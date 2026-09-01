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Best Argenti Light Cones HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 1, 2026
Best Argenti Light Cones HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

Picking the best Argenti Light Cone comes down to one goal – keeping his Ultimate charged and hitting as hard as possible. This guide goes through all the options that can accomplish exactly that, starting with Argenti’s signature Light Cone, his strongest alternatives, then his best F2P option.

But before you pick the best Argenti Light Cone for your build, keep in mind Argenti walks the Erudition Path. He can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with an Erudition Light Cone.

Best Argenti Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s the fast answer if you just want the ranking before the full breakdown.

RankLight ConeWhy It Ranks Here
1An Instant Before A GazeArgenti’s own signature scales his Ultimate DMG off his max Energy and adds a large CRIT DMG buff, making it his best in slot pick.
2Into the Unreachable VeilThe Herta’s signature boosts both Skill and Ultimate DMG and refunds a Skill Point off a heavy Ultimate, edging the signature out in some raw calculations.
3Today Is Another Peaceful DayThis Battle Pass cone mirrors the signature’s Energy-scaling Ultimate boost at a lower rate, making it a solid stand-in.
4Eternal CalculusThe best F2P pick since it’s a guaranteed purchase from Herta’s Store, and it scales ATK and SPD off how many enemies Argenti hits.

An Instant Before A Gaze – Best in Slot

An Instant Before A Gaze Light Cone art, Honkai Star Rail

An Instant Before A Gaze is Argenti’s Signature, and although he has pretty good alternatives, it’s not an easy “free-to-skip” if you want to max out his overall performance. At Superimposition 1, it raises his CRIT DMG by 36% and boosts his Ultimate DMG based on his max Energy, adding roughly 0.36% Ultimate DMG per point of Energy up to 180. 

Since Argenti’s kit revolves entirely around dumping his Ultimate for the bulk of his damage, both effects land directly on his main damage source.

The CRIT DMG scaling also stacks cleanly with his Talent, which already builds CRIT Rate through Apotheosis stacks. For an Ultimate-focused build, this combination is what pushes An Instant Before A Gaze ahead of every alternative on this list, signature bias aside.

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Best Alternatives to An Instant Before A Gaze

Into the Unreachable Veil Light Cone art, Honkai Star Rail

Into the Unreachable Veil, The Herta’s signature, is actually the “true best-in-slot” for Argenti when it comes to pure, individual DPS numbers. The caveat is that even though it technically out-damages his own signature option, he’d have to be borrowing the signature Light Cone of his own best teammate, The Herta.

It grants 12% CRIT Rate and a 60% Skill and Ultimate DMG boost for three turns after using the Ultimate, and it refunds a Skill Point whenever that Ultimate costs 140 Energy or more. Since Argenti’s full-Energy Ultimate clears that threshold easily, this Light Cone quietly fixes the Skill Point strain his kit can run into.

In case you have an extra copy of this Light Cone or you don’t want to pair Argenti up with The Herta for some reason, it may be worth equipping this over An Instant Before Gaze.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day Light Cone art, Honkai Star Rail

Today Is Another Peaceful Day is a 4-star Battle Pass cone that mirrors the signature’s core idea – it increases DMG based on max Energy, adding about 0.20% per point up to 160 Energy. And unlike most Erudition cones, this effect stays active at all times. It’s a genuinely strong stand-in for players who already got it from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass and haven’t pulled his signature yet.

Best F2P Light Cone for Argenti

Eternal Calculus Light Cone art, Honkai Star Rail

Eternal Calculus is Argenti’s best F2P option because it’s a direct purchase from Herta’s Store using Herta Bonds, not a gacha pull. At Superimposition 1, it grants an 8% ATK buff that climbs by 4% per enemy hit, stacking up to five times, plus an 8% SPD boost for a turn once he hits three or more targets.

That scaling rewards Argenti’s own AoE-heavy Skill and Ultimate, and since it’s craftable through Simulated Universe currency rather than luck, every free-to-play player can eventually own it at full Superimposition.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Argenti?

Argenti Light Cone verdict art, Honkai Star Rail

An Instant Before A Gaze is the best pick for Argenti if you already own it or plan to pull it, since it lines up CRIT DMG and Ultimate scaling directly with his main damage source. 

Players without the signature shouldn’t feel like they’re missing much, though: Into the Unreachable Veil and Eternal Calculus both cover his core needs at little or no gacha cost, and Today Is Another Peaceful Day slots in nicely for anyone who got a copy of it from the Battle Pass.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Argenti?

The best F2P Light Cone for Argenti is Eternal Calculus, since it’s a guaranteed purchase from Herta’s Store rather than a gacha pull. It scales his ATK and SPD off the number of enemies he hits, which fits his Ultimate-heavy playstyle.

Is An Instant Before A Gaze worth it for Argenti?

Yes, An Instant Before A Gaze is worth it for Argenti because it boosts his Ultimate DMG based on his max Energy and adds a large CRIT DMG buff on top. Into the Unreachable Veil comes close in some calculations, but the signature still lines up more directly with his kit.

Can Argenti use Night on the Milky Way?

Yes, Argenti can use Night on the Milky Way since it’s an Erudition Light Cone that shares his Path, so its full ATK and Weakness Break bonuses apply to him. It performs best when he’s hitting several enemies at once, like in Pure Fiction.

What is Argenti’s best 4-star Light Cone?

Argenti’s best 4-star Light Cone is Today Is Another Peaceful Day, since it mirrors his signature’s Energy-based Ultimate DMG boost at a lower rate. It’s a strong stand-in for players without access to 5-star options.

Should F2P players pull for Argenti’s signature Light Cone?

F2P players don’t need to pull for An Instant Before A Gaze right away, since Eternal Calculus already covers his core ATK and SPD needs at no gacha cost. It’s smarter to save pulls for the signature only after his Traces and Eidolons are already covered.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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