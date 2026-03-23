Best Acheron Build HSR: Lightning Nihility DPS Guide

The best Acheron build HSR players can assemble turns her into one of the most reliable Main DPS (primary damage-dealer) units in the game, clearing Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow without matching enemy weakness types. Acheron walks the Path of Nihility but functions as a pure damage carry, building CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK through her relics while leaning on Nihility teammates to fuel her stack-based Ultimate.

This guide covers every component of the best Acheron build HSR: Light Cones, relic sets and planar ornaments, stat priorities and benchmarks, eidolon value, and the strongest team compositions for the current patch. If you run two Nihility supports alongside her, Acheron is one of the highest-damage units in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Acheron Build HSR: Acheron Overview

Attribute Detail Rarity 5-Star Element Lightning Path Nihility Role Main DPS Release Version 2.1 (March 2024) Voice Actors EN: Carrie Keranen | JP: Sawashiro Miyuki | CN: Dongxue | KR: Kim Hyun-sim

Source General Rating MoC PF AS Game8 S S A S Prydwen 9.8 / 10 9.8 8.5 9.7

Acheron is a Lightning Nihility Main DPS who plays nothing like a typical Nihility support. Rather than applying DoT or enabling teammates, she is a burst-focused carry whose entire kit revolves around generating Slashed Dream stacks to fire off her Ultimate, which ignores enemy Weakness types entirely. This weakness-ignoring mechanic is one of the core advantages of the build and removes the usual team building issue of matching elements to enemy weaknesses.

Her SP economy is notably clean at E0 (Eidolon 0) when paired with two Nihility teammates who mostly use Basic ATKs. The team generates Slashed Dream stacks through debuff application rather than Skill use, so Acheron can use her own Skill freely without draining team resources. Her damage scales hard with CRIT stats, and her A4 Trace provides a large damage multiplier that benefits from having Nihility teammates.

Three quick benchmarks for the best Acheron build HSR:

Best for Memory of Chaos (MoC): Hard boss content with wave resets; Acheron’s burst-per-Ultimate cadence is highly efficient here.

Hard boss content with wave resets; Acheron’s burst-per-Ultimate cadence is highly efficient here. Best for Apocalyptic Shadow (AS): Her high burst damage and universal Toughness reduction make the HSR Acheron build very strong for this scoring mode.

Her high burst damage and universal Toughness reduction make the HSR Acheron build very strong for this scoring mode. Best for Simulated Universe: Works as a carry with Nihility path buffs; less optimised than endgame modes but fully functional.

How to Play Acheron in HSR

Acheron’s Ultimate costs 9 Slashed Dream stacks instead of Energy. She enters each battle with 5 stacks from her A2 Trace (Red Oni), and gains 1 additional stack every time any ally or enemy inflicts a debuff on an enemy target. Her own Skill applies 1 stack directly. With two active Nihility supports, each of their ability uses contributes stacks, which means Acheron typically fires her Ultimate every 1 to 2 cycles.

The Crimson Knot mechanic runs alongside this. Each time a debuff is applied, the enemy receives a stack of Crimson Knot. Enemies with more Crimson Knot stacks take heavier damage from Acheron’s Ultimate Rainblade hits, so it pays to focus debuffs on your primary target. Managing stack overflow is important. Slashed Dream can overcap by 3 stacks, stored as Quadrivalent Ascendance. These stacks are refunded after the Ultimate ends, carrying momentum into the next cycle. At E2, Acheron also gains 1 stack at the start of her own turn, which lets her use it more frequently. SP discipline for the best Acheron build HSR is simple: use the Skill when SP allows, Basic ATK when the team is stretched thin.

Acheron Pros and Cons

The Acheron build is one of the most versatile 5-star DPS options in Honkai: Star Rail. Her kit sidesteps many common DPS limitations: no Weakness matching, no energy ramp, and a high damage floor even with budget relics thanks to her A4 Trace multiplier.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultimate ignores enemy Weakness type



✅ Starts each battle with 5 Slashed Dream stacks for a quick first Ultimate



✅ High single-target and AoE burst damage in one kit



✅ A4 Trace provides a 160% damage multiplier with 2 Nihility teammates.



