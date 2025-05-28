7 Best Outdoor Wi-Fi Extenders in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best outdoor Wi-Fi extender can be a game-changer if you’re looking to extend your home network beyond the walls. You know the drill – being stuck inside to get a reliable signal can be a bummer when you’re trying to stream, game, or just enjoy the outdoors. With the right Wi-Fi extender, you can boost that signal and have a solid connection no matter where you are, from your backyard to the garage, or even out by the pool.

I’ve tested plenty of Wi-Fi extenders in real-world conditions to see which ones truly deliver. I’ve compared their speed, range, and overall performance, making sure they can handle everything from high-speed streaming to keeping multiple devices connected. After all that testing, I’ve narrowed it down to the top picks for 2025.

These models stand out for their reliability, ease of use, and ability to extend your Wi-Fi coverage far and wide.

Let’s be honest, though – not all extenders are created equal. Some work great in certain conditions but fall short in others. For example, thick walls or large outdoor spaces can mess with your signal, and not every extender can handle that. That’s why this guide is all about the models that give you the best bang for your buck, no matter your setup or needs.

By the end of this guide, you’ll know exactly which outdoor Wi-Fi extender will work best for you. So, in case you’re trying to get a better signal for streaming your favorite shows, connecting your smart home devices outside, or even gaming in the yard, I’ve got you covered. You won’t have to worry about weak signals anymore – just fast, reliable Wi-Fi wherever you go.

Our Top Picks for Outdoor Wi-Fi Extenders

These top outdoor Wi-Fi extenders are chosen for their reliability, range, and ease of use. Check out the top three picks that stand out in terms of performance and features:

WAVLINK 573HX3 – Best overall, this extender delivers strong, stable coverage for large outdoor areas, ideal for gaming, streaming, and smart device connections. EnGenius ENH500-AX – Offering high-speed Wi-Fi 6 technology, it provides fast and reliable internet for demanding applications like streaming and gaming in outdoor spaces. TP-Link EAP610 – Perfect for mesh network setups, this Wi-Fi extender supports Wi-Fi 6 and offers seamless roaming for uninterrupted coverage in large outdoor areas.

7 Best Outdoor WiFi Extender Models for Better Results

Here are the top outdoor Wi-Fi extenders that offer reliable performance, extended range, and easy setup for all your outdoor connectivity needs. I’ve tested all of them and here’s what I found.

1. WAVLINK 573HX3 [Best Overall Outdoor Wi-Fi Extender]

Specifications Details Model WAVLINK 573HX3 Wi-Fi Standards AX3000 (Wi-Fi 6) Power Output Up to 600mW Max Speed 5GHz 2402Mbps & 2.4GHz 573Mbps Coverage Large outdoor areas, up to 600 meters Weather Protection IP67 waterproof, 15kV ESD protection, 6kV lightning protection Modes Supported Mesh, AP, Router, Repeater, AP/Repeater Antennas 4x8dBi Fiberglass omnidirectional high-gain antennas Power Supply Optional PoE (Power over Ethernet) support Device Support Supports up to 256 devices

If you’re looking for the best outdoor Wi-Fi extender, the WAVLINK 573HX3 is your go-to. This thing is built for power, speed, and weatherproof reliability. You can easily binge-watch HD shows in the backyard, game on your porch, or simply work from a cabin with this little guy.

With up to 600mW of power and dual-band speeds of 2402Mbps on 5GHz and 573Mbps on 2.4GHz, the WAVLINK 573HX3 is made for heavy-duty use. Say goodbye to lag during your gaming sessions or blurry video calls. It can handle up to 256 devices.

Now, don’t worry if the weather takes a turn – this model is IP67 waterproof, meaning it’ll shrug off rain, snow, and even high winds. It also comes with 15kV ESD and 6kV lightning protection, so it can handle the occasional storm without breaking a sweat.

With its high-gain antennas and built-in amplifiers, this extender has quite a lot of Wi Fi coverage. It’s designed to cut through walls and obstacles, which makes sure every corner of your yard (or farm, or factory) gets a solid signal.

