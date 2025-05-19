Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

9 Best Standing Desks for Gaming in 2025 – Level Up Your Setup

If you’re looking for the best standing desks for gaming, you’ve come to the right place. Because, let’s face it: gaming is the healthiest hobby and often keeps you pinned to a chair for countless hours.

Standing desks are great since you’re getting more movement than if you were just sitting the whole time. Not to mention, there are a bunch of well-documented health benefits of using a standing desk.

As a gamer myself, I know how it feels to plop down in your chair and contrort yourself into weird positions just to feel comfortable. This gets doubly worse when you’re back from work, where you can’t control the office desk you use and are sitting all day anyway.

So today, I’ve listed 9 of the best standing desks for gaming to level up your setup (literally). Whether you’re looking for the most premium option, a budget gaming desk, or a smaller desk, I’ve got just what you need.

Our Top Picks for Standing Desks for Gaming

Here’s a quick overview of some of the top picks for gaming standing desks I included on the list. Of all the options listed, these have the best overall features, the best price, space-saving desks, and dedicated features for a suitable gaming desk:

JWX Dual Motor Wing Shaped Desk – The JWX dual motor wing shaped desk is our best overall pick for an incredible selection of dedicated gamer-centric features, perfect for any gaming PC or console setup! Zibbizo Electric Height Adjustable Desk – If you’re looking for a budget gaming desk with standing features, the Zibbizo electric height adjustable desk is a great deal without compromising on build. DEZCTOP Bifrost Elite – The DEZCTOP Bifrost Elite is a fantastic option for a multi-monitor setup with a lot of space for controllers, decor, and speakers!

…but that’s not all, folks! There’s still plenty of options to check out, so read my detailed review of each below to find the best gaming desk for you!

9 Best Standing Desks for Gaming Reviews

1. JWX Dual Motor 72” Wing Shaped [Best Overall Standing Desk for Gaming]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 27.5″ x 72″ x 28.75″ Height Range 28.75” to 46.25” Finish Type Laminated Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support Up to 330 lbs

The JWX dual-motor 72” wing-shaped standing desk is our overall best gaming desk with adjustable height settings. It has a powerful dual electric motor so it can reach its highest settings smoothly and quietly, rated at 40 dB loudness, so it’s great as office furniture too.

Thanks to the dual electric motor and reinforced frame, the gaming desk supports a hefty 330 lb load, so it’s great for a multi-monitor setup with speakers and even a console without fear of it toppling over.

It feels rock solid and has impressive gamer-centric features like an integrated cable management system with a socket holder tray underneath to keep your cables neat and tidy, a handy rotatable cup holder, and a headset hook.

For the height settings, it can go between 28.75” to 46.25”, and in my experience, that’s a great range for most, or if you want to switch over to sitting on a gaming chair.

Another reason this ranks as our best gaming desk is the shape and finish of the desk. With the unique wing-shaped design and 72” width, you have plenty of space to move around your mouse, and the laminated finish has a soft touch like a full-length mouse pad.

Plus, the JWX dual-motor wing-shaped standing desk also has two detachable shelves that you can place on the sides or combine in the center, which I truly appreciated since I had room to place figures, controllers, or an extra monitor.

To top it off, on both ends of the desk’s wings, you’ll find RGB LED light strips that you can customize with any color you’d like. You can also use 14 different light modes, including 4 music rhythm modes that sync to any audio you play.

Overall, the solid structure and plentiful features rank it as the best gaming desk on the list, but it does come at a hefty price tag. Though if you’re looking to splurge, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Pros Cons
Durable & reliable build quality



Stylish customizable RGB LED light strips



Plenty of space; 72" desk width



Built-in cable management tray



Powerful & quiet dual-motor system
Pricey, but worth it for the premium feel and quality



















Final Verdict – The JWX dual-motor wing-shaped uplift desk is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a premium desk with all the gamer-centric features you could ask for.

2. Zibbizo Electric Height Adjustable 40×24 Inches [Best Budget Standing Desk for Gaming]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 24” x 40” x 48” Height Range 28.35” to 46.46” Finish Type Wood Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support 176 lbs

If you’re on the hunt for a budget standing desk for gaming that also doubles as a standing office desk, the Zibbizo electric height adjustable desk is worth checking out.

While the desk is the most affordable option, it doesn’t compromise on the build with a T-shape steel frame and wooden top that supports loads up to 176 lbs. It’s well-built and had plenty of surface area for my monitors and peripherals, measuring in at 40” width x 24” depth.

