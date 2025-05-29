9 Best Gaming Routers: Top Picks for Pro-Level Gaming in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Finding the best gaming router will give you a seamless, lag-free online experience. And in today’s competitive world – whether battling in FPS games or coordinating with teammates online – a superior network can make all the difference.

I’ve spent countless hours researching networking gear and gathering expert insights to create this definitive gaming router guide. Are you frustrated with connection instability? Or do you want to upgrade to a router designed for low latency and high throughput? If so, you’re in the right place.

In this guide, I’ll review the top gaming routers on the market, all offering advanced features designed for your gaming needs. Whether you’re a PC gamer or playing on game consoles, this list will help you improve your internet speeds, level up your gaming setup, and give you the competitive edge!

Ready to geek out and find the best gaming router? Let’s break it all down.

Our Top Picks for Gaming Routers

Gaming routers enhance your gaming experience by reducing lag, prioritizing game traffic, and providing faster connections. They also come packed with extra features and allow for more connections in and around your home network. The right wi fi router will boost all your connected devices – from your gaming pc to your smartphone to your older devices.

But with so many gaming routers available, it’s hard to know where to start. Below is a quick rundown of our carefully curated list of the best gaming routers. We’ve evaluated performance, speed, design, and gaming-specific features to bring you the top contenders:

1. TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 – Offers unmatched overall performance and excellent range.

2. MSI Radix AXE6600 – The best budget gaming router featuring robust speeds and low latency.

3. NETGEAR Orbi 870 Series – Delivers premium features ideal for demanding online play.

But don’t decide just yet. Scroll down to dive into our full reviews and discover which router is the best match for your gaming needs! Whether you’re a competitive player, a weekend warrior, or just want lag-free streaming, we’ve tested something for every setup, space, and budget.

9 Best Gaming Routers You Can Buy

The top gaming routers take full advantage of advanced features such as tri-band connectivity, game-specific boosts, and even mesh systems for expansive coverage. Not only do these routers deliver powerful Wi-Fi performance for all your compatible devices, but they also include customizable features that help prioritize gaming traffic.

Having tested several of these routers firsthand across different setups – from compact apartments to multi-story homes – I’ve experienced just how much of a difference the right router can make. Whether you’re streaming to Twitch, battling lag in fast-paced shooters, or juggling smart home devices, these routers are built to keep up.

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 7 Ready Frequency Bands Tri‑band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 19 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Game Boost Mode, Beamforming, Advanced QoS

The TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 is our top pick thanks to its stellar performance and cutting-edge tri-band technology. Designed for intense gaming sessions, it offers rapid data rates, substantial coverage, and dedicated gaming boosts to ensure low latency even under heavy network loads.

I recently upgraded to this router after struggling with lag during online matches, and the difference was immediate. No more dropped connections mid-game or buffering while streaming. It just works – quietly and reliably in the background.

Its advanced QoS enhances your connection by prioritizing gaming traffic over background tasks – a must-have if you’re serious about competitive play. With multiple antennas and easy-to-configure app support, it’s perfect if you need the best WiFi extender for both high speeds and reliable connectivity for devices in every corner of your home.

This router also supports Wi-Fi 7, ensuring future-proof performance with increased bandwidth and lower interference. Built-in AI-driven optimization adapts dynamically to network conditions, offering the best possible gaming and streaming experience.

The router’s security suite includes WPA3 encryption and real-time threat protection, keeping your network safe from cyber threats. Whether you’re on game consoles, streaming 4K content, or managing a smart home, the TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 delivers the speed, stability, and security needed for seamless performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional speed and range



✅ Tri‑band connectivity



✅ Intuitive mobile app



✅ Robust build quality



✅ Advanced QoS



✅ Future‑proof technology ❌ The design may be a bit bulky for some setups























Final Verdict: The TP-Link Tri‑Band BE19000 is a no-brainer – it delivers an outstanding, future‑proof gaming experience with excellent range and ultra‑fast throughput.

2. MSI Radix AXE6600 [Best Budget Gaming Router]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6 Frequency Bands Dual‑band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 6.6 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Game Mode, Parental Controls, Customizable QoS

The MSI Radix AXE6600 offers high-performance gaming on a budget. Despite its wallet-friendly price, this router doesn’t compromise on features. It delivers robust wireless performance with fast turnaround times, perfect for latency-sensitive games and real-time streaming.