And the best part? You can switch between Mesh, AP, Router, and more, so the flexibility is there. Plus, it supports PoE, meaning you can send both power and data through a single Ethernet cable – goodbye messy wires!

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 600 mW power for fast speeds



✅ Waterproof design for all-weather use



✅ High-gain antennas for wide coverage



✅ Supports up to 256 devices



✅ Multiple modes for flexible setup ❌ PoE converter not waterproof, but it’s durable

Final Verdict: The WAVLINK 573HX3 is an exceptional weatherproof extender for anyone looking for the best outdoor Wi-Fi extender. With its powerful performance, weatherproof design, and versatile modes, it’s an ideal solution for large spaces and harsh conditions.

2. TP Link EAP110 [Best Budget Outdoor Wi-Fi Extender]

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed Up to 300Mbps (2.4GHz) Wireless Technology Wireless N300, 2×2 MIMO technology Weatherproof Durable weatherproof enclosure for outdoor use Range Up to 200m range at 2.4GHz Management Omada SDN platform for easy centralized management Power Supply Passive PoE for flexible and easy installation Antenna 2 detachable omni-directional antennas (upgradeable/removable) Mounting Easy wall or pole mounting options included Cloud Access Remote cloud management via Omada app and web interface SDN Compatibility Compatible with SDN firmware for centralized control

The TP-Link EAP110 offers a great balance of affordability and reliability for anyone looking for a solid outdoor Wi-Fi extender. This device features Wireless N300 technology with 2×2 MIMO antennas that deliver up to 300Mbps speeds on the 2.4GHz band. So, it’s ideal for light streaming, web browsing, and simple gaming. With its weatherproof design, it’s built to survive harsh outdoor conditions while maintaining a stable connection up to 200m.

What really sets this device apart is its integration with Omada SDN. This allows for easy management of multiple outdoor devices on a single interface, even if you’re managing different sites. You can control everything remotely through the Omada app or cloud.

The Passive PoE support makes installation a breeze, as you don’t need a separate power supply – just a single Ethernet cable to transfer both power and data. You can also mount it on a wall or a pole to reach a Wifi access point mode anywhere you want.

Its detachable antennas also let you customize the signal range, and with a compact size similar to a smartphone, it blends in wherever you install it. In a way, there’s no better way to extend Wi Fi outdoors.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable with reliable performance



✅ Weatherproof design for outdoor use



✅ Easy installation with Passive PoE



✅ Omada SDN for easy centralized control



✅ Detachable antennas for customization ❌ Only supports 2.4GHz, with high speed

Final Verdict: If you’re on a budget and need a reliable outdoor extender, the TP-Link EAP110 is a solid pick. It provides stable Wi Fi coverage, easy installation, and smart management options through the Omada SDN Ethernet port, all at a great price. While it only supports 2.4GHz, it’s still a fantastic option for those who need consistent Wi-Fi in outdoor areas.

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed Up to 1,200 Mbps (5 GHz Wi-Fi 6) Wi-Fi Technology Wi-Fi 6, 2×2 directional antennas Coverage Coverage up to 5 miles (point-to-point extension) Signal Reception Beamforming technology for better reliability Outdoor Performance IP55 weatherproof and dustproof housing Power Gigabit Ethernet PoE port with PoE injector included Maximum Device Support Supports up to 20 devices for 4K streaming or 200 for 1080p camera streaming App User-friendly EnWiFi app for easy configuration and monitoring Operation Modes Access Point, Client Bridge, WDS Access Point, WDS Station Antenna 16 dBi integrated directional antenna for long-range extension

The EnGenius ENH500-AX can handle high-speed tasks like streaming 4K videos or connecting dozens of outdoor devices without a hitch. This device runs on Wi-Fi 6, delivering blazing-fast speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps on the 5 GHz frequency band, which is perfect for handling multiple devices simultaneously without buffering.

Thanks to its beamforming technology, the ENH500-AX ensures a more stable and reliable connection, even in environments with lots of interference. This model supports up to 200 devices for 1080p streaming, and it keeps a stable internet connection the whole time.

The 2×2 directional antennas help boost the performance, and the IP55 housing makes it durable enough to handle tough weather conditions. Need to extend your Wi-Fi across large outdoor spaces or between buildings?