✅ Universal Toughness reduction on Ultimate ❌ Requires 2 Nihility teammates at E0 for full A4 bonus, limiting team flexibility



❌ Signature Light Cone is noticeably stronger than F2P alternatives



❌ Relic quality has significant impact; average sub-stats limit the ceiling



❌ E2 is a large power spike that non-spenders cannot access

The bottom line: invest in the best Acheron build HSR if you can field two Nihility supports. She is one of the few Main DPS units equally viable for F2P (Free-to-Play) players using a budget team and for spenders chasing E2 and the signature Light Cone.

Acheron HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

Acheron’s Basic ATK and Skill are the stack-building tools; the Ultimate is where almost all of her damage lives. Her Basic ATK deals single-target Lightning DMG. Her Skill, Octobolt Flash, is her main turn-by-turn action: it deals Lightning DMG to a single target and adjacent enemies and directly adds 1 Slashed Dream stack.

The Talent, Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness, is the engine of the entire kit. It tracks debuff applications across the whole team. Every time any ally or any enemy uses an ability that inflicts a debuff, Acheron gains 1 Slashed Dream stack and the targeted enemy gains 1 Crimson Knot stack. At 9 stacks, Acheron can fire her Ultimate, which consumes all stacks and deals massive multi-hit AoE Lightning damage. Understanding how to maximize stack generation is the foundation of every strong Acheron build. This kit pushes toward ATK and CRIT stats, with debuff-heavy Nihility teammates.

Ability Type Energy Break Description Trilateral Wiltcross (Basic ATK) Single Target 0 10 Deals Lightning DMG equal to 100% of Acheron’s ATK to a single enemy. Octobolt Flash (Skill) Blast 0 20 + 10 to adjacent enemies Deals Lightning DMG equal to 160% of Acheron’s ATK to a single enemy and 60% ATK to adjacent targets. Gains 1 Slashed Dream stack. Slashed Dream Cries in Red (Ultimate) AoE 0(cost: 9 Slashed Dream) 5 + 5 to adjacent enemies Consumes all Slashed Dream stacks. Deals Lightning DMG up to 372%% ATK to a single target, and up to 300% to adjacent enemies. Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness(Talent) Passive — — Each time any unit inflicts a debuff, Acheron gains 1 Slashed Dream stack and that enemy gains 1 Crimson Knot stack. At 9 stacks, the Ultimate can be used. Excess stacks up to 3 stored as Quadrivalent Ascendance, refunded after Ultimate. Quadrivalent Ascendance (Technique) Technique — — Immediately defeats normal enemies in the overworld. Against elites and bosses: deals 200% ATK Lightning DMG to all enemies, reduces their Toughness regardless of Weakness type, and grants 1 Quadrivalent Ascendance stack.

Trace Name Effect A2 Red Oni Acheron starts each battle with 5 Slashed Dream stacks and applies 5 stacks of Crimson Knot to a random enemy. Excess Slashed Dream stacks turn into a stack of Quadrivalent Ascendance, capping at 3. A4 The Abyss When the team has 1 or 2 other Nihility characters, Acheron gains a 115% or 160% DMG multiplier, respectively. A6 Thunder Core After using the Ultimate against enemies with Crimson Knot, Acheron’s DMG is increased by 30% up to 3 times for 3 turns. Stygian Resurge also triggers to deal additional damage.

Acheron HSR Traces & Eidolons

Trace upgrade priority for the Acheron build follows her damage output directly. The Ultimate is her primary damage source, so the A4 Trace that massively multiplies it is the first unlock to prioritise. The A6 CRIT DMG buff compounds with good relic sub-stats after each Ultimate use.

The Abyss (A4): Highest priority. Provides the 160% DMG multiplier that defines how much damage the best Acheron build HSR deals per cycle. Max this before anything else. Red Oni (A2): High priority. Starting each battle with 5 Slashed Dream stacks means Acheron fires her Ultimate in the first cycle reliably. Thunder Core (A6): High priority. A 30% CRIT DMG buff for 3 turns after each Ultimate rewards consistent cycling. Ultimate: Upgrade the Ultimate Skill level early. This is where nearly all damage multipliers sit. Skill: Upgrade after the Ultimate. The Skill adds stacks and deals secondary blast damage. Basic ATK: Lowest priority. Acheron rarely Basic Attacks in optimised play.

