Best Cyrene Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

The best Cyrene build barely touches her own damage, because she is a 5-star Ice character on the Path of Remembrance whose real job is firing every teammate’s Ultimate at once. Her Zone quietly bolts an extra instance of True DMG onto every hit your team lands, and her Talent turns your allies’ turns into fuel for her own.

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Cyrene build in HSR, plus the SPD breakpoints that decide how much of her kit actually switches on.

TL;DR – Best Cyrene Build at a Glance

Here’s the short version of the best Cyrene build in HSR, with every pick explained in full further down.

Best Light Cone This Love, Forever Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Memory’s Curtain Never Falls Best Relic Set Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (2pc)



Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) Main Stats Body: HP% or CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or Ice DMG



Link Rope: HP% Substat priority SPD > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > HP% Best team (Overall) Castorice (DPS)



March 7th • Evernight (Hybrid)



Cyrene (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Any DPS you already own (DPS)



Cyrene (Support)



Remembrance Trailblazer (Support)



Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae (Support)

How To Play Cyrene: Rotation and Tips

Cyrene opens with her Technique, which freezes enemies in place for 30 seconds and drops her Zone the moment combat starts. From there the loop is simple: cast her Skill to refresh the Zone, then let your allies act. Every ally turn feeds her one Recollection point, and she needs 24 of them before her Ultimate unlocks.

Once that first Ultimate lands, everything changes. It summons her memosprite Demiurge, fires all your teammates’ Ultimates at once, raises her CRIT Rate by 25%, and makes the Zone permanent for the rest of the fight. After that the threshold drops to 12 Recollection points, so her second and third Ultimates arrive far quicker than the first.

Use Demiurge’s turn to buff a Chrysos Heir rather than to attack. The buff is tailored per character and usually worth more than the extra Ice DMG.

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Best Light Cones for Cyrene

This Love, Forever is her signature and the clear pick. It hands her the large SPD boost she needs to clear her speed threshold, then layers on a CRIT DMG buff for allies and raises the damage enemies take. Those two team-wide effects grow stronger once she has spent her opening Ultimate charges, which is exactly when the rest of your lineup starts hitting hardest.

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is the strongest limited alternative. It also pushes her SPD, and it increases the DMG all enemies take after Demiurge uses its Memosprite Skill. The vulnerability effect doesn’t stack if several allies carry the same cone, so run it on one unit only, which makes it a natural fit in Castorice and Evernight lineups.

Memory’s Curtain Never Falls is the free-to-play answer and it covers the essentials. The SPD it provides is enough to reach her breakpoint, and it raises ally damage after she uses her Skill. The one catch is that she can’t reactivate the buff once her Ultimate has gone off, so it fades in value across a long fight.

Victory In a Blink is the budget fallback if the other three are out of reach. It gives her some CRIT DMG and a damage boost after Demiurge buffs an ally, which keeps her contributing without any real investment.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (2pc) with Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2pc) is her default. Cyrene wants speed above everything, and stacking two SPD sets is the most reliable way to get there. Any pairing of two-piece SPD bonuses works, so build around whichever pieces have the better substats rather than chasing one exact combination.

World-Remaking Deliverer (4pc) is the alternative for teams that don’t need her at extreme speed. Prydwen rates it her strongest option for team damage provided you can still hit 180 SPD comfortably, and it suits Castorice lineups where the tempo comes from elsewhere. The catch is that the buff needs her Ultimate to be up before it does anything.

Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) is a distant third. It advances her action every time she uses her Ultimate after the first one, which does mean more turns, though it demands a heavy pile of SPD substat rolls before it competes.

Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) is the Planar Ornament set to aim for. Advancing her at the start of the battle gives her three actions in the opening cycle at high enough SPD, and that head start is what gets her first Ultimate out on time. Amphoreus, The Eternal Land (2pc) is the backup, raising her CRIT Rate and lifting ally SPD once Demiurge is on the field.

Cyrene’s Stat Priorities

Speed decides how good she is, and the rest is filler. Her substat order is straightforward:

Priority 1: SPD, until 180 and then 200

SPD, until 180 and then 200 Priority 2: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 3: CRIT DMG, then HP%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 5,000+ HP outside combat, and target a 180 SPD breakpoint in battle, with 200 SPD as the stretch goal. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

The 180 mark isn’t arbitrary. It’s the trigger for her Causality in Trichotomy Bonus Ability, and every single point above it converts into Ice RES PEN for her and Demiurge. Past 200 SPD she simply takes more turns, which means more Recollection and a faster Ultimate.

Cyrene’s Trace Priorities

Her Skill and her Memosprite Skill carry the build. Everything else is cleanup.

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Lo, Hope Takes Flight! Low Adds a single instance of Ice DMG and one Recollection point. Upgrade it last. Enhanced Basic ATK: To Love and Tomorrow ♪ Low Only appears after her Ultimate, and it mainly adds damage rather than utility. Skill: Bloom, Elysium of Beyond Highest Raises the True DMG multiplier the Zone applies to every ally hit. Max this first. Ultimate: Verse • Vow ∞ Medium Increases the CRIT Rate she and Demiurge gain. Take it after the Talent. Talent: Hearts Gather as One High Scales the team-wide DMG bonus she provides just by standing on the field. Memosprite Skill: This Ode, to All Lives Highest Strengthens the special buff Demiurge hands to a Chrysos Heir. Max this first. Memosprite Talent: Waiting, In Every Past Low Only raises the Max HP she and Demiurge share. Save it for last.

Cyrene’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Her Stagnant Shadow drop is the Sea Siren’s Torn Fin, and her character material is the Fear-Stomped Flesh line.

