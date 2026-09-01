Best Argenti Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Argenti Light Cone comes down to one goal – keeping his Ultimate charged and hitting as hard as possible. This guide goes through all the options that can accomplish exactly that, starting with Argenti’s signature Light Cone, his strongest alternatives, then his best F2P option.

But before you pick the best Argenti Light Cone for your build, keep in mind Argenti walks the Erudition Path. He can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with an Erudition Light Cone.

Best Argenti Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s the fast answer if you just want the ranking before the full breakdown.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 An Instant Before A Gaze Argenti’s own signature scales his Ultimate DMG off his max Energy and adds a large CRIT DMG buff, making it his best in slot pick. 2 Into the Unreachable Veil The Herta’s signature boosts both Skill and Ultimate DMG and refunds a Skill Point off a heavy Ultimate, edging the signature out in some raw calculations. 3 Today Is Another Peaceful Day This Battle Pass cone mirrors the signature’s Energy-scaling Ultimate boost at a lower rate, making it a solid stand-in. 4 Eternal Calculus The best F2P pick since it’s a guaranteed purchase from Herta’s Store, and it scales ATK and SPD off how many enemies Argenti hits.

An Instant Before A Gaze – Best in Slot

An Instant Before A Gaze is Argenti’s Signature, and although he has pretty good alternatives, it’s not an easy “free-to-skip” if you want to max out his overall performance. At Superimposition 1, it raises his CRIT DMG by 36% and boosts his Ultimate DMG based on his max Energy, adding roughly 0.36% Ultimate DMG per point of Energy up to 180.

Since Argenti’s kit revolves entirely around dumping his Ultimate for the bulk of his damage, both effects land directly on his main damage source.

The CRIT DMG scaling also stacks cleanly with his Talent, which already builds CRIT Rate through Apotheosis stacks. For an Ultimate-focused build, this combination is what pushes An Instant Before A Gaze ahead of every alternative on this list, signature bias aside.

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Best Alternatives to An Instant Before A Gaze

Into the Unreachable Veil, The Herta’s signature, is actually the “true best-in-slot” for Argenti when it comes to pure, individual DPS numbers. The caveat is that even though it technically out-damages his own signature option, he’d have to be borrowing the signature Light Cone of his own best teammate, The Herta.

It grants 12% CRIT Rate and a 60% Skill and Ultimate DMG boost for three turns after using the Ultimate, and it refunds a Skill Point whenever that Ultimate costs 140 Energy or more. Since Argenti’s full-Energy Ultimate clears that threshold easily, this Light Cone quietly fixes the Skill Point strain his kit can run into.

In case you have an extra copy of this Light Cone or you don’t want to pair Argenti up with The Herta for some reason, it may be worth equipping this over An Instant Before Gaze.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a 4-star Battle Pass cone that mirrors the signature’s core idea – it increases DMG based on max Energy, adding about 0.20% per point up to 160 Energy. And unlike most Erudition cones, this effect stays active at all times. It’s a genuinely strong stand-in for players who already got it from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass and haven’t pulled his signature yet.

Best F2P Light Cone for Argenti

Eternal Calculus is Argenti’s best F2P option because it’s a direct purchase from Herta’s Store using Herta Bonds, not a gacha pull. At Superimposition 1, it grants an 8% ATK buff that climbs by 4% per enemy hit, stacking up to five times, plus an 8% SPD boost for a turn once he hits three or more targets.

That scaling rewards Argenti’s own AoE-heavy Skill and Ultimate, and since it’s craftable through Simulated Universe currency rather than luck, every free-to-play player can eventually own it at full Superimposition.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Argenti?

An Instant Before A Gaze is the best pick for Argenti if you already own it or plan to pull it, since it lines up CRIT DMG and Ultimate scaling directly with his main damage source.

Players without the signature shouldn’t feel like they’re missing much, though: Into the Unreachable Veil and Eternal Calculus both cover his core needs at little or no gacha cost, and Today Is Another Peaceful Day slots in nicely for anyone who got a copy of it from the Battle Pass.

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