Trace Priority Explanation The Abyss (A4) ★★★★★ Highest 160% DMG multiplier on Ultimate with 2 Nihility teammates. The single largest damage increase available. Red Oni (A2) ★★★★☆ High 5 starting stacks guarantees a first-cycle Ultimate. Foundational to every rotation. Thunder Core (A6) ★★★★☆ High BonusDMG for 3 turns post-Ultimate is another large damage increase.

Acheron at E0 is fully capable of clearing all endgame content with the right team. E2 is the single best stopping point for spenders, reducing the Nihility requirement from 2 to 1 and opening a Harmony support slot.

Eidolon Name Full Effect Investment Verdict E1 Silenced Sky Spake Sooth Increases her CRIT Rate by 18% when damaging debuffed enemies. An okay damage increase with the right team. E2 Mute Thunder in Still Tempest Acheron gains 1 Slashed Dream stack at the start of her turn. Additionally, only 1 Nihility character (other than Acheron herself) is required to obtain the 160% A4 DMG multiplier. Highest-value eidolon. Opens a second team slot for Harmony units. E3 Frost Bites in Death Increases the Ultimate Skill Level by 2 (max 15). Basic ATK Level goes up by 1 (max 10). Raw damage improvement. Good if targeting E4 eventually. E4 Shrined Fire for Mirrored Soul When enemy targets enter combat, inflict Ultimate DMG Vulnerability, increasing the Ultimate DMG they take by 8%. Miniscule damage boost. E5 Strewn Souls on Erased Earths Increases the Skill and Talent Level by 2 (max 15). Irrelevant unless pushing for E6. E6 Apocalypse, the Emancipator Increases All-Type RES PEN for her Ultimate by 20%. Her Basic attack and Skill are also considered Ultimate DMG now, allowing it to reduce enemy toughness regardless of weakness.. Whale-tier power spike.

Best Acheron Light Cones (Ranked)

The best Light Cones for the Acheron build combine CRIT DMG, damage multipliers, and passive debuff application. That last point matters: certain Light Cones apply a debuff when activated, adding a free Slashed Dream stack on Skill use. Along the Passing Shore does this, which is why it sits so far above alternatives. The list below is ranked strongest to weakest.

Light Cone Rarity Value Along the Passing Shore ★★★★★ Best In the Name of the World ★★★★★ Great Incessant Rain ★★★★★ Good (situational) Good Night and Sleep Well ★★★★ Best F2P Boundless Choreo ★★★★ Good Budget Alt

#1. Best Overall – Along the Passing Shore

Along the Passing Shore is Acheron’s signature Light Cone and is noticeably ahead of every alternative for the best Acheron build HSR. It provides CRIT DMG and makes her hits apply a debuff called Mirage Fizzle, which increases Acheron’s damage dealt to enemies afflicted with it. The wearer’s Ultimate also deals bonus damage to enemies with Mirage Fizzle. This massively boosts her damage output, as the debuff always applies before her attacks land and guarantees an extra Slashed Dream stack. That means faster Ultimate cycling on top of the raw stat advantages.

For spenders targeting the highest ceiling, this Light Cone is the priority pull alongside Acheron’s banner. At S1 (Superimposition 1) the passive is already very strong; pushing S5 is a whale-tier investment with diminishing returns.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 635 HP 1058 DEF 396

#2. Best Premium Alt – Incessant Rain

Incessant Rain is the strongest non-signature option for this Acheron build. It boosts her CRIT Rate against targets suffering from 3 or more debuffs. In addition to this, her attacks (including her Ultimate) have a chance to apply Aether Code on a random target that doesn’t have it yet. This further amplifies the damage dealt to them.