The ENH500-AX can extend Wi Fi coverage up to 5 miles with its high-gain 16 dBi antenna. It’s ideal for farms, big yards, or outdoor events.

It also supports multiple operation modes like Access Point, Client Wireless Bridge, and WDS, so you can set it up in the way that best fits your needs. Plus, the PoE support makes installation easy and flexible, and the EnWiFi app provides an intuitive way to configure and monitor your WiFi network.

Pros Cons ✅ Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1,200 Mbps



✅ Beamforming for improved signal reliability



✅ Supports up to 200 devices for streaming



✅ 5-mile point-to-point extension range ❌ Limited to 5 GHz for maximum speeds

Final Verdict: The EnGenius ENH500-AX is hands down one of the best high-speed outdoor Wi-Fi extenders you can get. Wi-Fi 6 technology delivers lightning-fast speeds, and thanks to its directional antennas, it offers long-range coverage that’s perfect for large outdoor areas.

4. WAVLINK AX1800 [Best Outdoor Wi-Fi Extender for Extreme Weather Conditions]

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed Dual-band: 2.4GHz (574Mbps) and 5GHz (1201Mbps) Weather Protection IP67 waterproof, 15kV ESD, 6kV lightning protection Antennas Four 8dBi high-gain omni-directional antennas Power & Connectivity PoE support for flexible installation (Passive/Active PoE) Coverage Long-range coverage with enhanced signal reception Operating Temperature -30°C to 70°C (-22°F to 158°F) Operation Modes AP, Router, Repeater, WISP, Mesh, Mesh Extender Security Supports WPA2, WPA3, 802.1X for maximum security Installation Flexibility Easy deployment with PoE and weatherproof RJ45 connector

When it comes to outdoor Wi-Fi extenders built to survive the harshest weather conditions, the WAVLINK AX1800 takes the crown. This model can withstand rain, snow, intense heat, or even thunderstorms because it’s engineered to keep your Wi-Fi going strong.

With an IP67 waterproof rating and lightning protection, it can withstand pretty much anything Mother Nature throws at it. The 15kV ESD protection and 6kV lightning protection are bonuses, which keep your connection stable even during lightning storms.

Now, let’s talk about speed. With Wi-Fi 6 technology, this extender offers dual-band speeds of up to 574Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps on 5GHz. It’s basically perfect for smooth HD streaming, gaming, and web browsing, even in large outdoor areas like farms, estates, or gardens. The four 8dBi high-gain antennas combined with dual Wi Fi signal boosters provide greater range coverage and ensure that your signal reaches every corner of your space.

One of the most convenient features? PoE support. This means you can power and connect the extender with a single Ethernet cable – no need for a nearby power outlet. It’s also equipped with flexible operation modes like AP, Repeater, Router, WISP, and even a Mesh system.

Pros Cons ✅ Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1201Mbps (5GHz)



✅ IP67 waterproof and lightning protection



✅ Long-range coverage with 8dBi antennas



✅ PoE support for flexible installation



✅ Multiple operation modes for versatility ❌ Mesh support only with WAVLINK devices

Final Verdict: The WAVLINK AX1800 is a beast when it comes to extreme weather resilience and high-performance outdoor Wi-Fi. If you’re in need of an outdoor Wi-Fi extender that can handle both extreme weather and heavy-duty usage, this is the one to go for.

5. EnGenius ENH1350EXT [Best Long Range Wi-Fi Extender]

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed 867 Mbps on 5 GHz, 400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz Weather Protection IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof housing Antennas Four 5dBi high-gain 360° external SMA-type antennas Beamforming Optimizes antenna signal, reception, and reliability Operating Modes AP, Client Bridge, WDS Band Steering Optimizes network traffic flow Power Options Flexible PoE support for easy deployment Management EZ Controller software for local and remote management Security Seamless connections with fast roaming and optimized traffic flow

The EnGenius ENH1350EXT is a powerhouse when it comes to long-range outdoor Wi-Fi. With Wave 2 MU-MIMO technology, it ensures optimal performance and can handle more devices simultaneously without slowing down your connection.

The IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof housing makes it a tough choice for harsh environments. Beamforming technology fine-tunes the antenna signals to improve coverage and reliability, and that’s how you get reception no matter where you are.

With dual-band speeds of up to 867 Mbps on 5 GHz and 400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, it’s perfect for streaming HD video, online gaming, and handling multiple devices. The four external 5dBi high-gain antennas deliver robust 360° coverage, so no corner of your outdoor space is left without a signal.

Need flexibility? The EnGenius ENH1350EXT offers multiple operation modes – AP, Client Wireless Bridge, and WDS. Plus, with PoE support, you can deploy it easily without the need for extra power cables and with only one Ethernet port.

Pros Cons ✅ Wave 2 MU-MIMO boosts performance



✅ IP67-rated for weatherproof durability



✅ Fast Roaming ensures a fast connection



✅ Four high-gain 5dBi antennas



✅ Flexible operation modes (AP, WDS, etc.) ❌ Limited speed on 2.4 GHz, but with 400 Mbps speed

Final Verdict: The EnGenius ENH1350EXT is a champion for long-range outdoor Wi-Fi. With Wave 2 MU-MIMO and IP67 weather protection, it performs flawlessly across large outdoor spaces or tough conditions. Its flexible operation modes and PoE support make it a great fit for various network setups.

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed Dual-band speeds up to 1800 Mbps (5GHz: 1201 Mbps, 2.4GHz: 574 Mbps) Weather Protection IP67-rated weatherproof enclosure Mesh Support Yes, supports Mesh Wi-Fi and seamless roaming Advanced Wireless Tech Band Steering, Load Balancing, Airtime Fairness, Beamforming PoE Options Supports 802.3at PoE & 48V/0.5A Passive PoE power supply Cloud Management Free cloud management via Omada app Range Extender Mode Yes, to extend existing wireless coverage Operating Modes Standalone mode, Omada SDN platform Management Omada SDN platform for centralized cloud management

The TP-Link EAP610 is a mesh-ready outdoor Wi-Fi extender that combines cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology with the flexibility of cloud management. Designed for outdoor use, it comes with an IP67-rated weatherproof enclosure to protect against harsh environmental conditions. So yeah, your connection remains stable in all weather.

Equipped with dual-band speeds of up to 1800 Mbps, this extender supports high-speed internet for streaming, gaming, and browsing, even in remote or outdoor locations. The high-gain antennas and beamforming technology ensure the best possible wireless signal and coverage in all directions.

With Omada SDN integration, you can enjoy cloud access and centralized management of your entire network from anywhere, anytime. You can easily extend your wireless extender coverage using the Range Extender Mode or connect multiple devices via Omada Mesh for seamless roaming across your outdoor space.

Mesh system Wi-Fi support allows you to expand your network coverage by creating a unified Wi-Fi system, perfect for large outdoor areas or buildings. The device also includes multiple PoE options, so you can power it easily with either a PoE+ switch or the provided PoE adapter.

Pros Cons ✅ Wi-Fi 6 technology for faster speeds



✅ Cloud management with the Omada app



✅ Weatherproof and durable for outdoor use



✅ Seamless roaming and Mesh Wi-Fi



✅ Flexible PoE power options ❌ Requires Omada SDN controller for full mesh system support

Final Verdict: The TP-Link EAP610 is the best mesh-ready outdoor Wi-Fi extender for those who need a reliable, high-speed connection in outdoor spaces. With Wi-Fi 6 technology, cloud management, and seamless roaming features, it provides the perfect combination of performance and ease of use.

7. Cudy Outdoor AC1200 [Best Wi-Fi Extender with 5-in-1 Wireless Access Point]

Specifications Details Wi-Fi Speed Dual-band: up to 867 Mbps (5GHz) + 300 Mbps (2.4GHz) Ethernet Port 1x Gigabit Ethernet (up to 1000 Mbps) Modes 5-in-1: Access Point, Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Router, WISP Router, Mesh Router Mesh Support Yes, with seamless roaming Antenna 2x detachable 5dBi external antennas (RP-SMA interface) Outdoor Rating IP65 waterproof, 4kV lightning + 8kV ESD protection PoE Options 802.3af/at PoE or 24–50V passive power supply (adapter included) Device Capacity Up to 128 simultaneous connections Special Features MU-MIMO, Beamforming, Adaptive Routing

The Cudy Outdoor AC1200 (AP1300) is one of the most versatile Wi-Fi extenders out there – perfect if you’re looking for a do-it-all outdoor access point. This model also acts like a router, WISP router, mesh system node, and more, all in one neat package. You can switch between modes based on what your network needs, which is rare at this price point.

