option since it’s pullable from the standard Stellar Warp banner. It boosts Break Effect by up to 56% at Superimposition 5 and refunds Energy whenever Ruan Mei attacks, which keeps her Ultimate uptime healthy.

In Pursuit of the Wind is a strong Battle Pass alternative that adds a flat, unconditional Break DMG boost to the whole team. Its effect doesn’t stack with a second copy on another ally, so only one Break-focused unit in the party should equip it.

For a more in-depth look at Ruan Mei’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Ruan Mei Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations is Ruan Mei’s best relic set. Its 2-piece effect adds a flat 16% Break Effect, and the 4-piece effect adds another 30% Break Effect to the whole party for 2 turns whenever Ruan Mei uses her Ultimate on an ally, which is more than enough to get her near her own Break Effect breakpoint by herself.

Sprightly Vonwacq is the best ornament set for most of her teams. Its 2-piece effect adds 5% Energy Regeneration Rate, and once Ruan Mei’s SPD hits 120 or higher, she gets an immediate 40% action advance at the start of combat, which lets her apply her buffs before anyone else acts.

Ruan Mei’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Break Effect

Break Effect Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: HP% or DEF% (whichever her team’s Preservation or healer teammate needs less of)

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 160% Break Effect, then target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Ruan Mei’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Threading Fragrance Low Ruan Mei rarely attacks, since most of her value comes from buffs, not damage. Skill: String Sings Slow Swirls Highest Levels up the party-wide damage buff and Break Efficiency boost her Skill applies to every ally. Ultimate: Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream Highest Increases the All-Type RES PEN and the delayed-recovery Break DMG her field applies to enemies. Talent: Somatotypical Helix High Raises the party’s SPD buff and Ruan Mei’s own bonus Ice Break DMG on ally Weakness Breaks.

Ruan Mei’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig 15 Gelid Chitin 65 Credit 308,000

Ruan Mei’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Harmonic Tune 15 Immortal Scionette 41 Ancestral Hymn 72 Immortal Aeroblossom 56 Stellaris Symphony 139 Immortal Lumintwig 58 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Ruan Mei Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Ruan Mei’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Ruan Mei Team

Best Ruan Mei Team (Overall) Role Ruan Mei Support Firefly DPS Tingyun Fugue Support The Dahlia DPS

This is one of Ruan Mei’s highest-performing, premium team. Firefly turns every one of her own Weakness Breaks into a Super Break nuke, and Ruan Mei’s buffs push that damage even higher.

Tingyun Fugue forces a second Weakness Break window on the same enemy with Exo Toughness, which stacks another full round of Super Break damage on top of Firefly’s.

The Dahlia‘s Nihility kit lets the team land Super Break damage on enemies that aren’t even broken yet, which covers the gaps between Firefly’s own breaks.

Best F2P Ruan Mei Team

Best Ruan Mei Team (F2P) Role Ruan Mei Support March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) DPS Trailblazer Harmony Hybrid Gallagher Support

March 7th The Hunt benefits directly from Ruan Mei’s All-Type RES PEN and Break Effect buffs, while the Trailblazer Harmony’s Ultimate enables Super Break damage on its own. Gallagher rounds it out as a healer whose own healing scales off Break Effect, so Ruan Mei’s buffs make him tankier at the same time she’s buffing her attackers.

Best Ruan Mei Team Alternatives

Boothill is a drop-in replacement for Firefly as the main Break DPS, and he performs better than her when the fight has multiple Elite-tier mobs.

Rappa replaces Firefly as the Break DPS in fights against three or more enemies, since her kit is built to hit an entire wave at once rather than a single target.

Xueyi is a fully F2P Break DPS whose own damage scales directly off the Break Effect stat, so she benefits from Ruan Mei’s buffs as much as any 5-star option does.

Black Swan is a drop-in replacement for The Dahlia in a DoT-focused lineup, applying her own damage-over-time effects and an Ultimate that raises the DMG all of it deals.

Huohuo is a sustain replacement for Gallagher who can use her Ultimate to restore the team’s Energy and add an ATK buff, which is useful when your Break DPS is Energy-hungry.

The one constant across every alternative here is that Ruan Mei doesn’t ask for a specific archetype as heavily as other top-tier supports, but she excels in Break-centric teams. Her buffs scale with whatever the rest of the team already does, so the real deciding factor is always which Break DPS and sustain units you actually own.

Ruan Mei Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Neuronic Embroidery Highest While her Ultimate’s field is active, all allies ignore 20% of the enemy’s DEF, a straightforward team-wide damage increase. E2: Reedside Promenade High Grants all allies a 40% ATK bonus against Weakness Broken enemies while Ruan Mei is on the field, which stacks cleanly with her existing buffs. E4: Chatoyant Éclat High Raises her own Break Effect by 100% for 3 turns after a Weakness Break, letting you run fewer Break Effect substats elsewhere on her. E6: Sash Cascade Medium Extends her Ultimate’s field by 1 turn, giving more comfortable uptime on the All-Type RES PEN buff.

E1 is the practical stopping point for most players. It’s the single best Eidolon on this list for the Stellar Jades it costs, and E2 through E6 are worth chasing only once every other 5-star investment in your roster is covered.

Verdict: Is Ruan Mei Worth Building in 2026?

Ruan Mei is one of the best supports in Honkai Star Rail and she’s worth building for almost any account. Her buffs apply to the entire party regardless of element or Path, so she slots into Break teams (her best comp), DoT teams, and even generalist Hypercarry teams without losing value.

Ruan Mei’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She’s an easy recommendation at E0, and her build doesn’t require a signature Light Cone to function since Memories of the Past covers most of what Past Self in Mirror does at a lower investment cost. If you already own her, building her is rarely a wasted pull. Budget and whale-tier Ruan Mei builds both reach the same Break Effect target, just through different pieces.

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