Unfortunately, its Effect Hit Rate bonus is negligible, but it’s still a strong alternative overall. If you’ve pulled for Silver Wolf, there’s a chance you already have this.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 1058 DEF 463

#3. Best F2P – Good Night and Sleep Well

Good Night and Sleep Well is the most accessible option for players figuring out how to build Acheron HSR on a budget. It is a 4-star Light Cone available on the standard Stellar Warp and provides a stackable DMG bonus (up to 72% at S5 with 3 debuffs on the enemy). With two Nihility teammates maintaining debuffs, the passive almost always runs at full stacks. CRIT DMG must come from sub-stats and team buffs, but damage output is solid.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 476 HP 952 DEF 330

#4. Situational – In the Name of the World

Incessant Rain is a 5-star limited Nihility Light Cone that increases her damage against debuffed enemies. Whenever Acheron uses her Skill, that attack also gains bonus Effect Hit Rate and ATK. It’s an okay alternative if you have none of our other recommendations available, as most of its bonuses only apply to her Skill.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 1058 DEF 463

#5. Best 4-Star Alt – Boundless Choreo

Boundless Choreo is a 4-star event or standard Warp Light Cone that increases CRIT DMG against debuffed enemies, specifically DEF reduced or slowed ones. Since enemies in Acheron’s optimal teams are almost always debuffed, the conditional is reliably active. It is a solid second 4-star option when you need CRIT DMG rather than the flat DMG bonus from Good Night and Sleep Well.

This Light Cone works best when your CRIT Rate is already covered by Pioneer Diver and Izumo Gensei, and the HSR Acheron build needs more CRIT DMG to hit the 160%+ target.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 476 HP 952 DEF 330

Best Acheron Relics and Planar Sets

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters is the clear Best in Slot (BIS) relic set for the best Acheron build HSR. Her optimal teams run at least 2 to 3 debuffs on enemies at all times, activating the full 4-piece bonus: a CRIT Rate increase and additional CRIT DMG against enemies with 2 or more debuffs. The 4-piece bonus applies to any debuff type, so every Nihility teammate’s application counts.

Relics

Name Value Features Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (4pc) Best 2pc: 12% DMG to debuffed enemies. 4pc: 4% CRIT Rate and 8% CRIT DMG vs. enemies with 2+ debuffs, or 12% more CRIT DMG vs. enemies with 3+ debuffs. Band of Sizzling Thunder (4pc) Good Alt 2pc: 10% Lightning DMG. 4pc: 20% ATK for 1 turn after Skill use. Competitive when CRIT thresholds are already met without Pioneer. Pioneer (2pc) + Band (2pc) Decent A mixed 2pc/2pc setup works while farming a full 4pc Pioneer.

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters is the target and should be farmed to completion for any serious Acheron build. The 4pc CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG bonuses against debuffed enemies align directly with how Acheron’s teams operate. Band of Sizzling Thunder is the next-best option if you already have a high-quality 4pc set with strong sub-stats. The 20% ATK buff after Skill use benefits the immediately following Ultimate if timing aligns.

Planar Ornaments

Name Value/Rating Features Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Best 12% ATK and 12% CRIT Rate when a teammate shares the same Path. Nihility teammates fulfil this condition, making it permanently active. Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Great 12% ATK and 18% ATK if SPD is at 160+. Strong when running SPD Feet and hitting that breakpoint.

Izumo Gensei is the standard BIS Planar Ornament for the best Acheron build HSR when running Nihility teammates. The CRIT Rate bonus reduces relic farming pressure on the Body slot. Glamoth is the go-to if running SPD Feet and hitting the 160+ breakpoint, particularly where cycle timing matters.

Acheron Stat Priority

Acheron’s primary scaling stats are ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG. ATK is the multiplier foundation for every ability; CRIT Rate determines whether hits crit at all; CRIT DMG determines how large those crits are. Knowing how to build Acheron HSR correctly means hitting these stat thresholds before worrying about anything else.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body CRIT Rate% Prioritise until at or above 70% in-combat CRIT Rate. Switch to CRIT DMG% once the threshold is met through sub-stats and buffs. Feet SPD or ATK% SPD Feet for Glamoth activation at 160+. ATK% if running Izumo and CRIT Rate is already covered. Planar Sphere ATK% or Lightning DMG% ATK% is slightly stronger in most cases. Use the piece with better sub-stats. Link Rope ATK% Always ATK%. Acheron does not use Energy, making Energy Regen Rate useless.