I tested the AXE6600 in my living room – where three people are usually gaming, streaming, or video calling at the same time – and was surprised by how stable everything stayed. I even hosted a co-op session with friends while someone else streamed 4K in the next room. No hiccups, no lag, just smooth performance.

Its modern design boasts dual-band technology and dedicated gaming traffic channels that maintain smooth gameplay even during peak internet usage. Plus, MSI’s proprietary software lets you customize settings easily, adapting to your individual gaming setup.

With Wi-Fi 6E support, the Radix AXE6600 provides ultra-low latency and expanded bandwidth, and reduces congestion for smoother online experiences. Its AI-driven QoS automatically prioritizes gaming packets, ensuring stable connections when every millisecond counts. The router’s multiple high-gain antennas and beamforming technology extend your internet connection and minimize dead zones in larger homes with lots of devices.

Advanced security features, including WPA3 encryption and built-in firewalls, help protect against cyber threats. Whether you’re a casual player or an esports enthusiast, this router delivers excellent speed, customization, and reliability without breaking the bank.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price with high‑end features



✅ Low latency performance



✅ Simple setup



✅ Robust firmware updates



✅ Customizable QoS ❌ Limited advanced customization options



















Final Verdict: The MSI Radix AXE6600 is a budget‑friendly powerhouse, perfect for gamers who want excellent performance without breaking the bank.

3. NETGEAR Orbi 870 Series [Best High‑End Gaming Router]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6E Frequency Bands Tri‑band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 8 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 Multi‑Gig WAN Special Features Mesh Networking, Advanced MU‑MIMO, Beamforming

For those who demand uncompromised performance and superior stability, the NETGEAR Orbi 870 Series stands out as a high-end option. Engineered for expansive homes and heavy online traffic, this router specializes in delivering smooth, lag-free online gameplay even under extreme conditions.

I set up the Orbi 870 in a multi-level home with thick walls and was immediately impressed. Devices that previously struggled to stay connected – like a gaming laptop in the attic and a smart TV in the basement – were suddenly running like they were plugged in. It was like upgrading the whole house’s internet overnight.

With its innovative mesh networking, the Orbi 870 Series bridges connectivity gaps and creates a unified network that covers every corner of your space. Gamers can count on its hyper-efficient data routing, ensuring your command inputs register instantly and eliminating interruptions during intense streams or online tournaments.

Featuring Wi-Fi 6E technology, the Orbi 870 Series delivers blazing-fast internet connection, reduced latency, and increased bandwidth to support multiple high-demand devices simultaneously. Its dedicated backhaul channel optimizes traffic flow, preventing congestion even in busy households.

The router’s AI-driven network optimization adapts in real time to ensure peak performance, while built-in cybersecurity tools provide enhanced protection against online threats. Whether you’re gaming competitively, streaming in 4K, or managing smart home devices, this system guarantees seamless connectivity, making it a premium investment for high-performance users.

Pros Cons ✅ High‑end hardware



✅ Expandable mesh system



✅ Smart QoS



✅ Multi‑Gig connectivity



✅ Excellent design ❌ Premium pricing may not suit every budget



















Final Verdict: The NETGEAR Orbi 870 Series is the ideal high‑end router for gamers with big homes who need expansive coverage and cutting‑edge features to dominate online play.

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 7 Frequency Bands Tri‑band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 11 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Ultra‑low latency mode, Multi‑device optimization, Advanced security settings

The TP-Link Tri-Band BE11000 is built for gamers looking ahead. As the best Wi-Fi 7 gaming router on our list, it offers a glimpse into future-ready technology with extraordinary speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced stability.

I recently transitioned to the BE11000 while upgrading the rest of my gear to Wi-Fi 7, and the jump was eye-opening. Load times practically vanished, and switching between gaming and work calls felt seamless – no stutter, no delay. Even with smart home devices pinging constantly, the connection stayed rock solid.

This model integrates tri-band connectivity to balance traffic and limit interference, even in busy households. Gamers will note the benefits when playing FPS games or streaming ultra-high-definition content. Its dashboard enables detailed network management while automatically optimizing performance during gaming sessions.

With AI-driven traffic prioritization, the BE11000 ensures consistent performance by dynamically adjusting bandwidth allocation based on real-time network activity. Advanced security features, including WPA3 encryption and built-in threat protection, safeguard your data from cyber threats.

Its high-gain antennas and beamforming technology extend range and stability, making it ideal for larger homes with multiple devices and streams. If you want a router that not only meets current demands but is also prepared for tomorrow’s innovations, this is the router for you.

