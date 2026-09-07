Best Hysilens Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Hysilens build so you can get her running at full strength right away.

Hysilens is one of the strongest Physical DoT units to join Honkai Star Rail, layering four different damage-over-time effects onto enemies while her Ultimate turns every one of those DoTs into extra direct damage. She’s a top-tier premium 5-star pickup, but her ceiling with the right teammates is what makes the pull worth it.

TL;DR – Best Hysilens Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Why Does the Ocean Sing Best F2P Light Cone Alternative It’s Showtime Best Relic Set Prisoner in Deep Confinement (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Revelry by the Sea (2pc) Main Stats Body: Effect Hit Rate



Boots: SPD or ATK%



Planar Sphere: Physical DMG%



Link Rope: ATK% Substat priority Effect Hit Rate > SPD > ATK% > Flat ATK Best team (Overall) Hysilens (DPS)



Black Swan (Support)



Kafka (DPS)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Hysilens (DPS)



Serval (DPS)



Asta (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Hysilens: Rotation and Tips

Hysilens runs a simple two-part loop. Her Talent, Sirenic Serenade, passively spreads Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock onto enemies every time an ally lands a hit, so DoTs build up before you even use her own turn.

Once she has a full Zone from her Ultimate, Maelstrom Rhapsody, she deals Physical DoT equal to 80% of her ATK for every stacked DoT an enemy already carries, on top of a flat ATK debuff on the whole enemy side.

Open a cycle by using her Skill, Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides, to raise DMG taken across the enemy team, then let your DoT-focused allies attack to stack effects before dropping her Ultimate.

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Best Light Cones for Hysilens

Why Does the Ocean Sing is Hysilens’s best Light Cone by a clear margin. It hands her a large chunk of the Effect Hit Rate she needs to reach her 120% breakpoint, applies up to a 30% DoT damage taken debuff on every enemy, and raises the whole team’s SPD by 10% whenever an ally attacks.

That SPD boost matters way more than the raw stat numbers, since a faster team means more attacks landing and more DoTs stacking before her Ultimate goes off.

Those Many Springs, Jiaoqiu’s signature, is the strongest non-signature alternative. It offers an enormous amount of Effect Hit Rate on its own and amplifies the team’s damage through an extra DMG taken debuff, which stacks cleanly with what Hysilens already provides.

Eyes of the Prey is Hysilens’s best 4-star option if you don’t own either 5-star pick. It boosts her Effect Hit Rate and DoT DMG directly, and it’s a Light Cone most players already have from standard pulls.

It’s Showtime is her fully free-to-play choice, obtainable through the Light Cone Manifest Store. It raises her DMG whenever an enemy is debuffed and boosts her ATK based on her own Effect Hit Rate.

For a more in-depth look at Hysilens’s best Light Cones, visit our Hysilens Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Prisoner in Deep Confinement is the standard 4pc set for any DoT-focused build, Hysilens included. Its DEF Shred effect scales off the number of debuffs she’s already applying, and since she inflicts four separate DoT types on her own, she fills that condition without any extra setup.

Revelry by the Sea is her best Planar Ornament once she clears roughly 3,600 ATK during combat, since it adds a flat DoT DMG buff at that threshold. If you’re still short on Effect Hit Rate after your Light Cone and main stats, Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise is a fair trade to close that gap instead.

Hysilens’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: Effect Hit Rate

Effect Hit Rate Priority 2: SPD

SPD Priority 3: ATK% or Flat ATK

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,000-3,500 ATK outside combat, and target a 134 SPD breakpoint in battle. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry. Effect Hit Rate (EHR) determines how reliably Hysilens’s DoTs land and it also directly scales her own DMG buff from The Fiddle of Pearls, so it leads every other stat by a wide margin.

Hysilens’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Aeolian Mode: Echoes in Still Waters Medium Her weakest damage source, since most of her output comes from the rest of her kit. Skill: Overtone Hum: Chorus After Dark Tides High Raises DMG taken on every enemy and adds direct Physical DMG on top. Ultimate: Maelstrom Rhapsody Highest Her core damage engine, converting stacked DoTs into extra Physical damage every turn. Talent: Sirenic Serenade Highest Applies her DoTs in the first place, so this needs to be maxed early. Bonus Ability: The Gladius of Conquest Highest Deploys her Ultimate’s Zone at the start of combat and refunds Skill Points. Bonus Ability: The Fiddle of Pearls Highest Unlocks her Effect Hit Rate-scaling DMG buff, up to a 90% increase. Bonus Ability: The Bubble of Banquets Highest Makes every active DoT immediately deal 150% of its original DMG on her Ultimate.