Secondary/Sub-Stat Priority

CRIT Rate% > CRIT DMG% > ATK%/Flat ATK > SPD

Sub-Stat Priority Notes CRIT Rate% Highest Aim for 70–80% in-combat before stacking CRIT DMG. Pioneer Diver and Izumo contribute here. CRIT DMG% High 160%+ is the starting target. 200%+ with good gear and team buffs. ATK% High Scales every multiplier in the kit. Flat ATK Medium Still contributes; take it when ATK% is not available. SPD Low Only relevant for Glamoth activation or cycle timing. Not a primary sub-stat goal. Effect Hit Rate Skip Acheron does not rely on Effect Hit Rate for debuff application.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Stat Target Notes CRIT Rate 70–80% 100% in combat, including Pioneer Diver 4pc and team CRIT Rate buffs. CRIT DMG 160%+ 200%+ with good gear. ATK 2,900–3,200+ Higher ATK scales all multipliers. Aim above 3,000 with strong relic sub-stats. SPD 101 base All SPD above 101 comes from relics and team buffs. Target 160+ only if using Glamoth.

Low Investment Strategy

Acheron has one of the highest damage floors available for a CRIT DPS. Her A4 Trace provides up to 160% bonus damage regardless of relic quality. For undergeared builds: prioritise CRIT Rate first, run ATK% Body and Feet, and use a 2pc Pioneer + 2pc Band mix until a strong 4pc Pioneer set is ready. The HSR Acheron build remains competitive for most endgame content at this investment level.

Acheron Base Stat Comparison

Level ATK DEF HP SPD 1 95 59 153 101 40 356 222 574 101 80 698 436 1125 101

Acheron’s ATK scales high from Level 1 to Level 80, confirming that ATK% relics work well for her. DEF and HP scale appropriately, but are not build priorities for the HSR Acheron build.

SPD is fixed at 101 across all levels. Every SPD point above that comes entirely from relics and team buffs, which means SPD breakpoints (for Glamoth activation at 160+) are a deliberate relic investment choice. Use these scaling notes to choose the right main stats and hit benchmark targets faster.

HSR Acheron Teammates

Teammates for the best Acheron build were selected based on debuff application for Slashed Dream generation, SP economy, and damage amplification. At E0, Acheron requires 2 Nihility characters to activate the full 160% A4 multiplier. At E2, only 1 Nihility character is required, freeing a second slot for Harmony supports.

Nihility Support

Jiaoqiu

Role: Nihility Support, Debuffer, Vulnerability amplifier

Nihility Support, Debuffer, Vulnerability amplifier Why they work with Acheron: Jiaoqiu’s Ultimate can apply the Ashen Roast debuff whenever enemies take action, generating Slashed Dream stacks at a rate no other support matches. His Vulnerability debuff increases damage enemies take, complementing Acheron’s A4 multiplier. Check the Best Jiaoqiu build HSR guide for his full setup.

Jiaoqiu’s Ultimate can apply the Ashen Roast debuff whenever enemies take action, generating Slashed Dream stacks at a rate no other support matches. His Vulnerability debuff increases damage enemies take, complementing Acheron’s A4 multiplier. Check the Best Jiaoqiu build HSR guide for his full setup. Rotation note: Use Jiaoqiu’s Ultimate before Acheron’s Ultimate window to maximise Slashed Dream generation and Vulnerability uptime.

Pros Cons ✅ Generates Slashed Dream stacks on enemy turns, not just player turns



✅ Vulnerability debuff is a multiplicative damage increase ❌ Limited banner character; not accessible to all F2P players



❌ Less effective in content with very slow enemy action frequency

Cipher

Role: Nihility Support, True DMG amplifier, DMG Taken amplifier

Nihility Support, True DMG amplifier, DMG Taken amplifier Why they work with Acheron: Cipher applies a 40% universal DMG Taken increase and contributes True DMG bursts on her own turns, all while meeting the Nihility class requirement for the best Acheron build HSR. See the Best Cipher build HSR guide for her full kit.