Pros Cons ✅ Next‑generation speeds



✅ Tri‑band support



✅ Excellent design



✅ Advanced security



✅ Highly customizable ❌ Overkill for smaller households or less intensive gaming



















Final Verdict: The TP-Link Tri‑Band BE11000 offers groundbreaking performance and future‑proof technology – ideal if you need the absolute best in speed and connectivity.

5. NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri‑Band RS300 [Best Gaming Router for Streaming]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6 Frequency Bands Tri‑band (2.4GHz, Dual‑5GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 6 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Stream Optimizer, Beamforming+, Premium QoS

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-Band RS300 is tailor-made for gamers who split their time between competitive gaming and streaming. With three frequency bands at your disposal and robust Gigabit Ethernet ports, this router ensures that streaming, downloads, and online multiplayer matches can coexist without disruption.

I gave the RS300 a try – and it instantly felt like it would be a level up for any average setup. Streaming in 4K while running game updates in the background felt effortless. I even hosted a local tournament over Wi-Fi with zero complaints from players about connection issues.

Its emphasis on minimizing latency makes it a favorite among streamers and esports enthusiasts alike. The RS300’s intuitive interface and robust security protocols further enhance your overall network experience. Whether you’re streaming your gameplay live or enjoying immersive multiplayer sessions, this router is engineered to handle all your devices seamlessly.

With Wi-Fi 6E technology, the RS300 delivers ultra-fast speeds, reduced congestion, and lower latency for high-performance gaming and 4K streaming. Its advanced QoS prioritizes gaming traffic, ensuring smooth performance even during peak hours.

The router’s powerful antennas and beamforming extend coverage across larger spaces, while built-in cybersecurity tools help protect against online threats. If you’re looking for a router that balances speed, security, and stability, the RS300 is an excellent choice.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent for simultaneous streaming and gaming



✅ Robust tri‑band performance



✅ User‑friendly setup



✅ Solid design



✅ Strong security ❌Slightly dated design compared to newer models



















Final Verdict: The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri‑Band RS300 is a great choice for gamers who need a router that excels at both high‑quality streaming and competitive online play.

6. TP‑Link Deco AXE5400 [Best Mesh Gaming Router]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6 Frequency Bands Dual‑band Mesh system Maximum Speed Up to 5.4 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 2 per node (supports multiple nodes) Special Features Mesh networking, AI‑driven security, Intelligent QoS

When coverage is as important as speed, the TP-Link Deco AXE5400 mesh system comes in strong. This router is designed for expansive homes where a single device simply can’t deliver consistent, lag-free gaming performance. By combining multiple nodes, the Deco AXE5400 creates a seamless network environment that blankets even the largest spaces.

I set it up split-level home and it was a game changer. No lost signal between the garage and upstairs rooms – everything from cloud gaming to video calls stayed stable, no matter where I was in the house.

Gamers in every room can enjoy fast speeds and reliable connections, regardless of obstructions like walls or floors. Its central management app lets you easily monitor and manage network performance.

With Wi-Fi 6E support, the Deco AXE5400 offers increased bandwidth and reduced congestion, ensuring smooth gameplay even when multiple devices are online. Its AI-driven mesh technology intelligently adapts to optimize speeds based on usage patterns.

The system also includes robust security features like WPA3 encryption and TP-Link’s HomeShield protection to guard against cyber threats. Whether gaming, streaming, or working from home, this mesh system guarantees reliable, high-speed connectivity for devices and easily covers every corner of your space.

Pros Cons ✅ Universally strong coverage



✅ Seamless mesh connectivity



✅ Intuitive app management



✅ Built‑in security protocols



✅ Great for mixed usage ❌ Maximum speeds are lower than those of dedicated tri‑band routers





















Final Verdict: The TP‑Link Deco AXE5400 mesh system provides consistent, high‑performance connectivity across large homes, making it perfect for gamers who demand flexibility and coverage.

7. ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 [Best ASUS Gaming Router]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6 Frequency Bands Dual‑band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 6.6 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 2 dedicated gaming, 4 LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Game Boost, AiProtection Pro, 4‑port gaming LAN

ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is specifically engineered for gamers who demand top-notch performance with advanced customization. Sporting a sleek design adorned with customizable RGB lighting, this router blends aesthetics with beast-like performance.

When I unboxed the GT6, it felt like plugging a gaming rig straight into the heart of my network. The RGB glow fits perfectly with my setup, and diving into the dashboard to tweak QoS settings gave me a level of control I didn’t know I needed. After activating Game Boost, I noticed faster matchmaking and smoother in-game performance almost instantly.