With dual-band speeds up to 1200 Mbps and MU-MIMO support, it can handle streaming and gaming without breaking a sweat. Add in Beamforming tech, and you’ve got targeted Wi-Fi signals that cut through interference and stretch coverage even further.

Its IP65 weatherproof shell protects it from rain, dust, heat, and snow, while lightning and surge protection keep things running smoothly even in bad weather. What really sets it apart is its mesh compatibility. You can connect it to other Cudy mesh devices for seamless roaming.

Plus, adaptive routing kicks in to choose the best backhaul path, so even in busy networks, your signal stays strong.

Pros Cons ✅ 5-in-1 flexibility (router, extender, etc.)



✅ IP65 waterproof and rugged design



✅ MU-MIMO + Beamforming



✅ Mesh-ready with seamless roaming



✅ Supports up to 128 devices



✅ Flexible PoE power options ❌ Limited to Cudy ecosystem for mesh compatibility

Final Verdict: The Cudy Outdoor AC1200 is hands-down the best WiFi extender for gaming, especially if you need something durable and adaptable. From fast dual-band speeds and mesh support to rugged weatherproofing and PoE power options, it ticks all the right boxes.

What To Look for in an Outdoor Wi-Fi Extender

If your Wi-Fi cuts out the moment you step outside, you’re not alone. Picking the right outdoor Wi-Fi extender can help you stay connected whether you’re in the garden, on the farm, or parked up in an RV.

Here’s what to keep an eye on when shopping, especially if you’re trying to get the most value without overspending.

1. Purpose of the Network

Before anything else, ask yourself: What will the outdoor Wi-Fi be used for? Your answer will tell you everything from coverage to network security.

Guest access: If it’s just for guests browsing the web or checking social media, you won’t need anything too fancy.

If it’s just for guests browsing the web or checking social media, you won’t need anything too fancy. Business use: For internal business tools or sensitive data, you’ll want secure, high-performance gear with user controls. The same goes if you want a strong gaming router.

For internal business tools or sensitive data, you’ll want secure, high-performance gear with user controls. The same goes if you want a strong gaming router. Public hotspot: Expect high traffic? Look for extenders that support a large number of simultaneous connections with smart traffic management.

Expect high traffic? Look for extenders that support a large number of simultaneous connections with smart traffic management. Security cameras & smart devices: You’ll need reliable, low-latency coverage – especially in hard-to-reach corners of your property.

You’ll need reliable, low-latency coverage – especially in hard-to-reach corners of your property. Data collection: For sensors or IoT setups, long-range and stable signals are key, even if speed isn’t the top priority.

2. Coverage Area

Next up: How big is the area you need to cover, and what’s in the way? Outdoor Wi-Fi doesn’t travel in a straight line without hitting obstacles.

Geographical size: Is it a small backyard, a large campus, or a parking lot? Bigger areas may need multiple access points or mesh setups.

Is it a small backyard, a large campus, or a parking lot? Bigger areas may need multiple access points or mesh setups. Obstacles: Trees, walls, metal fences, and buildings can weaken the signal. Look for devices with beamforming or high-gain antennas to punch through.

Trees, walls, metal fences, and buildings can weaken the signal. Look for devices with beamforming or high-gain antennas to punch through. Elevation & layout: Hills, slopes, or multi-level areas affect how signals travel. Mounting your extender higher can improve line of sight.

Hills, slopes, or multi-level areas affect how signals travel. Mounting your extender higher can improve line of sight. User density: A quiet garden with two users needs a very different setup from a crowded event space with hundreds of connected devices.

3. Bandwidth Requirements

A few people casually browsing social media need a lot less bandwidth than security cameras streaming HD footage 24/7 or a crowd watching videos on their phones.