Cipher applies a 40% universal DMG Taken increase and contributes True DMG bursts on her own turns, all while meeting the Nihility class requirement for the best Acheron build HSR. See the Best Cipher build HSR guide for her full kit. Rotation note: Use Cipher’s Skill and Ultimate freely. Her debuffs apply automatically and tick Slashed Dream stacks each application.

Pros Cons ✅ 40% DMG Taken increase is one of the highest amplifiers available



✅ Adds True DMG output on her own turns independently ❌ Limited banner character



❌ Provides no healing or shielding; needs a strong sustain in the team

Silver Wolf

Role: Nihility Support, DEF Reducer, Weakness Implant

Nihility Support, DEF Reducer, Weakness Implant Why they work with Acheron: Silver Wolf implants Lightning Weakness onto non-Lightning enemies with her Skill and reduces DEF with her Ultimate. Both effects generate Slashed Dream stacks and satisfy the 2-Nihility A4 requirement for this Acheron build.

Silver Wolf implants Lightning Weakness onto non-Lightning enemies with her Skill and reduces DEF with her Ultimate. Both effects generate Slashed Dream stacks and satisfy the 2-Nihility A4 requirement for this Acheron build. Rotation note: Use Silver Wolf’s Skill on the toughest enemy to implant Lightning Weakness and stack DEF debuffs before Acheron’s Ultimate fires.

Pros Cons ✅ DEF Reduction stacks multiplicatively with ATK buffs



✅ Available on the standard Stellar Warp pool ❌ Weakness Implant is situational since Acheron already ignores Weakness



❌ Lower Slashed Dream generation rate than Jiaoqiu in fast cycling content

Pela

Role: Nihility Support, AoE DEF Reducer, SP-positive

Nihility Support, AoE DEF Reducer, SP-positive Why they work with Acheron: Pela’s Ultimate strips DEF from all enemies and counts as a debuff for Slashed Dream purposes. She is SP-positive (mostly Basic ATKs after the first Ultimate), making her the best budget Nihility support for the Acheron build HSR.

Pela’s Ultimate strips DEF from all enemies and counts as a debuff for Slashed Dream purposes. She is SP-positive (mostly Basic ATKs after the first Ultimate), making her the best budget Nihility support for the Acheron build HSR. Rotation note: Alternate Pela’s Skill with Basic ATKs. Save Ultimate for multi-enemy waves or when Acheron needs a stack push.

Pros Cons ✅ Free from the standard Stellar Warp pool



✅ AoE DEF reduction is valuable in multi-target content ❌ DEF reduction is the only major debuff; no additional amplification



❌ Less stack generation per cycle than Jiaoqiu or Cipher

Harmony Support (E2 Acheron Only)

Sunday

Role: Harmony Support, Action Advance, CRIT DMG buffer

Harmony Support, Action Advance, CRIT DMG buffer Why they work with Acheron: At E2, Acheron only needs 1 Nihility character for the full A4 bonus. Sunday’s 100% Action Advance on Acheron allows her to act immediately after an ally’s turn, dramatically increasing her Ultimate firing rate per cycle. His Skill provides a CRIT DMG buff, complementing the A6 Thunder Core trace.

At E2, Acheron only needs 1 Nihility character for the full A4 bonus. Sunday’s 100% Action Advance on Acheron allows her to act immediately after an ally’s turn, dramatically increasing her Ultimate firing rate per cycle. His Skill provides a CRIT DMG buff, complementing the A6 Thunder Core trace. Rotation note: Time Sunday’s Skill on Acheron’s target turn to overlap his CRIT DMG buff with the Ultimate window.

Pros Cons ✅ 100% Action Advance is the strongest turn manipulation available



✅ CRIT DMG buff synergises with Thunder Core A6 ❌ E2 Acheron required; at E0, using Sunday loses the A4 bonus



❌ Requires careful SP management on his own turns

Sustain Options

Aventurine

Role: Sustain, CRIT DMG amplifier, Shield provider

Sustain, CRIT DMG amplifier, Shield provider Why they work with Acheron: Aventurine’s Unnerved debuff increases CRIT DMG taken by all enemies by 15%, directly multiplying Acheron’s Ultimate damage. His shields provide proactive burst protection. See the Best Aventurine build HSR guide for full details.