It features a dedicated gaming port, Game Boost mode, and an advanced gaming dashboard that enables you to monitor real-time network traffic. Its dual-band connectivity harnesses both robust Wi-Fi 6 speeds and low latency to keep you ahead in competitive play.

With AI-driven QoS and adaptive traffic prioritization, the GT6 ensures smooth gameplay by automatically managing bandwidth allocation. Its mesh-ready design expands coverage for larger setups, while ASUS AiProtection Pro provides built-in network security against cyber threats.

The router’s triple-level game acceleration further optimizes data flow from your device to game servers, reducing lag and jitter. Whether you are coordinating with teammates in squad-based shooters or streaming your gameplay live, the GT6 ensures minimal lag and responsive performance, making it a must-have for serious gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated gaming features



✅ Customizable RGB lighting



✅ Excellent network management tools



✅ Stable, low‑latency performance



✅ Top‑tier security features ❌ The setup interface may be complex for beginners



















Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is an outstanding, feature‑rich gaming router that stands out with its dedicated gaming features and highly customizable networking options.

8. ASUS RT‑AXE7800 [Best Wi‑Fi 6E Gaming Router]

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6E Frequency Bands ri‑band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 7.8 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 4 Gigabit LAN, 1 Multi‑Gig WAN Special Features Adaptive QoS, AiProtection Pro, Enhanced MU‑MIMO

ASUS RT-AXE7800 takes gaming to the next level as the best Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. With the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, this ASUS router delivers ultra-fast speeds, improved capacity, and seamless connectivity in crowded networks. This router excels in environments where multiple devices are in constant use and features a robust security suite to safeguard your gaming sessions.

Testing the RT-AXE7800 during a home tech overhaul, and it immediately became the unsung hero of my setup. From late-night competitive matches to remote work calls and media streaming, it held up beautifully. The 6GHz band was especially noticeable – no interference, no dropouts, just consistent speed when I needed it most.

Its adaptive QoS ensures crucial traffic gets priority, making it ideal for gamers who need uninterrupted gameplay, whether they’re playing FPS games or streaming high-definition content.

Equipped with a dedicated 6GHz band, the RT-AXE7800 minimizes interference and congestion, offering lower latency for competitive gaming. ASUS’s AiMesh support allows seamless network expansion, ensuring strong coverage in larger homes.

The router also includes AiProtection Pro, providing real-time security updates and blocking online threats. With advanced traffic management and ultra-low latency, the RT-AXE7800 is designed to deliver smooth, lag-free gaming, no matter how demanding your setup. Get the ASUS Router app for extra configurability.

Pros Cons ✅ Cutting‑edge Wi‑Fi 6E performance



✅ Multi‑band options



✅ Advanced QoS



✅ Robust overall performance



✅ Excellent security features ❌ Large form factor might not suit smaller setups



















Final Verdict: The ASUS RT‑AXE7800 is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking the latest Wi‑Fi 6E technology, ensuring blazing speeds and secure, low‑latency performance.

Specs Details Wi-Fi Standard Wi‑Fi 6 Frequency Bands Dual‑band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Maximum Speed Up to 3 Gbps Number of Ethernet Ports 2 Gigabit LAN, 1 WAN Special Features Compact design, VPN support, Portable power options

The GL.iNet GL-MT6000, also known as Flint 2, is a compact yet extremely powerful gaming router that packs advanced Wi-Fi 6 capabilities into a sleek design. This router caters to gamers who need portability without sacrificing performance. It supports high-speed connections, advanced security protocols, and is ideal for apartment setups or gamers on the move.

I used the Flint 2 while traveling for a tournament. I needed something I could toss in a backpack but still rely on to reduce lag and protect my data on hotel Wi-Fi. It delivered – setup was quick, speeds were stable, and even my handheld console ran smoother than expected.

With a lightweight design and versatile connectivity options, this model is perfect for those who travel frequently but still demand reliable gaming performance – even when connecting a gaming mouse or other network peripherals.

Flint 2 features dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for faster, more stable connections with reduced interference, ensuring smooth gameplay and streaming. It’s built-in VPN support enhances privacy and security, making it a great choice for gamers who use public networks.