Hysilens’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15 Invasive Clot 65 Credit 308,000

Hysilens’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Fiery Spirit 15 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Starfire Essence 72 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Heaven Incinerator 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Hysilens Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Hysilens’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Hysilens Team

Best Hysilens Team (Overall) Role Hysilens DPS Black Swan Support Kafka DPS Dan Heng Permansor Terrae Support

Kafka and Black Swan are close to non-negotiable partners for a serious, endgame-breaking Hysilens team, since every one of Hysilens’s four DoT types benefits directly from their combined debuff uptime and Arcana stacking. Dan Heng Permansor Terrae rounds the team out with reliable shielding so the whole DoT rotation can run without a reset from a bad hit.

Best F2P Hysilens Team

Best Hysilens Team (F2P) Role Hysilens DPS Serval DPS Asta Support Lynx Support

Serval slots in nicely as a free-to-play DoT partner since she applies Shock on her own attacks, adding a fourth stacking source alongside Hysilens’s Talent. Asta covers the ATK and SPD buffs a premium support would otherwise provide, and Lynx keeps the team alive with her sustain.

Best Hysilens Team Alternatives

Huohuo is a drop-in replacement for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, trading his shield-based protection for reactive healing plus an ATK and energy regeneration buff on her Ultimate that keeps the whole DoT rotation running on schedule.

Ruan Mei replaces Black Swan when you’d rather delay an enemy’s Weakness Break recovery than stack extra Arcana, and her team-wide DMG and CRIT DMG buffs still meaningfully raise every hit Hysilens’s DoTs and allies land.

Robin works as another swap for a Harmony slot, since her Ultimate’s team-wide ATK and CRIT DMG buff boosts both Kafka’s and Hysilens’s own Physical DoT output without competing for the same debuff space Black Swan occupies.

Jiaoqiu brings his own DMG taken debuff that stacks on top of Hysilens’s Ultimate Zone, and pairing him with his signature Light Cone, Those Many Springs, lets either unit carry the Effect Hit Rate load if the other is under-built.

Sampo is a serviceable free-to-play swap for Kafka or Serval, since his Wind Shear applications add another DoT source to the field without asking for a single limited pull.

Whichever teammates you actually own, the constant across every version of a Hysilens team is uptime on enemy debuffs. More stacked DoTs and DMG taken effects on an enemy always translate directly into a bigger hit from her Ultimate, so prioritize teammates who add debuffs over ones who just add raw damage.

Hysilens Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: You Ask Why Hearts Cry Highest Raises every ally’s DoT damage to 116% of its original value, and gives her Talent a guaranteed chance to also apply a second, coexisting DoT instance. E2: Tell Me Why Waves Roar High Highest Extends The Fiddle of Pearls’ DMG buff to the whole party instead of just Hysilens. E3: Why Do Lights Bid Goodbye Skip Only raises her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels, no new effect. E4: Lo, How Time Flows By Medium Adds a 20% All-Type RES debuff to every enemy inside her Zone. E5: In Ablution, I Hum and Sigh Skip Only raises her Skill and Talent levels, no new effect. E6: When to Return From Where You Lie Highest (Whale Territory) Raises her DoT trigger count to 12 per Zone and increases the DMG multiplier by 20%.

E1 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It’s a genuinely strong upgrade on its own, strong enough that it’s worth prioritizing over chasing her signature Light Cone if you have to pick just one.

Verdict: Is Hysilens Worth Building in 2026?

Hysilens’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Hysilens is worth building for almost any roster that already has, or plans to pull, Kafka or Black Swan. Her kit converts a DoT-focused team’s existing debuffs into a huge chunk of extra Physical damage every turn, and she reaches that ceiling with a relatively forgiving stat spread since Effect Hit Rate and SPD are both easy to farm from generic pieces.

Even without her signature Light Cone, her F2P options and Eidolon 1 alone make her a strong pickup for anyone who’s planning to build an endgame-ready DoT team.

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