Aventurine’s Unnerved debuff increases CRIT DMG taken by all enemies by 15%, directly multiplying Acheron’s Ultimate damage. His shields provide proactive burst protection. See the Best Aventurine build HSR guide for full details. Rotation note: Use Aventurine’s Ultimate before Acheron’s Ultimate when possible to stack the CRIT DMG amplification.

Pros Cons ✅ Unnerved debuff is a significant CRIT DMG amplifier for the best Acheron build HSR



✅ Shields are proactive burst protection, not reactive healing ❌ Limited banner character



❌ Needs Skill use to generate Blind Bet stacks, adding some SP cost

Gallagher

Role: Sustain, Healer, Debuffer

Sustain, Healer, Debuffer Why they work with Acheron: Gallagher applies the Besotted debuff with his Ultimate, which counts toward Slashed Dream stack generation. His heals are reactive (post-damage), so he suits teams that do not take consistent spike damage.

Gallagher applies the Besotted debuff with his Ultimate, which counts toward Slashed Dream stack generation. His heals are reactive (post-damage), so he suits teams that do not take consistent spike damage. Rotation note: Use Gallagher’s Ultimate on debuff-stacking turns. Use Skill when HP drops below comfortable thresholds.

Pros Cons ✅ Besotted debuff contributes Slashed Dream stacks



✅ Free from the standard Stellar Warp ❌ Heals are reactive; does not prevent spike damage the way shields do



❌ Lower ceiling than Aventurine in pure damage contexts

Fu Xuan

Role: Sustain, CRIT Rate buffer

Sustain, CRIT Rate buffer Why they work with Acheron: Fu Xuan’s Matrix of Prescience provides CRIT Rate to the whole team. Her HP redistribution reduces individual deaths.

Fu Xuan’s Matrix of Prescience provides CRIT Rate to the whole team. Her HP redistribution reduces individual deaths. Rotation note: Maintain Matrix of Prescience uptime. Use Ultimate reactively for HP crisis situations.

Pros Cons ✅ Teamwide CRIT Rate buff reduces relic farming pressure



✅ HP redistribution provides passive durability ❌ Does not contribute Slashed Dream stacks or debuffs



❌ Limited banner; less accessible than Gallagher

Other Viable Teammates

Character Role Note Guinaifen Nihility, DoT Firekiss debuff generates stacks; best budget second Nihility unit for the Acheron build Huohuo Sustain, Energy Heals and energy regen for teammates; increases overall team Ultimate cycling Luocha Sustain, Healer Passive field heal; SP-positive; good if shield characters are unavailable Welt Nihility Slow debuff generates stacks; fully obtainable via standard pool

Best Acheron Teams

Team selection for the best Acheron build HSR centers on two requirements at E0: 2 Nihility teammates and a sustain. At E2, the second Nihility slot opens to any class. The teams below were selected for debuff application, stack generation efficiency, and overall damage ceiling.

Premium Team 1 – Hypercarry Core (E0/E1)

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Acheron Burst damage, Slashed Dream cycling Nihility Support Jiaoqiu Highest stack generation rate, Vulnerability debuff Nihility Support Cipher 40% DMG Taken increase, True DMG output Sustain Aventurine CRIT DMG amplification via Unnerved, shields

This is Acheron’s highest-performing E0 team. Jiaoqiu and Cipher together generate Slashed Dream stacks on nearly every player and enemy action, allowing Acheron to fire her Ultimate almost every cycle. Aventurine’s Unnerved debuff adds a CRIT DMG multiplier on top of the A4 bonus.

Premium Team 2 – Jiaoqiu + Silver Wolf (E0)

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Acheron Burst damage Nihility Support Jiaoqiu Stack generation, Vulnerability Nihility Support Silver Wolf DEF Reduction, Lightning Weakness Implant Sustain Aventurine CRIT DMG via Unnerved

Silver Wolf replaces Cipher when AoE DEF reduction and Weakness Implant are valuable, particularly in content where enemies are not Lightning-weak. Jiaoqiu still anchors stack generation.