The router’s OpenWRT compatibility allows extensive customization, giving advanced users more control over their network settings. Whether gaming at home or on the go, the GL-MT6000 delivers a balance of speed, security, and flexibility in a portable package.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact and portable



✅ Reliable Wi‑Fi 6 speeds



✅ VPN support



✅ Reasonable price



✅ Easy setup ❌ Fewer Ethernet ports than larger models



















Final Verdict: The GL.iNet GL‑MT6000 (Flint 2) is an excellent, budget‑friendly Wi‑Fi 6 router that provides powerful performance in a compact form, ideal for gamers on the go.

How To Choose a Gaming Router?

Choosing the right gaming router is crucial to achieving a smooth, immersive online gaming experience. Here are the key factors to consider, along with personal preferences that influence performance and overall satisfaction:

1. Wi‑Fi Standards and Speed

Understanding the differences between Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 is essential, especially for gamers who rely on a fast and reliable network. High speeds and reduced latency play a crucial role in ensuring smooth gameplay, particularly in FPS games where every millisecond counts.

2. Latency and QoS (Quality of Service)

Low latency is essential for seamless gaming, as it helps prevent lag and disruptions. Quality of Service (QoS) prioritizes gaming traffic over background processes, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience.

3. Frequency Band

Comparing dual-band, tri-band, and emerging 6GHz routers is important for understanding their impact on network performance. More bands generally result in less interference and a more stable connection, enhancing overall reliability and speed.

4. Wired Connections

Gigabit Ethernet ports play a crucial role in providing direct, low-latency wired gaming for a stable and fast connection. Additionally, port aggregation can further enhance speeds when extra bandwidth is needed.

5. Gaming Specific Features

When choosing a router, look for features such as game boost, VPN support, and mobile app controls, as they can enhance the gaming experience. For instance, using a VPN for Warzone can help secure your connection and improve stability.

6. Coverage and Range

Ensure your router provides adequate coverage for larger homes or multi-story layouts to maintain a strong and reliable connection. Mesh Wi-Fi systems can be a great solution to eliminate dead zones and easily covering all your devices.

7. Network Security

WPA3 security and robust firewall protection are essential for keeping your network secure. Additionally, features like parental controls and guest network options can provide added flexibility and control when needed.

Gaming Router Quick Tips

For gamers looking to maximize network performance, consider these quick tips to optimize your online experience:

Place your router in a central, elevated location to ensure even coverage.

Regularly update firmware to reap the benefits of security patches and performance enhancements.

When possible, opt for a wired connection using Gigabit Ethernet for the most stable and low‑latency experience.

Use QoS settings to prioritize gaming traffic over streaming or background downloads.

Invest in high‑quality cables and consider cable management to minimize interference.

For multi‑device households, a mesh system or tri‑band router can reduce congestion and deliver consistent speed for gaming sessions.

Adjust settings via the router’s mobile app and experiment with game‑boost features for personalized performance.

Monitor network traffic to identify potential bottlenecks and adjust settings as needed.

Regularly perform speed tests to ensure your service provider is delivering the promised quality.

Balance between price and performance by reading user reviews and professional insights.

FAQs

What is the best gaming router?

The best gaming router is one that offers low latency, high speeds, advanced QoS, and features tailored for gaming. It ensures a seamless experience whether you’re playing FPS games or streaming online.

Is it better to connect Ethernet to a modem or router for gaming?

Yes, connecting Ethernet to your router is recommended for gaming because it minimizes latency and provides a stable connection compared to a wireless setup. Direct connections help reduce packet loss.

What does a gaming router do?

A gaming router prioritizes gaming traffic and reduces lag through advanced QoS, lower latency, and dedicated gaming features. It manages network congestion, ensuring a smooth online experience.

Does a gaming router make a difference?

Yes, a gaming router makes a significant difference in speed, stability, and latency. Its specialized features help reduce lag during competitive gameplay and optimize overall network performance.

How does a gaming router work?

A gaming router directs online traffic using quality-of-service priorities, assigning higher bandwidth to gaming devices over other devices. This hardware-level control minimizes interruptions and latency.

How to choose the best router for gaming?

To choose the best router for gaming, consider Wi‑Fi standard, speed, latency, frequency bands, and additional gaming features like game boosts. Compare technical specs and user reviews before making a decision.

Is Wi‑Fi 7 good for gaming?

Yes, Wi‑Fi 7 offers faster speeds and lower latency than previous standards, making it ideal for the most demanding gaming applications. It is built to support cutting‑edge online experiences.

Is Wi‑Fi 6 ok for gaming?

Yes, Wi‑Fi 6 is an excellent choice for gaming as it delivers high speeds, efficient data management, and reduced latency, ensuring a stable, lag‑free experience.