Material Total Fear-Stomped Flesh 15 Courage-Torn Chest 15 Glory-Aspersed Torso 15 Sea Siren’s Torn Fin 65 Traveler’s Guide 290 Credit 888,000

Cyrene’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Farm these from their respective domains a few weeks before you plan to push her levels. The Daythunder Anamnesis comes from Avatar of the Sky: a weekly boss that you can only farm materials from three times per week.

Material Total Bija of Consciousness 18 Fear-Stomped Flesh 41 Seedling of Manas 69 Courage-Torn Chest 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Glory-Aspersed Torso 58 Daythunder Anamnesis 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Cyrene Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Cyrene wants at least two Chrysos Heirs beside her. They feed her extra Recollection at the start of combat and again during the fight, and they are the only characters who receive her tailored memosprite buffs. Her weakest lineups are the ones where she’s the sole Remembrance unit, since her first Ultimate then takes an uncomfortably long time to charge.

Best Overall Cyrene Team

Best Cyrene Team (Overall) Role Cyrene Support Castorice DPS March 7th • Evernight Hybrid Hyacine Support

This is the mono-Remembrance lineup, and it’s the most used Cyrene team by a wide margin. Hyacine charges her fastest of anyone, because her high natural SPD and Little Ica’s follow-up actions hand over two Recollection stacks at a time. Castorice is the payoff: Cyrene’s buff lets her overflow Newbud up to 200%, and against two enemies or fewer that overflow converts into a very large single-target detonation.

Evernight holds the fourth slot for a reason. Cyrene’s buff on her is permanent, adding to her CRIT DMG scaling, her Memoria generation, and her Memosprite Skill damage. Every member of this team also deals real damage, so nothing here is a passenger.

Best F2P Cyrene Team

Best Cyrene Team (F2P) Role Cyrene Support Any DPS Remembrance Trailblazer Support Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae Support

The Remembrance Trailblazer is the key free piece here, and Cyrene has a dedicated buff for them that converts Demiurge’s Max HP into raw ATK and its CRIT Rate into theirs. That buff also gives Demiurge a free extra turn after the Trailblazer’s Enhanced Basic ATK, which shortens her ramp considerably.

Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae is the one limited-banner unit in this team, but really, any sustain-type support already sitting in your account covers that slot instead, and the DPS spot is genuinely open, provided the team still holds two Chrysos Heirs to battery her first Ultimate.

Best Cyrene Team Alternatives

Tribbie slots in for Evernight as a Chrysos Heir support, adding RES PEN for the team and an extra instance of Additional DMG from her Zone when she launches a follow-up. Cyrene’s buff on her is modest, so save the memosprite target for someone else

Phainon replaces Castorice as a hypercarry. Cyrene lets him stay inside his Ultimate indefinitely by refreshing his extra turns and restoring Scourge, and she adds CRIT buffs plus small Fire DMG instances on top.

Mydei is the pick if you want her Ultimate to do something violent on demand. Every Cyrene Ultimate triggers his Godslayer Be Gods attack with a large CRIT DMG boost, so he no longer has to bleed himself to reach it.

Hysilens turns her into a damage-over-time enabler. Cyrene’s buff on her is close to permanent, raising her DMG dealt by 120% and letting her Skill reach all five targets, and reapplying it regenerates 60 Energy.

Cyrene Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

E2 is the practical stopping point. It’s the difference between Cyrene arriving on turn four and arriving on turn seven, and everything past it is a luxury rather than a fix.

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Epics, Born on a Blank Slate Low Grants 6 Recollection points and 12 extra bounces when Demiurge triggers its Memosprite Skill during “Minuet of Blooms and Plumes.”



The refund only arrives after she has already used her Ultimate, so it does nothing for her slowest problem. Take it only on the way to E2. E2: A Tomorrow in Thirteen Shades Highest Grants 12 Recollection points at the start of combat, roughly half of what her first Ultimate costs, and raises the True DMG multiplier by 6% per ally buffed by Demiurge, up to 24%.



This is the one Eidolon that fixes her real weakness. E3: By Thy Being, As I’ve Written Medium Ultimate and Talent to Lv. 15, Memosprite Skill to Lv. 10. Pure numbers on the two abilities that scale her team buffs, so it’s a solid but unexciting step. E4: Please Write On, With a Smile Medium Adds 6% Bounce DMG per use of “Minuet of Blooms and Plumes,” stacking 24 times. It opens a genuine damage role for her late in long fights, though the ramp is very slow. E5: Gaze, Steeped in Yesterbloom Low Skill to Lv. 15, Basic ATK and Memosprite Talent to Lv. 10. Useful for the Skill levels alone, but it arrives too deep to plan around. E6: Remembrance, Sung in Ripples High Advances every ally by 100% on her first Ultimate, then cuts all enemy DEF by 20% and advances the team by 24% on repeat triggers.



A large upgrade that most players will never reach.

Verdict: Is Cyrene Worth Building in 2026?

Cyrene’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Inside a Chrysos Heir or mono-Remembrance lineup Cyrene is close to unmatched, stacking a team-wide DMG bonus, a True DMG rider on every hit, a mass Ultimate activation, and a tailored buff for whichever ally she points at. Outside that context she is slow to come online, and a support who spends the first several turns charging is a real cost.

So the honest answer depends on your roster. If you own Castorice, Evernight, Hyacine, Phainon, or Mydei, this Cyrene build will lift all of them at once and she belongs near the top of your HSR investment list. If you own none of them, her buffs land on thinner ground and your account is better served elsewhere.

One caution worth naming: her value is tied to characters that already exist, which makes her shelf life easier to predict than most supports and harder to extend once the current saga wraps.

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