It’s got a great range for standing heights too, ranging between 28.35” to 46.46”, and has a programmable keypad that allows you to save 3 different presets with its memory function so you don’t need to manually adjust the gaming desk when you’re sitting and standing.

On the sides, you’ll find two hooks for a headset and bag and two cable management holes. There are also four different colors to choose from: black, white, brown, and a natural light wood. And if you are worried about the noise, don’t be, because it operates super quiet and adjusts at just 55 dBs.

But at that price, you will miss out on some add-ons.

You don’t get a socket tray, additional storage drawers, or a power supply/USB hub like other desks. Most notably, it looks pretty ‘basic’ and doesn’t exude the usual PC gaming desk aesthetic I’m used to, but on the other hand, it feels premium and does have more to offer than other desks in this price range.

While you do miss out on some extra features, the Zibbizo standing desk still has a lot going for it. Especially at the price, it’s hard to beat.

Pros Cons
Great price for a standing gaming desk



Ideal for small spaces/rooms



Up to 3 preset height settings



Includes 2 useful headset/bag hooks



Sturdy & durable T-shaped steel frame
Limited total weight support, but ideal for minimalist setups























Final Verdict – If you’re strapped for cash but need a reliable and sturdy standing gaming desk, the electric Zibbizo height adjustable desk is a fantastic option.

3. DEZCTOP Bifrost Elite Ergonomic 63 x 28 Inches [Best Standing Desk for Gaming Setups]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 28.7” x 63” x 42” Height Range 25.5” to 51.2” Finish Type Matte Wood Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support 264.5 lbs

For gamers who need a feature-packed standing gaming desk setup for both PC gaming and consoles, the DEZCTOP BiFrost Elite Ergonomic desk is the perfect option. This ranks in as the best gaming desk on the list simply because of its customizability and how much surface area you get.

One unique thing I appreciate about the DEZCTOP BiFrost Elite desk is that it’s an entire set that also has a spacious pegboard that can house 2 shelves.

With the pegboard, you can mount monitors directly on it while using the shelves for knick-knacks, controllers, or even a sound system. But if you’re worried about it tipping over, the Bifrost Elite can hold up to 264.5 lbs, so it’s sturdy and durable enough for unique, DIY gaming desk builds for all your gaming hardware.

The programmable keypad allows up to 4 separate preset heights that range between 25.5” to 51.2”, making it a great option for taller gamers. On the corners of the desk, you’ll also find a drink holder and a headset hook.

But the star of the show has to be the advanced cable management system on the desk; adorning the entire rear of the desk is a sleek cable management tray segmented into 3 different panels topped with a magnetic lid.

It can house multiple power sockets, keeping things well organized for all your cables while keeping it out of sight.

Pros Cons
Advanced & sleek cable management



Saves 4 preset heights for convenience



Great range of adjustable heights; perfect for tall gamers



Built-in pegboard for shelves & monitor mount



Well-built and sturdy durability
Doesn't include any RGB lighting, but makes up for it with customizability





















Final Verdict – For gamers who want to create a custom and unique gaming desk for PC and console gaming, the DEZCTOP Bifrost Elite is the ultimate option.

4. EUREKA RGB Lights Height Adjustable 55 Inch [Best Standing Gaming Desk with RGB Lights]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 27.95” x 58.84” x 11.42” Height Range 30” to 48” Finish Type Powder Coated Glass Headphone Stand Included No Total Weight Load Support 200 lbs

If you’re looking for an aesthetically pleasing centerpiece for your setup, the best gaming desk for the job is the EUREKA RGB light height adjustable desk! This ranks as the best gaming desk with RGB lighting on the list, and for good reason.

The most important feature here is the table-top: a glass desktop filled with music-sensing and reactive RGB LED lighting. The entire desktop is filled with LED lighting that has 27 built-in music sync modes that flash and react to in-game audio.

But if you prefer more ‘stable’ lighting, you can also choose from 10 different spectrum modes, a multi-color static mode, and sleep mode. You can control the lighting with an app and utilize over 200 RGB lighting effects.

After extensive research into the standing gaming desk market, I’ve yet to come across any other like it in terms of RGB lighting.

Aside from the lighting, the desk performs admirably for both sitting and standing positions and can extend from 30” to 48” in height. It can also withstand a generous 200 lb max load, which is plenty for monitors, consoles, and speakers.