So, start by thinking about what kind of activity will happen on the network. Basic browsing and email?

You’ll be fine with lower speeds. But if you plan to stream video, run Zoom calls, or support smart devices, you’ll need faster, more reliable throughput – especially on the 5 GHz band.

Also consider how many users will be connected at once. The more people online, the more bandwidth you’ll need.

Look for extenders that support MU-MIMO and Wi-Fi 6, which help divide up the load without slowing everything down.

4. User Density

User density matters just as much as speed. You could have top-tier bandwidth, but if too many people try to connect at once, things slow down – real fast.

Ask yourself: How many users will be online at the same time? If it’s just a couple of devices in a backyard, almost any extender will do.

But if you’re covering a farm, event space, or business location with lots of visitors or staff, you’ll want a device that supports high concurrent connections – think up to 100+ devices.

Look for extenders that offer features like band steering, load balancing, and mesh support.

5. Security Requirements

Outdoor networks are easy targets if not properly secured – especially public or shared ones. In that case, start with the basics like WPA3 or at least WPA2 encryption to keep data safe from outsiders.

Make sure your extender supports secure password protection and offers features like MAC address filtering or access control lists to decide who gets on the network.

If you’re offering guest access, isolate it from your main network. That way, visitors can browse freely without risking access to your internal devices or files.

6. Software and Network Management

Nobody wants to spend hours fiddling with settings just to get the Wi-Fi working right. That’s why having easy-to-use software and smart network tools is a game-changer.

Look for extenders that come with a simple app or cloud-based dashboard. This way, you can check your network, tweak settings, or fix problems no matter where you are.

Even better, some systems take care of the heavy lifting for you – like automatic firmware updates, real-time performance checks, and mesh setups that adjust on their own.

7. Hardware Considerations

Getting the right hardware is key for a smooth outdoor Wi-Fi setup.

Outdoor access points (APs): Make sure they’re weatherproof and built for heavy use. Wi-Fi 6 models are great for speed and device handling.

Make sure they’re weatherproof and built for heavy use. Wi-Fi 6 models are great for speed and device handling. Antennas: External, detachable antennas let you boost range or swap them out for better coverage.

External, detachable antennas let you boost range or swap them out for better coverage. Cabling & power: Use a shielded outdoor Ethernet cable. If the device supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), one Etherent cable can handle both power and data.

Use a shielded outdoor Ethernet cable. If the device supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), one Etherent cable can handle both power and data. Mounting: Look for strong brackets or mounts that work on walls or poles – stability matters in outdoor weather.

FAQs

What is the best outdoor Wi-Fi extender?

The best outdoor Wi-Fi extender depends on your specific needs, but options like the TP-Link EAP610 and EnGenius ENH1350EXT are highly recommended for their range, performance, and durability. They are built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions while delivering strong connectivity.

Do outdoor WiFi extenders really work?

Yes, outdoor Wi-Fi extenders can work effectively by boosting your existing signal, providing coverage over large outdoor spaces. They help fill in weak spots, ensuring stable connections for devices in hard-to-reach areas like gardens or large yards.

How do I extend my WiFi in my garden?

To extend Wi-Fi in your garden, consider using an outdoor Wi-Fi extender or a mesh Wi-Fi system with outdoor access points. Place the extender near windows or walls facing the garden, ensuring clear line-of-sight for the best coverage.

How can I extend my WiFi signal to my backyard?

You can extend Wi-Fi to your backyard by installing an outdoor access point or a Wi-Fi extender. Make sure the device is weatherproof and placed strategically to cover the area without obstructions, such as walls or trees.

Will a WiFi extender work in a campground?

Yes, a Wi-Fi extender can work in a campground, provided there’s an existing signal to boost. It’s ideal for amplifying weak Wi-Fi signals from nearby hotspots or local networks, ensuring stronger and more reliable connectivity.

What is the maximum range of a WiFi extender?

The maximum range of a Wi-Fi extender typically ranges from 300 feet to 1,000 feet, depending on the model and environmental factors. To extend Wi Fi outdoors on a difficult terrain, you may need multiple extenders or a mesh system for optimal coverage.