E2 Team – Harmony Variant

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Acheron Burst damage, E2 stack on turn start Nihility Support Jiaoqiu Stack generation, Vulnerability Harmony Support Sunday 100% Action Advance, CRIT DMG buff Sustain Aventurine CRIT DMG via Unnerved

At E2, only 1 Nihility character is needed for the full 160% A4 bonus. Sunday’s 100% Action Advance on Acheron allows her to fire the Ultimate more frequently per real-time cycle, making this the highest-performing team available.

Best F2P Team

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Acheron Burst damage Nihility Support Pela AoE DEF Reduction, SP-positive Nihility Support Guinaifen Firekiss debuff for stacks, budget Nihility Sustain Gallagher Besotted debuff contributes stacks, free Stellar Warp unit

This team achieves the full 2-Nihility A4 bonus using entirely standard and welfare units. Pela and Guinaifen keep debuffs up consistently, and Gallagher’s Besotted debuff adds extra stack generation while sustaining.

Acheron Trace and Ascension Materials

Acheron’s ascension and trace materials overlap significantly. Dream Collection Components, Dream Flow Valves, and Dream Making Engines are shared between both material trees, so farming efficiently means targeting both at once. The Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff drops from the Stagnant Shadow (Shape of Doom) at Stargazer Navalia on the Xianzhou Luofu. Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster drops from the Echo of War weekly boss. Prioritise unlocking A4 (The Abyss) and A6 (Thunder Core) for the biggest power spikes before pushing other trace nodes.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credit 3,000,000 Fiery Spirit 15 Dream Collection Component 41 Dream Flow Valve 56 Starfire Essence 72 Dream Making Engine 58 Heaven Incinerator 139 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credit 308,000 Dream Collection Component 15 Dream Flow Valve 15 Dream Making Engine 15 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff 65

Farm the Stagnant Shadow first to build a Lightning Staff supply covering Ascensions. Clear the Echo of War weekly for the Borehole Planet Disaster boss material, which is the hardest bottleneck at high trace levels.

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How to Get Acheron

Acheron is available exclusively through her Limited Character Event Warp banner. She is not in the standard Stellar Warp pool and cannot be obtained as a 50/50 loss on any other character’s banner. To pull Acheron, the banner must explicitly feature her as the rate-up 5-star.

Her most recent rerun was on the Indelible Coterie banner in Version 3.2 Phase 1 (April 8 to April 30, 2025, UTC-5). The featured 4-star rate-ups on that banner were Pela, Lynx, and Gallagher. Her signature Light Cone, Along the Passing Shore, ran concurrently on the Coalesced Truths banner. Acheron has had multiple reruns since her Version 2.1 debut, confirming she is one of the recurring limited characters in the roster.

Acheron is also a selector option in the HSR Version 4.0 free limited 5-star selector event. If you missed all reruns, watch the Special Program livestreams (typically 3 weeks before each patch) for official rerun announcements. Saving Stellar Jade and maintaining soft pity is the safest approach for a targeted pull.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Acheron Build HSR

The best Acheron build HSR is absolutely worth the investment for any player who can field 2 Nihility teammates at E0. She excels as a Main DPS in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow, where her burst-per-Ultimate cadence and weakness-ignoring AoE outperform sustained-damage archetypes in boss-tier content. Her unique A4 multiplier requires only the Nihility class from teammates, making her applicable across different patch cycles.

F2P and low-spend players can run the Honkai Star Rail Acheron build viably using Good Night and Sleep Well with Pela, Guinaifen, and Gallagher, all available on the standard Stellar Warp or as welfare units. Her biggest F2P failure point is a second strong Nihility unit: if only Pela is available, the A4 bonus still activates but stack generation is slower. Adding Guinaifen or Silver Wolf removes that bottleneck entirely.

Acheron’s long-term relevance is secured by her A4 mechanic: every future Nihility support release improves her output without new gear. Investment label: Medium at E0 with a budget team, High for E2 and the signature Light Cone. Concrete next step: farm Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters with CRIT sub-stats, then build toward Jiaoqiu for the maximum stack-generation ceiling.

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