It does leave little to be desired in terms of surface area and storage since all you get is a desk without any other add-ons like drawers or shelves, but if you need a desk to act as the center of an existing gaming room setup, it works perfectly.

Pros Cons
Stunning atmospheric RGB lighting



Great selection of RGB modes



Sturdy 200 lb max load



Dual-motor setup – quick and quiet



Durable – scratch, impact, & heat resistance
Does not have a built-in headset hook



















Final Verdict – The EUREKA RGB lights standing desk is the perfect centerpiece for any gaming room that needs the RGB-goodness gamers love!

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 55.2” x 63” x 29” Height Range 28.5” to 46.8” Finish Type Laminated Wood Headphone Stand Included No Total Weight Load Support 225 lbs

If you’ve got the room, an L-shaped gaming desk like the VIVO electric corner L-shaped is a phenomenal addition. Unlike other desks that may be starved for surface area for all your gadgets, monitors, books, and knick-knacks, the VIVO electric corner desk has plenty of space.

In total, the desk measures 63” width x 55.2” depth in a three-part top construction and holds up to a hefy 225-lb max load, perfect for multi-monitor setups and all your desk essentials.

It’s got a great height range, too, ranging between 28.4” to 46.8” heights using a powerful single motor. You can set up to 4 different height presents, making it a versatile option compared to other L-shaped desks, whether you’re standing or sitting on a gaming chair.

The tabletop itself is impressive, too, with a 0.8” thickness that allows under-desk mounting even for monitors on the heavier side, supported by the 2.4” thick legs for a sturdy and durable build quality.

Though, aside from the L-shaped aspect of the desk that gives you plenty of space, it does miss out on more ‘gamer-centric’ features like a headset hook or cable management holds/trays.

But for the price and sheer space it allows, it’s worth the compromise since you can invest in additional storage with all the money you save!

Pros Cons
Affordable for L-shaped desks market



Plentiful selection of colors/finishes



Convenient – up to 4 saved height presets



Sturdy steel-frame construction & top thickness



Upgrades for size/storage available
Slightly 'basic' features, though the space it provides is great





















Final Verdict – If you have a lonely corner in your room and need the added tabletop space, the VIVO electric corner L-shaped desk is the perfect fit!

6. AODK 55 Inch with Drawers & Keyboard Tray – [Best Standing Gaming Desk for Storage]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 21.25” x 55” x 30.9” Height Range 30.7” to 47.6” Finish Type Wood Headphone Stand Included No Total Weight Load Support ~154 lbs

Looking for extra storage? The AODK 55” standing desk with drawers and keyboard tray is the right option for your setup. What impressed me the most with this desk is the sheer amount of storage and features you get.

For example, the desk comes with two sizable fabric-lined drawers on each end of the desk, along with a snazzy keyboard tray that keeps things neat and pleasing to the eye. Towards the end of the desk, you’ll find a shelf that you can use for a dual-monitor setup or decor.

Underneath the monitor shelf, you’ll find an array of USB ports and 3 outlets so you can plug all your chargers and cables directly to the desk, making it super convenient to keep everything connected.

Behind the desk, you’ll find a hidden under-desk cable tray in case you need some extra sockets. And that’s just the start! It’s a formidable standing desk, too, ranging in height from 30.7” to 47.6” and with 3 height memory presets.

The only real downside is that it only supports around 154 lbs max load, though considering the affordable price and ample storage you get in return, it’s worth compromising for.

Pros Cons
Plentiful storage – 2 drawers, shelf, & keyboard tray



Built-in USB ports & outlets



Affordable price for all it has to offer



Hidden under-desk cable tray for more power



Ideal for smaller spaces/rooms
Low max load support but makes up for it with storage



















Final Verdict – For gamers who need ample storage without breaking the bank, the AODK 55” standing desk is a great deal!

7. ErGear 48″ x 24″ Whole Piece Desktop – [Best Standing Gaming Desk for Cable Management]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 24” x 48” x 27.9” Height Range 27.9” to 46.8” Finish Type Polished Wood Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support ~100 lbs (weight of 8 monitors or equivalent)

For those who need a standing desk with impressive cable management capability, the ErGear whole-piece desktop is worth checking out. One of the main features of the ErGear standing desk is that it’s a one-piece desktop with an incredibly thick 1.18” panel.

Compared to other desks, which typically use thinner tops with multiple pieces, the ErGear standing desk is likely a sturdier option and won’t wobble as much.

This makes it incredibly stable to mount heavier gaming monitors, multiple-monitor setups, and consoles. It measures 48” width x 24” depth, so it’s also a good option if you don’t have much space for a desk.

Underneath the table top, you can connect a sizable cable management tray to keep all your wires out of sight and two hooks on both sides of the desk for your headset and bag.

To top it off, you get some decent ranges for the height, ranging between 27.9” to 46.8”, and can save up to 4 memory presets.

But similar to other options, the drawback here is that it doesn’t withstand as much weight and supports around 100 lbs, though considering the construction, you don’t need to worry about its sturdiness.

Pros Cons
Plentiful cable management storage



Convenient headset/bag hooks



Thick & seamless one-piece desktop



4 memory presets for easy height adjustment



Great value for money
It might not have enough surface area, but its sturdy construction makes it a great deal























Final Verdict – If you need a desk with robust cable management and sturdy build, the ErGear whole-piece desktop is a ‘solid’ pick!

8. SMUG Adjustable Height Electric Sit Stand Up Down 63×24 Inch – [Best White Standing Desk for Gaming]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 23.62” x 63” x 46.5” Height Range 28.7” to 46.5” Finish Type Brushed Wood Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support Up to 154 lbs

For my sophisticated gamers out there looking solely for a clean, minimal white standing desk, the SMUG adjustable height electric desk is a phenomenal pick! The SMUG standing desk is made of three separate boards that join together to form a 63” wide x 23.62” deep tabletop.

While that may seem like it would have structural issues, based on my observation, the overall build is sturdy while retaining that sleek form factor. The finish on the desk is a brushed wood that feels just right on the skin and can hold a surprising 154 lb max load.

This makes it great to house multi-monitor setups, gaming consoles, and speakers. You also get 2 hooks for headsets/bags and 2 convenient cable management holes to keep em’ pesky wires hidden.

In terms of height, you can get around 28.7” to 46.5”, which is a solid range for most heights and minimal noise with a quiet 55 dB motor.

Pros Cons
Sleek & attractive white colorway



Great range suitable for most people – 28.7" to 46.5"



Convenient headset hook & cable management holes



Affordable without compromising on build



Impressive 154lbs max load
Rather 'basic', but fits the minimalist aesthetic perfectly





















Final Verdict – Overall, SMUG’s standing desk is a sleek and simple package, perfect for minimalists who need plenty of desktop space.

9. Kingant Electric Stand Up Desks [40 x 24 Inch] – [Best Standing Gaming Desk for Small Places]

Specs Details Dimensions (Depth x Width x Height) 40” x 24” x 27.5” Height Range 27.6” to 45.3” Finish Type Wood Headphone Stand Included Yes Total Weight Load Support Up to 180 lbs

The last option on the list is the Kingant electric stand-up desk, ideal for those who need an option that fits into smaller spaces. In total, the Kingant stand-up desk measures in at just 40” depth x 24” width, so it’s great for smaller rooms and office spaces.

But don’t be fooled by the smaller size; this desk is still a fantastic performer and can hold up to 180 lbs, thanks to the sturdy frame using 1.5mm thick heavy-duty steel. This means you can confidently stack up a few monitors (provided they fit), speakers, a gaming laptop, and even a console on the desk without worry.

Another advantage of a smaller desk is the cost savings, and this places second in the list for budget spenders.

It can reach up pretty high, too, with a great 27.6” to 45.3” height adjustment range that’s suitable for most heights. And even at this size, it doesn’t compromise on features, and you’ll find an under-table cable management tray and two headset hooks on both sides of this petite gaming desk.

Pros Cons
Fantastic space & cost saver



Sturdy build – supports up to 180lb loads



Uncompromising features – 2x headset hooks and cable tray



Quiet 48dB motor



Straightforward & simple assembly
While great for smaller spaces, you might not have as much room on the desktop



















Final Verdict – If you have space limitations for your standing desk, the Kingant electric stand-up desk is the best option to save on both space and your wallet!

Benefits of Using a Standing Desk for Gaming

Using a standing desk for gaming can have numerous health benefits over the usual sitting desk arrangement. Not to mention, you can also use a standing desk to create extremely customizable gaming PC setups.

Check out the benefits below if you’re having second thoughts about standing desks:

1. Enhanced Posture and Reduced Back Pain

Gamers are not known for their impeccable posture, and slouching over to play games over extended periods causes back pain, neck pain, and shoulder fatigue.

Sometimes, the strain of sitting back while reaching for your gaming keyboard or gaming mouse can have long-term effects like chronic pain or conditions like forward head posture. On the other hand, most standing desks give you proper leverage to feel comfortable if you’re on a PC gaming.

It promotes better spinal alignment to reduce strain on your neck, back, and shoulders since you’re not sitting for hours at a time, in many cases, in strange positions just to ‘feel’ comfortable.

A CDC study on the effects of prolonged sitting time found that people who replaced their office desk noticed a 54% reduction of upper back and neck pain in a span of a few weeks. So, if you know you’re sitting for a fair amount of time, a standing gaming desk can work wonders.

2. Improved Circulation and Energy Levels

Aside from improving your posture, standing desks also help to improve circulation. Sitting for too long can lead to poor circulation and leg swelling, numbness, and general discomfort.

But with a standing desk as your PC setup, you’re on your feet, which encourages you to make movements that can help improve blood flow while keeping your energy levels stable.

The CDC study also mentions the outcome resulted in “improved mood states” because of better blood flow and oxygenation. Though, since you’re on your feet for longer daily, you might feel tired, so try adding an anti-fatigue mat to your new desk or alternating between sitting and standing.

3. Increased Focus and Concentration

Another benefit of improved circulation and less discomfort is that your focus and concentration are heightened.

This can be especially useful for competitive gamers, where every second and movement counts; improved concentration means improved reaction times that’s super important when PC gaming in FPSs.

According to a Texas A&M University study, call center employees who used a standing desk noticed a 46% increase in productivity, which also translates to better in-game performance.

4. Burn More Calories and Promote Weight Management

In the grand scheme of things, a standing desk’s main advantage is to help burn some calories. Gamers tend to stay seated for long hours while gaming, munching on snacks and sipping energy drinks, which isn’t great if you want to lose some weight.

Sitting and standing have vastly different energy expenditures, and on average, sitting results in about 60-120 calories burned per hour, while standing burns around 100-200 calories.

While this doesn’t seem like much, with consistent use, it all adds up and can help with weight management.

5. Customizable and Versatile Setup

Just because it’s technically a standing desk, doesn’t mean you can’t use it like a sitting desk. Pull up a chair; you have a normal gaming desk all over again.

Many gaming desks don’t feature height adjustable features, so a standing desk with height adjustable features can be a game-changer. With a height-adjustable desk, you’ll find better ergonomic positions that keep you comfortable and less fatigued.

Plus, many standing desks have great features that gamers find useful, like a headset hook, storage for controllers, a keyboard tray, support for multiple monitors, and cable management solutions, with some even offering RGB lighting to round things off.

Using a standing desk as your gaming desk just gives you the versatility to create eye-catching and unique custom gaming setups, making it a contender as the best gaming desk you could have.

FAQs

What is the best standing gaming desk?

If money is of no concern, the best standing gaming desk is the JWX dual motor wing-shaped desk; it’s got plenty of space, a fantastic gamer-centric design, RGB LED light strips, a mug holder, headset hook, and slot shelves, to name a few.

How to choose a chair for a standing desk

A standing desk is best paired with a height-adjustable ergonomic chair or a drafting stool. If you’re worried about your posture, find a chair that has features like lumbar support, adjustable armrests, or a footrest.

How tall should a standing desk be?

In general, a standing desk should be tall enough to reach your elbow height comfortably at optimal standing heights. This lets you rest your elbows at approximately a 90° angle when using a keyboard, which is the most optimal setup.

How long should you stand at a standing desk?

You should stand around 45 minutes to an hour and alternate between standing and sitting for 15 minutes at a time. Standing for too long can make your legs feel fatigued, and in my experience, the key is ‘movement,’ so do whatever feels comfortable for you.

Does standing at a desk burn calories?

Yes, standing at a desk burns calories. Compared to sitting, which burns around 60-120 calories per hour, standing can burn around 100-200 calories per hour on average.

Are standing desks good for gaming?

Yes, standing desks are good for gaming since they can boost energy levels while improving focus, which is great for longer gaming sessions. Plus, standing desks usually come with gamer-centric features like improved cable management, sturdy build quality for multi-monitor setups and consoles, headset hooks, RGB lighting, and more.

Are standing desks actually healthy?

Yes, standing desks are healthy and bring a variety of benefits. It helps burn calories, encourages movement, is better for spinal alignment, improves blood circulation, and can reduce chronic pain in your neck, shoulders, and back.